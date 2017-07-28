Gilead: Vosevi EU Approval Just One Of Several Catalysts On The Way

Uptake of TAF portfolio in HIV quite encouraging, while Vosevi approval in the EU (8 and 12 week regimens) came as welcome news.

Quarterly beat and raise along with signs of stabilizing product sales in certain regions for HCV and HIV segments bodes well.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) have risen 12% since early April when I suggested that they were a core buy in biotech. While I avoid trying to catch falling knives, I pointed out that at the current valuation "some things could go wrong, and a lot could go well." Key value drivers included the firm's promising NASH pipeline, the possibility of a strategic deal, and cash generating core business.

GILD data by YCharts

As opposed to rehashing information that is already out there considering this is a widely-followed name, I'll stick to just highlighting a few nuggets of information that stuck out to me supporting the bullish case.

Beat and Raise Could Mark a New Trend

Raised full year 2017 guidance of net product sales in the range of $24.5 to $25.5 billion (up from $22.5-$24.5 billion) was welcome news. After revenue and earnings per share were reported below consensus in the first quarter, not to mention substantially lowered guidance for HCV and total revenues in the fourth quarter, I was pleased to see good news for a change. The firm's cash position increased to $36.6 billion from $34 billion as the core business continues to generate solid free cash flow.



Figure 2: Revised full year guidance (source: corporate presentation)

Total product sales in the United States of $5.0 billion actually increased from $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2016, while product sales in Europe fell slightly to $1.4 billion from $1.6 billion (but increased 21% over the previous quarter). HCV product sales of $2.9 billion actually increased from $2.6 billion reported in the first quarter, showing signs of stabilization. Patient starts totaled 23,000, as declining trends in early launch countries were offset by access to new markets. The firm's educational campaign started in October of 2016 has helped spur an 80% increase in HCV antibody screening by baby boomers, with diagnosis rates increasing 42% in 2016 to 190,000 newly diagnosed HCV patients.



Figure 3: HCV sales by geography (source: corporate presentation)

Combined HIV and HBV product sales increased to $3.6 billion from $3.1 billion reported for the second quarter of 2016. A highlight within the HIV segment was the increase in TAF-containing sales, with a 12% increase in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Uptake of the TAF portfolio has been encouraging as seen in post launch prescription data in the United States, France and Germany.



Figure 4: TAF uptake in the United States (source: corporate presentation)

At the end of June TAF-based regimens accounted for 51% of the company's total HIV prescription volume, with Genvoya market share in treatment-naïve patients growing to 41% (over two times that of the next most prescribed therapy). Management noted that more than a third of patients who switch HIV therapy do so to Genvoya, while Gilead single tablet regimens account for four of the top five most prescribed products across all categories (treatment-naïve, switch and total treated patients).

Other Developments

NASH was a primary value driver that I focused on for much of the first article. Phase 3 trials (STELLAR 3 and STELLAR 4) should be fully enrolled in the first half of 2018- the two studies are testing ASK-1 inhibitor selonsertib in patients with F4 bridging fibrosis and F4 cirrhosis. Also, ACC inhibitor GS-0976 and FXR agonist GS-9674 are in phase 2 studies with data coming in the second half of the year, representing important catalysts. Combinations of all three drug candidates are also being looked at in midstage trials.



Figure 5: NASH, PBC, PSC and AH upcoming milestones (source: corporate presentation)

On July 18th the company announced FDA approval of Vosevi, a single-regimen tablet for re-treatment of chronic hepatitis C in adults with genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 previously treated with a sofosbuvir-containing regimen without an NS5A inhibitor. The approval included a boxed warning concerning the risk of hepatitis B virus reactivation in HCV/HBV coinfected patients. With a list price of $74,760 for a 12 week regimen, this salvage hepatitis C therapy could reach peak sales of over $1 billion.

EU approval for Vosevi came just as I was revising the article. The treatment was authorized as a 12 week regimen as well as the option to shorten therapy to 8 weeks for patients infected with genotype 3. The recommended duration for DAA-naive patients without cirrhosis is 8 weeks.

Important upcoming milestones in the hematology segment include:

Data for a phase 2 trial of entospletinib in AML coming in the third quarter

Data for a phase 2 trial utilizing andecaliximab (GS-5745) in combination with nivolumab in gastric cancer coming in the first quarter of 2018

Data for a phase 2 trial evaluating tirabrutinib (GS-4059) in relapsed/refractor chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the second quarter of 2018.

In regards to entospletinib, data for an early stage trial resulted in 10 of 10 (100%) AML patients going into remission.

Final Thoughts

There are many risks in this story- signs of stabilization in the core business could be short lived, with sales continuing to decline due to less available patients to treat as well as competition. Merck's (MRK) EFdA HIV treatment could have approval coming in around four years and poses a significant threat to Gilead's core HIV segment. Competition to Gilead's Vosevi from AbbVie is a concern, as approval in the United States of the former didn't include an 8 week treatment duration. There's always the chance that management overpays for an acquisition that may or may not pan as well as disappointing data from product candidates currently in the clinic.

For readers who bought after the first article as a longer term core buy in biotech, I see no reason to part with your shares at this point. Upside remains through various scenarios outlined above and the stock still appears quite cheap with catalysts that could push shares higher.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.