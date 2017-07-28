LAFARGEHOLCIM's (HCMLY) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD ADR (OTCPK:HCMLY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Beat Hess

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our second quarter results call. I'm Beat Hess, Chairman of the LafargeHolcim Group and CEO on an interim basis, pending the arrival of our new CEO, Jan Jenisch. I'm joined by Roland Köhler, responsible for our operations in Europe, Australia and New Zealand and our trading business, who has taken on additional responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer in the interim period. Also here with us is Ron Wirahadiraksa, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we have announced our fifth consecutive quarter of positive earnings growth, and as we marked the second anniversary of the merger, I am pleased to report strong progress in executing on our plan. When we set our priorities for the merger, we identified 5 areas of value creation. First, synergies and cost leadership. Here, we have beaten our own target. We passed the CHF 1 billion mark this month, ahead of the accelerated timetable. Second, commercial excellence. Our improved margins are as much a reflection of our differentiated offer as they are a focus on cost and efficiency. Third, lean capital spending. Today, we apply a strict CapEx discipline to drive profitable growth and improve return on capital invested. Fourth, we are committed to optimizing our portfolio. We are close to our target, and our previously announced divestment program will reach completion this year. Finally, we promised a strict capital allocation policy. With the CHF 2 per share dividend that has been paid this year and the share buyback program underway, we are fulfilling the commitment to return cash to our shareholders.

Central to all of this are our efforts to build our new LafargeHolcim culture. We are continuing to work hard on this dimension, which is of strategic importance to any successful company. Looking ahead, I'm happy to welcome Jan Jenisch as our new CEO. As announced today, Jan will join LafargeHolcim on September 1. Jan brings a great deal to LafargeHolcim, his global experience and perspective and impressive business track record, knowledge of our sector and the ability to establish a motivating environment and culture. Combined with his personal qualities, this is an excellent profile for our new CEO.

Roland will now walk you through the most relevant operational and financial results for the quarter before passing on to Ron. Roland, please go ahead.

Roland Köhler

Thank you, Beat, and hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to speak to you this morning in my role as an interim Chief Operating Officer, especially as we are reflecting on good performance by the company that has resulted in another quarter of earnings growth and keeps us on track to hit our guidance.

Our like-for-like net sales were up in Q2. This was underpinned by sustained momentum on the pricing front and the small uptick in cement volumes. Building on our good start through the year in Q1, we have delivered an increase in adjusted operating EBITDA of 10.1% for the quarter, accompanied by a further expansion in our margins. Again, favorable pricing was a factor here, along with continued cost discipline and synergies. While I'm on the subject of cost, as Beat mentioned, we have now delivered CHF 1 billion of synergies. Achieving merger-related benefits of that magnitude and at pace is a credit to our colleagues across LafargeHolcim. Importantly, a growing proportion of that figure comes from commercially related synergies, which further underlines the excellent progress we are making in our commercial transformation. Overall, our good performance in the quarter most significantly improved recurring net income and increased recurring earnings per share. And as expected, our net debt for Q2 was significantly reduced compared to the prior year.

Moving on to Slide 5. Based on our performance to date, we are on track to achieve our full year guidance. Here, I would like to highlight strong earnings in key markets such as the U.S., India, Nigeria and notably for the quarter, Mexico. Together, these countries made significant contributions to like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA growth, more than offsetting the challenging market conditions we are facing in markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. This, again, underscores the unique qualities of our global portfolio, which boasts strong leadership positions and a good balance between developing and mature markets. Across many of our markets, we have been able to achieve favorable pricing. In large part, this is a result of our commercial initiatives, which differentiate us versus our competitors, that has enabled us to maintain prices at a level above last year and ahead of general inflation.

The U.S. continues to benefit from favorable pricing in the quarter. Also, volumes were down on the previous year. As a reminder, a significant proportion of the full year EBITDA contribution from the U.S. is traditionally generated in second half. In Mexico, the market grew on the back of strong remittances, a defect of elections. Our Q2 performance also benefited from the continuing focus on execution of our commercial strategy. A key element of this commercial focus is our retail franchise level. We have just rolled out a dozen essential stores in Mexico as we look to replicate our success in Ecuador in a larger market. We expect to have opened some 1,200 essential stores across Latin America by the end of this year.

During the quarter, we also announced plans to roll out our new Binastore brand in Middle East Africa where we already have 500 stores. We are increasing the pace of our retail rollout in emerging markets, and over time, I would expect this to make a growing contribution to our overall business performance.

