Launching 'Income Idea' - All-Weather Income Ideas And Strategies

50% off for the first 50 subscribers, grandfathered for life!

Get an advisor for a fraction of the cost.

The service is focused on actionable ideas and strategies focused on generating income in all market environments.

Income Idea is an exclusive marketplace service for research focused investors and professionals who value their time.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Income Idea, a new Marketplace service by Maks F.S.).

Yay! It's Here!

Launching this month is my exclusive research platform, Income Idea.

Actionable ideas and strategies focused on generating income in all market environments.

What Is It?

Since 2014 I have been a part of the Seeking Alpha community, writing about investments that were either of personal interest to me or managed investment products that we worked with in our clients' portfolios. Over the years I have been fortunate enough to have built an audience of AMAZING people and investors who were either interested in the products that we covered or wanted to learn about our investment research process.

Over the years we have shared a comprehensive top down research process that we used to examine a wide variety of investment products, from closed end funds, exchange traded funds and notes to open end mutual funds.

In that process we examine the investment starting with the sponsor's sales pitch and the managements' strategy, to the portfolio's makeup its various characteristics to examining the portfolio's performance metrics against itself, the markets and its peers.

I will continue to apply that process and share it with the readers for as long as I am a part of this terrific community.

Over the last few years however I have continued receive a significant amount of requests from the readers and investors looking for more.

One group of readers enjoys the investment process and want MORE! In particular asking for more discussion and analysis of topics such as tax efficiency and distribution quality.

Another group of readers and followers are busy professionals and investors who enjoy the process but would like both, my professional opinion and gut feeling of the investments and the sponsor, and actionable advice that would help them determine if those investments belong in their portfolio, and if so some implementation advice.

Income Idea is the Seeking Alpha marketplace answer for those requests.

In this premium service, we will take the already comprehensive process and expand it even further, providing subscribers with more research and more color behind the numbers.

With every new research article, Income Idea subscribers will be able to see a detailed income distribution quality analysis along with my take on the fund, the sponsor and actionable ideas for where and how the investment belongs in your portfolios along with the best way to implement it.

My goal is to help you discover income generating actively managed funds and ETFs along with strategies to implement them throughout the market cycles.

But Wait, There's More!

With Income Idea you will get:

In-depth analysis of open end and closed end mutual funds.

In-depth analysis of exchange traded funds and products.

Strategies on monetizing the risk of holding passive ETFs and equities through covered call options writing.

Access to model portfolios, focused on delivering income while minimizing volatility.

Financial Planning tools, ideas and education to align your goals with your money.

Income education through videos and podcasts which can be taken on the go!

Market update conference calls with portfolio managers and economists.

On-demand portfolio and investment reviews for annual members.

Why Am I Doing This?

Almost 2 years ago my wife and I were blessed to have our first child, our precious daughter Zoe.

After being in the financial services industry for almost 12 years, the vast majority of my clients became some of my closest friends. As many of those friends are older than myself, they were caring enough to share the advice that I should enjoy the moments now, before my daughter is all grown up.

After realizing that spending 12 hours a day in the office will not make good on that advice I have made the decision to refocus and remodel how I provide and share my financial planning and investment advice, and it is why I have made the decision to focus on you, my AWESOME readers here on Seeking Alpha.

By reading my articles and more importantly subscribing to Income Idea, you help a little girl see her dad at home.

We All Want a Deal!

Who Doesn't?

I firmly believe that any solution should be a win win win for every party involved.

Income Idea should be a win for you. I believe that I will, throughout the year provide you with more resources and value than your investment in the service.

Income Idea, with your participation will be a success for Seeking Alpha, a community that allows for all of this to happen.

Income Idea, with your participation and Seeking Alpha's resources will help a little girl spend more time with her investment writing dad. =)

For a limited time, the first 50 subscribers will be able to access all of the Income Idea resources and make it a success for only $40 per month, (about what the author spends every few weeks on coffee in order to bring you research and respond to your requests). That is 50% off for the first 50 subscribers. This rate will be SECURED for you for as long as you maintain a subscription. After the first 50 subscribers, the price will increase to the regular price of $80 per month, (still far less than what you would pay an investment advisor).

Want to save even more? Subscribe to the annual plan and save an additional 16% and get a full year for the price of only 10 months!

Most of all, this is all backed by Seeking Alpha's unconditional money back guarantee!

Thank You!

I want to sincerely thank each and every reader, follower and subscriber. I want to thank everyone who ever gave a helpful suggestion or put in a request. I even want to thank every commenter who disagreed with an article and gave me an opportunity to examine my findings and beliefs.

Without you, none of this is possible.

While I hope that you subscribe, I will continue to do what I love, and that is to share my insights and ideas on the broad investment world with you and anyone willing to listen!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.