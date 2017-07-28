Dillard's: The Bearish Side Of The Argument

As someone who likes mental gymnastics for the mental sweat, this is a quick "alt bearish" piece to explore why some Masters of the Universe (MOTU) are short Dillard's (DDS) in size. As some of my avid readers are aware, I pride myself on the pursuit of the art form/craft of identifying high conviction longs with very elevated short interest. Given my passion for this niche subset of investing, I am writing this piece. Moreover, I am not sure that most readers fully appreciate and grasp that betting against the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) and their high conviction short ideas is truly an art form and risky business (think Tom Cruise's 1983 Debut).

Generally speaking, my unscientific view is that most of the time, the MOTU are very sophisticated and have often done more work on a name than the longs. Given the negative asymmetrical math when it comes to shorting, as your upside is capped at 100%, and that is if you cover at zero, versus the downside risk, which can be losses of much greater than 100% (if your short thesis is proven wrong (especially battleground stocks)).

Notwithstanding highly cyclical or commodity stocks, where the cycle turns in your favor, I would argue, the beauty and elegance of a good short squeeze idea is really based on a successful fundamental turnaround thesis. In other words, it isn’t enough to have a nice physical stock supply and demand imbalance setup. You really need to find a stock that has experienced a major decline, where its balance sheet is stretched, and where analysts are preconditioned to cut the “E” in their earnings estimates in perpetuity or until the company goes bankrupt (whichever event happens first).

Said differently, a high short interest is simply the rocket fuel that will reward a correct turnaround long thesis; however, it isn’t what does the heavily stock price appreciation lifting. With my long-winded view now fully out there in the open, let me address argue the bearish view.

For perspective, if readers are unfamiliar with my work, short squeezes are near and dear to my heart (see my January 2017 Weight Watchers (WTW) piece: My Spidey Sense Suggests The Weight Watchers’ Shorts Are Nervous). For more recent content, you can review my work on GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC).

In order to buy Dillard's in size, you really need to have modeled its earnings and have illuminated a clear pathway to argue that DDS consensus estimates are too low. Moreover, it appears that DDS's consensus earnings estimates for FY18 vary widely, with only 5 analysts covering the name, the low earnings estimate is $3.45 and high estimate is $5.98. Average estimates are $4.74.

Please note that despite the aggressive buybacks, at $4.74, YoY earnings would be down, as last year's earnings were $5.05. The buyside likes to buy stocks in company's when the "E" in earnings is growing. When the "E" is in decline and masked by buybacks, there are less eligible natural buyers willing to bid on shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Richard Pearson's recent piece 'Infinity Squeeze' is interesting and I like his chart (below), as it nicely points out DDS has bought back 7.1 million shares at an expense of $454.8 million. However, as I said, these buybacks mask the recent absolute dollar value decline in earnings. Buybacks aren’t a display of quality earnings power and they temporarily alter the natural price discovery mechanisms, similar to how a high interest short interest can have the same masking effect.

Source: Richard Pearson's chart

Switching back to earnings, DDS’s Q1 2018 results ending April 29, 2017 weren’t great. Net sales declined by $85.9 million or 5.6% and earnings declined by $11.3 million or 14.6% given the negative operating leverage.

Source: Dillard's IR

Also, I like to look at cash flow from operations, before changes to working capital. Enclosed below, you will notice that a $156 million increase in accounts payables contributed mightily to FY17 free cash flow.

Next, I am not sure how to value Dillard's real estate. How many trophy malls is Dillard's in? Unlike, Macy's (M), Dillard's doesn't own any prized urban real estate in fancy cities like New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, etc. What is this real estate really worth and how many properties are in Class "A" malls owned by Simon Property Group (SPG)?

Source: Dillard's FY17 10-K

Finally, I do want to address one finer point, I highly doubt that David Einhorn would suddenly call back his shares that have been lent out to shorts. My view is that there would be major negative repercussions against Mr. Einhorn, and at least optically, would look bad to his peers. Mr. Einhorn regularly shorts securities and relies upon this prime broker(s) to locate shares at reasonable borrowing rates. If Mr. Einhorn violated this unspoken rule then, yes, no question, Dillard’s stock would squeeze; however, it would be a career mistake by Mr. Einhorn. Again, it is extremely unlikely that Mr. Einhorn would pull a stunt like that.

Takeaway

Although the underlying arithmetic behind the stock supply and demand imbalance for Dillard’s Class A common stock is interesting, given the aggressive buyback campaign, Dillard’s stock recently rallied from the low $50s, as recently as only one month ago, to $77, as of today. I would caution readers to avoid blindly betting on a short squeeze, unless you have a more in-depth and fundamentally favorable view that current consensus estimates are too low and that DDS can beat future expectations.

Finally, earlier in the week, per the WSJ, Dillard's short interest for the period ending July 14, 2017 was released. Dillard's short interest declined by 1.234 million shares and ended that time period at 7.7 million shares. This should take some of the juice off the "epic squeeze" narrative.

Source: WSJ