Turning now to Nigeria. The significant turnaround initiated in Q3 last year is progressing well as we continue to benefit from favorable pricing and cost savings in a market affected by recession. In India, another successful business turnaround initiated last year. We regained momentum in Q2 after demonetization. Both volume and price terms showed a sequential improvement in Q2, which drove significant improvement in profitability. India, of course, remains a dynamic market and a switch to the new Goods and Service Tax in July, for example, calls for careful preparation. In our case, we have made the necessary adjustment for GST and are already passing the benefit to our customers through our distributor network. More broadly, we are well positioned to reap the benefit of market growth in India and divide effect of investment by the government.

While we are talking about turnarounds, I'd like to mention Brazil. There, we are seeing the first time that our cost saving action plan is having a positive impact on earnings. Although the environment remains very difficult, we are confident that Brazil will contribute to the overall progression of our group operating EBITDA in the second half. Europe, of course, is a region I know particularly well. While earnings were down in the quarter, underlying trends for our business in the region are positive. We faced a number of headwinds during the period in Europe. This included the impact of fewer working days, the completion of large tunneling projects in Switzerland in Q2 2016 and the closure of a kiln at our plant in Belgium. The prospect for France remains positive. However, the market had a mixed quarter with the temporary effect of revisions to our industrial network impacting results.

All in all, our efforts to improve our cost base and the industrial footprint in the region put us in a strong position to benefit from any improvement in volumes in the coming months. Earlier, I mentioned having to operate in Malaysia and the Philippines and Indonesia. Each market has its own characteristics. We have responded to these conditions with intensive, dedicated action plans focused on cost control, asset optimization and logistics. In fact, every one of our operations has plans in place to improve commercial and cost performance whether it's a sold-out, fast-growing market or an unusually challenging environment. That's a sensible feature of how we run this business. It's ultimately what's enabled us to respond quickly and efficiently to capitalize on market growth.

Now to Slide 6. Ron will talk you through the details of this slide later. However, I would like to highlight one important dimension of our outlook. Maybe the demand evaluation, evolution across our portfolio for 2017. With 6 months of the year behind us, we have reviewed our market data. Our market volume outlook is now 1% to 3% for 2017 versus 2% to 4%. This change in our growth expectation mostly reflect the slower development we observed in some of our markets in the first half. They include Nigeria and countries in Southeast Asia. I would like to remind you that our ambition remains to capture significant share of that market growth with a concerned and determined commercial pricing strategy.

So in summary, our good performance to date, the growth levers that we have identified have the encouraging signs we see in a number of our markets. All make us confident that we will achieve our full year guidance.

And with that, I will hand over to Ron.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you, Beat and Roland, and good morning, everyone. I'm on Slide 8. Let me start with an overview of our key financial figures in Q2 2017, which marks the fifth consecutive quarter of earnings growth. In the quarter, cement volumes were slightly up on a like-for-like basis despite fewer working days in Europe, Asia and in the Middle East. Pricing contribution continued to be positive and supported our net sales, which grew 3.6% on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter compared to 1 year ago. This demonstrates a solid first half in 2017 with a 4.4% like-for-like growth in sales for the group. This performance was supported by the key markets that will further drive earnings growth in the remainder of 2017, mainly the U.S., India, Nigeria and Mexico. Market conditions remained difficult in Southeast Asia while the environment in Egypt became increasingly challenging. In the second quarter, we delivered 10.1% like-for-like growth in our adjusted operating EBITDA, translating into 150 basis points increase in margin. In the first 6 months, our adjusted operating EBITDA was up 11.5%, resulting in a full percentage point of margin gain.

In the second quarter, our bottom line benefited from several positive elements that led to an increase of CHF 393 million or 79% in net income. On a recurring basis, our net income group share improved by CHF 130 million in Q2 2017 to CHF 700 million. And our recurring EPS improved accordingly to CHF 1.16. Operating free cash flow was an inflow of CHF 174 million in Q2 versus CHF 79 million in Q2 2016. And finally, net financial debt was CHF 15.7 billion, down from CHF 18.1 billion a year ago. I will come to this detail a bit later in my presentation.

