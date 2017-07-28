Peugeot Is 46% Net Cash And Has A Solid Balance Sheet

Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) presented results for the first half of 2017. It managed to increase the profit margin of its automotive division to 7.3%, reaching its target for 2021 of above 6%. Net profit increased to €1.25B for the first half of 2017, while sales were mixed. Sales lagged in Europe and were terrible in China, but Peugeot was saved by new sales in Iran through its alliance with Iran Khodro. Its financial joint venture with Santander (SAN) performed decently and increased profits by 5.1%. Free cash flow reached €1.1B, which is incredible given the market valuation of €16.9B. Most of the cash was added to the net financial position that now reached €7.6B.

Cyclicality of Peugeot

In 2014, Peugeot was saved by a cash infusion by Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGF), the controlling Peugeot family and the French state. This shows how cyclical car companies can be and is reason for caution going forward.

Since then, Peugeot has come quite far rewarding its saviors handsomely with a strong increase in its share price. Peugeot also reinstated a dividend which now yields 2.6% and has room to grow, because Peugeot has a low payout ratio.

Through profitable operations, rightsizing inventory, and selling assets, Peugeot managed to build a €7.6B mountain of cash. Having only a 50% share in its financing division also allowed Peugeot to build a stronger balance sheet, while, in addition, it helped Peugeot lease its cars at comparable rates to the competition, which was not possible before because Peugeot had an unfavorable credit rating. The car industry, however, is still very cyclical, and investing now in Peugeot might let you buy in at peak profitability. If profitability, however, just stays flat for four more years, approximately 100% of its current market capitalization will be covered by net cash with no value for its share in the financing division, its automotive operations, or its share in Faurecia (OTC:FURCF).

Opel acquisition

Peugeot bought the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors (GM) in March. It bought an additional 5.7% market share in Europe becoming the clear second car manufacturer in the European market with a market share of 16.9%. While Europe might be viewed as a non-growth market, it still counts for 18% of worldwide car sales. Opel has been making consistent losses every year since 2000 but almost broke even last year with a loss of $300M. Peugeot bought the auto operations of Opel for only $0.9B in cash and 39.7M warrants estimated to be worth $0.7B, while it bought the car financing operation of Opel in conjunction with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) for $1B at 0.8 times book value. Since Peugeot was basically the only party interested to buy these assets, the price is cheap on a price to sales basis, especially since General Motors is keeping most of the pension troubles and had to pay for the remaining pension deficit. The price for Opel is only cheap if Peugeot brings Opel back to profitability, something which is no easy task. That means reinvigorating the brand, cutting costs, and finding synergies. In my view, it basically comes down to trusting Peugeot management to do the same as it has done to its Peugeot operations in recent years. Combining the assets will yield synergies estimated to be $1.8B, but it all comes down to operational efficiency. If Peugeot can manage to get the $1.8B in synergies quickly and a $0.3B loss turns into a profit of $1.5B, then the acquisition is a steal since Opel would be valued at a P/E of 1.47. This, however, is uncertain and does not take into account the cyclicality of the car industry.

Valuation

Peugeot is currently valued at €16.7B. It has a net cash position of €7.6B and has a 46.33% share in Faurecia, a manufacturer of seating, interiors, and emission control. Faurecia is listed and has a market value of €6.5B which makes the share of Peugeot worth roughly €3B. This means that the automotive operations of Europe's second largest car manufacturer, including Opel and its share in the financing operation, are worth €6.1B. This is fairly cheap since the profit for the first half of 2017, excluding Faurecia (€364M), is €892M. This means that Peugeot, excluding its cash, is valued at only 6.8 times the profits for the first half of 2017.

Conclusion

Peugeot has created a rock solid balance sheet with a net cash position of €7.6B. It acquired Opel, and if it is able to turn around Opel, this could increase profits significantly. It reinstated the dividend which currently yields 2.6% but has a very low payout. The car industry is changing and cyclical, but the profits at Peugeot are very significant currently, and excluding the cash and its investment in Faurecia, Peugeot has a P/E ratio around 3.5. This means that the original investment can be earned back fairly quickly. This results in a positive risk reward scenario.

