Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Wijnbergen - President & CEO

Robin Lampard - CFO

Heather Colpitts - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs

Analysts

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Mark Weintraub - Buckingham Research

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Market

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment Research

Bill Garnett - Scotia Bank

Daryl Swetlishoff - Raymond James

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Stephanie and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our Q2 2017 conference call. I’m joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs.

Last quarter we kept our prepared remarks brief in order to allow more time for Q&A. Since this approach seems to have been well received, we are going to stick with this new shorter format and dispense with Robin's usual walk through the earnings presentation which is still available on our website. Instead I'll recap our Q2 results and share our outlook for the rest of the year before we take your questions.

First I'll update you on our 100 Mile House mill in British Columbia. As already reported, we temporarily suspended production there in early July due to the wildfires and resulting evacuation orders in the region. All mill employees were safely evacuated at the time and the mill was not damaged.

The mill resumed production last weekend after the evacuation order was downgraded to an alert. The approximate two week curtailment is not expected to materially impact our Q3 results. Our thoughts are with those in the BC Interior have been and continue to be affected by the fires and I'd especially like to thank our employees and 100 Mile House who went above and beyond in our effort to protect our people and our mill in the community.

Now to our results, I'm really pleased with our Q2 performance. We delivered our best earning since 2004 which reflect robust markets for our products in both North America and Europe combined with the growing demand from our Asian customers.

Norbord generated adjusted EBITDA of $165 million and adjusted earnings of a $1.10 per share. In North America our operational performance move back in line with our strong track record as our productivity improved during the quarter allowing us to increase shipments by 3% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

The North Central average benchmark price was 27% higher year-to-date and has continued to push two new multiyear highs since then. With the winter season maintenance effort behind us, we took only 25 maintenance days down on Q2 so our manufacturing costs were back in line as well.

In Europe, our financial performance is back on trends despite the currency translation headwind from the weaker pound Sterling to the U.S. dollar and the negative impact of a higher resin prices.

Demand from our key U.K. and Germany with B markets remain strong growing by double digits for the last three plus years and we expect a improvement in our European business to continue.

As part of our broader strategy, we continue to pursue a growth opportunities. So far this year 95% of our incremental North American OEM has been directed to specialty and housing value-added product end users. Our specialty sales currently represents approximately 25% of our North American OSB sales volume and we are pleased to see solid continued progress.

The modernization and expansion of our mill in Inverness Scotland is well advanced and major equipment is now being commissioned. We're on budget and remain on target to begin production well before the end of the year.

Our European Mills continue to run at or above full capacity. Once operational, the incremental volume from our Inverness mill will help us serve rapidly growing customer demand.

Last quarter we announced a decision to invest the remaining $30 million of capital required to prepare acutely Alabama mill for restart. The majority of that investment of our $23 million has now been spent. With customers continue to indicate strong and growing demand for Norbord OSB, we are confident additional production will be required and will be of immediate strategic value to our company. I want to emphasize that we will always be guided by our strategy to produce only what we can sell.

Our current thinking would have us restart Huguely no earlier than Q4 and achieve a normal run rate in Q1 in order to meet anticipated customer demand next year.

As we announced in June, the Québec government has granted a wood allocation for our Chambord mill just eight months after we acquired it through the asset exchange with LP. This is a critical first step as we consider the potential to eventually restart production there. In the mean time, we are engaging with the local union leadership and undertaking detailed engineering work as part of our planning process.

By looking at the last 15 years, North Central benchmark OSB prices averaged $235,000 allowing Norbord to generate a superior return on capital employed over 22%. We have reinvested over $1 billion of this free cash flow and CapEx over the same periods when we could afford it and these investments have lowered our manufacturing costs and grown our business.

Inverness and Huguely are the most recent example of our disciplined and structured approach to capital investment. Remaining a low-cost producer is essential in a commodity business like ours and we will continue our effort to maintain our competitive position.

At the same time, we also continue to work hard to maximize shareholder value. Our balance sheet has improved significantly. We finished the quarter with cash on hand even after we fully repaid the $61 million in temporary drawings on our AR securitization program that was used to help bridge the bond fee we paid back at February.

Our net debt now represents just 1.1 times last 12 months adjusted EBITDA, as well as - and well below on times if you analyze our Q2 results. As you've seen, our Board has increased a variable dividend level to $0.50 per share payable on September 21 the second increase since we implemented our variable dividend policy four years ago.

