Precious Metals Building Explosive Cause For Higher Prices

Governments around the world rarely comment on the price action in the precious metals sector, and central banks are particularly mum on the subject of gold and silver. The two precious metals have been a means of exchange, a store of value, and symbols of wealth for not only centuries but also thousands of years. It was not too long ago in history that currencies had the backing of gold and or silver. While those days are over, and currency instruments now have the full faith and credit of the governments that print notes behind them, governments around the world still hold gold as an important part of their portfolios. In fact, over 30% of all of the gold ever produced in the history of the world currently sits in central bank coffers. In a validation that gold is hard money, the monetary authorities of the world via the IMF define gold as a “foreign exchange reserve holding.” The United States is the world’s leading official sector owner of gold according to IMF statistics with over 8,000 tons of gold in its holdings. However, we rarely if ever hear about gold or silver when it comes to statements by government leaders or central bankers. Precious metals are a taboo issue when it comes to most political and economic leaders.

The financial crisis of 2008 led central banks and governments to slash interest rates to the lowest levels in history. Policies of quantitative easing added accommodation to markets as governments inhibited savings and encourage borrowing and spending to stimulate economic conditions in the wake of the crisis. Interest rates have been rising in the U.S. and QE ended, and now the Fed is unwinding its balance sheet to the tune of $50 billion per month. At the same time, the ECB is starting to indicate that it will taper QE and rates could be rising in Europe sooner rather than later. However, there continue to be lots of liquidity in the form of cheap money floating around the global economy which has weighed on the values of paper currencies. In 2011, the price of gold moved to its highest nominal price in history when it traded at just over $1,920 per ounce, and silver almost touched the $50 per ounce level. Since then, the prices of the metals corrected to the downside but both hit lows in late 2015 and remain higher than their December 2015 bottoms.

I believe central banks and governments fear high gold and silver prices as they are like a report card for the leaders that control the political and economic landscapes. Higher prices indicate weakness in currency markets. Since those currencies values are the result of faith and credit, when precious metals prices rise, faith is lower, and credit is weaker. Over recent sessions, we have seen a rebound in the prices of precious metals, and I believe that we could be on the verge of significant rallies in the prices of gold and silver.

The important technical support level in gold holds while silver had a false breakdown

The flash crashes in COMEX gold and silver futures on June 26 in the European time zone and July 6 during Asian trading hours caused the prices of both precious metals to fall to their most recent lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August COMEX gold futures highlights, the price of the yellow metal fell to lows of $1,204 on July 10 in the wake of the second flash crash. Before the first crash on June 26, gold had made higher lows throughout 2017 with support at $1,217.80, the May 9 lows. On July 5, gold first probed below that support on its way to the July 10 lows. While gold violated its first level of technical support and the pattern of higher lows in 2017 ended, the precious metal never got down to the next support level at $1,201.40 per ounce, the March 10 lows. Gold held during the recent period of selling, but its more volatile cousin did not fare so well.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of COMEX silver illustrates that the price dropped to the lows of 2017 at $15.145 on July 10 which was also the lowest level since April 2016.

Gold climbs and conquers its first resistance level as the Fed and dollar provide fuel for a rally

Since the July 10 lows, gold has rallied in 11 out of 15 trading sessions. At first, the falling dollar provided support for the precious metal. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September U.S. dollar index shows, the greenback has declined from highs of 95.96 on July 10 to lows of 93.00, a fall of 3.1%, a significant move for the reserve currency of the world. The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and gold caused the yellow metal to move to the upside. Moreover, at the July meeting of the FOMC, the central bank left interest rates unchanged and told markets that its plans for balance sheet normalization or the unwind of the legacy of QE would commence “relatively soon.” The market interpreted the Fed’s message as dovish. The dollar fell to a new low, and the price of gold rallied to highs of $1,277 which took out the first level of technical resistance at the June 23 highs at $1,267.10 on the now active December COMEX futures contract. Gold closed on Friday, July 28, at the $1,276 level, at the highs. The dollar and the Fed juiced gold, but silver is still suffering from a post-flash crash hangover.

Silver has a way to go

The technical damage to the silver market in late June and early July was more severe than in gold. While the yellow metal was able to climb above resistance at $1,267.10 in the wake of the Fed meeting, silver only made it up to $16.75 per ounce in the aftermath of the meeting. When it comes to silver, the first hurdle on the upside stands at $16.915, the June 29 highs. Above there, the June 6 peak at $17.82 on the September futures contract stands as the next line of resistance. Silver has a way to go to recover, but as it has a penchant for wild volatility at times, silver could climb that steep slope in very short order.

The flash crashes and the laws of physics

The flash crash in silver was ugly. Those of us watching the screen during the evening of July 6 saw prints at $14.36 per ounce before the exchange corrected the tape after so many buy orders were violated by the concentrated selling. That night, the exchange raised the low to $15.54, and silver only fell to its lows on July 10 as the hangover from the crash lingered in the minds of market participants.

Like gold, silver has posted gains on 11 out of 15 trading sessions since the recent lows, and the precious metal could be building cause for a move that would validate the laws of physics. In the world of science, each action should result in an equal and opposite reaction. We will find out if Sir Isaac Newton’s third law applies to the silver market, but history in the volatile metal suggests that we could see the price of the metal rise in violent fashion. Just think back to the week of June 27, 2016, when silver exploded from lows of $17.55 to highs of $19.925 in five trading sessions. In hindsight, the concentrated selling that occurred in late June and early July in the silver market created an opportunity as the price on July 26 was over $1.50 higher than the July 10 lows. However, it certainly did not feel that way when the $14.36 prints were flashing on my screen. Gold and silver survived what smells like manipulated events and now look prepared to climb to new heights.

Precious metals could shock on the upside

I believe that we are on the cusp of a rally in gold and silver that will shock market participants. The critical levels on the upside for both metals stand at $1,377.50 and $21.095, the July 2016 highs. As of June 28, gold was almost $100 per ounce below that level while silver was more than $4.30 lower. However, the dovish message from the Fed and a diving dollar could light an explosive bullish fuse in the precious metals. The dollar currently looks like it is preparing to fall into the abyss below the critical support for the bull market that began in May 2014 at 91.88 on the September dollar index futures contract. Moreover, with North Korea firing ICBMs that can hit the U.S. and the Russians cutting the number of U.S. embassy staff in Moscow in retaliation for sanctions, the geopolitical landscape remains a powder keg.

I believe that gold and silver will not return to the $1,204 and $15.145 levels in 2017. Fasten your seatbelts the precious metals bull is getting ready to charge higher once again, and this time the rally could be more dramatic than the flash crash in silver.

