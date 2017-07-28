Amgen: Income On Sale

Dividend powerhouse Amgen (AMGN) just went on sale despite delivering top- and bottom-line beats in its Q2 earnings report with EPS year-over-year growth of 17.8%. This has provided dividend growth investors an excellent opportunity to establish or add to their positions.

The company continued executing on its strategy to build a foundation for long-term growth with strong volume-driven growth in recent product launches (Repatha: $83M (+207.4%); BLINCYTO: $43M (+43.3%); KYPROLIS: $211M (+22.7%).), improved efficiencies through continued cost-cutting efforts, continuing substantial float reduction via $1 billion in repurchasing over 6 million shares, and sustained strong performance in its leading drugs (Enbrel: $1,466M (-1.2%); Neulasta: $1,087M (-5.4%); Aranesp: $535M (+6.2%); Prolia: $505M (+14.5%); Sensipar/Mimpara: $427M (+9.8%)). Additionally, AMGN slightly raised 2017 EPS guidance, pointing to an increasingly robust short-term outlook for continued dividend hikes:

Source

The company continues to invest heavily in R&D, with 13 drug candidates currently undergoing phase III evaluation, and an emphasis on seizing considerable market share in the large and growing global oncology market ($150 billion projected market size by 2020). The initial successes leave the firm optimistic that, combined with rising margins from cost-cutting (SG&A declined 7% year-over-year) and float reduction from its aggressive buyback program, it will be able to sustain significant long-term EPS growth, translating into a bright outlook for its dividend.

Investor Takeaway

Despite relatively low revenue growth, due to declines in its top two drugs, AMGN is becoming increasingly profitable due to cost cutting, margin growth, and float reduction, producing its huge year-over-year EPS growth. As a cash cow generating over $2 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, it will be able to continue investing heavily in buybacks while still growing its dividend (39% payout ratio) and sustaining investments in its large R&D portfolio. As with any biotech firm, considerable uncertainty hangs over the ultimate outlook for blockbuster drug Repatha and others in its extensive pipeline, especially given the company's lack of area focus relative to rival firms. However, given the company's strong EPS and dividend growth record and outlook, this dip provides a good opportunity for DGI investors looking to add biotech sector income to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.