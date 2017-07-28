Snap: Big Lock-Up Expiration Happens Next Week

Snap (SNAP) share lock-up expiration is set to unfold next week. Those who are short the stock will find that the last legs of the sell-off will likely transpire in the first two weeks of August.

Reuters reported this morning:

Starting on Monday and extending into August, early investors, employees and other insiders at Snapchat can sell shares for the first time since its $3.4 billion March IPO, the third-largest ever for a U.S. tech company. That means the supply of stock on the public market could mushroom in a matter of weeks by hundreds of millions of shares from fewer than 200 million shares.

Among analysts, there hasn’t been much in the way of new commentary. Furthermore, Snap Inc. won’t report Q2’17 results until August 10, 2017. Therefore, there isn’t enough near-term financial news to lift shares over the next 10 trading sessions.

Can Snap turn a new leaf?

It’s not even clear if Snap's reported metrics will be good enough to spark a short cover rally. Expectations have come down, but data read-through from ad agencies still suggest a subdued advertiser ramp heading into Q2’17. However, Snap could surprise in other areas of the report even if they reported a near-consensus revenue figure for Q2’17. Furthermore, there’s room to expect upside in the following quarter given the rollout of new targeting/self-serve features paired with positive data on aggregated time spent on a platform from the month of June onward.

While the technological/audience merits of Snapchat are well understood, the near-term risks have left many on the sidelines.

As indicated in the prior article, shorts have earned a quick buck post Snap’s IPO. However, the cost of borrowing Snap shares is still prohibitively expensive, though an exit prior to mid August would limit the costs of the position while still maximizing gains.

We think a near-term price floor can be found at $10.00. The stock could easily bounce from that round number, however bottom fishing gets complicated by Snap Inc.’s upcoming quarterly earnings announcement.

Has management done enough?

We’re not certain whether management has done enough to meet Q2’17 revenue estimates of $189.2 million and dil. EPS loss of $(0.14). The profit metrics are more manageable, but there’s not a whole lot of incremental commentary that gives us a solid read on Q2’17 results.

The data we have available suggests that Snapchat’s unique visitor count increased by 78.7% and 76.1% y/y in the month of June and May, respectively. The time spent on platform (when aggregated) increased by 57.7% y/y and 5.5% y/y in the month of June and May, respectively.

Q2’17 figures might not be as strong, but if total time spent on platform increased from 18.4 billion minutes to 22.8 billion minutes, the q/q inventory impact alone would suggest 19%+ q/q revenue on flat pricing.

Snap Inc. still has an engaged audience of millennials and introduced Snapchat Ad Manager in June. The publisher suite helps small/medium businesses create digital ad campaigns that are native to the platform.

The efforts to improve ad-bidding/platform should translate into better pricing or ARPU growth given enough quarters.

Final thoughts

We have yet to update our Snap Inc. financial model, but we plan on releasing our estimate revision prior to Q2’17 earnings announcement. The app has tons of appeal, and platform engagement is superior when compared to other social apps on a per user basis. While the qualitative metrics of Snap Inc. sound promising, and has upside potential, the underlying investment narrative won’t change unless if Snap Inc. produces a series of successful quarters, which will take time (years).

While Snap Inc. was our top internet pick of 2017, it may take until 2018 for positive data points to shift investor sentiment. We’ll be watching the charts closely, but it’s safe to say, we’re heading lower next week, and it may take a couple months before things get reasonably better.

