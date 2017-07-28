Celgene Guides Up - And Down: How It Plans To Win The 2020s

This article provides an overview of Q2 results and also of three of CELG's leading pipeline areas of interest.

Based both on GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, I'm hopeful that CELG has emerged to continue growing for years to come.

The Street usually focuses on non-GAAP earnings, looking past the cost of upfront deals, which come and go unpredictably quarter to quarter.

With 2 1/2 years to go until 2020 arrives, we're not talking about the long term when we talk about winning the 2020s. In most industries now, even ones with shorter time lines than in the pharma industry, CEOs of strong companies have their heads in 2020 and beyond. What happens in tax policy and in the ups and downs of national and global economies are tactics, but what you're supposed to earn the big bucks for requires strategy. That requires planning, investment, deal-making. While you know all this, it's especially relevant in the pharma field, where the planners are thinking at least of the 2030s, and into the 2040s, which is where current preclinical programs that lead to approved drugs many years from now may see generic or biosimilar competition.

It is with that perspective that I've been looking at Celgene (CELG) since last fall as my favorite biotech. It marries best-in-breed current profit margins and both GAAP and "operating" profit growth with what increasingly could be the best long-term pipeline in all of global pharma.

As you may know, CELG traded sharply up in the pre-market Thursday after its Q2 earnings release, then reversed to close down. Having shed a few trading shares above $135, I took that opportunity to add more, and added again Friday. Maybe the stock will take yet another dive, but at $134, it's now below a price it reached a little more than two years ago. Yet, nothing important has gone wrong, and much has gone right. I'll get to the promising stuff later, but first, a quick comment or two on Q2 and full year guidance will help document the current growth thesis.

Q2 and full year on track, despite both raised and lowered guidance

For the record, the basic comparisons looked very good (no surprise):

Celgene Corporation reported net product sales of $3,256 million for the second quarter of 2017, a 19 percent increase from the same period in 2016. Celgene reported second quarter of 2017 total revenue of $3,268 million, a 19 percent increase compared to $2,754 million in the second quarter of 2016. Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Celgene reported net income of $1,061 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the second quarter of 2017. For the second quarter of 2016, GAAP net income was $598 million and diluted EPS was $0.75.

For GAAP guys such as yours truly, what this did was, as expected, push CELG's TTM earnings way up so that it now traded around 42X TTM EPS.

The company guided EPS down for full year 2017:

2017 Guidance Updated

Previous 2017 Guidance Updated 2017 Guidance Net Product Sales REVLIMID(®) $8.0B to $8.3B Unchanged POMALYST(®)/IMNOVID(®) Approximately $1.6B Unchanged OTEZLA(® ) $1.5B to $1.7B Unchanged ABRAXANE(®) Approximately $1.0B Unchanged Total Revenue $13.0B to $13.4B Unchanged GAAP operating margin Approximately 46.0% Approximately 41.5% GAAP diluted EPS $5.95 to $6.29 $5.36 to $5.62 Adjusted operating margin Approximately 57.0% Approximately 57.5% Adjusted diluted EPS $7.15 to $7.30 $7.25 to $7.35 Weighted average diluted shares Approximately 815M Unchanged

Does anyone care about the decreased EPS guidance? Probably no one. The GAAP operating margin declining 4 1/2%? Nope.

What CELG traders care about is the 1/2% projected increase in adjusted operating margin and small increase in adjusted diluted EPS of about 8 cents.

That's because CELG has been spending more on deals which involve expensing the cost, or at least the part of the deals that involve upfront costs.

The Street normally assumes that these deals will do at least as well as putting the money to work in share buybacks will do for shareholders. So, we shall just have to see.

Specific deals aside, what was fundamentally encouraging to me was that as soon as Friday, Yahoo Finance reflected consensus estimates for non-GAAP "earnings" to have risen a penny for Q3 and by 4 cents for 2018, from $8.80 to $8.84.

That's a good thing, given these are record numbers for CELG, and the stock is around $134 with a mid-2015 high around $140 in, obviously, an S&P 500 (SPY) priced at a record.

For the rest of the article, rather than recite specific product prospects, all of which are relevant, I want to focus on intermediate term risks and uncertainties and intermediate-to-long term upside potential.

