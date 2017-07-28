Taubman Centers' (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

On the line today will be Robert Taubman, Taubman Centers' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Simon Leopold, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Hurren, Director, Investor Relations.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday we released our second quarter earnings. We delivered strong earnings growth with adjusted FFO per share of $0.92, up strong 16.5%. The result was in line with our expectation. Comparable center NOI growth including lease cancellation income was 6.5%. Excluding lease cancellation, we were up 2.8%. Average rent per square foot was up 1.6%. Trailing 12-month releasing spread were 9.1%. However, relatively small number of yields with average lease terms of less 2.5 years had a significant impact.

Without these yields, spreads would have been above 15%. As we did in 2008 and 2009, we made a conscious decision to sign some renewals with much shorter than normal lease terms as a bride to better [time] [ph]. This proved to be an excellent decision as the environment improved in 2010 and beyond. Trailing 12-month sales of comparable centers were $782, up 2.2% over last year’s comparable period. We were also encouraged to see quarterly sales per square foot up nearly 3%, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth.

June was our best month as nearly all our past centers posted sales increases. A wide range of retailers contributed to this growth. Upscale retailers such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, [Versace] [ph], Jimmy Choo, Prada, Bose, Cartier, David Yurman, Williams-Sonoma and Restoration Hardware were amongst the best performers. Traditional mall tenants like American Eagle, Gap, PINK, Sunglass Hut, Apple, UNIQLO, Lululemon, Foot Locker, Steve Madden, Claier’s, Yankee Candle, Eddie Bauer, and Hollister all posted strong results, well above the portfolio average in our centers.

In addition, a large contingent of expanding concepts such as Lush, Madewell, Zara, Athleta, Tesla, [indiscernible], Warby Parker, and [indiscernible] also performed well. Sales per square foot are now up over 2% year-to-date. 2017 has also been good year for our Florida assets with all them solidly in the black and results accelerating in quarter. At quarter end, our comparable center occupancy was 92.2%, down 1% from year-over-year. The decrease is largely due to the closures of three large Sports Authority last fall, which we discussed on previous calls. Over half the space will open this fall; with the other half expected to open in 2018.

At June 30th, leased space in comp centers was 94.6% down, a 110 basis points compared to last year, but up 70 basis points versus last quarter. We continue to expect to end year at around 95% occupancy in our comp centers. Last quarter, we outlined the challenges facing today’s retails. And then as a result, a group of 14 retailers had announced that we will closing all or a substantial portion of their stores. This group consists the Sports Authority and The Limited, ECBG, Agent Provocateur, [indiscernible], Bebe, Payless, Vanity, Family Christian, Wet Seal, American Apparel, YOGASMOGA, Yogi Sushi and Stride Rite.

Within our centers we expected closures totaling 52 spaces for 297,000 square feet. Since our last call, there has been additional bankruptcy announcements, including Blackrock PAPAYA, Gymboree, Janie and Jack, True Religion, Capital Teas, and Calypso St. Barth. Today what we know is that collectively we are expecting 59 locations totaling 317,000 square feet to close within our centers. This is only a net seven additional space as a handful of stores that were previously expect to close will now stay open. Of the 317,000 square feet, we have already released 197,000 square feet to new tenant.

Encouragingly, net absorption this quarter was positive by 92,000 square feet, which means that our releasing space exceeded the rate of closures by a good margin. That said, in the meantime there will be vacancy and a loss of revenue until this space is reopened. As for the remaining 120,000 square feet space, which represents about 1% of our total mall GLA, we’re having conversations in nearly every location and are seeing good tenant interest. Backfilling spaces present both a challenge and an opportunity. Where tenants are not filing for bankruptcy in most cases, we will receive termination fees. Of course if those fees are greater than the rent loss during the release period, we will have accretion.

Nevertheless as an illustration of the dynamic were highlighted as part of our earnings release yesterday, Starbucks announced they will be closing the entire Teavana chain stores. We have 19 locations totaling 17,000 square feet. And frankly, they are doing well in our portfolio. It is now likely because of the last night’s announcement, we will get all of these stores back probably with lease termination fees.

To be clear, they are not included in the numbers just mentioned. And it was not specifically contemplated in our guidance. While we are very focused on occupancy and backfilling space in our U.S. centers, I am pleased to share that all three of our centers in Asia are 100% leased and occupied including CityOn.Xi’an just six weeks after a successful [indiscernible]. At Zhengzhou now opened four months, initial sales and traffic counts have been very good with nearly 200 stores anchored by Wangfujing Department Store G-Super Supermarket, we are particularly pleased with customer response to our international brands and many food and beverage options.

At CityOn.Xi’an, sales and traffic also continued to build as it begins its second year of operation. The center Subway Connection, which opened last fall, is positively impacting traffic and expanding the trader. The asset was recently recognized by a local newspaper as already one of the most popular shopping in centers in Xi’an. At Starfield Hanam, sales continue to be strong. Filing out the newly 300 stores several shops opened during the quarter including the [indiscernible], Flying Tiger Copenhagen and Lululemon. Weekend traffic in the center is exceptional and weekday traffic which is very good continues to build.

It is a unique step which speaks to the evolving retail landscape. It is a destination incorporating entrainment, food, sporting and leisure activity as well as unparallel mix of world-class retail. It has become one of the leading social media participation place in South Korea. And it’s been recognized by many key international retailers as a model for the future.

We really encourage you if you have any reason to be in Asia to please go see the center. As a whole, our Asia platform continues to progress well and complement our U.S. business. Turning back to the U.S., traffic, sales, and occupancy continue to increase at International Market Place in Hawaii which will celebrate its one year anniversary in just a few weeks. During the quarter, we opened over a dozen new tenants including Tesla, Brunello Cucinelli, Pacific Harley-Davidson, [indiscernible], 3.1 Phillip Lim, [indiscernible], House of Samsonite, Martin and MacArthur as well as two new eateries Mitsuwa Marketplace, an authentic Japanese grocer, and Michael Mina’s new food hall concept, The Street.

