ETF Trends: U.S. Indices & Styles - 7/28/17

Oil ETFs saw massive gains this week among the world of ETFs we track daily, with USO and DBO up almost 9% and 7%, respectively. Energy also appears near the top of our list, appearing in the top 10 for the 3rd straight day. Natural Resources and Base Metals round out the list of other notable outperformers. Healthcare providers struggled, most likely a reaction to the Senate's failure to pass their "skinny bill". Transports and Pharma also continued their downward trend, down over 2%.