The $0.20 increase reflects the very strong North American benchmark OSB prices we have seen so far this year which is driving robust operating cash flow for Norbord. The OSB market continues to confirm our high level of conviction and the positive outlook for our business.

We have strong liquidity and believe our cash flow generation will be more than sufficient to fund our significant capital commitments. We've returned almost $1 billion in dividends to our shareholders of' years over the past 50 years as part of our balanced approach to capital allocation.

Now looking ahead I remain very optimistic about the balance of 2017. In Europe the negative impact of resin cost escalations appears to have peaked and should retreat somewhat in the second half of the year.

In North America benchmark OSB prices are at multiyear highest with Random Lengths reporting that North central prices reached $400 on Tuesday. We expect robust OSB market conditions to persist as the U.S. housing markets strengthens and demand continues to expand beyond its traditional entireties.

And with that we’ll jump right into questions. So I'll turn things over to the operator who will open your lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first from Chip Dillon with Vertical.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] in for Chip. I have a couple of questions about your utilization rates. Firstly how should we think once the -your mill in Alabama is back online, do you believe you have enough sales to run it at a very high utilization like the rest of the network or will it simply or mostly take a sales away from existing meals but you’ll benefit from lower costs?

Peter Wijnbergen

We believe that demand for our product continues to grow and show we believe this production and the sales will be additional to what we're currently operating at.

Unidentified Analyst

And as a follow-up on that, in the end what kind of level of capacity utilization following the restart do we need to see again in order for you to start considering options for the Chambord middle Quebec, is there housing number that we need to see a capacity utilization number specifically?

Peter Wijnbergen

Our strategy continues to beat us, I think we have repeated every quarter for the last three or four years. We will base our decisions in terms of how much volume we will produce based on the sales under demand from our customer base. So that is really what is guiding our decisions in terms of - or in terms of capacity.

Operator

We’ll take our next questions from Paul Quinn.

Paul Quinn

Just couple of questions. Sounds like you - Peter it sounds like you’re pretty optimistic on the balance of 2017 maybe you could make some comments on how you think 2018 is shaping up specially in relation of the capacity additions coming to the market?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes I sure would - I guess if we're looking at monthly OSB consumption which obviously is always impacted by seasonality but nonetheless we consider -project that going forward based on what we know about seasonality. And if you compare that to production including the coming capacity additions at the same time recognizing that by our estimates, the supply chain remains extremely lean. It suggest to us that OSB market should remain very strong.

And yes they will be seasonal impacts there always is lower seasonal at the bank December/January but beyond that we should see directionally continued strong markets.

Paul Quinn

And then the comment on Huguely restart not earlier than Q4, do we take that as a Q4 restart and then it sounds like you wanted to be running full rate in Q1 which seems like a very fast ramp up?

Peter Wijnbergen

Paul I mean our best ramp up historically has seen us run at about 70% rate after about six months, so obviously we’ll try to beat that, but I think our comment should be interpreted as by the end of the quarter which is also which coincides with the strongest seasonal demand period, we'd like to have that mill be capable of running at a reasonably strong capacity number.

Paul Quinn

And then just maybe you could give us a little more detail on the timing of the expansion project at Inverness you mentioned the back half of the year but is that - and I suspect it’s not August but are we talking September/October as opposed to November/December?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think modified my remarks this time around to well before the end of the year. So hopefully that gives you a good perspective. We’re currently commissioning most of the equipment, no it's a big project so that will take a while, but we continue to be very impressed by the progress we are making there.

Paul Quinn

If you commissioning now, you’re probably finish that by August and start up production in September that’s what I’m going to take that?

Peter Wijnbergen

Okay.

Paul Quinn

May be just one last question, just on - if you have seen any kind of cost pressure out there whether its logs, resin, chemicals, energy and labor?

Peter Wijnbergen

We haven't yet, I think we have talked about the fact in the past that are wood cost has remained remarkably stable across the system you got local ups and downs but on average we have seen little cost inflation on the wood part. Resin we have seen a significant uptick in resin prices year-over-year but that level of uptick has now flattened out.

In Europe we in fact, we believe that resin might - our average resin price there might start abate a bit. On labor, you know our system in most of our mills we have a profit share system and so obviously there will be a significant profit share payout so from that perspective there will be some labor inflation in our numbers but we're not seeing any significant cost pressure beyond what I have just described.

Robin Lampard

And Paul it’s Robin just a bit from numerical context on the resin point because that’s really the only area where we have seen significant escalation in last couple of years. If you just look at our variance table in the MD&A sequentially its of Q2 versus Q1 we saw only a $3 million negative from input prices and then you just compare that to year-over-year it was $14 million.

