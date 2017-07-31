Crude Oil Continues To Grind Higher Towards The Sweet Spot

In the world of commodities, there are two that stand out when it comes to their political influence in the world. Wheat and crude oil are perhaps the two politically-driven raw material markets, but they are very different. Wheat is the basic ingredient in bread which is a staple food around the world. Each year wheat production is a function of weather around the world in the regions where climate supports crops that can thrive in fertile soil. Food is a staple for people around the world, and nothing breeds discontent like a hungry citizenry. There are many examples throughout history where political uprisings have led to new leadership because of food shortages. Therefore, wheat is not only the basic ingredient in bread; it is one of the most significant political commodities in the world today and over the course of history.

Crude oil is a fossil fuel that has powered the world for decades. Over half the global reserves of the energy commodity are in the Middle East, the most turbulent political region in the world. Crude oil is an integral part of our daily lives. We drive cars, heat our homes, fly on airplanes, and consume petroleum-based energy in many forms each day. When we buy consumer products, many arrive at our local stores by trucks that are powered by diesel fuel. Many of the stocks we hold in our portfolios have significant exposure to the price of oil and other energy commodities. I remember the gasoline lines in the 1970s when oil shortages disrupted the U.S. economy and lives of many people. The ubiquitous nature of crude oil makes it a highly political commodity.

Political commodities tend to have a more complex set of factors that drive prices. Supply and demand factors are the most important issues when it comes to prices of most raw material markets. The widespread consumption of wheat and oil mean that even when prices fall to very low levels, governments need to make sure that production and inventories do not decline to levels where shortages can wreak havoc. We have been witnessing a shift in the power base for the international crude oil market from OPEC to a triad of the world’s three leading oil producing nations.

Crude oil rallies off the June lows

On June 21, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures declined to their lowest level of 2017 when they hit $42.05 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price fell below technical support at the November 2016 lows of $42.20 per barrel, and many analysts turned very bearish calling for the price to decline to $40 per barrel or below. However, all the oil market could manage was 15 cents below the support level and while crude oil traded at the lowest price since August 2016, it held and turned higher.

Production weighs on the market but, inventories are falling

Growing oil inventories in the United States were too much for the oil market to handle, so the price fell to the June 21 lows. The slide in the price of oil started on May 25 at over the $50 level when OPEC announced they would extend the production cuts through the first quarter of 2018. However, the market wanted more from the cartel, and the price proceeded to move to the downside in the aftermath of their meeting. With oil prices above $50 per barrel, U.S. production and hedging activity from shale producers increased dramatically. The rise in open interest on NYMEX futures was a sign of producers locking in prices for the future. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market increased to a record high of 2.315 million contracts in early May. The rise in open interest stands as proof and validation that shale production increases with price. At the same time, the increased hedging activity put pressure on deferred prices as contangos, or deferred premiums, collapsed when prices were over the $50 per barrel level. Source: CQG

The chart of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX futures contracts shows the pressure on deferred prices when the price of oil is over the $50 per barrel level. As the chart displays, the price of December 2018 futures was below the price of December 2017 at times, and the backwardation was the result of an increase in shale producer hedging activity at higher price levels.

When the price of oil dropped to lows of $42.05 on June 21, the pressure on the spreads disappeared, and the spread between the December 2017 and 2018 crude oil rallied to over the $2.30 per barrel level. The bottom line is that producer hedging declined dramatically. On Friday, July 28 September crude oil futures settled at $49.71 per barrel and the December-December one year spread fell back below flat and into backwardation territory.

Another sign of less production over recent weeks were the inventory reports that came from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration. This week the two data providers told markets that crude oil inventories declined by 10.2 and 7.21 million barrels respectively for the week ending on July 21. The bottom line is that at prices under $50 per barrel oil production in the U.S. slows and at over that magical level it increases.

Demand was strong if you looked at crack spreads

One of the most powerful signs that oil would rebound on June 21 was the price action in the oil processing, or crack spreads. When oil products outperform raw oil, it is a sign of increasing demand for the energy commodity. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the September gasoline crack spread shows that it hit bottom on June 15 at $14.39, six days before crude oil founds its low. By the time oil was approaching the $42 per barrel level, the gasoline processing spread was already on its way higher. Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread fell to its most recent bottom even before the gasoline crack did. On June 6, the September NYMEX heating oil refining spread traded to a low of $14 per barrel and by June 21 when oil bottomed, the heating oil crack was already trading at over $15 per barrel. The heating oil and gasoline processing spreads were screaming at the market that crude oil was too low on June 21. Hindsight is twenty-twenty and with crude oil at almost $50 per barrel on Friday, July 28, crack spreads closed the week on the highs which continue to support further gains in the price of the energy commodity.

Saudi Arabia and Russia need the price higher

When oil fell to the $42 per barrel level in late June and analysts were calling for a thirty handle, the two largest producers in the world were sucking wind. Russia, and the Putin government depends on oil revenues and with over ten million barrels of production each day, the Russians were losing lots of revenue with the potential for even more losses staring them in the face. While the Saudis also produce over ten million barrels each day, their concern was not only with the loss of daily cash flow but of the loss of valuation for their crown jewel Saudi Aramco. The upcoming IPO in 2018 depends on a stable price of oil around the $50 per barrel level and preferably higher for the Saudis, and late June was a nervous time for the Royal Family. The Saudis in their Vision 2030 plan to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund with proceeds from the IPO. A diversification of the Saudi investment portfolio away from petroleum depends on a successful initial public offering of Aramco shares in the months ahead. Meanwhile, the three largest producers in the world including Russia and Saudi Arabia will determine the price of crude oil in the future. The third member of the exclusive club is the United States which has the least vested interest in oil revenues but perhaps the most influence in the path of least resistance for the energy commodity.

The U.S. is the swing producer in the world- Oil independence is for real

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Saudis controlled the price of oil as turning on and off output were as easy as going out into your backyard and turning on and off a hose to water your lawn. However, technological advances in hydraulic fracking and shale oil production has made U.S. oil production much easier to turn on and off over recent years. Additionally, fewer regulations from an energy-friendly administration in Washington DC will reduce the production cost of the majority of shale production below the $50 per barrel level. While U.S. production is more expensive than Russian and Saudi output costs, the ease of increasing and decreasing output will put the U.S. in the position as the world’s swing producer. Swing output can often have the most influential impact on price direction.

After the gas lines of the 1970s and energy issues of past decades, it appears that technology has put the United States in a position as the world’s swing producer which means the nation has achieved energy independence from Middle Eastern oil. Now, when the price of the energy commodity drops below U.S. production cost America will import foreign oil from distressed sellers. When the price rises, the U.S. will eventually have the ability to satisfy domestic needs and may even become an influential exporter of the energy commodity. Additionally, the advent of LNG has made the U.S. the major player in the world when it comes to supplying the globe with natural gas from massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales.

The U.S. has gone from a weak and often powerless consumer of energy in the 1970s that depended on the whims of Middle Eastern producers to an international energy powerhouse. When it comes to the price of oil, $50 is a sweet spot for U.S. sale producers, and it is a price with which both the Saudis and Russians can live. Therefore, as I said at $42.50, $50 continues to be the pivot price for oil and a sweet price for WTI light sweet crude oil. The question now is will the reaction to the price action on the downside be equal to the rally on the upside?

