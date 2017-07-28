NuStar Energy's (NS) CEO Bradley Barron on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q2 2017 NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Earnings Conference Call.

Chris Russell

Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, everyone and welcome to today's call. On the call this morning are Brad Barron, NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC's President and CEO; and Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and CFO, along with other members of our management team. Before we get started this morning, we'd like to remind you that, during the course of this call, NuStar management will make statements about our current views concerning the future performance of NuStar that are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the various risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

During the course of this call, we will also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures. Reconciliations of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP may be found in our earnings press release with additional reconciliations located on the financials page of the Investors sections of our websites at nustarenergy.com and nustargpholdings.com. And i am going to turn the call over to Brad.

Bradley Barron

Good morning. Thanks for joining us today. You have following news from last several months, you know we've one of the busiest quarters in our history. Before I turn the call over to Tom to discuss this quarter's results. I would briefly review some of our accomplishments during the second quarter as was will provide a few updates on our Permian crude system. On May 4, we closed on the purchase of Navigator Energy Services, LLC which we now call our Permian Crude System for approximately $1.5 billion. With this acquisition, we now own leading crude oil gathering transportation and storage system in the core of the core of the Midland Basin. To finance this acquisition, we closed our multiple transaction during April. On April 18, we issued 14.4 million common units with gross proceeds of approximately $665 million.

On April 28, we raised $550 million by issuing 5.625% 10-year senior notes and we also issued $15.4 million Series B perpetual preferred units for gross proceeds of $385 million. Our general partner NuStar GP Holdings, LLC also demonstrated its strong support for the transaction by agreeing to temporarily forgo the incentive distribution rights or IDRs which otherwise be entitled or any NuStar Energy LP common equity that we issued from the date we signed the acquisition agreement through the 10 quarters thereafter which begins with the distribution for the second quarter of 2017. The waiver is capped at $22 million. In terms of performance of the systems and the deals announced in early April. So far our Permian Crude System has far exceeded our initial drilling projections. In terms of rig counts, currently 39 rigs running dedicated and interconnected acerage. This compares to 29 before cast will be running at the end of 2017. In fact, back in April, when we're evaluating system we were projecting 39 rigs until the end of 2018.

Throughput on the system have grown substantially from around 115,000 barrels a day in April, when we announced the acquisition to an average of around 150,000 barrels per day in July, there's about 30% growth in 3 months. Our throughputs are growing at an impressive pace, they are ramping up a bit slower than we would expect based on a significant amount of rigs being added on the system. We believe this lower-than-expected ramp up is due to slow well completion rates. Even though many producers have dedicated track crude, the lack of additional crude, has caused an increase in drill but uncompleted wells or dugs. With that being said, base our conversation with our customers and due to the amount of drilling currently taking place, we expect our throughput volumes on our Permian Crude System to continue to ramp up significantly in the back half of this year.

Due this anticipated significant increase in volume, we have accelerated several system expansion project on our Permian Crude System. We currently plan to invest around $123 million strategic capital in 2017 on these West Texas expansion project. In addition, we continue to look at potential bolt on acquisition to our Permian Crude System, as well as continue to pursue the possibility of developing a larger Takeaway capacity projects including a solution, that would link our Permian Crude System all the way to our docks and corporate Christie Texas. With regard to dedicated acreage, for our permian crude system dedicated acreage has grown from about 500,000 acres of tons of acquisition to about 514,000 acres a day. And we're working with several producers on additional dedications that we expect to be completed in the near term. In November, we have about 500,000 undedicated acreage that are immediately adjacent to the system as well as nearly $5 million acres areas of mutual interest of AMI.

Additionally, our ship to pay volume commitments have increased to 92,000 barrels per day, up from 74,000 barrels a day when we announced the deal. Shifting away from our Permian activities for a moment, during the quarter, we began to set in a motion and exit from the last of our commodity trading operations. With the shift down on our heavy fuel, crude trading businesses. Changes in these markets largely due to the proliferation shale place have made it increasingly difficult to generate profit from more than fields marketing segment in recent year. For example, accessory expansion in early years, our fuel marketing operations was centered around cheap real supply of heavy oil from refinery.