As expected we ended the quarter with 78 tenants and approximately 75% occupancy. We continue to expect to be 90% leased and 85% occupied with more than 90 tenants by yearend. Herringbone [indiscernible] will open next week. Baku, a modern take on traditional Japanese cuisine, will open during the quarter. Throughout our planning, we envision food as a key destination and a meaningful source of traffic to center. As these restaurants have open, we are pleased to see that that vision is coming to life.

Sales continue to build as the center establishes itself within the market. Total sales grew nearly 25% sequentially over the first quarter of the year. We are very encouraged by the continued rise in momentum, and again welcome you to visit the center. At Beverly in May, we announced four of the many new restaurants that will join the center as part of its complete re-imagination. As we discussed, a key component of the redevelopment is improving the center’s food and beverage offering. It’s also focused the company's overall strategy continue to make food an important part of our portfolio.

All four of these restaurants [indiscernible] will be located on level one. These destination restaurants will offer variety of cuisines in price point. It will be unlike anything offered in the market today. [Indiscernible] is a coastal dairy concept by cheese [indiscernible], award winning mission start, Chef Michael Mina. That is why we started the food truck in L.A. it's widely popular Chef driven gourmet food concept inspired by true love Greg.

Bahamas is a new concept from the founder who figured out, which will focus on four to six key ingredients per season for global farms, markets, dairies, and for Miami is a modern cake on classic Southern comfort cooking, with farm fresh ingredient and it's critically clean price chicken. We will be announcing several more food concepts later this year. Instruction for center continues to move swiftly and smoothly, some of the new finishers are already visible on portions of the exterior. Side walk in pedestrian level improvements can be seen on both standard and third. On the interior Phase I is complete, Phase II barricades are coming down, while barricades for our trial Phase III are now going up. The new restaurant to valley improvement on level one are also taking shape. All-in-all, we remain on budget and on time for our holiday 2018 completion.

I will now turn the call over to Simon and return at the end with a few closing comments.

Simon Leopold

Thanks, Bobby, and good morning everybody. Our first review of the year-over-year FFO variants is for the second quarter. They are listed on Page 11 of the supplemental. FFO per share for the quarter was $0.86. We encourage $0.06 of legal and advisory cost unrelated to our business operations and a half penny of restructuring charges in the quarter.

Excluding those two items, AFFO per share was $0.92. Our year-on-year variants include minimum rents of $0.03 due to higher average rent per square foot. Net recoveries were down a penny. This cancellation income was up $6.5. In the quarter, as expected we receive a significant determination settlement from a national fashion chain that occupies 16 locations in our portfolio. Next other operating expenses were $0.5 favorable due to corporate level expense savings as well as an unanticipated legal, so I recognize charge recognize in the second quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses were favorable $2.5 related to corporate expense reduction. Interest expense was $1.5 unfavorable, which is primarily related to lower interest capitalization. Lastly, our non-comp centers affected our results unfavorably by $2.5.

Now an update on our guidance, as we certainly release for the full year 2017, we are expecting FFO per share to be in the range of $3.53 to $3.63 and AFFO per share to be in the range of $3.57 to $3.77. Given we are now through more than half of the year, we felt that was appropriate to narrow our guidance range to $0.10, given the continued retail industry challenges, we now feel like the high-end of our previous range is unlikely to be rich. For the year, we now expect constant NOI growth including lease cancellation income to be 1% to 3%, down from our previous guidance of about 3.5%. Our guidance now seems pre-development expense to be $4 million to $5 million, down from a previous guidance of $6 million to $7 million and we are assuming lease cancellation income of about $12 million for the year to high-end of our previous guidance range. The rest of our key assumptions aren't changed and as a reminder the summary of all key guidance assumptions could be found on Page 22 of the supplemental. Before I get back to Bobby, I want to take a minute to talk about the impact that the transition tenant basis is having on our near term comp center NOI expectation.

As Bobby highlighted, we currently know that a bit more than 300,000 square feet of total space is coming back from tenants that are existing locations prior to the maturity date of leases. We made excellent progress and we lease in these spaces with nearly 200,000 square feet already done and we are pleased with the improvement and merchandising little for us in a variety of ways, it can happen quickly by a bankruptcy or lease cancel or can happen gradually by a lease modification, where we decide to keep the tenant in place and preserve occupancy in some revenue while we release the space. Regardless of how it comes back, it will temporary affect our comp center NOI growth and given the relatively small size of our portfolio the impact kind of appear significant. With the numbers to it at 100% approximately $6 million of NOI equates to 1% of comp center and Hawaii growth.

Assuming an average store size of 3500 square feet and an average base ramp per square foot of about $50, the average tenant pays about $210,000 of rent per year base rents represent approximately 60% of total kind of revenue, which means the average tenant pays us about $350 annually. The one average is 17 tenant spaces can impact NOI by about a 100 basis points. When you consider the likely number of store closures this year, the timing of those closures and the time to take it back to the space, you can see why it doesn't a while for the impact to appear large given the size of our portfolio.

These modifications, which are also clearly a factor further, exacerbate this impact. All of these components have led us through reduced comp center NOI projections for the year. In an effort to mitigate our growth expectations, we put into place a number of cost saving initiatives including lower compensation expense particularly for senior management and reduce pre-development spending. Management has been taking action on the cross-sell throughout the year and given our reduced outlook will continue to look for savings. And we will continue to make decisions that maximize NOI and FFO and a positive for our portfolio.

I will now turn back to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Simon. All over significant headwinds in the retail sector; our center continues to generate billions of dollars of business. Remember brick-and-mortar is the heart of omni-channel retail and by most estimates above 90% of all retail spending is done in fiscal allocation. As I said we are clearly in an access point. Retail is the key and no one knows exactly where the transition will take in? So we feel strongly our company is well positioned. The highest quality real-estate will gain market share and outperform overtime. We will now take your questions. As Ryan said, please limit your questions to two. Kasey, are you there?

