Applied Materials: Growth At A Discount

Although shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) are up about 76% over the past 12 months, I think there’s still a great deal of value here. For that reason, investors with a long time horizon would be wise to buy at these levels in my view. I’ll go through my reasoning by focusing on the financial company’s history, along with the potential for dividend increases going forward. I’ll conclude by comparing the stock to the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

There has been some volatility in evidence at Applied Materials over the past several years, but in spite of that I am impressed with the financial performance. While revenue has been relatively volatile over the past few years, earnings per share have been up robustly since 2013, as a result of a combination of share reduction and growing net income. In addition, the first half of this fiscal year has been much better than the same period last year. It appears that this is a growth company that’s priced like a low grower.

As I’ve said many times, shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to convince me to invest in a given company, and in this regard, Applied Materials has not disappointed. Over the past seven years, management has returned about $7.9 billion to shareholders (just over $3 billion in dividends and the balance in buybacks). In my view, the business cycle is alive and well. More important is how management reacts to the vagaries of the business. In this case, management has done an excellent job of insulating shareholders from volatility inherent in the business via the share buyback and dividend policy.

Turning to the capital structure, the level of debt here is less of a concern for me than it otherwise might be for a few reasons. The vast majority of it (81%) is due after 2021. Also, the cash hoard on hand is actually higher than the level of debt outstanding, suggesting that there’s little risk of a solvency or a credit crisis anytime soon.

Modelling the Dividend

Financial history can offer some insight into the future, but in the final analysis, investors buy a stream of future cash flows, so it is incumbent upon me to try to forecast likely future price scenarios. When I try my hand at forecasting, I like to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption by focusing on one variable that “drives” value, while holding everything else constant. In this case, I’ll change the dividend and hold everything else constant.

Although it’s been stagnant for a few years, the long run CAGR of the dividend is about 5.8%. Given the ample cash on hand and the low payout ratio, I’ll assume that this long-term growth rate can be sustained here. When I perform this exercise on Applied Materials, I infer a CAGR of about 6.4% over the next four years. Given the relatively low risk present from the low stock price (see below), I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for AMAT would turn bullish with a daily close above $47.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $54.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy AMAT call options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $44.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $54.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe AMAT is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Investors most often access the future cash flows of a given business by accessing the shares that trade in the public markets. This can be a blessing or a curse. If the shares are priced for perfection, it’s most often a curse. When shares are priced for perfection, the risk is highest. The reason for this is straightforward enough. If the company executes perfectly, the shares may not move much as great expectations are already priced in. If, as is more likely, the company eventually disappoints, the shares will react predictably badly. When shares are priced more pessimistically, investors are in a sense insulated against this problem. If the company has a misstep, the shares may not react as negatively. For that reason, I look for companies that are priced as though bad news is already “baked in.” It doesn’t guarantee against loss, but in general the less you pay, the less you can lose. With that in mind, I consider Applied Materials a great buy at the moment. The shares are priced at a 30% discount to the overall market, which reduces the risk a great deal in my view. Investors with a long-term horizon would be wise to buy shares at these levels.

Company Snapshot

Applied Materials Inc is a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photo voltaic and related industries.



Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The firm's systems are used in the chemical and physical vapor deposition steps of the chip-fabrication process. Applied also supplies etching, chemical mechanical polishing, and wafer- and reticle-inspection systems, as well as critical dimension measurement and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.