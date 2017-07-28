New Gold's Shares Should Experience Significant Near-Term Gains

There is a high potential for near-term gains, as four important catalysts are expected by the end of the year.

A conservative estimate shows that at the current metals prices, New Gold's share price should cross the $6 level, after Rainy River is in production.

Given the current market value of the company, the market attributes only little value to Rainy River right now.

New Gold announced that the Rainy River mine should be completed in line with the January timeline and budget, which is a very positive news, given the recent issues.

New Gold's (NGD) Q2 2017 financial results and operations report show how undervalued the company really is. New Gold's share price tanked earlier this year after the company announced that its Rainy River mine construction will take 3 months longer and it will cost $195 million more than expected. The share price declined from $4.25 to $2.7 and over the last 6 months, it has been moving in the $2.75-$3.25 range. However, the financial results are good and they are poised to improve notably after the Rainy River mine gets into production. The Q2 2017 results confirm New Gold's potential.

NGD data by YCharts

The most important news is related to the Rainy River mine. According to Hannes Portmann, the CEO of New Gold:

Our Rainy River project schedule and capital cost estimate remain in line with New Gold's updated plan announced on January 30, 2017, and the project is scheduled to transition from construction to operation in the third quarter of 2017

According to the January plan, the mine construction should be completed by September. As it is the end of July right now, the mine should be completed in less than 2 months. It means that there is only a little time left and the probability of further delays and cost overruns is minuscule. It is very important, as the investors have been really disappointed by the Rainy River mine.

Last September, New Gold announced a $105 million cost overrun and only 5 months later, it announced another increase of the CAPEX, this time by $195 million. The September start-up of the Rainy River mine will be a major catalyst. Another major catalyst will be the announcement of commercial production, that is expected in November (according to the latest corporate presentation).

In Q4, New Gold expects also the receipt of Schedule 2 amendment to close two creeks in the broader tailings facility. According to the company:

It is our understanding that the comments received were in favor of the Rainy River project proceeding as planned. In light of this, and based on discussions with Environment and Climate Change Canada we expect the receipt of the Schedule 2 amendment in the fourth quarter of this year.

The amendment is important for the Rainy River mine, as the starter tailing cell is sufficient only for 6 months of full production. All of the three events, the start up of the mine, the reaching of the commercial production and the receipt of the Schedule 2 amendment, should occur over the next 4-5 months, which creates the potential for significant short-term gains.

In Q2 2017, New Gold produced 105,064 toz gold and 26.4 million lb copper, at an AISC of $737/toz gold. The operating cash flow equaled $80 million and earnings equaled $23 million (adjusted earnings equaled $13 million). As of the end of June, New Gold held cash and cash equivalents of $199 million and it had $174 million from the revolving credit facility at its disposal as well. The company has also reiterated its 2017 production guidance of 380,000-430,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $760-800.

Also the debt position of New Gold has improved during Q2. The company has successfully completed the redemption of its 2020 senior notes. The redemption was financed by issuing new senior notes worth $300 million. Not only will the new notes mature in 2025, they also bear an interest rate that is by 0.625 percentage points lower compared to the old 2020 notes. There is no debt due before 2022. In 2022, senior notes worth $500 million will mature.

In 2025, the above-mentioned 2025 senior notes worth $300 million will mature. Upon it, there is also $100 million drawn from the revolving credit facility. As a result, the total long-term debt was approximately $900 million, as of the end of Q2. Although the amount seems to be quite high, New Gold shouldn't have any serious trouble to repay it. In Q2 2017, the operating cash flow amounted to $80 million and in H1 2017, it was $157 million. After the Rainy River mine gets into full production, New Gold's cash-generating ability will grow significantly.

When in full production, the Rainy River mine is expected to produce 325,000 toz gold per year. It means that it should almost double New Gold's current annual gold production. The projected AISC is only $710/toz. It means that New Gold will almost double its gold production while maintaining the AISC around $700/toz. Moreover, New Gold's company level AISC will be much less dependent on copper prices (today, New Gold is able to keep the AISC low also due to the high copper credits at the New Afton mine, that is, in fact, a copper mine with gold as a by-product).

At the current gold price of $1,260/toz, Rainy River alone should be able to generate operating cash flow of $223 million per year ($56 million per quarter) and free cash flow of $179 million per year ($45 million per quarter).

Using the middle of the 2017 production and AISC guidance for the New Afton mine, Mesquite and Peak Mines, the production rate and AISC projected for the Rainy River mine in full production and assuming that there will be no gold produced at Cerro San Pedro and the current metals prices will prevail, it is possible to expect that New Gold will produce 635,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $675/toz in 2018. It should lead to free cash flow of around $371 million.

But it is important to note that New Gold wants to sell Peak Mines by the end of 2017. Deducting Peak Mines' production of 90,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,080/toz, the resulting free cash flow should be approximately $356 million.

As shown in the table below, the gold miners tend to maintain the value of the price to free cash flow ratio well above 10. The average value of the ratio for the group of the listed companies is 26.55. After excluding the 5 highest values, it is 12.63, which is still well above 10. It means that attributing price to free cash flow ratio of 10 to New Gold can be considered to be conservative. At this conservative ratio, the projected market capitalization of the company should be $3.71 billion or $3.56 billion (if Peak Mines is sold). It means a share price of $6.18-6.44, using the current share count of 576 million.

Source: own processing, using data of gurufocus.com

The above-mentioned price target is approximately 100% above the current price level, although it attributes no value to the Blackwater project. The Blackwater project has the potential to get New Gold on the list of gold majors with production above 1 million toz gold per year.

Blackwater is projected to produce 463,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $685/toz. The permitting process is underway and it may be completed late this year or early next year. Obtaining the permits is the fourth important catalyst expected over the rest of this year. However, the projected CAPEX is $1.86 billion, which means that New Gold will have to seek a partner or to postpone the construction by several years.

Conclusion

New Gold recorded profit and a nice cash flow in Q2 2017. However, the most important news is that the Rainy River mine should be completed according to the January time plan and budget. The gold production should start in September and commercial production is expected in November. After Rainy River gets into full production, New Gold's share price should grow approximately to the $6.2-6.5 level. Although it is approximately 100% above the current share price, it is only a conservative estimate, using the current gold price and a conservative price to free cash flow value of 10.

Given that the Rainy River mine startup is just around the corner and the commercial production should be reached by November and there are also another two important catalysts on the horizon, it is able to expect that a better part of the expected share price growth will occur by the end of this year.