Yes [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Your line is open.

Haendel St. Juste

Hi, good morning. So I guess my first question is, help me understand why we should have confidence in the newly revised operating guidance. I'm trying to understand the past to year-end occupancy of 95% without perhaps more relief, but can you talk a bit about what to assume that's a low-end of your guidance range of 1% to 3% and your operating near term?

Simon Leopold

In terms of the NOI guidance for the year now 1% to 3% versus 3.5% in the previous guidance range at the midpoint that's about $9 million of lower NOI for year given the numbers I went through before. We are still anticipating -- we haven't changed occupancy for the year at 95% that's ending occupancy. Average occupancy for the year however will be a bit lower given that we are seeing - we are going to see some openings delayed and we are going to churn in the portfolio you know, based rents we are still assuming average rent at 1%. So you have all of the assumptions that go into what makes up the NOI guidance for the year in our supplemental and what we've already put in there. One variable potentially is percentage ramp, it's very tenant-specific, we try to estimate that but we get a good portion of that easily half of it in the fourth quarter. We also get a good portion of that again about half of that from our centers in Florida, which appear to be doing better. So there maybe the potential force from upside there but it's unclear and it's hard to predict because we won't really know until the fourth quarter and so what you've seen in this new guidance range for NOI comp at FFO are a realization that we've got a challenging environment out there. And we are managing the FFO with all the decisions we just talked about and the reality for NOI comp is we do expect it to be a bit lower on the year as we have it, whatever.

Robert Taubman

Yes, I would add just historically you know, tenants at this point in year have made decisions on what they are going to do let's say look at the rest of the year getting to Christmas. Now you know, I blew yesterday comes to mind which we actually did not expect there was no discussions before with the company or as of like and for them to make that decision, so suddenly we have another 19 location in 17,000 feet, we're not likely to lose income for the rest of the year, so I don't know how quickly they're going to operate and build on it, we're going to learn it soon as we talked to the company. And we will very likely if they are cancelling, if they are closing quickly we will have lease terminations, they have contracts with them. So these it's a very dynamic situation and perhaps if sales are beginning to improve and it's now four quarters in a row, if sales continue through this will, the environment will begin to improve.

Haendel St. Juste

Okay. Appreciate that. And just want to confirm that, one Athena is part of the revised guidance, they announced in first quarter and then maybe I know it's little early to talk about 2018 guidance for lot of people, is it fair to assume that the lower end of the current guidance should be the starting point for how we should think about next year same-store NOI assuming these challenging market conditions and direct conversations continue?

Robert Taubman

We want to - we don't want to talk in too much depth about individual tenants but at this point, Athena hasn't actually announced what they're going to be doing. When we look at our NOI and we look at, we look at the year, we always build in a cushion for unexpected occurrences. And we still have a cushion for unexpected occurrences for the year. And so that's something that, that's there reason we have a range both for NOI comp and for AFFO and we feel that the ranges we have in there right now are reflective of what will happen over the course of this year. As it relates to 2018, it's too soon for me to give you a read through 2018 will do that when we give guidance in the typical due course.

Haendel St. Juste

Thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question is from Christine McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Christine McElroy

Hi, good morning everyone. Are you only granting rent relief to retailers in bankruptcy or you also granting relief to retailers outside of bankruptcy and then with regard to the short term leasing that you're doing that you mentioned it's impacting the spreads, how much of the 200,000 square feet of space that you've leased already, how much of that is short term deals?

Robert Taubman

So Christy, you negotiate these specific tenants in specific center, if that tenant is in. And you can be a tenant that is in bankruptcy and you're trying to do they are in Chapter 11 as opposed to a liquidation or Chapter 7 and in Chapter 11 you've decided you want to keep that, and again based on the merchandizing and the circumstances of that center, ECBG is a situation where frankly made 16 stores in our center, centers and we expected to get go, there is probably about half we would stay open. At the end of the day, we know we would like the terms that were being negotiated and I think four of the 16 stores are going to stay open. So we see that tenant is in the Chapter 11 but you have tenants that are on Chapter 11 and you cite for whatever reason to do a lease margin. So it's a very dynamic case by case situation. Now I've forgotten the second question.

Christine McElroy

It's just on the short term deal.

Simon Leopold

So of the 200,000 square feet that we have already re-leased up out of the 317,000, it is a mix of Tampa and pharma, I don't have the exact breakdown in front of me, Christy. But it is a mix of both. What I'd also say that I would say the 120,000 round numbers that we still left to do about a third of that, a little more to third of that are a portion of the Sports Authority Boxes that we re-leased and we signed leases on for most of them. So there is probably another 60,000 to 70,000 square feet left that are small spaces within the portfolio.

Christine McElroy

Okay. And then you had a negative impact to same-store NOI late last year from percentage rents, are you looking at that is a tailwind in the back half of this year, could you see further negative impact as percentage rents based on what you're seeing from that sort of smaller group of retailers that drive that number?

Simon Leopold

Every year we have this conversation for percentage rent is always very difficult to predict, it's very tenants specific. You're right we had a we had slightly lower than expected outcome last year we were advisor outcome this year again to try to look at what we were predicting for that or percentage rent on the year. We right not believe that there is risk to our numbers. We do not believe that the variability related a percentage rent on the year is a very significant number but again it's hard to predict it's have to come in the fourth quarter if you are looking for a bright spot there, it's a bright spot of Florida where the good portion of it comes from Florida sales are looking like they're picking up in fact are picking up across the board I all of our sense.

Christine McElroy

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Craig Schmidt with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Craig Schmidt

Thank you. How many locations were involved in terms of the rent modification?

Robert Taubman

How many were for specific tenant.

Craig Schmidt

No, no just I guess but I guess to 59 stores that were impacted but how many stores were you know did you go it enter into rent modification whether a term or.

