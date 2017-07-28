Does This Look Like A Shell Game To You?

Read it for yourself, and please do weigh in.

Happily (or maybe not, depending on how you define "happily"), it underscores what is perhaps my biggest concern about ETFs.

Ok, so I'm going to keep this short by Heisenberg standards for two reasons.

First, it's Friday afternoon as I write this, and it's been a very, very long week for investors and traders.

Second, I want to write a (much) longer post about it later.

The other day, I wrote something called "When Trillions Of Dollars Go Blind: ETFs As The Biggest Danger To Markets."

Simply put: it was a criticism of ETFs and passive investing, and it highlighted multiple arguments presented in Howard Marks' most recent letter.

One of Marks' long-standing concerns with ETFs revolves around the extent to which high-yield vehicles like iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) promise intraday liquidity against underlying assets that aren't liquid.

This criticism dates back at least a couple of years for Marks, who in 2015 stated the problem as follows:

The ETF can’t be more liquid than the underlying, and we know the underlying can become highly illiquid.

Here's a longer passage from that same letter:

What would happen, for example, if a large number of holders decided to sell a high yield bond ETF all at once? In theory, the ETF can always be sold. Buyers may be scarce, but there should be some price at which one will materialize. Of course, the price that buyer will pay might represent a discount from the NAV of the underlying bonds. In that case, a bank should be willing to buy the creation units at that discount from NAV and short the underlying bonds at the prices used to calculate the NAV, earning an arbitrage profit and causing the gap to close. But then we're back to wondering about whether there will be a buyer for the bonds the bank wants to short, and at what price. Thus we can't get away from depending on the liquidity of the underlying high yield bonds. The ETF can't be more liquid than the underlying, and we know the underlying can become highly illiquid.

That issue - which has never been satisfactorily addressed - was also raised in 2015 by Carl Icahn in a now famous panel discussion with BlackRock's Larry Fink.

Ok, so in the comments section of my post (the one linked here at the outset), a reader asked if ETF providers could borrow to meet redemptions in the event everyone wants out at the same time, and there's no market (or a thin market) for the underlying bonds.

That was a great question. And the answer, as it turns out, is not only "yes", but actually, "yes", and some ETF providers began arranging emergency liquidity lines way back in 2015 when Marks and Icahn were sounding the alarm bells.

Consider the following from a Reuters article dated May 13, 2015:

The biggest providers of exchange-traded funds, which have been funneling billions of investor dollars into some little-traded corners of the bond market, are bolstering bank credit lines for cash to tap in the event of a market meltdown. Vanguard Group, Guggenheim Investments and First Trust are among U.S. fund companies that have lined up new bank guarantees or expanded ones they already had, recent company filings show. The measures come as the Federal Reserve and other U.S. regulators express concern about the ability of fund managers to withstand a wave of investor redemptions in the event of another financial crisis. They have pointed particularly to fixed-income ETFs, which tend to track less liquid markets such as high yield corporate bonds or bank loans.

Ok, now consider this, out this afternoon from Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas:

Investors who eschew junk-bond ETFs for active management may be surprised to learn that they haven't left the passive market entirely behind: dozens of high-yield mutual funds are among the largest owners of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The $19 billion ETF is typically used as a liquidity sleeve, allowing active managers to meet purchases and redemptions of mutual-fund shares without having to trade the picks in their portfolios. In this way, the funds can be more fully invested in bonds than they would if they had to keep cash on hand for such transactions. Managers typically allocated 1-5% of their assets to HYG for this purpose. Only about 20% of the bonds in the HYG portfolio trade every day, so even though the ETF is super liquid, its holdings are not, which could spell trouble in a market sell-off. Investor Carl Icahn warned in 2015 that the ETF could "blow up," but the fund, launched a decade ago, hasn't had any problems yet.

You've got active managers using HYG as a substitute for cash reserves against redemptions. They are allocating 1-5% of their assets to the ETF instead of holding cash. That way, they can remain fully invested in HY bonds, and when they need daily liquidity, they simply transact in the ETF units rather than trying to trade the bonds.

Now, read those excerpts from the Reuters article again.

The ETFs are lining up (or at least they were), emergency liquidity lines to tap in case of a run of redemptions, and active managers are using those same ETFs as a kind of emergency liquidity line.

I don't know about you, but that sounds like a shell game to me.

And, it just further underscores what I've been saying for 13 months as Heisenberg, and for far longer than that before I adopted that moniker. Namely that everyone is dodging the cash market for the underlying bonds, and the more they do that, the more illiquid that market becomes.

Also, recall that I told you this was likely going on months ago in "Are Carl Icahn, Howard Marks, And Heisenberg All Wrong About ETFs?" In that post, I quoted Barclays as saying the following:

On average, 54% of fund flows are "diversifiable," meaning that portfolio managers can reliably use ETFs instead of trading bonds to satisfy a significant share of their own fund flows. Indeed, an analysis of the magnitude of fund flows at the fund level suggests that approximately 25% of the outstanding float in high yield ETFs could be held by portfolio managers with daily liquidity needs. Several pieces of evidence support this view (alongside anecdotal evidence from money managers and ETF traders). The first is the high concentration of assets among passive high yield funds. The top three passive funds represent 68% of passive high yield assets, while the top three passive government and equity funds represent 39% and 16% of passive assets, respectively. All of the large passive funds in high yield are ETFs, which have the benefit of trading in the secondary market. High concentration leads to larger secondary flows, which is useful for institutional managers trying to use ETFs to manage inflows and outflows. The passive share of high yield fund AUM can therefore be thought of as comprising two different types of owners: retail investors that own ETFs as part of their investment strategy and institutions that use them primarily for liquidity management. Secondary flows from the first group are not replacing corporate bond trading - they are similar to gross flows for an open-end mutual fund, which are netted at NAV. Secondary flows from institutions, however, may be replacing trades in the underlying corporate bonds.

Note that I'm not saying there is anything inherently nefarious going on here - at least not where "nefarious" means I think managers and ETF providers are deliberately setting out to deceive investors. I don't think that's the case.

Rather, I think this is a classic example of everyone (and by "everyone" I don't mean investors, I mean the managers and the providers) ignoring something that is quite obviously a house of cards.

