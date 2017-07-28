Here's Why Amazon Missed Q2's Earnings Estimate By A Mile

If you're reading this, then odds are you know Amazon.com (AMZN) delivered a disappointing second quarter report after Thursday's close. Sales of $38 billion were healthy enough, up 25% year-over-year, and beating estimates by more than $800 million. Per-share profits of only 40 cents, though, weren't even close to the consensus estimate of $1.42, and down 77% from the bottom line produced a year earlier.

Fanning the bearish flames that singed AMZN shares on Friday was a less-than-thrilling view of the quarter currently underway.

With the shock now starting to wear off and the dust starting to settle, one overarching question is surfacing... what in the heck happened that could drag the company so far away from expectations? As it turns out, it was more than one thing. Indeed, it was a little of everything.

Where'd the Money Go?

I'm a firm believer in the notion that a picture is worth a thousand words, so to best illustrate how Amazon fell short, a visualization of Amazon's costs is below. All of them are getting bigger, as they should - the company is getting bigger. The issue at hand is the pace of their growth. If costs grow faster than revenue, you get what happened last quarter.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

The display format doesn't factor in the aforementioned sales growth. More telling is how each of those expenses relates to revenue, which the chart below does.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

It's from this perspective we start to see something curious about Amazon's operating expenses. Although just barely, these expenses have been inching higher since the third quarter of last year. Specifically, Q3 2016 total operating costs including the cost of goods sold were 82.8% of revenue, and last quarter, they rolled in at 84.6% of revenue.

It's not a big change, but when a company's margins are paper thin already (like Amazon's are), every penny counts.

And that's not even the whole story. The above graphic only plots the expenses that appear on the income statement. Remember, while the company was operating cash-flow positive last quarter, free cash flow was negative in the second quarter to the tune of $2.24 billion. Investment in the company's self is the culprit. Though cash burn from investing activities is almost always negative, last quarter's $5.05 billion spend on investing - mostly capital expenditures - tops off a long string of rising costs. The graphic below adds in the expenses that don't appear on the income statement.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

One last image... the same data, but in a different format. Below is a breakdown of all the aforementioned expenses as a percentage total revenue.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

It's here where the root causes of Q2's negative free cash flow become clear - growing capital expenditures (cash used in investing), research and development, and even selling/marketing expenses.

The argument in support of these capital expenditures is a sound one... a company has to spend money to make money. The trick is simply to make more than you spend. Amazon didn't do that last quarter, underscoring the counter argument that simply points out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is seemingly trapped in a cycle of spending big today for growth tomorrow, never actually achieving respectable profitability.

Indeed, this argument is THE argument that's encircled AMZN for ages. We're still no closer to a resolution, as we're no closer to persistent cost-control. Just when it looks like the outlays are being curbed, they explode again.

Bottom Line for Amazon

As interesting as the images may be, they don't tell a new story. Amazon's expenses are forever expanding and contracting relative to revenue, usually in step with the introduction of new growth initiatives. In that regard it's a question of degrees and shades of gray rather than a black and white matter.

On the flip side, math is a black and white matter, and Q2's spending isn't sustainable. The question is, will Bezos try to sustain those outlays anyway? It wouldn't be the first time it's happened.

The bottom line is simple enough here - Amazon missed its second quarter profit estimates because of selling/marketing and R&D, and free cash flow was negative because of capital expenditures. If Q3 or beyond is going to be any better, the company needs to make improvements on those three fronts first.