Robert Taubman

Craig I can't tell you now and it's not that kind of number that you know we talked about publicly previously. And but you know there were, there were some lease smarts in it you know the decision to make it a group of leases are shorter terms. You know you could call a least modification. There it's a longer term, it's a longer term than typically we smart you look at but it is, it clearly impacted spread then also very conscious decision.

Robert Taubman

And just an add to that Craig I think we might be mixing apples and oranges sure little bit to 56 space that's we got back those, those are not lease modifications in every case and lot of cases there's a lot of different things they can be. We did some short term renewals which probably referenced in the, in the preamble at the beginning which did affect our lease spreads but those are new lease of those are non lease modification specifically as it relates to lease modifications I don't have that exact number now nor that one that we would specifically generally, generally disclose.

Craig Schmidt

Okay and then do you have a sense or a range of where bad debt expense might be by the end of the year.

Robert Taubman

I don't have an exact number for that in front of Craig but we can get it to you afterwards.

Craig Schmidt

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Vincent Chao with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Vincent Chao

Hey guys just trying to work through some of the numbers here. That the same store NOI guidance cut equating to I thought $9 million of lower NOI you know if you just do the backwards math on some of the tenant analysis that you just did it suggests a pretty significant level of additional square footage coming back relative to the just the 20,000 increase that you talked about already is that you know so that cushion you're talking about is expecting that much more scorecards to come back and or how much of that $9 million is sort of lower rents or run production and things like that.

Robert Taubman

So the rents that we've put out there is 1% to 3% is reflective of what we think at the midpoint is what we're worth expecting on a base case but we do expect there to be more variability in that number the than there are typically it that's why we have a much broader range than we typically do on that NOI Comp. It incorporates everything that we know about now plus a cushion for things that we don't know about now. But that range from the top of the bottom up 200 basis point that's a $12 million dollar right the around the mid way so it's significant. And that's reflective of today's reality but the cushion that I referred to today as previously that is for things that have not at this point become clear us that they're going to occur or likely to occur. But I want to stress it's a broad range on a NOI comp this year because there's a lot of volatility, there's a lot of ins and out you know that's why we got that in there plus.

Vincent Chao

No, I understand that I just want to try to did at that there are some of the $9 million at the midpoint reduction you know that's 350 I think I've heard you say per year per tenant you know that's gets you to do 25 tenants, 3500 square feet and 90,000 square feet but 9 million reduction we have in years. So it just seems to be suggesting some pretty large numbers there on the square footage side.

Simon Leopold

Right. So on average what you're getting at is you said 17 tenants on average represent about 100 basis points in NOI comps. So it is more than that to that mid-point and I get your math, I get your math. But I have to go back to my previous statement which is we put this range in place with do what we know and we dealt in a cushion for what we don't know and the range is broad because that is reflective of today's reality.

Vincent Chao

Okay. Maybe just a different topic, you know if I look at the nominal yields on the two projects that are left no change there but just curious is that just the demand specific situation in those two projects or is there some risk that those yields will come down in the environment?

Simon Leopold

I'm sorry; on which development are you talking about, are you talking about Green Hills?

Vincent Chao

Yes the two things left in the redevelopment schedule, the development yields didn't changed there but just given the caution that's being expressed in the operating portfolio just curious if there is any risk to the development yields.

Simon Leopold

So you're talking about Beverly and Green Hills, the two are redeveloped.

Vincent Chao

Correct.

Simon Leopold

No, actually for both of those, we feel very good about - about both Bobby talked a lot about Beverly in the earlier part of the call, Beverly is looking real good, costs are looking like where we expect it to be and there maybe some opportunity there. And we're having fabulous retailer response. So if anything Beverly is actually looking even better than what we thought, where we thought we would be and as we said in the past it's a very difficult decision, capital allocation decision for us, one of the most difficult we've had in history of the company. But it does look from what we see right now to have been a very good decision and we're feeling good about where we are there. We've got a little bit more than a year before with that project is done but so far so good. On Green Hills, we're at a point right now where Green Hills is going to open in '19, we're doing leasing for the expansion space there, it's about 130,000 square feet round numbers. We're doing leasing there and we feel good about the yields that we're going to be able to achieve there, it's a little earlier there but we do feel good about these yields.

Robert Taubman

Yes, we're adding a little bit of incremental space to the 130 in restoration hardware, another 40 in that in total 170 but 130 is offered to the mall space, it's creating the most of the input. And I guess last piece on that is Nashville is one of the really, really hot growth markets right now in the country. It's absolutely doing great, retailers feel very good about the market and were getting their responses commensurate with that.

Vincent Chao

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question is from Rich Hill from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Rich Hill

Hey good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. I wonder just maybe go back a little bit to what you're talking about in terms of the size of your portfolio, I appreciate how some closures can have relatively big headline impact on your portfolio but I thought it was pretty interesting about your comments about sales per square foot increasing and then obviously NOI guide coming down. So from a tenant perspective, are you seeing any - are you seeing pushback on as you look across your portfolio maybe rents in the highest productivity malls or are they pretty comfortable with those rents, how are you seeing the rent structure sort of across the productivity spectrum of your portfolio?

Robert Taubman

Well, you know, look the retail environment, there is no question that it's a very challenging environment right now and on a macro basis, what is happening is that there is a imbalance being created between supply and demand, so when you have transitions like this even with our sales modestly moving up here at 2% with the 3% this quarter but 2% a year which we're very happy about it. Now four quarters in a row, you still get with all this supply out there, you end up in a transition like this with sort of pricing power shipment. Clearly tenants are using their leverage, where they can even with high quality assets.

Now we're still seeing average rent growth, 1.6%. So we're getting average rent growth in the sets of wallet. And but there is no question that when you get this much supply done on the market one time with these many brands, simultaneously saying they're pulling out for whatever reason in Chapter 11 or whatever, that is an imbalance of supply and demand. So we absolutely feel, we're extremely well positioned and high quality real estate will pull the debt but there is a transition going up and there shouldn't be any mistake about that.