Slide 9. Let me start with the main drivers of the increase in adjusted operating EBITDA in the second quarter. First, the negative CHF 69 million volume effect, mostly reflecting lower ready-mix volumes and lower cement volumes in Nigeria and the Philippines. Let me add that this is partly compensated by our synergies on volumes for an amount of CHF 20 million.

Second, a significant contribution from pricing, which added CHF 265 million in Q2, with Nigeria continuing to provide a significant share of the improvement. The positive contributions from India, Mexico and U.S. cement more than compensated pressure seen in Asia Pacific. On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 5.5% while they grew 2.3% on a sequential basis.

And third, on the cost side, we continue to be impacted by the inflation on both energy and other cost categories. Overall, inflation accounted for around CHF 270 million. And of this, CHF 100 million was for synergy alone, with underlying cost inflation, excluding energy, standing at 3.5%. This leads to a cost performance of around 2.5% beyond the cost savings generated from synergies.

I would remind you that the like-for-like contribution from joint ventures is included in our EBITDA in Cost and Others and accounted for CHF 2 million of improvement for the quarter. The unfavorable currency impact was smaller than in the first quarter and amounted to CHF 40 million. Slide 10. On this slide, you will see an overview of net sales and adjusted operating EBITDA by region in the second quarter. And I will now elaborate on each of the regions.

On Slide 11, let me start with North America, where we, once again, strongly improved our adjusted operating EBITDA. In North America, the adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by around 550 basis points to 31% in Q2. Net sales were down 3.2% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted operating EBITDA amounted to CHF 465 million.

In the U.S., our results continue to benefit from successful pricing and ongoing cost-saving actions despite lower cement volumes, which were due to adverse weather and a slow start in the construction industry in the first month of the year. The picture was similar for the U.S. aggregates business where volumes were impacted by quarry flooding, notably in Louisiana and Mississippi, but delivered a strong improvement on the back of cost discipline. Despite the flooding that impacted shipments in April and May, Ste. Genevieve is set to have a record year in terms of production, demonstrating efficient industrial performance. Our plant in Ravena, upstate New York, has just started to produce clinkers and will progressively ramp up in the coming months.

The picture continued to be mixed in Canada, with sales being impacted by harsh weather in the east of the country and signs of economic stabilization in the west. Aggregates and ready-mix sales were down in the quarter, mostly impacted by weather in the east and a 1-week strike in the construction sector. Overall though, Canada posted an improvement in the margin in the quarter, benefiting from production cost reductions in the recently commissioned Exshaw kiln line, network optimization carried out in 2016 and the favorable geographic mix in aggregates.

Slide 12. In Europe, we recorded sales growth of 0.8% in like-for-like terms. Currency depreciation, mostly in the U.K., accounted for the lower reported sales year-on-year. Adjusted operating EBITDA was down 2.1% like-for-like in the quarter. This was a tougher quarter for Europe as our reported numbers reflected the operational interruption in Belgium, hence, the temporary impact of the revision of the industrial network in France. Volumes in cement were broadly flat despite fewer working days. Overall, pricing showed encouraging signs in most markets even if pricing contribution remains small in the quarter. Cost and synergies positively impacted results. However, this effect was mostly offset by inflation and the specific situations mentioned above, combined with additional pressure on aggregates and ready-mix activities.

In terms of markets, Russia continued to be a good contributor to growth, as our operations regained momentum and benefited from improved pricing. In France, our performance was more mixed in a market that is showing underlying signs of improvement. In the second quarter, we continue to feel the temporary negative impact of the revision of the industrial network that we started to implement in 2016, notably on our logistics costs due to the ramp-up. Our operations in Belgium were impacted by the collapse of the structure around the kiln at the end of May. This interruption has created higher cost in the short term as we continue to serve our customers.

In Switzerland, the market was soft in Q2, with declines in cement, aggregates and ready-mix volumes impacted by the completion of some large projects in 2016. Pricing evolution was overall negative, notably because of the geographical mix of sales and led to a drop in earnings in the quarter. And finally, our U.K. operations held up well and managed to post a moderate rise in adjusted operating EBITDA despite inflation and input costs on the back of the currency depreciation.

Slide 13. In Asia Pacific, the adjusted operating EBITDA margin was down by around 120 basis points. This was driven by a 5% like-for-like decrease in adjusted operating EBITDA compared with like-for-like sales up 4.1%. The performance in the region shows improved momentum, driven by recovery in India, robust performance in Australia, offset by persistently challenging market conditions in Southeast Asia. In India, cement volumes grew 7.9% in the quarter, confirming the recovery observed post-demonetization. Growth accelerated at both Ambuja and ACC, with ACC volumes benefiting from the ramp-up of our newly commissioned capacities at Jamul and Sindri. Additionally, cost management helped mitigate energy inflation.