The major risk to the stock through about 2020 could turn on patents

Just in the EU, where Revlimid may be doing about one-third of its business by the early 2020s, for now, CELG is facing loss of exclusivity in 2022. That followed adverse judicial rulings on two patents, one expiring in 2023 and the other expiring in 2024. Both judgments are on appeal. Up to a two-year swing in exclusivity could mean, I estimate, a $5-8 swing in the value of CELG's stock.

But that's small depending on what happens with the various ongoing challenges to Revlimid in the US, where the settlement with Allergan (AGN)/Natco did not stop others from challenging various CELG patents.

That's not all.

The ultimate fate of the dates of generic entry for Pomalyst/Imnovid, another myeloma blockbuster, and Abraxane, a $1 B seller, is uncertain, as well, relating to patent challenges.

Put it all together, and the range of cash flows to be delivered to CELG is wide.

Should investors fear this?

For me, the answer is no, given that CELG is an aggressive stock in any case. I just take the view that it's all a set of guesses, that the big money has evaluated the probabilities, and then priced them in.

But it's worth a section of an article, because there is clear downside risk from patent issues, given that they apply to almost all of CELG's earning assets.

Now to the non-earning assets on which shareholder funds are being spent.

I'll briefly highlight three classes of them, i.e. the core of the pipeline, which CELG plans to take it to real dominance in the industry by, perhaps, 2030. There are other parts to the puzzle that are important but that need, for brevity, to remain out of this article. The three R&D areas to highlight are oncology (of course), inflammation/immunology (I&I), and CELMoDs.

Oncology looking interesting

CELG has acquired near-global rights to a "PD" asset being developed in China, with global pivotal clinical trials planned to begin next year. CELG is cautiously optimistic that this antibody, BGB-A317, could have a clinically relevant differentiating advantage. It is hoped that it will lack a negative aspect of current "PD" antibodies. That hope is based on preclinical rather than clinical data, however.

Beyond that, the current collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) with its PD-L1 antibody is moving along, and a wide range of internal and collaborative oncology programs appear to be progressing well. What may be a niche leukemia drug invented by Agios (AGIO) may be approved by the FDA shortly; the bluebird bio (BLUE) antibody for myeloma has strong data so far and may have uses beyond myeloma etc. In addition to some pivotal trials for Revlimid for new indications and for Pomalyst/Imnovid to gain a 2nd line indication, the CELMoDs may have cancer uses.

However, longer term, the most important thing that I think investors should realize is that CELG is morphing into a Big Biotech, and even the vast fields of oncology and I&I are not where it plans to be limited.

I&I - very promising

Otezla is off to a great start, both in the US and internationally. Even if it remains limited to psoriasis indications - and CELG thinks it has a good shot in ankylosing spondylitis with a revamped Phase 3 program - I think that long-term growth is almost certain, eventually with mega-blockbuster status very possible.

In the short term, ozanimod for multiple sclerosis could come to market by late 2018. CELG appears to have decided to market it, based on how I read its comments in the conference call.

I became more bullish on ozanimod's potential for mega-blockbuster status over the past few months. It reported some details about what it believes were two successful Phase 3 trials for the drug in MS; on the conference call, it insisted that even if competing oral blockbuster Gilenya, a Novartis (NVS) drug, goes generic in 2019, ozanimod has significant sales potential in MS. Also, not long ago, CELG announced positive top-line data for ozanimod in Crohn's disease; the drug has been moving along in Phase 3 for its lead IBD indication, ulcerative colitis. My reasoning to get more bullish on ozanimod is that with good Phase 3 data on MS in hand, and no safety signals observed, then good-looking Phase 2 data in the secondary IBD indication may well provide reasons to increase the odds that the drug will be effective in the lead IBD indication, and presumably, safety will not be an issue.

CELG is talking about peak sales in the $5 B annual range for ozanimod. It's nice to think that the Crohn's indication, which would appear to have at least a 50% chance of being obtained, is not part of that projection. So, this drug, which will have cost perhaps $9 B before it ever generates a profit, could end up having a nice ROIC.

Ozanimod joined mongersen, a novel antisense drug for Crohn's, and possibly UC, which CELG moved quickly on a few years ago to license from privately-held Nogra. No guarantees, as the Phase 2 program that CELG relied on was a single, one-country study - Italy - but the Street and I are hopeful that at least the Crohn's indication can be obtained by the ongoing Phase 3 program. If so, the profit upside could be large and give CELG a very high ROIC on what I thought were attractive deal terms.

In addition to Otezla, CELG could, fairly soon, have very large earnings potential for years to come in I&I.