So the pace of that escalation has abated and as Peter said, we think it’s in Europe where it’s more meaningful we think it’s peaked.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Sean Steuart with TD Securities.

Sean Steuart

Peter you referenced getting the fiber at Chambord and appreciate you're not ready to pull the trigger on timing the restart yet but maybe just review the capital you need to spend in advance of a restart at Chambord and when you might start spending that CapEx in anticipation of an eventual restart?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, so we were very pleased with the allocation that we received. I think we believe it sets the mill up well for the future and for the long run. You know our strategy in terms of starting up capacity has changed over time and our belief now is that we want to make sure before we start a mill up that it is capable of competing over the long run and so that would have us follow a similar approach to what we have followed in Alabama.

So a more significant upfront investment to make sure that the mill is fully up-to-date and modernized. We’re still completing the, let’s call it a preliminary engineering effort there, but we anticipate spending in the same kind of ballpark share we have just completed or about to complete in Alabama.

And obviously the Alabama decision to spend that money was made in 2013. We don't anticipate that long a delay year if demand continues to grow the way it is currently growing. But nonetheless, this will not be something that can be done very quickly.

Sean Steuart

And then, Robin, a follow-up question on the variance table you referenced before. You’re showing a decent sequential positive impact from key input usage this quarter, about $6 million sequentially. Where did that pertain to? You ran pretty well this quarter. So I’m surprised you usage would be a positive contributor.

Robin Lampard

Well, I mean it’s really the paybacks on some the investments we’ve made that we’re starting to see it flow through our results. You’ve heard us talk in the past about, for example, these fine screening implementations we’ve been slowly rolling out across our system. And the primary payback on those is usage improvement. So really that’s where we’re starting to see flow through the results.

Sean Steuart

And in the other operating cost and FX, the $10 million variance sequentially, I’d get some of that is at similar benefits or…

Robin Lampard

Yes, that would primarily be maintenance cost. Sean, you’ll recall we had significant maintenance spend in the first quarter. So the bulk of that is going to be supplies and maintenance for those shots that we had in the first quarter and then have nearly as much in the second.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Mark Weintraub with Buckingham Research.

Mark Weintraub

I was hoping to get a little bit more color possible on your comment, Peter, about expanding demand other than the normal end user. Maybe if you can quantify a little bit the potential there for you.

Peter Wijnbergen

I think in our press release, I think we have commented on the fact or maybe I can’t remember, but anyways, more than 95% of our volume addition this year over last year has been directed towards the specialty and some of the value-added approach.

And these are both, in particular, specialty side of the business are directed at end users that are not traditional OSB consumers. And our perception is that we're not alone in directing our efforts there, and this is one of the reasons why we see OSB demand growth continue to surprise compared if you’re only focused on housing starts.

Mark Weintraub

Did you have a number for what OSB demand growth in the first half of the year for the industry has been? Order magnitude.

Peter Wijnbergen

I have to admit that I haven't looked at the APS stats for the quarter. So, sorry, I’ll have to get back to you on that, Mark.

Mark Weintraub

And just coming at that Huguely question on that pace of the ramp up. So current plans, order of magnitude, how much production would you expect that of Huguely in 2018?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I mean, the mill has an operating capacity on paper of 500 million feet. If I look at our past ramp up efforts, our best previous ramp up at the mill run at somewhere slightly above 70% rate by the end of one year. I can't remember exactly where the number is. So starting at zero and ending at 75%, let's say. That should give you a fairly good perspective on what kind of production we might be able to achieve.

Obviously, our operating guys will do everything they can to beat that kind of ramp up, but at the same time we will continue to be guided by our principal which is, we will only produce what we can sell.

Mark Weintraub

So assuming the demand is there, may be a 200 million square-foot number might be within the realm of achievable, 175-200.

Peter Wijnbergen

Sure can be.

Mark Weintraub

And then lastly, glad to hear that the mill in MBC’s backup and running, are there any remaining impacts either on transportation networks or other things that we should be aware of?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think it's a good question. So just wanted to remind everyone that that mill, its market focus is primarily export. It does have some industrial and use applications in North America, sales application as well.

But certainly the transportation infrastructure network has been impacted by the forest fires, not just in the area but in the greater BC many of which are still ongoing, I believe. Williams Lake which is about an hour north of our mill is still evacuated.

