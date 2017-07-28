This 9.3%-Yielding BDC Is At Risk Of Having To Slash Its Dividend

Ares Capital’s shares have dropped precipitously in May, but appear to have found a bottom now.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) is at risk of having to slash its dividend payout. The business development company reported weaker-than-expected Net Investment Income for the quarter ending March, and, as a result, Ares Capital under-earned its dividend by a wide margin. Though Ares Capital’s shares appear to have bottomed out, I think income investors may want to look at other BDC alternatives in order to generate recurring dividend income.

Income investors hated high-yield dividend-paying stocks in the 1st quarter 2016, but they were willing to buy almost any high-yield BDC at almost any price in the 1st quarter 2017. This profound change in sentiment was a huge red flag for me, especially since overbought sentiment in the high-yield sector coincided with inflated valuations. Even average BDCs with average dividend coverage stats were suddenly selling for prices close to, or even above, net asset value.

As a result, I sold most high-yield BDC income stocks in my portfolio, and I also recommended selling Ares Capital into the strength in March. Ares Capital’s share price has come down a bit since, so the question today is whether the business development company is a buy, a hold or a sell at its current price point.

A Distribution Cut Is In The Cards

Ares Capital pulled in $0.32/share in core earnings in Q1-17, which was below last year’s core EPS of $0.37/share and below the consensus estimate of $0.38/share. In terms of net investment income, a key performance stat for BDCs - Ares Capital earned $94 million in Q1-17 versus $113 million in Q1-16. On a per-share basis, Ares Capital’s Net Investment Income in the quarter ending March was $0.22 as opposed to $0.36 in the previous year. Net realized gains were reported to be only $2 million, $0.01/share, in the quarter ending March compared to $27 million, $0.09/share, in the previous year. As a result, Ares Capital under-earned its going dividend rate of $0.38/share by a significant margin, which significantly raises the odds of a distribution cut.

Ares Capital has never had the best dividend coverage stats (though they were robust enough, on average), but the last quarter really made things worse. If Ares Capital’s second quarter NII does not significantly rebound and yields improve, I’d think management has no other chance but to realign its dividend payout with its lower Net Investment Income moving forward.

Valuation And Yield

Ares Capital’s Net Asset Value at the end of the March quarter was $16.50/share. Since Ares Capital’s shares cost $16.43 at the time of writing this article, income investors still pay about book value for the company. In my opinion, the risk of a distribution cut is not fully reflected yet in Ares Capital’s valuation, potentially exposing shareholders to more downside should the distribution cut indeed come.

Ares Capital currently pays shareholders a $0.38/share dividend each quarter. Based on this dividend run-rate, an investment in the BDC yields 9.23 percent.

Your Takeaway

I have owned a lot of business development companies in my portfolio, but have sold almost everything earlier this year because the sector was overbought and overvalued. While Ares Capital was flying high, I suggested income investors to take profits in March.

Ares Capital doesn’t have the best dividend coverage stats and the company’s 1st quarter was disappointing, especially in terms of NII. If Net Investment Income doesn’t rebound, risks are growing that management will slash its dividend payout. Given the deteriorating dividend coverage stats and increased risk for income investors, Ares Capital is not a buy right now.

