Athersys's Cardiovascular Health Program Is Ambitious and Well-Calculated

The clinical trials to treat myocardial infarction with Multistem are progressing rapidly and phase 2 results could provide a significant catalyst to the company's share price.

Acute myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and congestive heart failure all have unmet needs which could be addressed by Athersys's Multistem.

Pre-clinical results demonstrate that Athersys has the potential to significantly disrupt the cardiovascular health market with its proprietary Multistem stem cell product.

Athersys' (ATHX) foray into the cardiovascular disease market is ambitious and well-calculated. The cardiovascular indications which the company is seeking to treat using Multistem are characterized by unmet needs and are growing in prevalence. Initial findings from preclinical studies are promising and should provide significant optimism to investors that Athersys will succeed in at least one area of the large and growing cardiovascular disease market.

Introduction

I have previously written about Athersys' potential to fundamentally transform the ischemic stroke market. While the company continues to make progress on this front, investors are likely curious about additional aspects of Athersys' clinical program. This article will focus on another promising aspect of Athersys' pipeline: the application of Multistem to various cardiovascular indications.

In this article, after briefly describing Athersys, I will demonstrate that the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is significant and is expected to grow rapidly in the near and medium-term future. Next, I will explore the company's cardiovascular disease program in detail. I will illustrate the promising results so far (especially in relation to myocardial infarction) while acknowledging that these results are at an early stage. Finally, I will assess the financial position of Athersys and risks which may derail the cardiovascular clinical trials.

I am cautiously optimistic that at least one of the three usages of Multistem for cardiovascular disease will reach commercialization. I am most optimistic that Multistem could prove safe and effective for patients who have suffered from myocardial infarction.

Athersys

Company Overview

Athersys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which seeks to treat a variety of unmet needs in the field of regenerative medicine. Athersys has developed a proprietary stem cell product called Multistem which is intended to treat multiple diseases and other health indications. As illustrated in the pipeline overview below, Athersys is seeking to use Multistem for neurological, cardiovascular, inflammatory, immune, and orthopedic indications.

Source: Athersys

While not directly related to Athersys' cardiovascular health program, I wanted to briefly mention one of my favourite aspects of Athersys: its diversified pipeline with multiple clinical trials at various stages. The company has made significant progress in some clinical trials such as HSC transplant/gvHD and ischemic stroke and has reached commercialization of its MAPC technology for bone allograft. Further, the company has five potential uses of Multistem at the pre-clinical stage.

There are several reasons why I appreciate how Athersys has shaped its clinical pipeline.

Firstly, unlike some biotechnology companies, Athersys does not have all its eggs in one basket. If one of the potential uses of Multistem is abandoned due to lack of safety or efficacy, the several other uses will continue to move forward.

Secondly, the multi-stage pipeline provides many catalysts such as clinical trial successes and partnerships on individual uses of Multistem.

Finally, reaching commercialization on some uses of Multistem provides revenue which supports the development of other Multistem applications as well as the general operation of the company.

Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence

Cardiovascular disease is a highly prevalent condition in the industrialized world which is set to grow as the population continues to age. According to the American Heart Association:

About 2,200 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of 1 death every 40 seconds.

Furthermore, it is projected that diagnoses of heart failure will rise by 46 percent by 2030. The aging of the population as well as increases in diabetes and obesity all contribute to the projected increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Athersys' clinical program which targets various forms of cardiovascular disease is a much needed response to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease.

Athersys's Cardiovascular Health Program

The company's cardiovascular program seeks to treat three distinct indications with Multistem: acute myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and congestive heart failure. Each of these cardiovascular issues is characterized by unmet needs which Atherys is seeking to address with Multistem.

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Acute myocardial infarction, which is commonly referred to as a heart attack, stems from a diminished flow of blood to the heart and is one of the most common forms of death in the world. Acute myocardial infarction is a highly prevalent medical condition and is:

... the leading cause of death in the United States and in most industrialized nations throughout the world.

Patients who have experienced an acute myocardial infarction, despite existing therapies, require medical innovation in order to prevent the recurrence of infarction.

