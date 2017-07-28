Examining First Solar's Amazing Quarter

After an earnings announcement, I usually write an overview discussing the biggest takeaway from the report. With regard to First Solar (FSLR), there are a couple of things that I'd like to discuss. While a big part of the blowout quarter was due to the sale of the Switch projects, another major part of it was increased demand driven by what seems to be hoarding behavior ahead of the Section 201 case decision: "The sale of Switch Station and higher module sales to third parties were important contributors to the quarterly results."

Section 201 Driving Demand From China

By now, it's well known that the Section 201 trade filing is behind the entire solar industry stock market rally. However, this filing has not yet created any real consequences for those in the solar industry. I mean that in the sense that the filing has not changed laws, tariffs, etc.

It did have an impact on sentiment, however -- and not just stock market sentiment, but also how business parties are interacting with each other. Chinese end parties especially seem to be in a panic. It appears as if they are rushing to buy before any real consequences emerge as a result of the 201 trade filing.

This seems a lot like me speculating and rationalizing -- i.e., looking for a reason that must fit with my narrative. Luckily, you don't have to take my word for it. Instead, you might want to read what the CEO had to say:

Certain developments in domestic and international markets, including demand -- strong demand in China, especially for Tier 1 and high-efficiency products as well as the Section 201 case in the U.S., have created an acceleration of procurement timing among customers. While neither serves to change the underlying fundamental demand in the global market, both have impacted near-term module availability. For this reason, we remain focused on executing a successful transition to Series 6, which is expected to provide us with the most competitively differentiated product.

Perhaps there's some irony in the fact that the Section 201 case was filed as a result of Chinese oversupply and now it's increasing Chinese demand. It's important to note that the CEO acknowledges this does not change underlying demand in the global market: "However, in the long term, and for as long as the global module supply/demand imbalance exist, we expect the global market demand to remain aggressive."

The Cake

This is very good news for the company, as it gets to have its cake and eat it too. The company continues to focus on a transition to Series 6 while continuing to sell the Series 4. At the start of the year, management stated that their objective was to sell the majority of their remaining Series 4 supply by Q2 2017.

China-driven demand as a result of the 201 case has allowed FSLR to accomplish that objective for the most part. The other side of the coin is that FSLR was a bit lucky that Suniva filed when it did, as they probably would not have been able to meet that goal without the filing. After all, they have "largely been able to achieve that objective" even with Section 201 spurring demand.

There also seems to be plenty of demand without including the hoarding behavior. For this reason, the company is looking at options to extend Series 4 production:

...we are evaluating our options that would provide flexibility to extend Series 4 production beyond the current anticipated shutdown schedule, while not impacting our planned roll-out of Series 6. We're still in the evaluation stage. And if any decisions are made, which will be driven by visibility to secure and contracted demand, updated plans will be communicated at the appropriate time.

Even though management wants to have their cake and eat it too, they're cautious about it not backfiring. Currently, management is evaluating options and looking for increased visibility before pulling the trigger.

And Eating It Too

The reason for the Series 6 focus is that management expects it to be "competitively differentiating," which would create a less commodity-like pricing environment. As can be deduced from the above quote, a possible extension of the timeline will not impact the roll-out of Series 6.

In fact, management is on track and is even outperforming in some areas: "Through the first half of this year, we are on track and, in some cases, ahead of targets provided. Since our last update, we've reached a major milestone with the arrival of our first Series 6 equipment at our Ohio factory."

It also wouldn't make much sense to increase Series 4 production at the expense of Series 6 because the quarter saw an increase in potential bookings and a large portion of that are for Series 6 module deliveries.

Conclusion

While the blowout quarter was nice, the future is now looking increasingly bright. At the start of the year, investors feared a lack of demand combined with the transition to Series 6 would create serious problems for the company. This quarter further reaffirms that First Solar will be just fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.