In Indonesia, the decline in cement volumes was less steep than in the first quarter on an easier comparable basis. Ramadan affected the activity at the end of the quarter. Pricing pressure remains strong with lower prices year-on-year but also on a sequential basis due to persistent competitive pressure. In Malaysia, volumes continued to fall, following lower demand and market pressure. Prices were down year-on-year and stagnated compared to the first quarter. This top line pressure resulted in a decline in earnings in the country.

In the Philippines, volumes were down in the quarter on the back of a tough comparable base in 2016. While last year was marked by dynamic market after elections, 2017 so far is characterized by a delay in the implementation of large infrastructure project. Pressure on prices continued in the quarter. In Australia, aggregates volumes grew over the quarter, driving further EBITDA contribution despite the tropical cyclone that impacted operations until the beginning of the quarter.

Slide 14. In Latin America, adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by 350 basis points to over 34% in Q2. This was a 25.6% like-for-like increase in adjusted operating EBITDA while net sales were up 12.3% on a like-for-like basis. Net sales were also strongly up on a reported basis with a broadly neutral impact from currency this quarter. This performance is an acceleration compared to the first quarter. In Mexico, we reported positive volume growth this quarter. With the support of our commercial dynamics in the country, we continued to deliver strong EBITDA growth. The market remained positive. I'm pleased to announce that the first block of concrete of the Mexico City Airport has been set in July. As you know, this project is an important one for the next few years, and it will clearly favorably impact our ready-mix volumes.

Ecuador recorded a softer second quarter due to the preelection period impact on activity.

Argentina continued to deliver good results, boosted by our commercial excellence initiatives in a stabilizing economy. Colombia posted another difficult quarter. While we are working to improve our cost base, market and competitive conditions remain challenging, most notably in our main regions around Bogotá. Mid-term, the outlook is promising with large infrastructure projects for the country, but we have yet to see this materializing. Let me finally highlight Brazil, which is starting to see the early signs of its turnaround. In a market that is persistently difficult, our local team in the country is addressing costs, and this has led Brazil to breakeven.

Slide 15. In Middle East Africa, adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by 460 basis points and reached 36.4% in Q2. This is a 20.3% like-for-like increase while net sales were up 5.2% on a like-for-like basis. Net sales were down 19.6% on a reported basis on the back of currency depreciation, mostly in Nigeria and in Egypt. The financial performance of the region as a whole continued to be boosted by Nigeria, which saw favorable pricing combined with ongoing cost management. Volumes were down 22.2% in the quarter in cement markets still impacted by recession. Although we have revised down the demand outlook for Nigeria in 2017, the measures that we implemented to increase fuel flexibility and to improve logistics make operations and cash flow generated in Nigeria more resilient.

Let me make a few comments on Egypt, which, recall, had a decrease in its profitability in the quarter. As we previously highlighted, market conditions remain challenging, following the currency devaluation last November. Domestic volume trends remain negative, and cost inflation is rising faster than prices. While we have quickly ramped up our export capability, we are also working hard in our cost to mitigate inflation. We significantly decreased our hard currency exposure by securing local petrol sourcing in the domestic market. However, we expect margin pressure to remain in 2017. And finally, Algeria continued to deliver solid results, supported by the ramp-up of the Biskra plant.

Slide 16. In Q2, we delivered an additional CHF 121 million of synergies. Overall, since the merger, we have delivered CHF 982 million of synergies at the end of Q2. As Beat mentioned earlier, as we speak, we have now passed the CHF 1 billion mark. Progress was made across all categories, with increasing contribution from growth and innovation initiatives this quarter. We are confident in our target of an incremental CHF 400 million of synergies this year compared to 2016, which means that we will comfortably exceed the CHF 1 billion target this year.

