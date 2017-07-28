AMD Vs. Intel: Winner Of Q2 Earnings?

Revisiting the Intel (INTC) vs. AMD (AMD) debate seems appropriate following the quarterly earnings announcement of both companies. While AMD reported a solid quarter, and gave out meaningful dates for product releases across its entire product family, the stock fell following a relatively successful quarter.

However, Intel managed to hold onto its gains, and added to them. Though investors are cautious of client computing group results and whether growth assumptions by management are sustainable heading into 2H’17.

Measuring AMD’s revenue ramp relative to Intel

Source: Intel

Intel reported a 3% y/y revenue decline in the desktop segment, whereas Notebook segment revenues grew by 20% y/y. Clearly, AMD hasn’t impacted Intel’s Notebook results, though it was mentioned on AMD’s earnings conference call that they would have competing Notebook products in Q4’17.

So, Intel’s relative dominance in the Notebook space continues, but could abate given enough time. Intel delivered solid revenue on mostly ASP expansion, which resulted in consumers buying more premium Intel SKUs from third-party OEMs. Basically, the Ultrabook segment of the Notebook market aided CCG results this past quarter.

These trends may change, as AMD is set to release new Notebook products, as quoted from its Q2’17 earnings conference call:

And can you update us on your expectations for launch timing of Ryzen notebook chips and if you expect there to be revenues from Ryzen notebook in December? – David Wong Analyst from Wells Fargo Securities Yes. So, Ryzen notebook is on track to launch for the holiday platform sales, and so you should see OEMs launching Ryzen Mobile for the holiday period. So yes, we will see revenue in the second half of the year. – Lisa Su (CEO of AMD)

So, we’re likely going to see some impact from AMD’s release of new high-end Notebook products on Intel’s results in Q4’17. Though the absence of AMD aided Intel’s most recent quarter in terms of pricing, the same pricing growth is less likely from Q4’17 onwards.

AMD’s entire product family with the exclusion of console hardware will continue to ramp over 2H’17, though gross margin expansion is more likely in Q4’17 given console revenue drop-off (which is a lower margin category).

When reviewing the expectations set by management, we’re anticipating Q4’17 revenue to drop in-line with seasonal trends, but mostly because EESC (enterprise, embedded and semi-custom) revenue typically declines 40% q/q due to console seasonality. Despite those quarterly trends, we’re still optimistic on back-half results, as expectations set by management seemed beatable.

Intel’s earnings announcement on the other hand…

Intel reported a solid quarter on revenue/dil. EPS ($14.8 billion/$0.72) as they beat consensus expectations by $350 million/$0.04, respectively. Though Intel’s management announced updates to its product roadmap, most of what was announced was in-line with prior press releases.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Mobileye (MBLY) results added to Intel’s outlook commentary, as Brian Krzanich (CEO of Intel) mentioned that the transaction is expected to close in Q3’17. Also, Intel generated an $796 million pre-tax gain from its ASML sale, but the gains were also offset by a $555 million impairment charge.

Intel increased its revenue guidance by $1.3 billion to $61.3 billion for FY’17 whereas operating profit was adjusted higher by $0.6 billion to $17.9 billion, respectively. Intel also increased its prior EPS outlook from $2.85 to $3.00.

While these figures sound more promising. It’s worth noting that Intel reported a stronger quarter on better PC market fundamentals, as SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) data suggested mid-single digit volume growth in the MPU segment prior to quarterly earnings.

The overall sentiment heading into Q2’17 earnings was weak. Hence, the surprising quarter lifted the stock. But, without meaningful advancements in its CPU line-up, we’d imagine Intel’s market position weakening, though not as severely in FY’17.

Taking market share from Intel was never going to be easy. While the impact from AMD was not felt this quarter, we expect the ramp-up of various Ryzen SKUs to impede Intel’s growth as we transition into FY’18.

Measuring the stock performance of AMD versus Intel

Comparing the two price charts is somewhat tricky, though AMD remains the obvious momentum play, whereas Intel’s chart is moving to a pattern of consolidation. While AMD’s stock didn’t perform as well as we had initially hoped post Q2’17 earnings, the channel formation has yet to break. Confirmation of additional PC OEMs could drive AMD’s near-term price action.

Intel remains rangebound on the charts, as we expect the stock to trade between a narrow band of $35.44 to $33.21. The narrow range provides an opportunity to sell naked calls above the $36 strike and naked puts below the $33 strike. Simply harvesting the insurance premium by writing put/call contracts outside of the trading range is another alternative. Though investors can lose money if the stock moves considerably outside of the trading range, Intel rarely exhibits much volatility on daily timeframes, so the risk can be managed by rolling forward contracts monthly, and setting the put/call legs within a reasonable price band.

Source: TC2000

AMD has yet to break below the mid-point of the channel. The 20-Day Moving Average provides some near-term support. Though Intel’s guidance was a bit of a head fake, and may have duped longs to close positions on AMD, the read-through from Intel’s outlook shouldn’t translate negatively to AMD longs.

We think the underlying investment thesis in AMD remains intact, and while recent selling doesn’t seem rationale, we don’t anticipate AMD to trade much lower following a beat-and-raise quarter.

Final thoughts

There are still holes in Intel’s product line-up that need to be filled prior to taking a more aggressive stance on the stock. That being the case, we have yet to witness Intel’s business segment report declines because of Ryzen or EPYC. We think this narrative will eventually change as we progress a couple more quarters.

We continue to reiterate our top pick designation on AMD and $21.24 price target. We maintain our sell rating on Intel. We will publish an updated financial model for both companies next week.