Rich Hill

Bobby that is helpful and look you've doing this stuff for a long time and I think in your prepared remarks, you talked about doing surely -- what you did in 2008 and 2009 and you just mentioned bridging this gap, where do you think that gap is bridged, is this and I'm not looking for you to give guidance but just on your experience is this a '18 event, is this a '19 event, how long do you think it takes to get pass this transition period as you mentioned?

Robert Taubman

Well as I said in my comments, 2008 and 2009 by 2010 we were returning up and it all had to do with the sales environment, now this maybe a different moment. We just don't know right now luxury right is doing unbelievable, I'm sure unreal year-to-date so far and the demand for luxury and deals is very, very strong as well in many of our other high price point assets and there is certain categories you've already done it, the biggest challenge is that, and that needs to play itself out. And technology is disrupting everywhere, so where it ends isn't clear. So is this do we get a pick up like we did at the end of 2008 and 2009 where we had four years of spectacular sales, then followed by three years of roughly very moderated sales or flat sales. I don't know but it all comes back to the Green real estate and in the end whatever shapes out, we believe our assets are going to have good demand from the best tenants and that will bring the highest quality shoppers.

Rich Hill

Understood. Guys, thank you very much. I will jump back in.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Rich.

Operator

Your next question is from Todd Thomas with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Todd Thomas

Hi thanks. Good morning. Just back to the leasing and some of the short team deals and mid-term modifications in the quarter, do you expect to continue seeing that sort of the activity in the third quarter and second half of the year, do you think it was likely isolated to the quarter?

Robert Taubman

Well, again we're going to challenge the environment, we are on a case specific basis and center specific basis, I would see that there would be some continuum. We did it very cautiously with the group of tenants, this is far from across the board but coupled with all the other stores that we're taking back, I mean you have to be you're making very conscious decisions center by center.

Todd Thomas

Okay. And I guess, Simon just to confirm, the mid-term lease modifications in temporary deals, are they included or excluded from the leasing spreads, we see the definition in the back of a supplement for phasing some of the comments, I guess I'm just wondering if you can expand on that a little bit just given some of that activity and maybe run through what's included and excluded from those leasing spreads?

Simon Leopold

So the lease modifications are not included in the spreads, lease renewals are there, if there are four material period times. We talked in the past how that spread revolves that, it is sensitive to individual leases in any given quarter, I would say and I think we've been consistent that it's not that telling of the stat, it represents spaces that are open in that period versus closed, it's not the same spaces, the same center.

I do think broadly lower spreads are that we're seeing right now are reflective of the decelerating environment for retail and as demonstrated moderating sales and in lower rent growth and as Bobby said earlier in the call, they are trailing to 9.1% through the end of the quarter, it would have been over 15% consistent with last quarter but for short term lease renewal that we did which are in those spread numbers the average with an average lease return of 2.5 years. And it's been a composition again as we've done because we didn't want to settle ourselves with set optimal leases for a 10 ten year period but we did think the merchandising was helpful to the center in the short term. And so the short term modes is going back to the specific question, short term modes are not included in those numbers but if they are extensions, renewals for better for a material period of time they are in that number.

Todd Thomas

Okay. And then also, Simon, just curious if there's any update or if you could comment on the 2019 NOI bridge at this point just given what's transpired over the last few months if there's, there's any change at all to your forecast there.

Simon Leopold

To the 150 to 165 2019 that's we talked about right.

Todd Thomas

Right. So just to remind everyone the three components of that now that number of those that range about half of that is coming from the four development projects the three in Asia and the one in the Hawaii that's the half of 150 to 160. About another third of that we projected coming from the core which now include San Juan and UTC. And is the remaining $20 million to $30 million of that number coming from redevelopment. On the development front the four developments are proceeding well. I think it, I think that we would say we're on track in Asia to get to the numbers that we expected to get to. Hawaii had a lot of really good things happen to it and there's a lot of really good momentum there.

So we feel like we're pursuing well along that front. As a reminder though in Asia you know you do have a pretty significant sales growth estimation to get your stabilized deals but it doesn't look as if we're on track talked so on the development track that's about half that number. On the redevelopment front, that includes Greenhouse expansion we talked about for that includes family center and include that Saks space Short Hills and three, three sport authority box we talked about before that's $20 million to $30 million of the number.

We're feeling good about all of those things and then feel like we were very much on track to for that be so, that gets to the core which is about a third again of that number. We'd assume the growth rate on the core and analyzed growth rate above mid 3% area on the core which is again pretty I would say conservative based on historical, our historical ability to grow the core. At this point given where we are in the world, there's a chance of that core portion of that may be at risk. It depends on how quickly the retail environment stabilized, stabilizes. And how quickly we're able to get those tenants we get those spaces tenant and the rent that we generally would expect so, we'll provide more guidance on that, on that bridge when we get 18 guidance. And so we should have, we should be able to give you updated at that point.

Todd Thomas

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Samir Khanal from Evercore. Your line is open.

Samir Khanal

Good morning guys. I was wondering, Simon I was wondering if you get some color on CapEx, I mean that's a discussion there that we continue to have in you know it I mean you've talked about sort of the challenging environment and maybe you know if you can talk about maybe as a CapEx as a percentage of NOI you know what that is today for your portfolio and when do you see that trending it's sort of what you're targeting for the next couple of years as we kind of go through this, this challenged environment here.

Robert Taubman

But I think in general CapEx, I know has been a substantial part of the conversation. And I think a lot of that has been a around very tentative in space specifically replacing boxes like department store boxes and taking them from, from department store to use that is more like an NOI use. We have very little of that really going on in our portfolio. We talked about the boxes, Short Hills which we bought back and we've spend a good about money to do that but we do think that we're going to create a very creative addition to the center there.