That source of supply have been reduced significantly as lighter crude slate from shale place have now being run through those refinery resulting in reduced production of fuel opening component. Based on our analysis, a closure of these commodity trading operations will significantly lower top line revenue, it should be EBITDA neutral to NuStar. Furthermore, the decision is in line with what we've been doing in the past 3 years, de-risking our business and focusing on our fee base storage of and pipeline operations. Going forward, the only operations remaining in our fields marketing segment will be our bunkering operation at our Texas City, [indiscernible] terminal locations as well as our Bilton blending operations on our Central East pipeline system. And lastly, as you may have seen recently report in major new outlets on June 29th, we received approvals on 3 present to permits through LPGs and other refined products across the Mexico border. This permits relate to our pending pipeline project in northern Mexico for the refined products.

However, the project is currently delayed as we signed contracts seeing approval of these permits was not only major milestone for the pending construction projects but also a major milestone for the energy industry as a whole. We're proud to be part of that story. So you can see, this is the transformative, an exciting time for NuStar. After covering our distributional for 3 full years, we made a strategic decision to exchange short term coverage for long term distribution growth while moving forward with the Permian Crude System acquisition in the core of the core Permian shale play. As we said at that time, as a result of this strategic decision, we do not expect to cover our distribution until the back half of 2018. We also noted that the second quarter will be disproportionally impacted by the transaction costs associated with acquisition. And, of course, you can issue 14 million new units without negatively impacting earnings per unit.

And finally, we're further derisking our business by exiting our heavy fuels, crude oil trading operation which as I said before will be EBITDA neutral. Of course, this will have you the effect of lowering top-line revenues, so that's an adjustment you want to make your models quarter-over quarter comparisons going forward. So we're on track with our forward looking plans and that are paving away for strong future growth in our earnings, assets and distributions. And we're very pleased with the progress we made to date. This progress would not be possible without the short term impacts we're experiencing in summer 2017 earnings results. Give you more color from all of these items and value some additional detail on our second quarter results, with the 2017 projections, I'm going to turn the call over to Tom Shoaf, NuStar's Executive Vice President and CFO. Tom?

Thomas Shoaf

Thanks Brad, good morning, everyone. As Brad noted, on our first quarter call, we stated that we expected our overall, 2017 results will be negatively impacted by the large amount of debt and equity rate and the transaction cost incurred in the second quarter related to the navigator acquisition. As expected, we incurred some of $14 million of transaction cost in conjunction with the acquisition that had a disproportionate impact on the second quarter results. Distributions and interest expense associated with the financings of the acquisition combined with a turnaround and unplanned operational issues that one of the refineries we serve, with the primary causes for the quarterly results that we experience. For the second quarter, of 2017 we reported net income of $0.05 per unit, EBITDA of $141 million and DCF available to limited partners of $60 million which resulted in a distribution coverage ratio of 0.5x.

As Brad noted, earlier you can't issue $14 million of without impacting. And the short term drops and distribution coverage is necessary part of our long term growth plan. However, with further impacted by the turnaround and unplanned operational issues it went to the refinery which we serve. Second Quarter 2017, EBITDA in our pipeline segment was $87 million, $1 million higher than the second quarter of 2016. Mainly as a result, of two months that benefit from the Permian Crude System acquisition which was partially offset by the impact of turnaround and operational issue that the customer refinery I've spoken about earlier. Second quarter, 2017 EBITDA in our storage segment, was $88 million, up $7 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. Due mainly to higher renewal storage rates, increased fees at our station terminal and our recent margin acquisition.