In this quarter, the operating EBITDA included merger restructuring and other one-offs of positive CHF 58 million, out of which, positive one-off items totaling CHF 136 million. Merger-related costs amounted to CHF 22 million while restructuring and other costs to CHF 56 million. The positives mostly relate to the reversal of provisions on several items in 2 main countries: Brazil and the U.S. We have decreased our financial expenses compared to Q2 2016. As a reminder, Q2 2016 financial expenses included CHF 68 million negative impact linked to the early bond repayment. The underlying reduction in financial expenses was driven by the improvement in financing terms and supported by more favorable currency movements that totaled CHF 46 million in Q2 2017. The effective tax rate is 27.8% for the second quarter. Overall, we have been able to improve our recurring net income group share by CHF 130 million, with recurring EPS growth of 23.4%.

Slide 18. Our operating free cash flow resulted in an inflow of CHF 174 million, an improvement compared to CHF 79 million in Q2 2016. We recorded higher operating EBITDA contribution of CHF 186 million and lower CapEx. This quarter, CapEx on maintenance was down on the previous year, mostly reflecting phasing impacts between Q1 and Q2. The reduction in growth CapEx came from the completion of large projects like Biskra and Famosi. Operating net working capital needs increased by CHF 290 million. This is mostly the result of a rise in inventories explained by a number of factors, among which, bad weather in the U.S., which led to inventory buildup, notably because of the floodings in the Mississippi area; weaker sales in Southeast Asia in June; and the Middle East Africa June sales, which were impacted by Ramadan timing. Additionally, in India, the implementation of the GST, Good and Services Tax, had an impact on both inventories and receivables. More specifically, India alone accounts for about 1/3 of the evolution, while Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria account for another 1/3. In India, the GST impact will progressively fade away in the second half. Overall, we expect most of the above-mentioned impacts to recover during the second half, given our expected cash pattern in the second half. The majority of the other impacts is mostly linked to lower interest and tax refunds during the quarter.

Slide 19. At the end of Q2 2017, our net debt stood at CHF 15.7 billion compared to CHF 18.1 billion at the end of Q2 2016, a strong improvement compared to last year. We paid CHF 1.4 billion in dividends, reflecting mainly our increased dividend of CHF 2 per share. The effect of cash-in of China has gradually materialized throughout the quarter, reaching around CHF 300 million at the end of June. We also started our share buyback program on June 1, in line with our commitment to return cash to shareholders. This represents 1.4 million shares purchased in the quarter for a total amount of CHF 79 million, out of which, CHF 71 million were cashed out in the quarter.

Slide 20. As a result, our credit ratios had improved when looking at the trading 12 months to Q2 2017 versus Q2 2016, with net debt to adjusted operating EBITDA improving from 3.2x to 2.7x and cash flow from operating activities over net financial debt improving from 13.4% to 18.4%. We are on track to reach our net debt to adjusted operating EBITDA guidance of around 2x by year-end.

Slide 21. As Roland indicated earlier, we have updated our cement demand outlook for 2017 and now expect between 1% to 3% volume growth in our markets, given the first half trends in Nigeria, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Let me reiterate that we expect to deliver double-digit like-for-like growth in our adjusted operating EBITDA and more than 20% growth in our recurring EPS. As for the other elements of our guidance, as you will read in the appendix, they have remained unchanged compared to last quarter, with the exception of the average nominal rate on gross debt, which we now expect to be around 4.5% from 4.7% previously. Let me highlight that we remain committed to returning cash to our shareholders through both dividends and share buybacks while maintaining a solid investment-grade rating.

Thank you very much for your attention, and I will now hand over to Beat Hess for concluding remarks.

Beat Hess

Thank you, Ron and Roland. This concludes our presentation of the half-year results. To summarize, 2 years after the merger, we are on track in implementing our plan and achieving the ambitious targets set on key dimensions. We remain confident that we will achieve our full year guidance and our 2018 targets.

With this, I open the floor for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Paul Roger, Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Paul Roger

Hi, good morning everybody. So just a couple of questions from me to start then, so firstly on North America. Looking at your segmental analysis, it looks like the margin in cement, it increased almost 10% to 40% in Q2. Obviously, you mentioned a few things like price increases and the new system in Canada. But can you say a bit more about how exactly that was possible?

And also give us some indication of whether the run rate in terms of margin improvement we saw in the first half for the division as well, whether that can be replicated again in the second half. That's the first question. The second question is whether you are able to say a bit more about the price and outlook for some of those more challenging markets, thinking, in particular, Indonesia, Philippines, Switzerland and Colombia. I mean, are there any signs of stabilization in these markets? And have you put any price increases?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

As you've seen from our report, we have done quite a good job in North America, I would say, in the back of strong price increases, logistics access to the markets, strong improvement there. We also are still driving synergies. Of course, as said earlier, we did have some volume setback due to bad weather, particularly in markets where we operate, and we've reported on that. So if you look at the adjusted operating EBITDA, 16.5% like-for-like growth, we're quite pleased with that. Again, Ste. Genevieve is at full speed. Prices are high, and we have actually, in North America, slightly better energy cost to them than anticipated.