The phase 1 results of a clinical trial which assessed the treatment of patients who had experienced acute myocardial infarction with Multistem displayed promising results. In sum, the application of Multistem to patients was found to be well-tolerated and associated with statistically significant improvement in heart function at all dose levels.

Source: Athersys

Athersys initiated a phase 2 clinical trial to assess the application of Multistem for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. A $2.8 million SBIR Fast Track grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute was granted to the company in order to aid in the successful completion of the phase 2 clinical trial. The results of the phase 2 clinical trial, if successful, will further validate the usage of Multistem for cardiovascular conditions and could provide a significant catalyst to the company's share price.

Peripheral Vascular Disease



Peripheral vascular disease refers to the gradual narrowing or blocking of arteries which can lead to pain or death. According to some estimates, approximately 8 to 12 million Americans are affected by this disease and the number of affected could double by 2050 as the population ages. There is currently a severe lack of treatment options for patients who suffer from peripheral vascular disease.

Preclinical trials using animal models demonstrated that:

Multistem treatment has resulted in significant improvement in blood flow, vessel density, muscle function and stimulated muscle regeneration.

Athersys plans to begin clinical trials in order to continue assessment of Multistem for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease.

Source: Athersys

The picture above illustrates improved blood flow associated with Multistem treatment in animals models.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart fails to effectively pump blood. Around 5 million Americans suffer from congestive heart failure with over half a million new diagnoses annually. New treatments are direly needed in order to help speed the recovery of patients who have suffered congestive heart failure.

Treatment of rat model congestive heart failure with Multistem demonstrated:

... an ability to promote formation of new blood vessels, reduce local and systemic inflammatory activity and protect cells and tissue in the region of damage.

Athersys aims to begin clinical trials in order to continue the assessment of Multistem for treatment of congestive heart failure.

Source: Athersys

The picture above illustrates increased vessel density associated with the use of Multistem.

Financial Position

Investors should be aware of Athersys' financial position in order to determine whether dilution will be necessary in the near future. The first quarter 2017 financial results provide a useful glimpse into the company's financial health. Athersys reported cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, revenues of $1.5 million were reported for the quarter and there was a net loss of $5.6 million.

The $1.5 million revenue reported in the first quarter of 2017 is significantly lower than the $15.5 million in the same period in 2016. This reflects the payment of a $1 million commercial milestone in the first quarter of 2017 from the company's collaboration with RTI Surgical. In the first quarter of 2016, on the other hand, a $15 million license fee from the ischemic stroke collaboration with Healios was realized.

This discussion demonstrates that the decline in revenue over the past year shouldn't necessarily be seen as concerning. Athersys derives significant revenue from commercial milestones through its collaborations with Healios and RTI Surgical. These collaborations are likely to proceed at different rates and may provide abrupt boosts to Athersys' revenue. I expect these commercial milestones to provide Athersys with increasing revenue as Healios and RTI Surgical proceed with their Multistem programs.

Going forward, investors should pay careful attention to Athersys' second quarter 2017 financial results which will be released on August 9th, 2017 at 4PM EST. I will be paying attention to the operating expenses of the company and remaining cash on the balance sheet. This will help me determine whether dilution will be required in the near future. I am also interested in whether the company receives any commercial milestone payments from RTI Surgical and/or Healios.

Risks

It would be unwise to consider any of the cardiovascular clinical programs described above as a done deal. None of the aspects of Athersys' cardiovascular health programs have reached commercialization. Like any clinical trial, primary and/or secondary endpoints could fail to be met. Additionally, safety issues could be exposed during phase 2 clinical trials. Regulatory burdens could arise or the FDA could reject applications to use Multistem for cardiovascular indications.

Conclusion

Athersys' ambitious cardiovascular health program is well-calculated to address the growing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions in an aging population. Preclinical results for congestive heart failure and peripheral vascular disease are promising. The phase 1 results for acute myocardial infarction are also encouraging. Investors should be cautiously optimistic that at least one usage of Multistem for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions will reach commercialization.