When the impact of converting the refinery storage agreements to lease is excluded, our storage throughput actually increased approximately 29,000 barrels per day or 3% which is mainly attributable to the Martin acquisition. You may recall from the first quarter call starting on January 1, our agreements provide refinery storage and corporate Christy and Venetia change from throughput arrangement to a lease which means the associated revenue is now characterized as storage terminal revenue on our financial statement. So while the second quarter storage throughput volumes were down 54% our 390,000 barrels per day compared to the second quarter of 2016 that decline reflects an apples-to-oranges comparisons. I'd also like to note that this will be continued to be a reconciling item for the remainder of the year but one of the management making this change is that we will minimize our cash flow risk by eliminating our exposure to future refinery turnaround and cutbacks during the contract term. Our June 30 debt balance was $3.5 billion while our debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 4.6x.

This morning, NuStar energy announced the second quarter Series A preferred unit distribution of approximately $0.531 per unit and its initial Series B preferred unit distribution of approximately $0.725 per unit. Both of which, will be paid on September 15. In addition, NuStar Energy announced the second quarter common unit distribution of $1.905 per unit which will be paid on August 11. NuStar GP Holdings, also announced the second quarter distribution of $0.545 per unit which will be paid on August 15. Now let me spend a few minutes talking about our the projections for 2017. We expect our 2017 total EBITDA to be $600 million to $650 million. This EBITDA estimate is same as $110 million to $120 million of general and certain expenses in 2017. They're not allocated to our segment or goal.

Our EBITDA guidance, has been reduced to lower than expected from the permian crude system throughputs, reduced vessel activity at St. Eustatius and lower throughputs on some of our other pipelines due to refinery operating issues and extended turnarounds at some of our customer refinery. Our 2017 internal growth spending is now estimated to be in the range of $380 million to $420 million, due to reduction in spending on our northern Mexico supply project, partially offset by additional expansion project on our Permian Crude System. We continue to expect 2017 reliability spending to be in the range of $35 million to $55 million. And with that, as in the call back over to Brad for any closing remarks.

Bradley Barron

Thank you, Tom. As you will recall over the past 3 years, we made a conscious effort to improve our coverage while systematically derisking our business. We were taught optimize our operations and position the company for future growth. In our strategic plan, we targeted Basin as fast as growing shale play in U.S. as a preferred location for that growth. We could not be more thrilled that we're able to find and acquire the premier gathering system in the permian to execute on the strategy. As we said, at the time of the acquisition, future growth potential of these premier assets, in the core to core Midland Basin will be well versed sustaining our below 1x coverage ratio in the near term and we expect it to recover as early as back half of 2018. In the meantime, we're committed to maintain our distribution.

Based on the projections we've seen from the Permian as a whole and drilling activity on our dedicated acres to date, I'm more convinced than ever. This is the right platform from these future growth. This acquisition in combination of a transformative, three years, NuStar it's also just a beginning of what I along the rest of NuStar executive team and our Board of Directors believe will be a curious significant growth for the company. We expect permian crude system to be the base on which future years will grow our cash flows, strengthening our coverage and ultimately, increase our distribution to our unitholders. With that, we will open up the call for Q&A.

Our first question, comes from Gabriel Moreen of Bank of America Merill Lynch.

Gabriel Moreen

Brad, can you talk a little bit about if you can mention dock count building behind Navigator, sort of where it stands right now, may be relative to expectations and then the second part of my question is around the completion activity by estimates is that a function more price is that a function more cruder viability? And I guess the confidence back half of the year ramp and visibility on that completion activity?

Bradley Barron

I can tell you the docks are higher than anybody ever expected them to be as much higher than we thought it would be. We looked into the extensively with our customers and with others. Initially our thoughts are might meet price component to it but we're not hearing from anybody. All we've heard is straight up lack of completion crudes. And that's been pretty much across-the-board. I have seen -- we've heard from some people that they're expecting to get more crudes in the second of the year. So we should expect to see that number start to build up, number to come down which were translating to increase volumes.

Gabriel Moreen

And then in terms of accelerating the CapEx on the system $123 million, can just talk about interplay between accelerating the CapEx now versus, what you expect it to stand in the longer term on that navigator?

