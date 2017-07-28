Real GDP Is Up By 2.1 % In Second Quarter: Still No Green Shoots!

Year over year, the US economy grew by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, up from 2.0 percent, and the compound growth for the current eight-year recovery is still 2.1 percent.

As we have seen over the past eight years, that is not really a productive exercise.

The press continues to look for big breakthroughs and, consequently, focus on short-term facts like the quarterly rate of growth of the economy.

Economists and others have been looking for “Green Shoots” for eight years now…and there are still no green shoots in sight.

“Green Shoots” are early indicators that the economy is picking up steam and which are indicating that there will be faster growth in the future.

One way to try and find “Green Shoots” is to look at the quarter-to-quarter annualized rate of growth in real GDP.

Headlines rang out after the government released the estimates for the second quarter of 2017: real GDP rose, quarter over quarter, at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent! And, this was up from the rate of growth, quarter over quarter, at an annualized rate of 1.2 percent in the first quarter!

Get over it!

Guess what the year-over-year rate of growth for the second quarter was?

Real GDP grew by 2.1 percent from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017.

Oh, and by the way, the year-over-year rate of real GDP growth from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 was 2.0 percent.

There is your pickup! There are your 'Green Shoots'!

Furthermore, you might be interested that the compound annual rate of growth for real GDP for the full eight years of the current economic recovery is, you guessed it, 2.1 percent!

We have been going over this story - almost quarter after quarter for the past six years or so.

“Green Shoots” always seemed to be appearing. And, then, the “Green Shoots” went away.

You also might be interested to know that the GDP price deflator showed a year-over-year increase of only 1.6 percent. This is not the price index that the Fed is watching closely, but it is just another indicator that inflation still remains modest.

It might be better for economists to focus on the fact that the full recovery from the Great Recession has been so slow - and, to try and understand why this has been the case.

In terms of economic policies, the Federal government has run lots and lots of deficits over the past eight years, and more. The Federal Reserve has gone through three rounds of quantitative easing and has generated historic highs for the amount of excess reserves that are in the banking system. Furthermore, the annual growth rate for the broader measure of the money stock has been well in excess of what many, historically, have called reasonable non-inflationary rates of growth. Yet, still inflation remains very, very weak.

And, it looks as if the Phillips Curve, the chart that shows the relationship between inflation and the rate of unemployment, is FLAT! Maybe, finally, the Phillips Curve needs to be buried and forgotten.

Focus, now, for many analysts, has shifted from aggregate demand determinants of real GDP, and the economists are working on other issues like the slow growth in the labor supply and the lack of growth in labor productivity, which has been around zero since the end of the Great Recession.

It is just dealing with the slow growth of the labor force, and the lack of growth in labor productivity is a longer-term problem that requires longer-term solutions.

Politicians do not like to deal with longer-term solutions because solutions like these extend, time wise, beyond the next election, and politicians don’t have a time horizon that is that long. Some analysts even argue that many politicians can’t see beyond the next quarter, let along concentrate on issues that go out toward their next election.

Bottom line: the economy is subject to some longer-term issues that are not going to be resolved by any “Green Shoots” popping up here or there. For the time being, it looks like the growth rate of the US economy is going to stay in the lower 2.0s, and no politician or no budget or no monetary policy is going to alter the rate to any degree in the near term.

It is time to stop looking for “Green Shoots” and give our attention to the real problems that exist.

However, I don’t have much confidence that this is going to happen.

