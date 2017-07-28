Baidu - Key Takeaways From Q2

Image Source: marketingofchina.com

Financial Highlights

Baidu (BIDU) has recently reported Q2 results with revenue in line with analyst estimates and EPS well above expectations. It’s great to see that the company’s top-line growth is re-accelerating after last year’s setback and concerns that the core business was losing momentum. Sales grew more than 14% YoY, compared to just a 6.8% increase in Q1. This was in line with analyst expectations, but a positive surprise came from margins, whose expansion contributed to a 10% beat on EPS estimates. Operating margin was 20.1%, up 425 bps on the corresponding quarter of 2016, and I calculate that it contributed to a 126 bps increase in TTM operating margin. The combination of several factors contributed to driving this expansion in margins. First, traffic acquisition costs amounted to CNY 2.5 billion, or just 11.9% of total revenues compared to 15.9% in the corresponding period in 2016, and 12.9% in the first quarter of 2017. According to the management, there were three factors behind the decline in traffic acquisition costs:

One is last year, you will recall that we had gone through some significant changes, and some lost revenue last year was related to organic revenues that made our base of last year artificially high. That's one. And at the same time, we are deliberately moving some of the TAC resources to support the feed business, and that will gradually ramp up. And the third reason would be a growing contribution on the iQiyi side, which normally would not carry a TAC. And so we do anticipate that the contractual and the union network will continue to be very important for us and the TAC, we do manage TAC proactively.

Based on the management’s comments, as iQiyi’s contribution to revenue grows, it’s reasonable to expect lower TAC as a percentage of revenue, other conditions being equal.

Content costs were CNY 3.1 billion, or 14.9% of total revenue, compared to 9.3% in the corresponding period in 2016. As in the last few quarters, this increase was mainly due to iQiyi's increased content cost. Nonetheless, we should notice that last quarter’s content costs were RMB 2.6 billion, representing 15.6% of total revenue (compared to 8.7% in the corresponding period in 2016). Therefore, while content costs as a percentage of revenue are growing YoY as a result of the company’s push to grow iQiyi, they are declining on a quarter-over-quarter basis. While there is some variability in content cost on a quarter-over-quarter basis depending on when the popular show starts to get into the audience, I think we can expect a further improvement in margins as revenue growth will likely offset growth in content costs in the next quarters.

SG&A expenses were RMB2.934 billion ($433 million), or 30.1% less than in Q2 2016, while R&D was up 27.7% to RMB3.148 billion ($464 million). The main reason why SG&A declined is the decrease in promotional spending for Nuomi, while the increase in R&D expenses was fueled by the ongoing investment in AI-related capabilities.

Baidu was able to deliver the revenue growth the market was expecting but with lower costs compared to expectations. This was a result of a combination of factors – the higher efficiency in the core business generated by the implementation of AI, the deleveraging of content costs of iQiyi, and the decline in promotional spending for Transaction Services to focus more on R&D for AI.

Baidu’s management confirmed the positive trend in its guidance, expecting total revenues for the third quarter to be between CNY 23.13 billion and CNY 23.75 billion, representing an annual increase of 26.7% to 30.1%. Excluding mobile games from Baidu's financials, the guidance represents a 29.1% to 32.6% YoY increase, more than double Q2’s YoY growth rate of 14%. Considering the easy comparison, as weak sales in Q3 2016 were largely a result of the implementation of stricter rules on online advertising that had a negative effect on total active customers for Baidu, I think it’s useful to compare the guidance numbers for Q3 2017 to the corresponding quarter of 2015. Revenue in Q2 2015 was RMB 18,400, which implies a 25.7% to 29.1% growth rate based on the management’s guidance. This is higher than the 23.7% growth between Q2 2015 and Q2 2017, indicating a further acceleration in revenue growth expected for next quarter.

Core Business Is Back To Healthy Growth

I can say I was very happy with Q2’s results, and there are some positive factors worth mentioning. The management reported a significant improvement in Mobile Baidu, with DAU growing the fastest among the top 10 apps in China from March to June, according to data from QuestMobile. The management also reported that feed daily active users surpassed 100 million this month (up more than 20% from the levels reported in April’s earnings call), while the volume of content distributed and monthly time spent reached new highs. Baidu added 20,000 online active customers compared to Q1’s 451,000, which translates into a 4% increase QoQ. Although this number is significantly lower than the pre-regulation top of 623,000 online active customers, it indicates a strong reversal after the constant decline that has led that number to fall to 452,000 in Q4 2016. The management justified the strong performance with the argument that the search plus feed twin-engine and the usage growth in feed made Baidu’s overall value proposition to advertisers richer, more diversified, and overall, more compelling for both performance and brand advertising.

Besides the strong growth in customers, revenue per customer (CNY 37,500) increased 16.5% sequentially and 32% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016. The management also mentioned a healthy environment as a result of increasing consumption from users, thanks to the additional benefit of AI-powered search:

The trend is users are increasingly using more and more AI-like search queries; for example, using voice to search queries seek information; for example, using their cameras to look for information based on the images the camera's taking, so that's an important usage trend.

