Why The Long-Term Prosperity Of Baidu Is Guaranteed

The impressive Q2 ER numbers are prima facie evidence that Baidu (BIDU) is back to its FANG-like growth wonder story. Baidu indeed said earlier this year that the revenue impact from last year’s medical advertising scandal was behind it. The Q2 2017 results that showed Baidu posting 14.3% Y-o-Y increase in revenue ($3.079 billion) and 82.9% Y-o-Y increase in net income finally validate the company’s claim that the 2016 medical advertising scandal side-effect is really over.

Baidu was fined 28,000 Yuan (about $4,000) last March 2016 by Shanghai Industrial and Commercial Bureau for publishing unchecked medical advertising. The public backlash from Baidu’s medical-related search advertising business indeed caused three consecutive quarterly revenue declines. However, Q2 ER says Baidu has weathered the storm and is roaring to fly higher this year.

BIDU jumped as high as 7.2% during after-hours trading after it reported its Q2 ER numbers. Like Facebook (FB), Baidu now takes more than 70% of its revenue from mobile devices. Baidu reported that 72% of its total Q2 revenue was from mobile, up from just 62% for the year-ago quarter.

Baidu’s stock could shoot up higher if Q3 and Q4 again produce positive Y-o-Y growth on revenue and net income. The heightened regulation of medical-related online ads in China is no longer a headwind for BIDU.

The chart from YCharts is not yet updated, but it will soon reflect that BIDU’s quarterly net income is again on the uptrend.

Google’s Continuing Absence In China Guaranteed Baidu’s Success

In spite of the fine and public backlash over Baidu’s profit-motivated medical advertising business scandal, it remains the dominant search engine operator in the Middle Kingdom. Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 2010 exit from China has allowed Baidu to thrive. I do not think Google will ever revive its operations again in China. This should convince investors that Baidu’s long-term prosperity is already guaranteed.

(Source: StatCounter GlobalStats)

As per the chart above, Baidu enjoys 80.5% share of the search engine market in China. It is therefore the biggest long-term beneficiary of China’s $24 billion search engine advertising industry. Please study the infographic below. It describes China as the fastest-growing market for search engine advertising, with 18% annual growth rate. By 2021, China's search engine advertising industry will grow to a $54.99 billion industry.

(Source: Statista)

By 2021, the estimated revenue per internet user in China will reach $4.8 from desktop computers and $46.2 from mobile. Baidu has almost 700 million monthly active users. As of Q1 2017, Baidu also touts 78.2% share of China’s Mobile Search Market.

(Source: China Internet Watch)

Baidu’s revelation that it now derives 72% of its revenue from mobile should inspire more investors to go long on this company. China’s mobile search advertising is the fastest-growing and biggest in the world. China’s projected mobile search advertising industry for this year will be worth $20.47 billion. It will reportedly enjoy a CAGR of 30% until 2021.

(Source: Statista)

Final Thoughts

I regret not going long BIDU when it was below $180. I want to unload some Google, Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares to finance going long BIDU this coming week. Baidu’s resilient growth in spite of tougher China laws on medical-related online advertising is inspiring.

Baidu has lower number of active online marketing partners, but it still posted higher revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. Baidu probably stopped accepting medical-related online marketers, and its partner base is down 20.9% to 470,000.

(Source: Baidu)

Like Google, Baidu also enjoys a pseudo-monopoly advantage on China’s fast-growing mobile search advertising industry. The Forward P/E and Price/Sales valuation ratios of Baidu are comparable with that of Google. Unlike Google, Baidu is not exposed to the possible huge fines/penalties of the European Union regulatory authorities. After 2017 is over, BIDU might just outperform GOOG and GOOGL.

(Source: Finviz)

I find it amusing that China’s authorities only fined Baidu $4,000 for its errant search engine-based medical advertising business. The EU fined Google $2.74 billion for its errant search engine practice. Alphabet also warned that more EU fines are coming. Now might be the time to take profit on Google and invest the money on Baidu instead.

My favorite entry/exit technical indicator, Stochastic, is hinting that BIDU is on a short-term bullish trend. The fast Stochastic is above 80 and has averaged above 80 for the fast five trading days.

(Source: StockTA)