We were told I think this morning that GM service has resumed south of the mill. And so that gives us the opportunity to continue to start shipping again properly using real service. But to what degree the car supply will be impacted by the fact that north of the mill -- there is still issues at this stage I can’t really comment.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Market.

Hamir Patel

Peter, we saw - I would pronounce this Agro announced almost $700 million investment in North Carolina. I understand the first phase of the particleboard mill for sort of 300 million. But I wasn't quite sure what their spending the other 400 million on. Do you think they’re going to come into the North American OSB market?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don’t know how to answer that question. I'm not familiar with it. What I’m thinking is, when we look at the European business, Agro is very focused on, let's call it, integrated supply of industrial panel.

So that means particleboard, MDF in particular focus on melamine overlay and delivering ready-made melamine overlay panels to industrial end-users. So that may well be their strategy over here as well. But beyond that, I'm really speculating or guessing.

Hamir Patel

And I guess on a related note, just maybe more particleboard capacity slow the expected growth that you target in that furniture end-market.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, so far our focus on the furniture market has been providing structural panels or providing panels that require, or that part of the furniture industry that requires structural strength. And certainly that would also be our focus, continue to focus being forward.

The big advantage that OSB has over particleboard is that there is a structural strength that particleboard doesn't have to the same degree.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from James Armstrong with Armstrong Investment Research.

James Armstrong

First question, digging in the inventories and the system a little. I know you said the excess supply chain is extremely lean. Have you seen any sign in the inventory build, especially as a 100 Mile House went down? And do you see any opportunity or any movement for buyers to actually add OSB inventory?

Peter Wijnbergen

That would require a lot of speculation, James. First of all, 100 Mile House focuses primarily on the overseas markets. So, it’s impact is limited in North America. So, I don't think that had a significant impact on the North American market.

It is worth trying to model out the monthly - demand on monthly production and when we look at that that way, it would suggest that you know things will remain quite tight and I think the market confirms that, if you look at the pricing environment we’re in today.

James Armstrong

And then on that, do you believe especially since the recession you gotten better at ramping up and down capacity. There was at one time in the industry where you pretty much had to run full out to make money. I don't think that's true anymore but could you talk about your ability to adapt to short-term market conditions?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think we still are very much focused on being a low-cost producer. So that still would have us, I run or not run in a mill. But we have tried to continue to make sure that we focus our maintenance efforts which are required in all of our operations, have focused on maintenance efforts in that period of the market, where at least traditionally seasonal demand is lowest, and we will continue that effort. And if need be, we will focus more of our - your longer-term maintenance in that effort if that's where required.

James Armstrong

And then just switching gears a tiny bit. Talking about Chambord and the wood allocation. How long is that wood allocation report. And are there any wood usage provision that you have to take in the near term while you make in the near-term?

Peter Wijnbergen

First of all, I'm not a forester. So, my understanding of these issues is somewhat limited. But the way it's been explained to me anyways is that with all wood allocation from the crown, if you don't use the wood, the crown always has the option to remove the wood allocation. And that doesn't mean that it can be reinstated afterwards when you're ready to start using it. But this is always an option.

Once, you are using the wood allocation that has been allocated to you, and your done this sort of a renewable five year kind of cycle of forest planning.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Bill Garnett with Scotia Bank.

Bill Garnett

Just thinking about Inverness, I appreciate this might be a little bit tough to communicate. It's a pretty material chunk of capacity that you're bringing in relative to the European market size of the capacity that's installed there. So, just wondering how you expect to manage the introduction of those loads into the market. What kind of price response, you are going to expect there.?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I guess I think of it slightly different. The European market in terms of capacity but is currently installed and most of which is running flat out, is now well in excess of 10 billion square feet. So, our capacity addition is something like 300 million and 320 million, 350 million, square feet. So, I think it's a relatively small addition given the overall market size in Europe today.

Again, this mill needs to ramp up, sure, it won’t will happen at once. And I also sort of I guess point to the fact that our mills are running at well above their rated capacity today. So, and combining that with the fact that OSB demand has been growing in excess of 10% year-over-year in our core markets. We're fairly confident that this will be fairly smooth integration process.

Bill Garnett

Are you aware of any other OSB capacity additions in your key markets over the say 2017, ‘18 time horizon?

Peter Wijnbergen

Our key European markets. Or about the key market…

Bill Garnett

Yes. Key European markets, apologize.