Bradley Barron

Yes, I mean, all the CapEx we're spending this year was part of the $260 million that we said, that we needed to spend. As we're importing a very small attributable to new customer. But what we're seeing is some of the well pads are coming on and they are put in 8 to 10 well. And so you want to avoid any pinch points in the system and have everything up and running so you can capture the first flows. So we're making the strategic decision to complete some of the deep bottlenecking ahead when it might, might ordinary honorary when we needed.

Gabriel Moreen

And then on the long haul pipeline sounds like there's discussions going on -- you know in terms of what you think most sort of important next steps there is it really trying to find -- are you looking for a JV partner? Can you discuss sort of shipper interest and getting those commitments and I guess, any timeline you think in terms of maybe substance of update on open season or something like that the.

Daniel Oliver

Sure Gabe. This is Danny Oliver. Yes, we continue to develop that. We're open to partnerships with someone that might make some sense and add some value. We think it's still probably one pipeline that's going to get built. And it's a very competitive environment. There's as you know, probably half a dozen or so projects being tiled it up there but I think if you can get two of the right partners together that both have something to add other than capital, I think you can get you over the line. And that's we're still pursuing that I think something is likely to get done. Certainly, before the end of the year. I think we thought likely would have already been done. But many of the customers I think took a bit of a pause and relax a little bit. When prices came off and wanted to see how the market was going to react in general on the drilling site. But as Brad mentioned earlier, they are adding rigs more aggressively than we anticipated even before crude get for a little while under the low 40s.

Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, its Andy for Jeremy. First question, is want to quantify the turnaround impact in the quarter and are you done with planned turn around for the rest of the year?

Bradley Barron

I think turn on for the quarter was probably about $6 million, I think, for this quarter and the second part of your question. We're not done for the rest of the year. We've actually been informed that there's some unplanned turn around that hit the back half of the year. And that's part of the reasons why on the guidance we drop the guidance on EBITDA down a little bit because of these unplanned turnarounds that our customers are hitting us with. So we expect to see more of that towards the back end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And sticking to the South Texas and crude system have you start looking with the customers about the contract in some of those contract gross rolls next year? And maybe what was the South Texas crude oil volumes for the quarter?

Daniel Oliver

And it isn't any again. We're starting to have some conversations with those customers that are -- we've got about 50% of our MVCs coming for renewal on August of next year. We're starting to have some conversations with them but the conversations they're not really engaging, we've got a full year. They wanted to see how things end up. We're obviously, still collecting on our MVCs, our actual volumes are below those MVCs levels. We continue to see customers opting to ship on the higher tariff MVCs as opposed to ours as a relatively low tariff going to Corpus versus Houston. But at least for the next year won't affect revenues we're forecasting everything up in the MVCs level.

Unidentified Analyst

Then final question, is there any opportunity created by some of the dislocations caused by Venezuela, that you see that your business kind of completely ruin from that.

Bradley Barron

Not really, we've got -- we do some business with Venezuela, as they continue to pay us, make payments on the business that we're doing. So hasn't really affect, we've seen some lower vessel calls and things out of Venezuela lately, but overall, not really affecting that business.

Operator

Ryan Levine

Just wanted to -- if you will be able to speak bit more around both on acquisitions that you highlighted in the prepared remarks. Is there any dollar amount associated with those -- kind of benchmark.

Bradley Barron

No, I mean, it depends on what comes on to the market, we're looking those acquisition but I can't give you an idea, of how much of those will go forward?

Ryan Levine

And this would be substantial how would you opt to finance those opportunity?

Thomas Shoaf

You know combination debt equity and preferred we've been doing end of got, we're kind of tell everybody about 50-50 on solar acquisition and CapEx program and whatnot so. We've got access to capital markets, bank loans. Nothing to be a problem.

Ryan Levine

Okay and then regarding to the second half of our team coverage target, what are the key commodity prices assumptions and rig count assumptions that you're taking to that. And are there any assumed with contracting on the south Texas system?

