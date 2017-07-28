Amazon's Stock Is Likely To Pull Back Further

Amazon (AMZN) has been a market outperformer for many years due to the company’s aggressive fulfillment center expansion leading to strong revenue growth. However, the company missed earnings expectations by 72% or $1.02 per share for Q2 2017. Amazon also guided lower for Q3 2017 operating income to range from negative $400 million to positive $300 million as compared to the $575 million that the company achieved in Q3 2016. My thesis is that the earnings miss and lower guidance will cause the stock to pull back over approximately the next three months.

Implications of the Earnings Miss

I don’t think that the pullback will be the start of a long-term trend for the company. I just think that the recent earnings report will be a short-term negative catalyst for the stock until the next earnings report. For the longer term, we’ll have to see how the company performs in future quarters.

If we look back at the last time Amazon missed on earnings, it was Q3 2016, when the stock dropped 12% from $818 to $719 from October 27, 2016, to November 14, 2016. Prior to that, the stock declined about 14% from about $587 to $502 after the company missed earnings for Q4 2015. So, I think the stock could drop approximately 10% from here over the next few months.

Investors might have anticipated Amazon’s earnings misses prior to the last report. I say this because the stock actually began falling well before the Q4 2015 and Q3 2016 earnings misses were reported. Back on December 28, 2015, the stock began dropping from about $676, one month before earnings were reported. Then on October 3, 2016, the stock began falling from $839, a little less than a month before the earnings report. However, investors did not anticipate a decline before the recent earnings report.

Large investors are likely locking in profits at this time by selling some shares. The disappointing earnings report also is likely to cause new investors to hold off buying shares. Existing investors may delay adding shares until additional company results are reported. This is likely to create downward pressure for the stock when the selling pressure is higher than the buying pressure.

I think it would be premature to turn sour on Amazon for the long term. The company does occasionally miss earnings expectations, but recovers in future quarters. So, it would probably be best to evaluate the situation one quarter at a time.

Amazon made great achievements over the past two decades. The company achieved this by disrupting the entire retail industry through rapid fulfillment center growth leading to reliable customer service through convenient home delivery for thousands of products. Therefore, I'm leaning toward the company recovering from this earnings miss.

The reason why I think Amazon will be fine for the long term is because the company continues to grow. Amazon’s strength is revenue growth, which stems from being the go-to site for online shopping. The company continues to grow revenue at strong, double-digit rates (over 20% on an annual basis). This pace of growth is expected to continue in 2017 and 2018 (consensus).

The main issue is whether Amazon can grow profitably for the long term. The good news is that the company is achieving strong double-digit earnings and cash flow growth. The company increased operating cash flow 37% and free cash flow 26% in Q2. Consensus estimates are showing that Amazon is expected to grow earnings by 37% in 2017 and by 68% in 2018. Even if those estimates get lowered a bit, the company is still achieving strong bottom-line growth.

Conclusion

I expect Amazon’s stock to be under continued downward pressure over the next three months. I expect the stock to drop about 10% from here, which is about in-line with previous earnings misses.

The company’s earnings miss was by a large margin, which is likely to lead to profit taking by large investors. This also is likely to cause new and existing shareholders to postpone purchasing the stock. So, until the next catalyst, the stock is likely to experience further downward selling pressure, in my opinion.

Even great companies miss earnings expectations occasionally. I think Amazon will be fine over the long term. The company is innovative and always finding new areas to delve into. Overall, I expect Amazon to continue its business disruption and continue its strong revenue and earnings growth for the long-term.

The risk is that further earnings misses could create a prolonged selling period. So, we’ll have to see how the company performs going forward.