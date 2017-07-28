Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Lower 48 production moved higher again this week making it the third week this month where production has averaged above 72 Bcf/d.

If EIA reports a storage injection of 24 Bcf, it would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average.

We anticipate an injection of 24 Bcf.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported +17 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf lower than our forecast of +24 Bcf. Be sure to read our 7/21 natural gas storage report here.

For the week ending 7/28, we expect an injection of 24 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared versus the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production increased again averaging solidly above 72 Bcf/d for the third week this month. Power burn was higher pushing overall demand higher. On the export side, Mexico and LNG exports saw a move higher.

Here's where we stand on a daily implied basis:

If EIA reports a storage injection of 24 Bcf, it would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average.

If you would like to receive more detailed daily fundamental updates along with trader commentary, you can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.