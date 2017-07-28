Tesla Could Sell Off On Any Bad News From These 2 Events

A lot of events/news to cover on Tesla (TSLA) prior to the weekend. Tesla has rallied following weak Model S/X delivery figures of 22k for Q2’17, which fell short of initial outlook for 50K deliveries in 1H’17.

The downside risk is prevalent heading into this quarter, as Tesla is prone to setting itself up for expectations that cannot be met. The near-term optimism is mostly fueled by the official Tesla Model 3 release Friday night.

Furthermore, Tesla Inc. is scheduled to report Q2’17 earnings next week on August 2, 2018. Recent sell-side commentary also is covered as well.

Q2’17 earnings and full-year sales/earnings trends

A lot must go right if Tesla shares are to trade higher following its quarterly earnings announcement next week.

Source: TC2000

Though official delivery targets on Model 3 is the biggest data point worth looking for. The current consensus expects Tesla to report revenue of $2.55 billion and $(1.80) dil. EPS loss in Q2’17. The consensus estimate for FY’17 revenue/dil. EPS is currently $11.37 billion and ($5.99), respectively.

Our full-year estimate is a little more optimistic at $11.922 billion revenue and $(2.92) dil. EPS loss. Though we factor in 25K Model 3 deliveries, whereas current consensus expectations hover at 12.5K to 15K Model 3 deliveries.

The problem? We’re not certain how much of a drag Model 3 will have on Model S sales in FY'17. If there’s a more material drop-off, investors should get worried. Therefore, if management provides weak delivery guidance, well… look out below.

Tesla Model 3 Launch Event Today

Heading into Friday night, Tesla scheduled a Model 3 Launch Event at 8:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time. Though details on the event contents are sparse, here are the key details worth watching:

Model 3 pricing tiers, and whether (per usual) dealership add-ons can produce enough in the way of retail pricing to suggest break-even, or gross margins greater than 10%.

The reservation figure, and when consumers can redeem deposits for Model 3 delivery, which then impacts short-term assets/liabilities accounting on the balance sheet, i.e. liquidity issues.

Update to production volume/ramp beyond the figures quoted for August and September, respectively. Social media response (check live Twitter feed for consumer sentiment) and Google Trends to see if search interest has inflected higher/lower post the event.

figures quoted for August and September, respectively. Social media response (check live Twitter feed for consumer sentiment) and Google Trends to see if search interest has inflected higher/lower post the event. Future technical roadmap beyond Model 3 (new product speculation beyond Model 3 can also lift sentiment).

Elon Musk is expected to demonstrate a lot of showmanship as is necessary at a car release event. That being the case, we will witness Elon Musk at his highest state of confidence before proceeding to an earnings conference call, where he likely gets decimated by analysts who question production ramp, near-term cash needs, and various other issues.

The divergence in how Elon Musk presents Tesla to shareholders as opposed to consumers should be noted. Furthermore, we’re not expecting Elon to talk up expectations or speculate beyond what’s reasonable.

Interesting commentary heading into the weekend

No, this is not some side humor, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), yes Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) contract manufacturer, may also manufacture BEVs (battery electric vehicles) over the next five years.

What evidence do we have?

Well, according to Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley, Terry Gou is hoping to make electric cars at some point in the future:

In late 2014, Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou stated his desire for the company to make an electric car priced at less than $15k. In 1Q15, Foxconn and Tencent partnered with China Harmony for "smart electric vehicles," including a stake in China state-backed Future Mobility Corp (the same company that hired BMW's electric vehicle team to move to China). In late 2016, Foxconn invested $120mm in China ride-sharing leader Didi Chuxing, the same firm Apple invested $1bn in this past March. We believe that Southeast Michigan may still play a role here. Immediately following the Foxconn announcement on Wisconsin, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder stated: "The story isn't over. They may have other things they're working on that may be better suited to industries we're strong on here."

When combining all these factors, the analysts at Morgan Stanley (Adam Jonas and Katy Huberty) think Foxconn Auto could play a more expanded role soon. This could fuel the mechanism for Apple (AAPL) and other late automotive entrants to enter the BEV/Autonomous Car segment.

While the analysis makes sense, it’s still too early to predict what Foxconn will do next. It’s still a risky move to enter the auto segment though Foxconn could become a major player in the space (given its expertise with manufacturing and abundant financial resources).

Final thoughts

Tesla’s upcoming product announcement though broadly anticipated could carry consequential news that impacts investors. Furthermore, next quarter earnings results could get carried by better than expected Model 3 deliveries assuming Model S mix remains unchanged.



However, in a more adverse scenario, Tesla’s 2H’17 production doesn’t meet raised expectations of 112k to 115k total vehicle deliveries by end of FY’17, and cash burn becomes a bigger issue.

We're leaning toward a more negative scenario, and even if TSLA were to ramp production/sales/earnings at a really quick rate, it's hard to justify a higher exit valuation in our model.

Therefore, we’re maintaining our sell short recommendation and $198.22 price target. We will update our financial model next week upon reviewing the Model 3 launch event.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.