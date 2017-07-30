LP Yields 8%, Reports Record Earnings, Raises Distribution Again

August is a big month for LP distributions, with many energy-related firms doing ex-dividend. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is no exception - it goes ex-dividend this week, on 8/3/17.

Management declared its third consecutive quarterly distribution increase, to $0.51/unit, or $2.04 on an annualized basis, which equals an increase of 2% from Q1 '17 and 7% vs. Q2 '16.

It looks like management will keep the increases coming in 2017 - their Q2 presentation is estimating an annualized payout "greater than $2.09" for Q4 2017, which would mean a minimum target of $.5225/quarter:

Concerning taxes - GLOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes (investors receive a Form 1099 and not a Schedule K-1). "Distributions received with respect to our units by a U.S. unitholder that is an individual, trust or estate generally will be treated as “qualified dividend income.”

(Source: GLOP site)

Coverage has been pretty consistent over the past 4 quarters, averaging 1.2x:

There's another wrinkle now though - on May 15, 2017, management completed a public offering of 5,750,000 8.625% Series A Preference Units (including 750,000 units issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional Series A Preference Units), liquidation preference $25.00 per unit, at a price to the public of $25.00 per preference unit. The net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were $138.8M.

This results in a lower total coverage ratio, of 1.12x, when including the preferred units, which will receive their first payout in mid September.

(Source: GLOP site)

New Preferred Units:

Investor thirst for safe high-yield already has pushed GLOP's new preferred units up to $25.92, but they still yield 8.32%. They're cumulative, meaning that the company must pay preferred unit holders 1st for any missed distributions, before they pay common unit holders.

They're not callable until 6/15/2027, at which time the distribution rate will be at a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.31% per annum. These preferred shares are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% to a maximum of 20% depending on the holder's tax bracket. (Source: Quantumonline)

Although the price is above the $25.00 call price, since you could probably still ride this gravy train for a while, since the call date is 10 years away, which seems to be how the market is playing it so far.

If you owned them until 6/15/2027, and they were called in at $25.00 then, your net profit/unit would = $16.33, a 6.37% annualized yield:

You can track GLOP's and GLOP-A's price and distribution yield in the Services section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

Options:

GLOP's covered calls and cash secured put option yields aren't currently that attractive, but our Covered Calls Table and Cash Secured Puts Table can give you details on over 25 other option-selling trades.

Earnings:

In Q2 '17, management achieved the company's highest ever results for revenues, EBITDA, and adjusted profit:

Year-over-year growth was robust across the board thanks to "the acquisitions of both the GasLog Seattle in November 2016 and the GasLog Greece in May 2017. "We expect further growth in revenues and EBITDA resulting from the contributions of the GasLog Greece and the GasLog Geneva for our full quarter throughout Q3." (Source: GLOP Q2 earnings release)

Unit count has risen 22% over the past four quarters, as management issued new units to help fund acquisitions, which has lowered the distribution coverage ratio from 1.32x to 1.2x.

In May, management initiated an at-the-market common equity offering program, raising cumulative net proceeds of $11 million since inception. In January, 2017, they completed an equity offering of 3,750,000 common units at a public offering price of $20.50/unit. In addition, the option to purchase additional shares was partially exercised by the underwriter on February 24, 2017, resulting in 120,000 additional units being sold at the same price. The aggregate net proceeds from this offering were $78M.

"On May 16, 2017, the subordination period of the subordinated units held by GasLog expired and consequently all 9,822,358 subordinated units converted into common units on a one-for-one basis and now participate pro rata with all other outstanding common units in distributions of available cash." (Source: GLOP site)

On the Q2 '17 earnings call, management said that, "we typically target sort of a 60-40 debt to equity ratio on our drop-downs." They also appear to be mindful of dilution and taking on too much debt. "the combination of the liquidity we have on the balance sheet, and continued responsible use of the ATM without overtaxing the volume in the market, we think would be sufficient to fund the next dropdown."

GLOP's net debt/EBITDA ratio has also risen over the past four quarters as it took on more debt to fund new drop-down acquisitions. However, as the new assets contribute fully in the coming quarters, we should see this ratio subside.

LNG imports have grown 11% in the first half of 2017 as cheaper prices have accelerated demand, with China, Japan, and S. Korea ramping up their imports, and taking on a lot of the new supply. China posted the largest year-on-year increase in absolute volumes, importing over 400 million tons more this year which represents an increase of over 30%. Japan and South Korea, two of the world’s largest consumers of LNG, were second and third respectively with increases of 10% and 18% respectively:

"This data shows that the average distance, (for US LNG cargoes) have been approximately 7,500 nautical miles or almost double the long-term industry average. While it is too early to say whether this trend will continue as other U.S. projects come online, the diversity of destinations and demand for U.S. LNG is clearly positive to future shipping demand, as longer sailing businesses take available shipping capacity out of the market."

(Source: GLOP site)

On the Q2 earnings release, GLOP's management reiterated their feeling that there may be a vessel shortage within the next few years. "Based on roughly 120 million tons of new LNG coming on-stream from the beginning of this year to 2020, we estimate that 140 ships are needed, or 40 ships in excess of the current order book. If you were to take the Sabine cargo ship-to-date which represents the multiplier of 1.7 times, and apply this multiplier to other U.S. facility which is expected to come online, the number of ships needed rises to approximately 60 over the current order book."

(Source: GLOP site)

Performance:

GLOP has had a good run over the past year and has also outperformed in 2017.

At this point, it's 7.2% below analysts' average price target, which has risen from $24.30 in late April, to the present $26.75. The low price target rose from $22.00 to $24.90.

In mid-June, GLOP received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, (MS), which raised it to Over Weight from Equal Weight.

This LNG shippers valuations table includes some of GLOP's peers that we've covered in past articles, including Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

GLOP is commanding a premium price/DCF of 10.49, but its price/book is nearly at parity, at 1.12x. Its yield is in the middle of the pack, at 8.18%, as is its 1.2x coverage factor.

As we mentioned previously, GLOP's net debt/EBITDA has risen to 4.2x - this is by far the highest leverage in the group. We expect to see this ratio decrease over time as the new assets kick in fully. Its ROE and ROA should also improve.

"As of June 30, 2017, we had an aggregate of $922.6M of indebtedness outstanding under our credit facilities, of which $85.1 million is repayable within one year. In addition, we had unused availability under our revolving credit facilities of $42.9 million."

"As of June 30, 2017, our current assets totaled $218.0 million and current liabilities totaled $123.6 million, resulting in a positive working capital position of $94.4 million." (Source: Q2 earnings call)

Management also addressed its 2018 debt maturity on the earnings call - "we have $30 million debt maturity relating to the outstanding amounts under the Junior Tranche of the five vessel refinancing facility which is due in April 2018. Following the full repayment of the Junior facility, all of our debt maturities through November 2019 will have been addressed."

(Source: GLOP site)

Summary:

There's a lot to like about GLOP - its yield, its sufficient coverage, its increasing quarterly distributions, but we rate GLOP a hold for now. Let's see the additional assets' EBITDA kick in first, and that leverage ratio decrease over the next two quarters, before accumulating more shares at a price that's just -1% below its 52-week high.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.