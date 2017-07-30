3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 30, 2017

Happy Sunday, everyone! And welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

AstraZeneca gets a boost in lung cancer

So we saw that AstraZeneca (AZN) had a bad set of primary data from their pivotal MYSTIC study, the fallout of which cost the whole sector some $20 billion in valuation on the stock market. I personally think this is an overreaction, but time will tell.

No surprise, AZN has quite a deep pipeline full of exciting compounds that it hopes to have deflect the pain as durvalumab takes more time to mature. One of these is osimertinib, an inhibitor of EGFR that is effective for patients with a form of lung cancer that is EGFR-mutated and has developed a mutation making it resistant to other options, such as gefitinib and erlotinib.

This agent has previously been approved for relapsed, T790M-positive EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. This has led many to wonder about its potential use in patients with untreated lung cancer. And so the phase 3 FLAURA study was initiated, comparing osimertinib to gefitinib or erlotinib.

AZN recently announced that the wait is about over, as top-line data indicate that FLAURA met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival. A full assessment of these findings should be presented later this year.

Looking forward: This is actually pretty big news for AZN. Though osimertinib was specifically tested in patients with T790M lung cancer originally, the FLAURA study would appear to indicate that it's effective for plain-old EGFR-mutant NSCLC in the first line, as well. Osimertinib has the opportunity to change the standard of care, both because it is the only approved inhibitor that can deal with the T790M mutation, and because it has favorable activity against lung cancer that has metastasized to the brain.

AbbVie and Roche score a breakthrough in AML

Venetoclax was a surprise blockbuster in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, gaining approval in 17p-deleted relapsed/refractory disease. It is being co-developed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) and AbbVie (ABBV), and it looks poised to make more progress in the management of CLL over the next few years.

This makes it a little easy to ignore the progress seen with venetoclax in other blood cancers. One of these brave new worlds for venetoclax is in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a disease area of high unmet need.

Some of the latest results for venetoclax in this space showed favorable efficacy and safety in AML patients over the age of 65. Thus, the latest news may not be a shock. The combination of venetoclax and low-dose cytarabine has been granted breakthrough designation by the FDA, placing it on a fast track through regulatory hurdles and potentially qualifying it for early approval.

Looking forward: This is great news for patients with AML, as the combination was shown to yield high rates of remission. Barring some unforeseen safety issues, I would be surprised if this combo does not receive approval. So now it's all a matter of "when" for venetoclax. It makes me very curious to know what the next approval will be for this agent, but it's clear that it is not done demonstrating benefit for patients.

AAAP resubmits an NDA for radiotherapy in neuroendocrine tumors

Neuroendocrine tumors represent a pretty poor prognosis group of cancer, with management options limited largely to somatostatin analogs, which can slow down tumor growth and help control symptoms of hormone excess. Unfortunately, most of the innovation in this space has been limited to largely palliative efforts.

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (AAAP) are looking to change the standard of care with their approach to therapy: a radiolabeled somatostatin analog branded Lutathera. Essentially, the molecule is designed to home to neuroendocrine tumors and deliver cytotoxic doses of radiation. Results from the NETTER-1 study demonstrated encouraging rates of progression-free survival at 20 months.

Back in December, the FDA issued a complete response letter to AAAP, outlining some issues that needed to provide updates to the data, but not to initiate new studies.

Now, AAAP have completed their resubmission to the FDA, with the hopes that concerns about manufacturing, safety, and efficacy have been addressed.

Looking forward: The radiotherapy saga for neuroendocrine tumor therapy continues! This has been a long time coming, and it would appear that the FDA may finally allow AAAP to cross the finish line. Certainly, it will take some more time to see what the final result is with respect to approval, but if they can get it, then AAAP could very well end up leading the field of neuroendocrine tumor management. I'd keep my eyes peeled on this one.

