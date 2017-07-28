Keep Your Eyes On Bioverativ In 2017

I believe Bioverativ can prove to be a very promisinginvestment opportunity in 2017.

Spun off from Biogen in February 2017, Bioverativ (BIVV) enjoys best of both the worlds. This company is lean and hence can demonstrate flexibility like new biotechs. At the same time, it has got two well-established drugs, an experienced management and clinical team, solid manufacturing and distribution base, and lessons in financial discipline, from its parent, Biogen. This unique combination of old and new has already shown positive results in case of AbbVie (ABBV) and Bioverativ seems no different.

Bioverativ has the leading hemophilia drugs for prophylaxis, Alprolix and Eloctate, in its portfolio and is continually expanding its addressable market size, either organically or inorganically. I believe this rare disease player in hematological space can prove to be a promising investment opportunity in 2017. In this article, I will explain my thesis in greater detail.

But first I will like to show you the large addressable market that Bioverativ is targeting in the bening hematology space.

Alprolix and Eloctate are fast becoming preferred therapies for hemophilia patients

Extended-half life therapies, Alprolix and Eloctate, are being increasingly preferred by hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients as prophylactic treatment options. Alprolix is administered as infusions once in 7 to 10 days to hemophilia B patients, while Eloctate is administered once in 3 to 5 days to prevent bleeding episodes in hemophilia A patients.

But beyond this, Eloctate is also being studied in two phase 4 studies as immune tolerance induction or ITI therapy for hemophilia A patients who develop inhibitory antibodies against Factor VIII. Now, it is estimated that around 30% of the total patients will develop this condition some of the other time in their treatment timeline. And hence, Bioverativ plans to target this market with its replacement therapy that will eradicate the inhibitors resulting in faster results as compared to the currently used bypass agents.

Alprolix and Eloctate have also demonstrated positive impact for joint health of severe hemophilia patients, which has always been a major complication of the disease. Finally, Bioverative is also studying how they can use Alprolix and Eloctate to manage bleeding episodes in women with one recessive hemophilia gene.

Bioverative has also been keen to improve overall patient compliance in the hemophilia segment.

On July 12, 2017, FDA accepted for review Bioverativ’s IND application, seeking approval to move the company’s BIVV001 research program to clinic. This investigational therapy is being studied as hemophilia A treatment option, to be delivered once-a-week or at even lower frequency. Further, Bioverativ is also developing subcutaneous therapy for hemophilia B patients.

Developing therapies with low dosing frequencies has proved challenging for many hemophilia players including Pfizer (PFE), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Shire (SHPG). The culprit here is the Von Willebrand factor with very low short life, which binds to factor VIII. Hence, BIVV001, may prove to be a strong addition to hemophilia treatment space, as it has already demonstrated half life twice as much as that of Eloctate, a drug know to be one with highest half-life amongst the commercially available factor VIII therapies.

The company is also working collaboratively with The San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy on genome program for hemophilia a and b patients.

Finally, Bioverativ is also involved in zinc finger nuclease-mediated genome editing programs in collaboration with Sangamo Therapeutics for patients suffering with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Small acquisitions seem to make much sense for Bioverativ’s portfolio.

Be it late-stage assets or early stage assets, acquisition of molecules targeting rare diseases makes much sense for Bioverativ. Since, orphan drugs can be rapidly advanced to proof-of-concept stage by understanding biomarkers, the drug can manage to demonstrate efficacy and safety based on less amount of data. And that seems to be the driving factor behind Bioverativ’s recent acquisition of True North Therapeutics.

Completed for consideration of $400 million plus cash, the Bioverativ - True North Therapeutics deal has added investigational Cold Agglutinin Disease or CAD, TNT009, to Bioverativ’s portfolio. CAD is a condition characterized by chronic autoimmune hemolytic anemia, aggravated by cold weather and stress. This can result in iron deposition in vital organs and subsequent lead to heart stroke and pulmonary embolism. There are only 5,000 CAD patients in USA, however they do add significantly to the healthcare bill, with ach patients visiting outpatient centers 26 times annually. If admitted, they tend to stay in hospital for average four days, all due to this debilitating condition.

Since monoclonal antibody, TNT009, has been successful in proof-of-concept study, it can well the beginning of Bioverativ foray in non-hemophilia segments.

Hence, with around $358 million cash on its balance sheet at end of Q1 2017 and almost no debt, Bioverativ is capable of entering into multiple small deals to bolster its benign hematology portfolio.

There are certain risks, however, that need to be considered before putting money in this stock.

Bioverativ currently has only two major drugs, Alprolix and Eloctate, in its portfolio. Also all of the company’s investigational assets are in early stage of clinical development. Considering the competition in the hematology segment from pharmaceutical companies with deep pockets such as Shire (SHPG), Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), Pfizer (PFE), and Novo Nordisk, I believe that Bioverativ may have to face a relatively lull period in terms of revenue and earnings growth in future years. However, this can be averted if clinical development of its research molecules proceeds at a rapid pace.

While this risk may be played out in future years, definitely beyond 2018, Bioverativ is a very good investment opportunity in 2017. Hence, I will suggest retail investors to consider this stock for their portfolio in 2017.

