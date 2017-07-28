Philip Morris Can Weather The Impending FDA Storm

Philip Morris (PM) is well positioned to weather the impending federal regulations which will target nicotine levels in tobacco products, combustible products, and flavors which appeal to children. The company has made significant, strategic investments in tobacco products which are safer. These investments will yield substantial returns in the new era of tobacco regulation.

This article will begin by describing the FDA's announcement of impending regulatory reform targeting the tobacco industry. The various forms of regulation which could be imposed will be discussed. Next, the efforts made by Philip Morris to shift its product line towards safer, non-combustible products will be explored. It will be demonstrated that the impending regulatory reforms do not pose an existential threat to the company.

FDA Announcement

Around mid-day on July 28th, 2017 the FDA issued a press release stating that there will be a,

new comprehensive plan for tobacco and nicotine regulation that will serve as a multi-year roadmap to better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death.

This announcement positioned nicotine, and the associated risk of addiction, as a central aspect of the impending regulatory push. The FDA also pledged to examine the role of flavoring in tobacco products and stressed that combustion creates additional dangers for tobacco users. In this regard the FDA stated,

A key piece of the FDA’s approach is demonstrating a greater awareness that nicotine – while highly addictive – is delivered through products that represent a continuum of risk and is most harmful when delivered through smoke particles in combustible cigarettes. (Emphasis added)

This statement, coupled with the FDA's encouragement of the "development of innovative tobacco products that may be less dangerous than cigarettes" places a heavy burden on tobacco companies which fail to transition to new forms of non-combustible tobacco products. On the other hand, companies which succeed in marketing new forms of tobacco products which are non-combustible will face greater success in the new regulatory environment.

Immediate Impact on Tobacco Company Stocks

Tobacco companies' share prices fell sharply for a brief period after the FDA announcement was released before rebounding a few hours later. Philip Morris, Altria, and British American Tobacco all experienced a similar decline around the time of the FDA press release.

Philip Morris' Preparations for the New Regulatory Era

Philip Morris has made a considerable effort to transition its product line away from traditional, combustible tobacco. The company has spent approximately $3 billion in developing its portfolio of less-harmful innovative products.

Recently, the company announced that it had made a substantial investment in order to convert its Greece cigarette manufacturing plant into a plant which manufactures 20 billion smoke-free IQOS tobacco sticks every year. The company also reported that it had submitted a tobacco product application in March 2017 to the FDA for its smoke-free IQOS tobacco sticks.

Philip Morris has also devoted resources to developing vaporized tobacco products. The company reported in its 2017 first quarter press release that,

MarkTen is now the number two e-vapor brand nationally, with a second quarter national retail market share of approximately 13% in mainstream retail channels.

Risks

There are several major risks in the new regulatory era. These risks will be described in turn.

A substantial risk is that Philip Morris' customers fail to switch to new non-combustible products. If these customers instead decide to quit using tobacco products then Philip Morris' transition to new forms of tobacco products will be hampered. The FDA could refuse to authorize Philip Morris' new non-combustible products. The IQOS product, for example, is waiting for FDA authorization. The FDA may significantly increase its regulations and begin targeting all forms of tobacco, including non-combustible forms.

Conclusion

The new regulatory framework proposed by the FDA threatens Philip Morris' traditional line of products: combustible tobacco in the form of cigarettes. The new regulations, however, do not pose an existential threat to the company. Rather, Philip Morris is poised to weather the impending storm through its concerted efforts to innovate its tobacco products.