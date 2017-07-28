ConocoPhillips' Q2 Shock And Awe

What made ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Q2 results so interesting is that excluding special items the company actually posted a profit of $178 million. During the first quarter when prices were higher ConocoPhillips posted a minor adjusted net loss. A fairer gauge of ConocoPhillips' performance would be its adjusted YTD income which came it at $1 million. Let's dig in.

Financials strong despite weak prices

Operating cash flow came in at $1.65 billion which was deployed to cover $1.02 billion in capex and $0.33 billion in dividend payments. Capital expenditures are needed to keep its production base stable and dividends are needed to keep shareholders happy (as happy as they can be given the situation), making those part of Conoco's (arguably) necessary costs that must be covered each quarter.

Having fully covered those expenditures and then some, Conoco's cash flow situation was rock solid in Q2. It's worth noting that its capex spend rate will pick up in the second half of this year, implying a $1.4 billion quarterly spend in Q3 & Q4 after spending $2 billion in 1H. Management cut the company's capex budget by $200 million last quarter to $4.8 billion in light of weakening energy prices.

Share buybacks and debt reduction efforts for the most part are being funded by its M&A activity, which is why I'm separating these items. Conoco's Canadian divestment closed in Q2 with proceeds from its other divestments not far behind. The enormous $10.7 billion cash injection was used to reward shareholders, shore up its balance sheet, and cut interest expenses. Investors should also note Conoco is selling off its Panhandle assets, a new development, and that it is actively marketing its Anadarko Basin position as well.

$3.2 billion in debt was retired early in Q2 with another $2.4 billion set to be retired in Q3. After buying back $126 million shares in Q4 2016 and $112 million in Q1 2017, Conoco plunked down $1 billion in Q2 to snatch up 2% of its share count. $3 billion worth of its shares will be repurchased this year so expect to see further material reductions in 2H.



Share count reductions will mildly reduce its total dividend payments (on a constant basis), but the real gain comes from cutting its debt load down. Saving a couple hundred million a year can make all the difference in a volatile pricing climate for an upstream firm that doesn't hedge.

The goal is to bring Conoco's gross debt load down to $20 billion by the end of the year, which stood at $23.47 billion at the end of June. Management even seemed to hint that the company may pushed that figure below $20 billion this year, a task it could easily accomplish considering it ended Q2 with $10.3 billion in cash & equivalents.

Impairments

ConocoPhillips reported a massive $6.3 billion impairment charge in Q2 which stemmed from its San Juan and Barnett shale divestments, along with writing down the value of its stake in the APLNG venture due to weak LNG prices. The San Juan impairment was around $3 billion and the Barnett impairment was about $600 million, based on the amount Conoco is set to receive and the book value of those assets at the end of 2016.

This means the APLNG impairment was around $2.7 billion. While a non-cash charge this does show the problems facing the LNG industry as rapidly rising supply outpaces demand growth. By the early-2020s that should begin to change as the long term demand picture is very favorable, but before then, short of a major move upwards in Brent, LNG operations aren't going to be nearly as lucrative as expected.

Arguably this is already baked in and operationally speaking the APLNG plant has been on point, but price takers are prices takers. The long term contracts that protect LNG cash flow streams tend to be based on Brent, and spot prices are very weak.

The impairment charge and the impact from M&A activity is why it is justified to use Conoco's adjusted net income figure, as that gives a much better idea of how it will perform going forward. Other than the impact of divestments, performance improvements cut $300 million off of Conoco's DD&A expense guidance this year on the back of positive reserve revisions. Good stuff.

Production updates

ConocoPhillips' has became a less indebted, more profitable, and significantly smaller upstream player. At least for now. Its adjusted production base grew by 3% year-over-year in Q2. Conoco's production base will move down from 1,425,000 BOE/d in Q2 to 1,170,000 - 1,210,000 BOE/d in Q3 as the impact of divestments is felt. Operating costs will move down in sync.

Strong operational performance enabled Conoco to raise its full-year production guidance by 25,000 BOE/d. Investors should keep an eye out for future positive revisions.

Final thoughts

Honestly, a much better quarter from ConocoPhillips than I expected. As long as WTI/Brent trade around $50 ConocoPhillips will have the income and cash flow generation needed to differentiate itself from the rest of the pack. Energy prices are still king, but ConocoPhillips is giving it all its got. For what it's worth I say this as an ex-shareholder, great job ConocoPhillips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.