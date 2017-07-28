The New Dividend Growth Sector: Technology

For the years to come, technology will most likely be one of the strongest dividend growth rate sectors.

Investment Thesis

Back to the techno Bubble in 2000, Bill Gates stepped down as CEO of Microsoft (MSFT). Three years later, MSFT issued its first dividend. Microsoft wasn’t the first techno stock to issue a dividend payment, but it has become a symbol of revolution: Technos can become mature companies paying solid dividends. In a couple of months, I will have 100K to invest in my retirement account. While I’m doing research to build my portfolio over the summer time, I am saving a good portion to be invested into the techno stocks; the future of dividend growth.

The New Industry Shift

There is a very interesting shift in pretty much all industries: Techno stocks invite themselves in all sectors and get the party starting. We are used to technological improvements in a specific field from time to time. A little bit like when robots started to work in the car industry. It was a revolution for workers, but the companies were the same. There were existing players simply improving their business model with new technology. Over the past few years, we are seeing a different kind of shift: new techno players enter the classic field with their own technology. Now, GM (GM) knows how its workers felt when it introduced its first “robot colleague”. This is happening simultaneously in many sectors.

Consumer Retail: This is what we all call the “Amazon effect”. While some consumers prefer to drive to their favorite retail stores, many purchases are being made online. We’re not talking about only books anymore, we are talking about pretty much everything you can buy on a regular basis; even groceries! Amazon (AMZN) will continue to hurt companies like Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and Costco (COST).

Television/Cable industry: Once again, the way we consume a product has been transformed by a new player. Netflix (NFLX) is offering something we all want: watching what we want, when we want, and without ads. This is an offer no classic cable company can offer now. As Amazon is doing it, Netflix is gaining market shares every day.

Financials: We once thought banks and investing firms were untouchable by new players. We first saw the arrival of “virtual banks” offering high yield savings account and GICs. Then, mortgage brokers created new waves as you can shop your mortgage online now. But the revolution is now getting to a whole new point with companies like Robinhood. While big brokers offer you to trade for $4.95/trade, Robinhood does it for free. If you don’t want to manage your portfolio, that’s fine too. Wealthsimple and other companies can offer you robo-advisor that will do it for you.

Car industry: We are more at a development phase here, but one day, the biggest car manufacturers might be Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), or Tesla (TSLA). Imagine the day that your car will drive by itself and will automatically connect to your watch, phone, and will manage your heating and lighting at home? I don’t think GM and Ford (F) have what it takes to fight back.

Accommodations: If one day, we could think of a competitor to Hilton (HLT) that doesn’t own a piece of land… Airbnb (Private:AIRB) has filled a gap wherein customers don’t want a fancy hotel with room service. They want a local experience at the same price (and sometimes cheaper).

I could go on and on, but I think you get my point: there are new players in all industries ready to grab market shares with innovative technologies. This trend will affect your portfolio, especially if you are a dividend growth investor. Many classic dividend holdings belong to... well… classic industry models! Those models are threatened of disruption by those new players.

The Old vs. The New Dividend Payers

As you can see, many of them don’t pay dividends. In fact, it will take several years, read a decade, before you can hope for Amazon or Netflix to share their wealth with shareholders. The problem is most of these companies are still fighting the market share war and burn their cash into growing their company instead of paying dividend holders. However, if you want a sneak peak of what will happen in a decade from now, let’s take a look at “older” techno stocks how they turned out:

Source: YCharts

As you can see, besides Intel (INTC) that has been less generous, other techno stocks are showing incredible dividend growth over the past five years. While classic companies continue to increase their payouts, we can see that besides Ford, the others are no match to the “old technos”:

Source: YCharts

Do not consider getting rid of all your classic dividend stocks, that is not what I’m saying. In fact, many companies remain very strong and will continue to pay increasing dividend. What I’m saying is:

“If you are looking for dividend growth; techno stocks are well positioned to meet your requirements”

Don’t go crazy and buy AMZN, NFLX, and the others. Instead, let’s focus on companies that have been proven to be dividend growers already. There are some very interesting companies in this sector among those who pay a growing distribution where valuation isn’t all crazy yet.

A Few Ideas

I’ve already done some research in this sector and added a few companies to my watch list. Here are a few interesting picks among this industry:

Apple

Apple is more than a dominant smartphone manufacturer. AAPL has created one of the stickiest product ecosystems ever. All company’s products interact with each other and improve its customers' experience. AAPL hasn’t built a legion of clients waiting for the next products, it has built a legion of fans cheering for each innovation. By focusing on quality first (did you know that 63% of all iPhones remain in use?), AAPL has successfully built a strong competitive wall to cross for any competitors. I doubt Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) can claim similar statements.

For a dividend growth investor, AAPL shows an incredible potential for dividend hikes. Expecting a 10% growth rate for many years is highly reasonable. AAPL cash flow generation abilities are unmatched. The yield is low, but the payment will increase significantly in the years to come. At the same time, I believe there is lots of room for stock value appreciation as well.

Microsoft

Microsoft is a lot more than a software company. While we all know MSFT for its Windows and Office suite, the personal computing segment now counts for about 44%, and this includes its gaming segment (Xbox). 29% of its revenue comes from business services, and the cloud now accounts for 27% of its business. Microsoft has a strong relationship with Corporate America and uses this bond to cross-sell its cloud services.

MSFT has been raising its dividend consecutively for the past 13 years making it part of the Dividend Achievers list. Microsoft benefits from continuous cash flow coming from its operations. MSFT cash payout ratio has been under 45% over the past five years while dividend payments almost doubled from $0.20/share in 2012 to $0.39/share in 2017. You can expect a high single-digit dividend growth again this year.

Cisco (CSCO)

Cisco is the reference for switches and routers across the world. The way we transfer data throughout networks has been a pillar for many industries over the past decade. Cisco is currently switching a part of its business model toward services around the Internet of Things and clouds services. It is well positioned to help its long list of clients and to move forward in these new technologies.

It's one thing to show a strong double-digit dividend growth over the past five years, it's another to keep it going in the future. Don't be blinded by the stellar dividend growth start of Cisco. Management will definitely put the brakes on the double-digit growth rate at one point or another. However, with a cash payout ratio of 42.55% and a payout ratio of 53.18%, you can expect strong single-digit growth rate for several years to come.

Final Thought

There is also an element of volatility coming with this sector. While these companies shake many industries, they can be overtaken at their own game by newcomers. Innovations can bring many revolutions within a short period of time, and being the first in a new market isn’t a guarantee for success. BlackBerry (BBRY) was about to own the smartphone industry until Apple entered in the dance and nearly annihilated the smartphone manufacturer within four years. The following graph gives some food for thought:

Source: YCharts

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL MSFT, CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.