We talked about the three sports authority boxes that we will were able to get back for not a lot of money and those will be very tentative without a lot of money as well will be some time of allowance but won't be that substantial. So the next, the next thing to ask is what about department store closures and is going to be significant outstanding there as I think everybody knows at this point we really are not anticipating a lot of opportunity there in the near term and maybe not in any point in the future.

We're got three years boxes one of those a shortage, we have been proactively working on whether or not it makes sense for us to, to get those boxes back and return at them at this point we haven't, we have no indication that they're coming back and we don't have the ability to get them back at that price that make sense. We don't anticipate getting Macy's boxes back at anytime soon they're not on the closure list and the four penny's that we have are doing well and so we don't anticipate that's why we get knows that item.

So like when people are talking about CapEx in the industry we do think that it's going to be relatively light for us going forward Beverly Center was a topic of conversation, whether there are no more Beverly centers in our portfolio nothing even like that in terms of the need to really update centers in a to re-imagine the way so, Cap Ex for us we don't anticipate it being a materially larger piece of the puzzle for us going forward. As it relates to sort of ongoing in maintenance CapEx that's not something we really disclosed out there in a specific way nor do we guide on but I can tell you it's nothing out of the ordinary, nothing typical from always seen in the past.

Simon Leopold

And I would just add some here that if we are able to get big box back somehow we'd obviously outlined say everybody when we did given its cost in primary.

Samir Khanal

Right, okay, thanks guys.

Simon Leopold

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question is from Alex Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Alex Goldfarb

Thank you. Good morning Bobby, good morning Simon. Just two questions here. The first one is as you guys were revising guidance in the first quarter and going through the ICSC period versus the revision now is it your view that this the taste of store closings or the decisions retailers are making with other than norm or it would seem like normally the retailers go through the holidays and then make their closing decisions but obviously we had a bunch more this year. So would you say this year is sort of a typical closing year or an atypical closing year as far as when you guys provide guidance in the first quarter versus now.

Robert Taubman

No, I mean clearly a typical, Alex. I mean just take the bankruptcy. We had roughly of a 1% of all our tenant basis go into bankruptcy in the first quarter roughly 1% in the second quarter said 2% in the first six months. That's roughly double what our history has been for the first half of the year for bankruptcy. Now still within the broad range of our history if you look over the last 20 years has been as low as 50 basis points for a year as much as 4.5% four year back in 2008-2009 it was just about 4%. They were running again at a number its extremely high and against the number for 2008 or 2009 so, this is a very unusual period and you know it's I think say is the challenging environment but you know we feel very good about the our assets. We are bridging over you know several leases which we've talked about and otherwise you know our average rate is growing. We're very heartened by the sales increase and it is 3% increase in the second quarter again June was the best month so things seem to be a improving if you go through the year you know this is not just about electronics or other categories that are participating here in the growth. So we are -- it may be coming, maybe set but it's a very disruptive moment right now and we're just we're, we're dealing with that.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay, so then it's for Simon on the guidance range that you'd outline from the back half of the year the $12 million range I assume then the back concentrates on the wide side of that you know if you think about the bell curves if this is an abnormal year that $12 million is sort of at a sort of you know tail end of expectations so presumably you guys would come inside of that or is your view that $12 million is sort of right in the middle of the bell curve of expectations based on the you know the closing so far.

Simon Leopold

So just so we're, we're speaking apples-to-apples. The reduction in NOI comp range in 1% to 3% midpoint of that to represents the $9 million dollar reduction from about 3.5 which is what our previous guidance were $12 million is the range between 1% growth and 3% growth. So, that's the total range that's the totality of our range just we are talking apples-to-apples that the broader range on NOI comp guidance is due to the volatility in the environment that Bobby talking about right now. But, typically we would have it most 100 basis points really 50 basis points in most cases on NOI comp for the year we think it's important to have a broader range given the volatility. And in terms of where we are going to be at year end, you know, that mid-point is there that because its our sort of base case assumption we could do better, we could do worst; percentage ramp will be a piece of that, but I can't sit here and tell you whether not I think there is a lot of room up or down in that range, the range is therefore reason and reflects the volatility.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. But it would seemed like safe to say that the volatility of this year, that range is a lot wider and a lot of stuff in price I don't know. So, it would seemed like you guys would inside of that, that's just what I am taking away from what you have said, how this year is shaping out?

Robert Taubman

Absolutely. It's there, so that we have arranged that wide, so that -- like I said before to someone else to call we have a cushion within that range as well. So, clearly, it's our expectation that we will be in that range.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question is from Nick Yulico with UBS. Your line is open.

Nick Yulico

Oh, thanks. I just wanted to go back to the same store NOI guidance of 0% to 2% if you exclude least termination income, what is the average occupancy assumption for the year, you know, year-over-year change in average occupancy? It's so hard to figure out since your occupancy is down in the first half of the year, year-over-year, and then by back half you are talking about, you know, having a year-end occupancy that's very similar to last year?

Robert Taubman

Well, that the average occupancy is not, not only typically get out, but you can tell, you know, we expect the 95% at year end. Obviously there are some tenants to that number there is a lot of permanent then. The number of tenants is not dramatically different then the number that we would typically have in the given year. So, the average occupancy being down part of that it is a little slower to get open in some other things that we have already leased, but in terms of the exact number, I can't give you a perfect number, it's not some of the guidance we put out there.

Nick Yulico

Yes. I guess I am just trying to understand how the business is performing, how it performs in a year where occupancy is flat, and there is new environment, it's not clear that occupancy is flat and you have 0% to 2% range. So, trying to understand is, if you have flat occupancy in your portfolio you are still, you know, you are above 0% to 2% excluding lease termination fees?

