Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

EIA reported +17 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf lower than our forecast of +24 Bcf. Be sure to read our 7/21 natural gas storage report here.
For the week ending 7/28, we expect an injection of 24 Bcf.
On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared versus the prior week:
Lower 48 production increased again averaging solidly above 72 Bcf/d for the third week this month. Power burn was higher pushing overall demand higher. On the export side, Mexico and LNG exports saw a move higher.
Here's where we stand on a daily implied basis:
If EIA reports a storage injection of 24 Bcf, it would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average.