I would say that for the run rate margin, so we don't guide for that, but what I can say is that we are very confident in our second half outlook for North America on the back of these factors that I've just explained. If you look at the price and the outlook for some of the other markets, if it pertains to North America or if it's a global question, so if North America, we're not talking about the individual markets. If it's the global question, then what I can say is, as already indicated, Nigeria has particularly a very strong price contribution. Of course, the U.S. but also Mexico and India particularly in the second half, we expect prices to increase further on the back of what we see also a normal developing monsoon.

Paul Roger

I guess the other way to ask, yes, you mentioned there'll be sequential price rise in India. Are there any other markets where you see a sequential price rise being possible from here?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. It's just guided for. So we expect the ongoing price improvement in North America, in Mexico. We see a number of countries in Europe. As said, we see some more positive momentum, but the contribution at this moment has been quite muted, so not a large impact. In Nigeria, prices are strong, and they should remain strong at the same level as we're now entering the dry season.

On your question on Southeast Asia, on Malaysia and Indonesia and the Philippines, these are 3 markets that each have their own reasons why they are challenging. So in Malaysia, it's increased competition between existing players. So it's not within the realm to expect that prices would go up there, indeed. That remains challenging. Indonesia, a lot of new players. A lot of new capacity has come on. So in those area, no expectation at all of price increases. And in the Philippines, the drop in the business was, as I said, on back of a tough compare and on the back of infrastructure projects not coming in yet. So that's all I can say about this part.

Roland Köhler

Maybe to add on, on Switzerland because the question was on Switzerland as well. It is clearly depending still on certain imports, which we are having in the south and then the rest of the part of Switzerland. But what we are seeing is clearly that we are probably at the level that we offer capable to see price increases going into the future.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq, CM-CIC. Please go ahead.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Good morning. I have two questions, if I might. First, could we converge on the global investment price effect? I didn't – I don't know if you raised the subject of the global price hike over the second quarter. We have the price effect for the first half, but on the presentation, we don't have a price effect for the single quarter. And secondly, getting more flavor on Egypt. You mentioned a decline in EBITDA. Would it be possible to quantify this decline? And also, to be more specific, on the measure to offset the difficult market condition in term of price hikes and also of cash cost improvement and maybe also the share of the hard currency in the total cash cost of LafargeHolcim Egypt.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

All right. Thank you for the questions. So first off, on the global cement price effect, as mentioned in my prepared remarks for Q2, they were up 5.5% year-on-year.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

So how much were you saying?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

5.5%.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

5.5% in the second quarter. Okay.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. And that was, of course, on a geographical and ForEx Thomson basis. And sequential, what I said was from Q1 to Q2, they were up 2.3%. So that's in that part. On Egypt, yes, as said, EBITDA is down in the quarter. We don't give specific amounts per country. If you note what the remarks on the price rises, they have not kept pace with inflation. So we see an impact on margins, but we do continue to focus on all aspects of operational excellence, including cost control. We're about 30% to 35% in hard currency, but there's also been very strong cost programs initiated in Egypt. And that's actually how, particularly also in the last quarter of Q1, we have weathered the storm, but it gets a bit much now with the ForEx impact and the ongoing inflation rise that we see in Egypt.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Just an additional remark. I see the price effect was up over the first quarter but down on the second. Is that correct? Egypt?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

For Egypt, well, we have only given the guidance for the first half. So as you can see, on Page 36 – sorry, 35 of the presentation, Middle East Africa, prices were only up 10%, so for the first half. And as said, that doesn't keep pace with inflation.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Yes. But the price was higher over the first quarter. So we – I can assume that it is probably slightly down on the second quarter 2016.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. That is correct.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

And also, you probably lost market share.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Not that we are aware of. We've not been any data around that to discuss with you. That's not our understanding of what's going on in the current market. Overall, the market is under the influence of particularly valuation and inflation, but we're not also specifically talking about market share.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Okay. Many thanks.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Eric Lemarie from Bryan. Please go ahead.