Robert Taubman

Well, excluding lease term fees we are anticipating if there is a range of 0 to 2, you can assume that we expect to be positive 1% would certainly be a number that would be in the mid-point of that range that would not surprise us that's the number that -- it's where we end up. Perhaps that -- look, there is a natural escalation in lease and natural escalation in lease is mostly we will create growth. So, if you have flat occupancy you should have some increase in rent. We are saying if there are average rents for the year, it should increase about 1%, it was 1% in the first quarter, it was 1.6% in the second quarter, so -- and we think about average occupancy. When you are taking all these stores back, you are taking back 300,000 feet of space. So, you are obviously going to have lower average occupancy. Now, the FFO maintains itself to the extend you are able to get lease termination fees. And if you are able to get the lease termination fees that's large enough and then you can lease it for four, those go away that, you don't lose cash flow.

So, when you manage the business for cash and for NOI, you should end up okay as long as you can lease space. So I mentioned in -- again -- and so, now we are going to -- they are doing well in our centers I mean we look at the occupancy cost in our centers are making money. So, they decided to close the chain down stores. So, we have to deal with that. So, now are we going to get enough termination fees in order to accommodate, it takes time for us to lease the store; I don't know, and until that happed we are going to have lower average occupancy even if we find ways to hold ending occupancy this year with some temporary tenants as well. So, again it's very dynamics and it's very fluid. So, you know, the bottom line I keep coming back to is, if you have good real estate that whatever tenants throughout, that the best tenants that want to be with you.

Simon Leopold

And then, just to bridge the NOI comp change to the AFFO comp change, the constant NOI reduction in our guidance is greater than the reduction of the mid-point of AFFO range. Here as we talked about earlier in the call, we are offsetting lower comp center NOI some of those lease cancellation that's coming in that number that goes into and that's goes in AFFO, we are also mitigating some of the impacts of that, through expense savings as we talked about for and lower pre-development spending, which is why if you look at the AFFO range and where that is versus NOI comp range, the AFFO range was similar.

Nick Yulico

Okay. Thanks everyone.

Operator

Your next question is from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi, just a quick one, so the outlook from other retail REIT has generally been that same store NOI should improve in the second half versus the first half as vacancies are sold. Whereas obviously you guys have been talking about the slow down in the second half, so I was just wondering if you could give any outlook on when you think your occupancy and/or same store NOI might trough?

Robert Taubman

I really give it a gap I mean because we don't know if this environment has settled and you know there are still tenants at risk, there -- you know, as mentioned earlier it's a tenant at risk, there are other tenants of risks. And it's just -- it's very hard to say and we have put, you know, some cushions in our numbers, the timing, if other apart peers, you know, end up improving because of whatever that is happening in their portfolio, whatever redevelopment spending is coming on line, you know, income is coming at that moment in time and how trends connect there with the information is much more visible than our and the portfolio of our side. And you know, what exactly is going on in the retail environment. So, I can't really speak to their numbers. And until things settle out in the retail community it will -- there will be some volatility.

Simon Leopold

And I guess for us, Caitlin, one other point that's important is we typically have more muted comp center growth NOI growth in the back half of the year because we take recoveries revenue equally over the year, but the recovery's cost, the cost related those recoveries come in, in the second half. So, it is very typical for us to have a more muted picture for comp center NOI quarter-by-quarter in the second half of the year versus the first half of the year. Fixed comp also plays into that as well.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay, thanks, both of those are helpful.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Mueller with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael Mueller

Yes, hi, couple of questions. First of all, for the 317,000 square feet talk about getting back, how much of that have you actually taking back already versus what's the comp?

Robert Taubman

So, a good portion of the space that expect to get that was announced recently. So, there is a fair portion of it that we don't have back yet. And there is always some variability in that number. So, if you look at the changes between the first quarter and the second quarter, there were some things that we expected in the first quarter to get back that in fact we did not, and there were some that we didn't -- that we weren't expecting to get back, and we did. Of that 313 -- sorry; of the $317,000, number a good portion of it, more than third of it are the 130,000 square feet and we have had that does that for a while now. But of the other targets of 180,000–190,000 square feet, a very good portion of that is still -- has been recently announced that is coming back.

Michael Mueller

Okay. And then, I guess on the development side thinking about that for a second, I know in the past you talked about the idea of announcing another start in Asia and specifically Korea, just curious and how do you think about what's going on with North Korea when you're evaluating marginal investments or incremental investments in South Korea?

Robert Taubman

Well I mean you know when you're there, I can tell you that South Korea does it feel is the way the media in the U.S. does and they go on and live their lives and it doesn't seem problematic at all. And then they sound silly, those U.S. that are on the phone but that really is the how it is. But yes we are it's not likely we're going to break ground this year on a project, it is likely that the next project that we do break ground and it would be in Korea, but we're really focusing on continuing to execute strongly on the operation management side on these three projects that we just opened over there and but we're very proud of what we've accomplished over there. And we believe that we talked about is really one of the great assets built in the world and we really do encourage everybody to look at.

Michael Mueller

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question is from Tayo Okusanya from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Tayo Okusanya

Hi yes, good afternoon. Bobby you've talked about tenant at risk quite a bit on the call, just is it fair to say that you think that tenant at risk situation has generally gotten worse and are there any new kind of tenant at risk in the past quarter versus when we kind of had discussions during the 1Q '17 earnings that we should be aware of?

Robert Taubman

Well, yes, I mean I'm not going to name, specific names other than we've mentioned today, but it's public, but there are a lot of tenants in last three months that where it's gotten progressively worse and there is some tenants that are just trying to take advantage of the environment and that goes back to my comments earlier about the macro sort of supply, demand imbalance that is existing today. So yes, there has been - there has been a big change in the last three months, it wasn't good in January and February but there has been a continued issues and now will it settle especially in sales start to improve, if sales start to improve things tend to get better. So we'll see what happens.

Tayo Okusanya

Okay, that is number one and then number two from my end, the guidance revision, I just wonder if I can get my head around a little bit better, is majority of all of it really around its idea of tenant bankruptcies, you have been to re-tenant or is any of that being also driven by kind of slowdown and lease-up of all your assets still leased up and things of that nature?

Robert Taubman

Fair, which time sort of are you referring to, you talk about NOI?

