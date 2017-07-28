DryShips: It Ain't Over Yet

Earlier this week, I reiterated to investors my negative stance regarding DryShips (DRYS). With the company still selling millions worth of stock each week, shares continued to head lower. After the close on Friday, the company announced the following update regarding its Kalani sale progress in another 6-K filing, which is detailed below:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold ("i") 1,503,695 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $2.0 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 26, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.63 million at a price per share of approximately $1.09 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.62 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; ("ii") 2,119,506 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $3.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 27, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $2.27 million at a price per share of approximately $1.07 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $2.25 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; and ("iii") 2,275,163 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $3.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 28, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $2.7 million at a price per share of approximately $1.17 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $2.6 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 28, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 24,881,215 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $7.44 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $185.0 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares are approximately $183.2 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 25,079,003 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $41.4 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

So, just in the past three days, the company has sold about 5.9 million shares to Kalani, at prices of $1.17 and below. Investors have been diluted by more than 30% in just three days! The rise in the outstanding share count is just a hair under 20 million in the past two weeks, but we've seen a more than 5,455% rise since May 11th, as seen in the chart below.

While shares of DryShips bounced off their $0.98 low from Thursday, they still finished the week at $1.20, down more than 20 cents from the prior 6-K filing this week, and it was a nearly 45% fall on the week. The company ended Friday with a market cap of just over $30 million, but the Kalani deal still has over $41 million remaining on it. Unless any pending legal action against the company changes the status quo in the short term, this stock is likely headed below $1.00 again, perhaps resulting in another reverse split.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.