Bradley Barron

Well, I mean, as far as the back half of '18, we put pretty much have the same crude assumptions that we currently have and I think we've been running anything north of $40, on up to about $50 or so. So basically our crude has been landing over the last several months kind of what the same going forward with the most part. In terms of the contracting the South Texas, no, we still have small volumes assumed during that time. We don't expect any large ramp up in volumes in South Texas. So is pretty much of status on that.

Ryan Levine

Okay and then in Q2, this year, would you ever provide the EBITDA contribution from the navigator transaction realizing it's only a partial quarter contribution?

Bradley Barron

No, I don't think we're really disclosing that right now, on the navigator fee. There was a lot of cost assisted transaction cost and all that hit the second quarter. So really disclosing out.

Operator

Shneur Gershuni

Just a couple of quick questions and some follow-ups. I guess, just kind of following up the last question of about your covering the dissipation second half of 2018. With that, always your expectations is at higher or lower than where you were when you provided guidance I guess at MLP post navigator?

Bradley Barron

Yes, it's in line with what we have said, before, when we first done the acquisition and even at MPLA, we were saying, we expect of course, getting all the financing cost and everything that you incur upfront and that with the expected ramp up in volume and expected ramp up's in EBITDA associate with navigator. That it needs towards the back half of 2018, before we would actually start seeing cover again .And so we've been saying that since we actually announced the acquisition.

Shneur Gershuni

When I triangulate some of your prepared remarks, the rig count being significant better than expected. Shouldn't that ask expectation be improved or is it dock issue, I was just wondering my, how we should think about your positive commentary about rigs being well ahead of schedule?

Daniel Oliver

I mean I think it's a dock issue, like we talked about earlier, our expectation about those ducks are best the capital of about the producer more toward the end of this year.

Shneur Gershuni

So it's really more of a dock completion cruise issue getting in the way of having a better expectation.

Daniel Oliver

Say that again? That it would depend to say that rigs coming on and translating into volume this kind of a lumpy process for producers. And what we're saying is immediately like we're talking right now, the president, those ducks have been an issue in getting up from duck to a completed well. We're expecting some of that lead to fact end of the year progresses and we do expect pretty significant volume ramp coming from that throughout the year. But as we said, in at least quote currently ducks have been a slight issue.

Bradley Barron

One is a double-edged sure you also can benefit from not only the completion of the Bell ducks, but also we still have 39 rigs which read, mentioned about expanding that in antics until the end up 2018. As long as those stay engaged we will be ahead on drill wells next year as well.

Shneur Gershuni

[Indiscernible] which is really my question is that why wouldn't your expectation improved given of the rigs or so ahead of schedule?

Daniel Oliver

It likely could, you like to see some these wells getting completed.

Bradley Barron

And I wouldn't say we're very conservative management team. We don't get -- we're out of her studies and we have some of his ability in the 2018 before we begin increasing our forecast for the back half of 2018. But right now, we have a very solid forecast for 2018 like we said, we plan to return to the submission coverage in the back of the year. And I don't think it's really inappropriate to going any further than that.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, that make sense. I just want to understand given the comments. Following up on that, you know obviously, 2017 G&A is impacted by transactionally the cost with respect to navigator. If I remember correctly, your guidance pre-Navigator was about $100 million to $110 million for G&A for this year. How does that change on a run-rate basis going forward? Should we be thinking $25 million a quarter, $30 million a quarter, just kind of what understand what's the permanent step change as we think about it back half of this year than into next year?

Chris Russell

The guidance Tom gave for this shows $110 million to $120 million, but again that included $10 million and again, portion of the cost, portion of the financing cost. So I think next year will be back on $100 million to $110 million that should be a permian run rate going forward.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, great. Just two more follow-up questions asking about I think about how discussions were going I guess, do you need to wait for all those multiple open seasons to be completed before you have negotiation of the JV. Will you get involved in the process before the open season close. We just wondering if it does walk us through how to think about that folks we.

Daniel Oliver

There's no reason to wait for open seasons to be completed to have those conversations. I think likely some of the more likely projects in my view, aren't even in an open season.