Tayo Okusanya

No your FFO per share guidance.

Robert Taubman

So the FFO per share guidance is clearly being negatively affected by what we think is going to be lower comps under NOI. It's being offset by operating expense savings, lower pre-development spending, management and then management action in general. There is no question there, NOI is being affected by lease modification that affects net recovery, it's also taking longer in some cases to get tenants open, which affects average occupancy, that's really what is going on in terms of the annualized guidance and how it is in the AFFO, we are able to counter balance a portion of that with management action on the expense side.

Tayo Okusanya

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Floris van Dijkum with Boenning. Your line is open.

Floris van Dijkum

Thank you. Good morning guys. Question on you talked about the composition of your tenant base and how that shifted and where it's likely to go and particularly if you could touch upon apparel and food and entertainment?

Robert Taubman

Well clearly we can say for sometime of the allocation of space is likely to be shifted. The apparel has represented in its various points nearly half of the space and centers it depends on your definitions of apparel what's in it, what's not in it, accessories and the like, men's, women's, children's obviously but there is a shift worth more interactive experiential things like restaurants, like entertainment. We don't know exactly where it's going to end up, a lot of this is going to be said by what tenants are successful, I think there would be a natural shift already to less apparel were not through the huge advent of the big fast fashion operates Forever 21, H&M, UNIQLO, Zara et cetera and so those guys are in all of our shopper centers, ours and our peers and they're all taking very significant space in centers.

So it's sort of staying outside the allocation space mission but over time as the new tenants crop up and customers in millennials want to be in those new tenants, they're going to end up to lease shopping centers. So I absolutely believe that over time restaurants, entertainment will be an increasing allocation space in the industry space and apparel will reduce and it's not again it's what people are buying, it's how they're buying, where they are buying, when you look at [indiscernible] we have 70 different types of food operations in that. We have a star that -- we have all those force activities there. We have this test operation at today, so it's on the other hand, we have 35 luxury stores and 35 luxury is unbelievable. So it's a combination of things, that's why I'm encouraging people to see that because it really is sort of them all the future. But that Asia some of that will come here and how it translates here we'll see how long will take will see so, it's yes over time and you're going to see the shifts.

Floris van Dijkum

Great, can I have a maybe if you can comment on when do you have, will you have sales data that you can share with the, with investors on, on your Asia portfolio you said you know you will look to be more transparent there when you, when you're going to be in a position to do that.

Simon Leopold

Floris, it's Simon. We're looking at that right now. It is something that the priority of that how we, what we disclose on the Asia portfolio as a whole in terms of sales per square foot and performance measure. And it's a priority for us we're not quite ready to do it but it is a priority for us.

Floris van Dijkum

Thanks guys.

Robert Taubman

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Michael Bilerman

Hey it's Michael Bilerman on for Christy. Bob encourage you know you've always maintained a pretty small portfolio town for your history column about 20 assets traditionally focus that the upper end of the productivity sector. And you know as I'm moving into this call you know that you and find them had reference you know that some of the drawbacks with having the smaller portfolio with an operational standpoint where certain changes may have a more meaningful impact on your results or your numbers. And I also think about the development pipeline positively and negatively, clearly certain developments could have a greater impact when you're operating the smaller portfolio. You also talked about retailers trying to leverage this environment to take advantage of the situation so, I'm curious as you in the board sit back and say you know should we continued to be the small company with performing asset even though there at the higher end of the product productivity spectrum or should we be part of a larger platform and explore potential combinations of the larger deals.

Robert Taubman

Well, I mean what we focused on is asset quality Michael and you know we have always been willing to recycle these assets, redeploy capital and we've really had a very different business model than everybody else. We have got bigger along the way a lot better you know because they our entity is 5X plus then where we started when we were public so you know the it works now yes their movements of volatility where being smaller. You know create that volatility but you know our growth at has been very, very good and the development has really been the driver of the value of the company over a long period of time and we got to a portfolios doing almost a $800 a square foot by being willing to make up decisions and it the seven assets that we saw three years ago is a very good example of it.

We have between the assets we started with the assets that we built and bought and be would have 50 plus assets today but we sold 26 so you know that you know we've obviously recycle little way this has been great positive so, yes there are moments where being smaller it has disadvantage of volatility. But we also believe that being smaller allows us to grow faster overtime and be better so, the very deliberate strategy that is different.

Michael Bilerman

But you don't think that the more challenging environment that persists for a while from the weak dollar front and look I guess we'll see what their larger peers put out in terms of their numbers but being able to have a little bit better negotiating leverage to at lease space being part of the larger portfolio you don't think that that potential advantage in the go forward environment.

Robert Taubman

Well say they has advantages to disadvantage. If you have a 100 stores of one chain and you know you got 30 locations that are - and then seventy that are more difficult. I'd rather deal with that 2000 assets that are high quality, they're trying to deal with 100 the main assets so, you know again you know we like we think it very well position Michael. And I guess the proof will come over time.

Michael Bilerman

And just one last question to some type of sales productivity as you talk about this churn that you're going through can you give us some sense of the tenants about are coming out what sort of their average sales productivity is versus the ones you're putting in and whether there's going to be enough take or down take in that math.

Robert Taubman

You know it's again is very kind of specific you know when you haven't seen about that the average is less than a 1000 square feet or store you know, you know you're taking out one tenant, you're putting it you know is very, very tenants specific. So I would just be guessing.

Michael Bilerman

But on the 300, 000 square feet I guess it came out do you have the average sales product to use that…

Robert Taubman

I don't have in front of me generally a tenant lease is not doing well. So if the tenant lease is not doing well and the better tenant, then the new tenant this is more optimistic about their volume will do better. So I would say generically you're going to do better with new tenant or they won't be there a lot. So but I don't have the numbers.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions in queue.

Robert Taubman

Well, thank you who is ever left on the call, we appreciate your interest and look forward to talking to you and any other questions if you may have. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

