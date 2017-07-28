Gaming And OTT: The Promising Future Of Sony

Sony (SNE) has experienced a bit of a rough history in recent years. Five short years ago, they were a dog in the tech industry. In 2011, they ended up with a net loss of over $3 billion, and in 2012 that number fell even more to $5.5 billion. Investors were so fed up after years of losses that the stock fell down below $10, a 50% drop from the lows of the 2008 financial crisis. But although these losses seemed bad at the time, they ended up being the beginning of a new era for Sony, one where they would become a global leader in the tech industry.

One of the main issues that Sony has taken care of in recent years is cutting production in some of their segments that were underperforming in order to cut overall costs. Rather than focusing on lower-margin segments such as Imaging and Home Entertainment, they are really pushing their Gaming segment, which has a very bright future.

I’ll start with the PlayStation 4, Sony’s video game console. The PS4 has been the primary driver of sales for Sony’s gaming segment ever since it was launched in 2013. In fact, late last year Sony saw its 50 millionth PS4 sale, and it’s now closing in on 60 million. The Xbox One, its main competitor, was released a week after the PS4, and it’s currently at about 30 million in unit sales. Although this may seem surprising, it shouldn’t - Sony has a history of making the top of this list.

Last November’s launch of the PS4 Pro has helped continue to generate sales at a fast rate. In fact, an estimated 40% of PS4 Pro sales were people upgrading their original PS4. This speaks to the loyalty of Sony’s customer base, and it can also be inferred that they liked the PS4 so much that they couldn’t wait for the upgrade to be released. Customers like it so much that even though it costs an extra $100, about 20% of PS4 sales since its release date have been a Pro.

Another big launch that Sony had last fall was that of its Virtual Reality gaming system, the PSVR, in October. Since then, Sony has sold over 1 million PSVRs. This is much more than was expected by management, and it was sold out for several months after its release. Virtual reality has been an increasingly popular form of gaming, as it is expected to grow from a $2 billion industry in 2016 to a $28 billion industry by 2020. Sony has started off strong in this extremely promising market. It’s already the top virtual reality vendor in the world.

The third huge development is Sony’s Gaming and Network Services segment - is PlayStation Vue, which is essentially Sony’s alternative to cable television. This kind of service is known as OITT (over the top) content, and it has become extremely popular in the past several years due to rising prices for cable. The OTT market as a whole is expected to more than double from $28 billion in 2015 to $62 billion in 2020. For example, the average cost of cable at the end of 2016 was $103/month, while PlayStation Vue users will pay a maximum price of $75 and as little as $40 per month. And because this service is directly accessible on the PlayStation 4, Sony can kill two birds with one stone by selling a console as well as their TV service to users. However, if someone does not want to spend several hundred dollars on a PS4, PlayStation Vue also is available on many cheaper devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire Box and Stick.

A new addition to this segment is ForwardWorks, Sony’s mobile gaming platform. To start out, this service is focusing on sales in Japan and Asia, and it has seen initial success. Their first game, Everybody’s Golf, was available for pre-registration at the beginning of June. By the end of the month, it had already reached 400,000 pre-registrations, and they already have 10 more games in development, five of which are expected to be released by March 2018.

Thanks to market dominance by the PlayStation 4 and a better than expected start for Sony’s new PSVR virtual reality system, this segment has seen revenues increase by 28% and operating profits more than triple in the last two years. Sony’s ventures into the high-growth and high-potential OTT and Virtual Reality markets have so far been a success, and should continue to grow rapidly with their respective markets.