Shneur Gershuni

And then finally, with some commentary on the Washington, about potentially not taken crude from kind Venezuela. More than impact on your messenger contact potentially or because of how it slows it would not just wanted to get a little comment in a commentary on that?

Bradley Barron

That would depend entirely on what the sanction would be, but I do know way to comment on that.

Daniel Oliver

We don't anticipate that will facility. Is, that could is not for the United States through that.

Operator

Selman Akyol

And this is a quick follow-up question in your press release you from $40 million in the transaction charges this quarter. So exactly, how much of that is sitting in your G&A line?

Thomas Shoaf

$10 million G&A.

Selman Akyol

For this quarter?

Thomas Shoaf

Correct.

Selman Akyol

And then also in terms of making about the fuels trading? Is there any charges to be taken over the rest of the year as we go through? We made the fuels trading no.

Selman Akyol

Okay.

Chris Russell

I just want to advise the other $4 million for the financing cost that's buried in interest expense. So $4 million--

Selman Akyol

So we should look at fund and expense on the go forward interest.

Operator

Jeremy Tonet

I want to follow up on the EBITDA guidance make sure it have a straight debt guidance decreased from $620 to $670 to $600 to $650 for EBITDA and if that's correct is just kind of docks you're talking about their or is there any other factors in play?

Bradley Barron

A small piece of it is docks or remained driver as I said, before we have percent on the grounds as expected in the back of the year. We're a significant and on buy one of our customers. So that's the key driver and I think we have some spacious person activity with another one we're in a very similar but less activity in that scourge bidding as well. And again, is a duck start part of it kind of a small part.

Jeremy Tonet

And is want to follow up on the Transportation segment. The implied rate revenue moved a bit down but there. I was just kind of a mixture of navigator? Is it kind of a new run rate on how should we think about that?

Chris Russell

You talk about average tariff rate Jeremy?.

Jeremy Tonet

Yes.

Chris Russell

It's probably driven by navigator.

Jeremy Tonet

And does that kind of a better run rate going away from here?

Chris Russell

Yes.

Bradley Barron

Am not sure what you reflected you may disconnect to you personally go back from next year.

Operator

Matt Niblack

First question, is really the could provide more color on how you are planning to finance all of this given the restructuring cash and relatively high unit price. Understandable refinancing earlier this year but does look like there should be good finance going forward?

Bradley Barron

Yes, so we don't really have a more equity plan for the rest of the year. Got our CapEx guidance we just put out there for you guys and based on that CapEx been that we already have plan for the remainder of the year and going into a teen. We don't think need any more equities is so that's the good news there. With a higher -- with the lower unifying. We plan to finance most likely in the back of the year he may have small bond issuance of preferred but mainly were going to -- what we're going to be using our revolving credit facility's is going to be a combination of those things.

Matt Niblack

And is this idea than two have leverage creep up a bit in the interim in the navigator some of the other project ramp naturally better going EBITDA and revolver can ultimately, be financed to adapt?

Bradley Barron

Yes, we're still exactly as we plan back up the navigator acquisition we said, we would be starting off around 4.566 debt-to-EBITDA as I announced today. We closed the quarter at 4.6 X we do expect that to ramp up closer to five packs over time. As you get to the back half of the year because CapEx we're talking about then coming back down again and expect in this write down to more normal levels by the mid-five years 2018.

Matt Niblack

And then second and my last question we any thoughts on simplifying the GP, at the structure seems like the GP traits perpetually at a discount to their publisher relative to the growth prospect and I just wanted given the liquidity and all the things you're going on more and make more sense to some possibly find that structure?

Bradley Barron

Yes, we get that question almost every day. We think we continuously looked out eight percent only in our radar screen. We don't have any M&A plans to do that, but we understand the dynamics there we constantly look at it.

Operator

Bradley Barron

Thank you, Michelle. Once again I like to thank everybody for joining us on this call today. If you have any further questions please feel free to reach out to NuStar's Investor Relations Department. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect.

