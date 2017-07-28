Oracle: Is Further Growth Possible?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the US IT vendors with the most positive mid- and long-term stock performance in industry. To forecast future Oracle's share price, we need to analyze all fundamental factors deeply and to find out the most significant growth drivers for the company.

Market

Oracle is the only company in the industry which has a significantly positive stock performance in a timeline of one year:

Source: Csimarket.com

The company has more than 28% share price YTD growth, while most competitors have consistently negative performance.

These dynamics is supported by the sustainable growth of Oracle’s EPS in comparison with company's competitors:

Source: Oracle's quarterly financial statements.

Oracle's business is closely connected with the businesses of Its competitors. Oracle offers service products using both own SPARC and Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) microprocessors. Products of Intel are used in production of x86 servers. These elements are involved as a part in major Oracle's engineering systems (Exadata Database Machine, Oracle Exalogic Elastic Cloud, etc.).

Intel also is one of the main competitors in major operating segments, including cloud products and on-premise software. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) also is competing with Oracle in cloud infrastructure and servers segments. Other companies from the list of competitors have less significant influence on Oracle.

Financials

During the last two quarters of FY 2017 the company has been demonstrating a significant increase in earnings. Hence, Its EPS in Q3 and Q4 have increased by 10% and 14.7% on a year-on-year basis, respectively.

The company has a perfect financials dynamics. This fact is appreciated as a warranty of ongoing development and growth. The main growth drivers for Oracle now are cloud products and the services segment. It’s a big question if the company’s current growth in this sector will be sustainable. An upside trend in revenues of cloud services is marked very strongly, especially for the last three quarters:

Source: Oracle's quarterly financial statements.

Source: Oracle's quarterly financial statements.

Notice that in Q4 the sum is without the segment "cloud platform as a service" on the first graph. This segment’s value is included in the second graph. Hence, the numbers of the Q4 are extremely higher compared with Q3.

Cloud services are the fastest-growing segment in Oracle’s income statement. It is the basis of the current revenue increase. The segment’s margin in total revenue is significant but still much lower than the "on-premise software" segment one: 13% vs 69% in Q4 FY 2017. This fact creates a risk connected with a decrease in total revenues of Oracle supported by downside trend in the latter sector. On-premise software revenues consist of two sub-segments: "new software licenses" and "software licenses updates and product support." These operating directions have summed up 24% and 45% of total revenues in Q4 2017. Hence, these sub-segments are the most valuable for Oracle now.

Then we analyze margins of income segments in terms of operating expenses:

Source: Q4 FY 2017 Oracle's financial statement.

Comparing with a total operating margin of 37%, these operational segments are the most effective. If Oracle continues to enlarge the ratio of cloud services in total revenues, their operating margin will have a potential for at least 20% growth.

Moreover, margin for the cloud services has a tendency to increase with the increase of this segment's revenues:

Source: Oracle FY 2017 financial report.

DCF model

For the conservative scenario the model will be based on several assumptions:

EBIT and EBITDA CAGRs for the 2017-2022 period are set on the level of 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively. The assumption is based on the previous years dynamics.

Market beta for Oracle is 1.13.

Calculated cost of equity and cost of debt of Oracle are 7.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Values are calculated with $56.9 billion of total debt and $1.8 billion of interest expense for the ending of FY 2017.

Calculated WACC is 6.7% with the proportion "MV equity/total capital" of 78%.

Unlevered net income and unlevered free cash flow CAGRs for the period 2017-2022 are 7.6% and 5.7%, respectively.

Terminal EBITDA multiple is 16%, calculated on the basis of LTM enterprise value.

According to calculations of the model, current price is 1%, 7% and 13% higher than its fair value with WACC of 8%, 7% and 6%, respectively:

Source: Author's DCF model.

Oracle has an upside potential only with the implementation of EBITDA multiple of 17% and WACC of 6%. In this scenario fair value for company’s stock is around $52:

Source: Author's DCF model.

This will be possible only with the ongoing increase in Oracle's financials and upcoming dynamics of of the company's operating margin.

Then we analyze the case of a positive scenario with an assumption about successful realization of cloud services sector enlargement. We implemented these growth ratios for Oracle’s current operating segments for the period 2018-2022, which are based mainly on the results of FY 2017:

Source: Author's assumptions in DCF.

We project a change in operating margin of the company as a result of these changes. This assumption is based on the information that сloud segment has the best margin within all Oracle’s operating segments. Hence, we forecast a 10% future increase for the operating margin by 2020. As a result, the company’s projected financials will be better than in the basis scenario.

We’ve formed a model with these financial dynamics for 2018-2022 period of projection:

EBIT and EBITDA CAGRs are on the level of 10.2% and 9.1% for the 2017-2022 period, respectively.

Unlevered net income and unlevered free cash flow CAGRs are 12.4% and 10.3% for the period 2017-2022, respectively.

Finally, we’ve got these DCF valuation results:

Source: Author's DCF model.

Oracle’s stock has a growth potential of 4%, 11% and 17% with the WACCs of 8%, 7% and 6%, respectively, in case of a positive scenario.

Summary

Future success and sustainability of Oracle will depend on the results of "cloud products and services" segment’s development. A positive reformation of the company’s operational segments with the enlarging of the latter (the most marginal) sector's ratio in total revenues will guarantee an increase of Oracle’s total operating margin.

In the conservative scenario we see no growth potential for Oracle’s stock. But Its growth may continue in case of ongoing company’s technological and infrastructural development.