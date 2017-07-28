Statoil: Clearly Undervalued With Oil At ~$50

Statoil remains undervalued with respect to its peer group, while at the same time generally outperforming them.

The company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3 billion (US$) and net income of $0.44/share (the Q2 dividend was $0.2201/share).

Statoil's Q2 results demonstrated the excellent potential of its portfolio -- even with oil at ~$50/bbl (or even sub-$50/bbl).

Back in May I suggested the worst was behind Statoil (NYSE:STO) and that it appeared to be undervalued relative to its peer group (see "Statoil Has Turned The Corner"). The latest Q2 ESP report is more evidence that that is indeed the case:

Source: Statoil's Q2 Financial Review and Statements

The $0.44/share of net income was an $0.08/share best as compared to the average analyst estimate of $0.36.

Since the beginning of the year, Statoil has generated $4 billion in FCF and has reduced its net debt ratio by 8.1% to 27.5%. And it did all that with oil right around the $50 level: liquids pricing in Q2 was actually only $44.50/bbl, which was down ~$4/bbl from Q1. Liquids represent 57% of STO's production while 43% of production is dry gas.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Quarterly production averaged a tad under 2 million boe/d in Q1, up 3% compared to Q2 of last year. On the exploration side, YTD the company has drilled 14 wells and made 9 discoveries -- including several wells that management says it can quickly (and profitably) bring onto production.

Note that the total number of shares outstanding grew 1.7% yoy due to the introduction in Q4 2015 of a two-year scrip dividend program. As shown below, the scrip program has been quite heavily subscribed and has been a success -- both for the company, and the investors taking advantage of a 5% discount in shares versus taking the dividends in cash:

Source: StatOil's Q2 Financial Review and Statements

Bottom line is that the scrip program saved STO quite a bit of cash ($1.58 billion since the start of 2016) at the cost of only moderately diluting the shareholder base (~98 million shares out of a ~3.2 billion share base).

An article in Barron's back in May showed how STO had lagged behind peers Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP (NYSE:BP) over the past 12 months (see "As Crude Oil Firms, Oil Majors Rise To The Top"). That is no longer the case, as Statoil is starting to outperform (as it should). STO is up 9.4% over the past 12 months, while BP and Shell have been relatively flat:

Source: Google Finance

Summary and Conclusions

While Statoil has certainly made up some lost ground since my article in May suggested it was undervalued, the Q2 report -- combined with the company's FCF capability with oil at $50/bbl (actually sub-$50) and the excellent progress on debt reduction -- means the recent rally has legs. Given the Q2 report, STO could earn $1.40/share this year and $1.90+ next year -- even with oil around the ~$50/bbl level. As I have pointed out in previous articles, one reason for STO's resilience is its excellent position (and margins) in the European natural gas market.

Given the positive earnings momentum and excellent progress on debt reduction, there's a good chance STO can pierce the $20 level by year-end. With the dividend (4.8%), that equates to 10% return in a little less than six months.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.