Longer term, the CELMoDs could provide a further boost to that, to oncology, CNS, and other fields.

CELMoDs - CELG's platform technology for decades to come

No guarantees here, but I was one of the earliest analysts to highlight this technology, initially in May 2015, in an article that referred to CELMoDs with the phrase, Celgene's Plan For Life After Revlimid. That article may be of interest to people interested in an early view of the technology. Much more technical and comprehensive was CELG's own "Deep Dive" into one of its technologies from almost a year ago. That one focused on CELMoDs and is titled "Protein Homeostasis."

In any case, the company has a potential mega-blockbuster that is entering a Phase 2b study for lupus, CC-220. The entire CELMoD program has CELG energized, as per the prepared remarks in the conference call by CEO Mark Alles:

At the same time, we are making remarkable progress in protein homeostasis, deepening our understanding of the function proteins play in disease. We continue to leverage our scientific leadership in this area to establish new collaborations and advance key programs. During the quarter, encouraging clinical data in lupus supported the announcement of CC-220 into Phase 2b development for this large and dramatically underserved patient population. Our novel cell mod for AML, CC-90009, continues to progress through Phase 1 development. We are also preparing to file an IND for CC-92480, a differentiated cell mod specifically designed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Since there is no specific therapy for lupus, just steroids and little else, should CC-220 end up having broad applicability in this disease, sales could be very high (no guarantees even of success, though).

There is so much "smoke" about CELMoDs at CELG, they may well end up "on fire."

CELG has previously mentioned that it has strong, broad, and young intellectual property on these related technologies.

Mr. Alles followed the above paragraph on CELMoDs with a supporting announcement:

To extend and diversify our protein homeostasis platform beyond our current programs in cancer and inflammation, we recently decided to expand our FORMA collaboration to include a specific focus on neurosciences. This complements the work we are doing with Evotec to screen our cell mod library across a range of neuro-degenerative diseases. These programs add to the three INDs filed during the first half of the year and represent just some of the significant investments we continue to make to build and diversify our high-potential pipeline.

Based on this statement, it's not clear to me whether I should modify the term CELMoDs to the more tongue-twisty "protein homeostasis" or something else. In any case, while CELG is not the only pharma company working in this field, I'm hopeful that it has a meaningful and durable scientific and intellectual property lead over all the others.

Risks

While CELG is highly profitable, growth-oriented companies such as CELG that continually subjugate current income to the hopes of greater returns from that capital in the future, things may work out poorly. It is possible that CELG will pay a small dividend by 2019-2020; it has hinted at that. But for now, I view this as a pure growth stock, with all the attendant risks and volatility that this brings with it.

In addition to the patent-related risks discussed above, CELG lists many others in its 10-K and other documents; please be aware of them if you invest in the stock.

Concluding remarks

CELG is sailing along at a (very roughly) 20% growth rate. I think it can keep that up for the next five years, and then, we will see what the patent story with Revlimid is, as well as Abraxane. Focusing on GAAP EPS, the investment part of which varies unpredictably, a 20% CAGR for four years implies about an $11 EPS in 2021. Focusing on next year's non-GAAP number, which I expect to trend up to at least $9, then $18 per share in 2022 is a number to consider.

At that point, CELG would be a large company for a drug developer/marketer, from which a further doubling would put it in exalted territory.

In any case, just tossing numbers around, my goal is for the existing products to continue on their current trajectories for the next 4-5 years, for the pipeline to go well, at least in its key aspects, and for the CELMoD technologies to begin to enter into projections for sales and profits into the 2030s.

Therefore, I'm thinking of something like the following: that CELG in four years will have EPS around $11 using GAAP and will trade at 25X those earnings as a fresh young set of earning assets add to the then-mature trio of Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Abraxane; and with the major story of CELMoDs/protein homeostasis powering a long-term wave of major, innovative growth products. If so, then a 2021 price target of $275 is achieved. Starting at today's $134, a CAGR for the stock of 19.7% is obtained.

This upside allows for a great deal of EPS or P/E slippage. It also takes into account the possibility that EPS could be larger should by then, CELG be so large and full of internally-developed drug prospects that it does not do as many deals with other companies that require large upfront payments, at least relative to the company's size at the time. So, one could just as easily assume that EPS grows faster than sales and gets near a $275 target by thinking of $13 in GAAP 2021 EPS and a 21X P/E on those earnings - which is not a challenging set of assumptions.

This could be a very interesting next several years for CELG.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.