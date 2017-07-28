Ensco's Second-Quarter Results: A Bottom Or A Negative Trend?

I recommend ESV as a hold with still a long-term commitment. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5.00 or below is not a bad idea for the midterm.

It is quite evident that the average daily rate is taking its toll on revenues. Since Q1'2015, the day-rate average combined (Jack-ups and Floaters) skidded down 36.1%.

Ensco released its second-quarter results on July 26, 2017. Revenues in the second quarter of 2017 were $457.5 million, compared to $910 million a year ago.

Ensco PLC. (ESV)

Investment thesis

Ensco is one of my long-term investment in the offshore drilling industry, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. A simple look at the fleet status (my preceding article on July 26) and the recent 2Q'17 results yesterday, are very telling about the state of decay experienced by this sensitive part of the oil industry.

Recently, Ensco announced its intent to acquire Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and I am not convinced at all that the company paid the right price for ATW -- albeit using its depressed stock as currency -- especially if oil prices are not recovering fast enough to the $55 per barrel level. Please read my preceding article here.

The stock has been very volatile, moving up and down daily, depending on often conflicting news about oil production succeeding at a tepid pace. Thus, I consider the stock as a good trading tool now, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices and a worrisome potential merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a hold with still a long-term commitment. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5.20 or below for investors who own already ESV at higher levels, could be seen as a good strategy.

To access the investor presentation 2Q'17, Click here.

To access the conference call 2Q'17. Click here.

Balance Sheet snapshot.

Second-quarter 2017 results snapshot - 7 consecutive quarters.

2Q'17 1Q'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Contract drilling revenue In $ billion 457.5 471.1 504.6 548.2 909.6 814.0 828.3 Contract drilling expense In $ million 291.3 278.1 289.0 298.1 350.2 363.7 415.2 Net Income In $ million (45.5) (25.7) 38.2 87.3 592.6 175.3 (2,472.3) G&A In $ million 30.5 26.0 24.7 25.3 27.4 23.4 30.2 Cash on hand In $ million 1,850.0 2,077.3 2,602.3 1,767.4 1,803.3 1,379.0 1,301.3 Long-term debt Total debt Net debt In $ billion 4.7447 4.7447 2.8947 4.9059 4.9435 2.8662 4.9426 5.2745 2.6863 4.7026 4.906 5.0 5.8951 Non-cash impairment In $ million 0 0 0 2 0 0 2,744.0 Backlog In $ billion 3.3 3.3 3.6 3.8 4.1 5.2 5.1 Earnings per share In $/share (0.15) (0.09) 0.13 0.28 2.04 0.74 (10.64) Average day rate in $ 155,946 156,441 176,709 183,537 194,754 208,117 216,372 Utilization 56% 58% 51% 53% 61% 65% 63% Long-term debt to capital 26% 26% 24.6% 27% 28% 33% 42% Shares outstanding (diluted) In million 300.9 300.6 300.6 298.6 284.6 301.3 232.5 Dividend $/share/Q 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

Financial Position — 30 June 2017.

• $3.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities.

• $4.10 billion of liquidity ($1.85 billion of cash and short-term investments and $2.25 billion available revolving credit facility).

• No major debt maturities until second quarter 2019 and less than $1.0 billion of debt maturing before 2024

• $4.7 billion of long-term debt. BB/B1 credit ratings.

• $8.2 billion of Ensco shareholders' equity

• 26% net debt-to-capital ratio (net of $1.85 billion of cash and short-term investments)

Commentary:

Excluding $205 million of early contract termination settlements received during the second quarter 2016, revenues declined 35% compared to the year-ago period.

It is quite evident that the average daily rate is taking its toll on revenues (see graph below). Older contracts with a higher day-rate are replaced by new contracts with lower day-rate, often negotiated at below the break-even level.

The result has been constant since Q1'2015. The day-rate average combined (Jack-ups and Floaters) skidded down 36.1% and stands at $155,946 per day now.

I have talked to some professionals about what could be the day-rate average that is considered as the rock bottom, and the answer was $150,000 per day. Thus, Ensco is now not far away from a bottom, based on this element alone. Conversely, we can eventually calculate a "break-even day-rate" that could generate a zero net income. The answer would be around $162,000 per day.

The company expects 3Q'17 revenues to be slightly lower (2%) than the current quarter. M. Jonathan Baksht said in the conference call:

Moving to our outlook for third quarter 2017, we anticipate the revenue will decline by approximately 2%, primarily due to fewer operating days for our jack-up fleet as several rigs complete contracts and jack-ups undergo scheduled maintenance. This is partially offset by higher floater revenue from ENSCO DS-4 and ENSCO DS-7, which are expected to begin contracts in August.

I was satisfied to learn that the company repurchased $190 million of debt maturing between 2019 and 2021 on the open market and now has less than $1 billion in maturities before 2024.



On the other hand, total CapEx for the second half of 2017 will be about $300 million, after including $210 million of new rig construction costs, primarily due to the recently announced contract for ENSCO DS-10.

Finally, I have to reiterate my concerns about the imminent acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (ATW), and believe this new acquisition is not necessarily in the shareholders' interest as the company CEO, M. Carl Trowell said in the conference call:

As we've learned more about the Atwood organization during integration and planning, our confidence in these synergy targets and transaction cost estimates has increased and as a result we believe this transaction creates meaningful value for shareholders.

Basically, Ensco is paying too much for Atwood fleet and I do not see why the company is in such a hurry, instead of patiently waiting about six to eight more months minimum, while the market can recover a little?

I have estimated the actual backlog at $324 million for ATW.

Atwood fleet Drillships Semi-Subs Jackups Operational 1 2 1 Idle or Under Construction 3 0 4 Total 4 2 5

The entire UDW drillship will be stacked at the end of 2017 (November for the Atwood Achiever), and the company has two under-construction drillships with no contract, creating a large future liability for Ensco ($249 million).

Moody's reviews Ensco's ratings for downgrade; Atwood's ratings for upgrade.

"We view this transaction to be leveraging for Ensco," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst. "While the transaction is an equity for equity exchange with Atwood's shareholders, Ensco still will have to address Atwood's roughly $1.3 billion of balance sheet debt and $249 million in remaining shipyard payments (deferred until 2022) in a weak offshore contract drilling market."

Also, it is strange that the company acts as if the acquisition is already a done deal, while Ensco shareholders haven't yet decided to approve it. Furthermore, if the acquisition is not approved by Ensco, the company will have to pay a $50 million termination fee to ATW (Page 116).

By Ensco or Atwood due to the Ensco Merger Consideration Proposal not being passed, or by Atwood due to an Ensco adverse recommendation change in response to an Ensco intervening event, then Ensco must pay Atwood the Ensco Termination Fee within two business days following such termination;