Peter Wijnbergen

I think we have mentioned in the past, virtually all of our sales are focused on the U.K., the Benelux and Germany, and in those markets we’re not aware of other capacity additions going forward. There is a mill in Ireland that we build its press last year I believe, but I don't know if the capacity there is significantly greater than it was before. And I think there might be some new capacity in Eastern Europe that started up within the last year. But within our core markets, we do not, I'm not aware of any new capacity.

Bill Garnett

Appreciate the color on the supply chain inventories given that they are extremely lean. What does that mean for your order files right now? How do they look?

Peter Wijnbergen

You can imagine that our order files are strong today, and I think that picture has been fairly consistent throughout the past year. Our focus as a company always has been and continues to be to make sure that we service our core customer base as best as we can, and that's why we will continue to focus on to make sure that they have to volume to allow them to grow their business.

Bill Garnett

And then, if the money is spent at Huguely already. It sounds like you could flip the switch as soon as you like and correct me if I'm wrong there. But what is the rationale behind waiting until Q4 potentially to start it if the order files are very healthy and the market is as tight as it sounds right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think first of all, I think we said earlier this year that we needed to spend $30 million and I just reported that we spent 23 of those 30. So there is still some stuff that is being completed. The other thing to keep in mind is that, it takes slightly over hundred people to run a mill. They need to be hired and trained and all of that kind of things as well. So those efforts are ongoing and I know it’s complete.

Operator

We will take our next question from Daryl Swetlishoff with Raymond James.

Daryl Swetlishoff

Just a follow-up question here on the market. I mean obviously it’s drum tight today. Looking to 2018, can you describe the nature of your discussions with your customer base. How concerned are they about getting their allocation during the spring building season, assuming markets stay the way they are?

Peter Wijnbergen

This is a significant part of our discussions at the moment and will weigh heavily in our decisions around capacity. Our strategy with our core customer base is to commit to significant volumes on the contract, and then have additional volumes available as seasonal demand changes. And so, this is a place where our customer base has expressed concern to us as they are looking at their - at the increased demand on their side or increase sales in their side for next year.

Daryl Swetlishoff

So, I mean how does that tie into if order files are extended beyond where they normally are at this time of the year. Does that just increase the tension in the market and their concern with I guess ramp up as well?

Peter Wijnbergen

You have to keep in mind that you know seasonally the November, December, January, February depending a bit on what kind of winter we have. There is always a bit of step back in demand. It’s no different than have any other year and of course you never know how severe the winter may or may not be. Last year we had a bit of a holiday from winter, but I think it’s two years ago we had lots of snow.

So those things do have an impact but overall I think directionally we see continued strong demand growth across the board not just from traditional housing, but also in the other end users.

Operator

We’ll take our question from Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

Just I want to come to Chambord again and not trying to draw too fine line on this but does the wood license in anyway require you to restart the mill within a certain number of years or the ground takes the license away and you have to jump back into the queue to reapply or there no restrictions or provision like that?

Peter Wijnbergen

No, I don’t think I can add anything more than what I already mentioned Ketan. We’ve been given an allocation. The allocation has an expectation that we use the volume if we decide that we can’t use the volume or we can’t use the volume right now it's always within the governments per way to remove the allocation - which would then require as to reapply at some later date.

Ketan Mamtora

And then on the 100 Mile House mill that you’ll have just again restarted, do you foresee any challenges in procuring wood not just kind of next week or so but as you look out over the next three months do you foresee any challenges there?

Peter Wijnbergen

That's too early to tell what the real impact has been of all of this forest fire. You know I think that this mill is located in the region where there has been significant beetle kill over the last decade or however long that process has been going on. So our team there is quite familiar with harvesting under very trying and difficult circumstances. This adds another layer of difficulty to that process.

Right now we have sufficient wood in inventory just to run us through into the fall that's normally the strategy of our Western Canadian or Canadian Mills in general. And so I guess the real question ultimately will be whether or not it is forest fires will come under control soon in the broader sense in the province.

Normally as soon as the fall starts, night temperatures drop humidity levels increase and that's usually at the end of the season. And so I'm no real forest fire expert, but that's certainly - it's been the historically the way these things work out. And so we're hopeful that by the time we get to the fall things will be back to normal. Is there a long-term impact that is too early for me to be able to really - we just don't have the data there.

Operator

There is no further question at this time. I’d like to turn it back over to Peter Wijnbergen for any additional or closing remarks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you Tiffany, and as always Robin Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. Thank you all for your participation and we look forward to reporting on our continued progress in Q3. Thank you very much and have a good day.