Based on the strong reversal in the number of online customers and the positive growth in revenue per customer, it seems evident that Baidu’s core business is back to healthy growth. The implementation of AI in the overall search business is already showing positive results on usage growth and monetization, as the management forecasted several times in the previous quarters.

Focus On AI Remains

The management clearly stated that, at the moment, there is a focus on scaling back Nuomi to focusing more on AI. Transaction services are now part of the core search business, and I guess we can expect the “division” to be a support to the core search business from an operational standpoint. This was already evident when the company decided to report the division under the core search business and not as a separate segment. The decision to scale back Nuomi further confirms this approach to loosen the focus on the division to concentrate more efforts on AI and its applications. We know that AI is now at the core of Baidu’s mission which, per management, is based on two strategic pillars: strengthening the mobile foundation and lead in AI. The company will use AI as a fundamental driver to elevate the core business, specifically Mobile Baidu, search, and feed. At the same time, it will continue to work on additional AI-based initiatives, such as in financial services, healthcare, and autonomous driving. While I have already discussed these initiatives in other articles and there is nothing particularly new to add, there was a comment from the management that deserves some attention. When asked about the long-term economic opportunity on AI commercialization, COO Qi Lu offered details on how Baidu is planning to monetize on IoT:

With regard to AI as it applies to IoT as you asked, our approach is using our DuerOS platform. The DuerOS platform will enable each IoT device, particularly intelligent home devices, to be able to listen, to talk, to understand users to provide services. And economically, there's 2 future functions. One is these IoT devices that are enabled by DuerOS, they become the future information entry points. The economics will be very similar to today's search business because as long as the people are seeking information, interacting with the information that represent services, content, knowledge, there will be natural expansion of economics like today's search engine business. That's one. The second is because DuerOS is a platform that enables devices, there's typical what's called platform economics. You mentioned per-device licensing, that's one way to do that. Windows, for example, can do that. Or there's channel distribution economics that's in App Store, there's channel distribution economics. And the third part is future (inaudible) you can take. For example, like App Store, when you sell content through app stores like our iOS, Apple takes 30% profit. So DuerOS, in the long run, represents very compelling economic opportunities for Baidu. Our focus is really execution, building out our products, our platforms, a very healthy ecosystem. And there's many, many important execution paths in front of us over the coming years. We are fully prepared. When these economic opportunities become more material, we will be able to share future operating metrics when we are ready.

The benefit of the implementation of AI on Baidu’s core business is evident, as it is evident that the company’s efforts to grow in the field include a wide range of investments in several industries. Although there is still a long way to go, the management also offered more visibility on the monetization front, at least in relation to AI as it applies to IoT. My approach to analyze and value Baidu’s AI efforts remains the same. I consider the implementation of AI as a growth driver for Baidu’s core business and, therefore, a factor that can help us understand the prospects of the division, but as it relates to other segments such as financial services and above all, autonomous driving, we don’t have enough elements to understand the company’s prospects and give a value to these projects. As I explained in a recent article, I will continue to consider autonomous driving as a growth option not currently priced into the stock.

iQiyi’s Growth And Margin Expansion

During the quarter, we had a confirmation that iQiyi doesn’t seem to be a driver of margin contraction anymore, as the QoQ variation in margin suggests. The management already mentioned its expectations of a margin expansion for the division, which was confirmed this quarter (also by results). Anyway, we will have a clearer idea in the next two quarters, as the low numbers on content costs last quarter were in part a result of a lower number of popular shows kicking in. For the whole year, the management continues to forecast a 100% increase in content costs over last year. In June, I wrote an article where I shared some thoughts on the division’s prospects. My ideas about iQiyi remain basically the same.

I have positive expectations for Baidu's iQiyi in the next few years for a series of positive factors - mainly a strong secular growth, the possibility to leverage in-house content and a first-mover advantage. On the other side, it would be too arbitrary to indicate a date for the division to become profitable. Competition is fierce, and in the company's own words (and in those of its competitors), there is too much uncertainty on the amount of money that will have to be spent for further content acquisition.

Final Thoughts - Maintaining Long Position

Baidu delivered a very strong quarter, especially if we consider that all the biggest positives came from the core business – a growing number of online customers, growing revenue per customer, and positive signs on usage data as a result of the implementation of AI in search and newsfeed. These numbers confirm that the core business is healthy and give more visibility regarding its future prospects.

iQiyi is showing a less negative effect on margins but mainly as a result of temporary factors, such as the relatively low number of popular shows kicking in last quarter. For the whole year, investments in content are still expected to grow up to 100% compared to last year, and there is a significant degree of uncertainty on how they will evolve from that point onwards, although I expect a decent margin expansion from the current levels.

The company’s efforts in AI are starting to pay. It is clear from looking at the aforementioned growth in the core business. There is a lot of uncertainty around the rest of the AI-related ventures, and not much we can use to give a rational fair value to all those segments, especially autonomous driving. Anyway, what I care about in the short-medium term is that AI can be a significant driver of growth for the core business, while I consider the other AI-related ventures as free long-term growth options.

In conclusion, I see things are starting to work again for Baidu, and I maintain my long with high conviction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.