Eric Lemarie

Yes, hello, Bryan Garnier, actually. I've got three questions, if I may. Okay. First one beginning in France. I expect you've got a good exposure to the Grand Prairie project, around Paris. Could you confirm that, please? And could you tell us when we should start to see some impact on your figures from this Grand Prairie project?

Second question regarding India. We know that ACC and Ambuja have got a special committee of directors in order to evaluate a possible merger. Do you have anything to say about it? Do you have any agenda, for instance, or possible timing? And the last question regarding, again, Page 39, regarding the outlook by country. I'm going to supply cities to determine the chance of trends for several countries. Mention of Nigeria in Q2 compared with your project guidance. But in Q1, how do you explain that very sharp chance of France in a very short time? I have been surprised by its market performance in this country?

Roland Köhler

Okay. I will take France, and Ron will then talk about India and the outlook. First of all, I would like to say, as you could see, that we have a new trade-off in France, which has caused a bit of lesser sales out of what we have expected, but I think with actually transforming 2 plants in 2 grinding stations, then a new setup of our logistics we have outprepared actually to benefit from our positions. And the underlying situation in France is extremely good now with the new setup, which we have done into the future. As far as the Grand Prairie project is concerned, we are talking about a CHF 35 billion project to come. We expect the first impact into our results in the last quarter of this year.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On your second point, the comments on the perspective from mergers of the boards of ACC and Ambuja, they're basically evaluating the potential merger to combine the strength of both businesses, which would create a benefit, of course. So both companies have formed special committees with the majority independent directors, and they will take this matter forward. So no decision has been taken as of now. And the rationale for any merger would only be disclosed if the board has come to an agreement. Then there was your question on the reset of the outlook, which, for us, in our go-forward plans, is not a downgrade. I'd like to stress that because we said in our 2016 Capital Markets Day that the underlying demand growth in our market, we had assumed to be 2%.

So the 1% to 3% is still – the 2% is in the midpoint of that range. But having 6 months in the back of the sales and the volume in the first half, we have now looked at an update of some of our underlying markets. Now this downgrade mostly reflects the slower developments in – particularly in Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia, as you already indicated. So despite the slower volumes in the first half, we have been able to post continued earnings growth, and you've seen that. And it has a lot to do with the commercial dynamics and the pricing as one of the key ones, but also, as, for example, certainly indicated Egypt due to underlying performance actions. First half was also influenced by the U.S. bad weather, and therefore, all become very different in the second half. And we have set capacity ramp to fulfill that volume. So it's, I think, relegated to a few markets, and we felt it necessary to – on the back of that give this adjustment. So it's mostly Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Yeah?

Eric Lemarie

Yeah. Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from John Messenger from Redburn. Please go ahead.

John Messenger

Hi, good morning. If I could ask – actually, apologies, it's 3. Firstly, Beat, if I could just ask – I think there may have been a call earlier with media as well. So just – if I could just ask the basis that Jan has joined the group. Is the strategy that the group's had for the last couple of years, is that something Jan signed up to? Or has the board given Jan kind of a blank sheet when he arrives to reappraise the group's strategy and put forward maybe different or a changing emphasis on strategy to the group at some point in the next 6 months?

So we need to understand the background and the basis on which Jan joined, whether he is being given some latitude to consider the group strategy or it's the simple adoption of the strategy currently in place. And the last 2 were really to Ron. The first was just on the debt position and the guidance for the full year. Obviously, from CHF 15.7 billion, there should be broadly CHF 1 billion of working capital reduction when we think of where we will be at the end of the year. That would take us down to CHF 14.7 billion.

Just thinking around going to the CHF 12, billion, which is broadly implied on 2x debt to EBITDA, is there a large disposal number assumed within that, just to understand? Or are there other factors that we need to consider in terms of getting down to broadly that CHF 12 billion level? And finally for me was one market in particular, where there are obviously pricing concerns out there and concerns on subsidy removal, is Algeria. I wonder if you could give us your view on what has happened recently on pricing. And if that's a one-off and then a sharp reversal is expected? Or is there something further there and if you expect subsidy removal to happen during this financial year?

Beat Hess

Okay. On your question concerning Jan Jensich and the strategy, our strategy is in place. It's – we're fully on our strategic road map. We have confirmed the strategy for this year. And if we see no reason at this stage to change it, obviously, Jan will need some time when he comes to look at our strategy and may have his own views as time goes by. First, he will familiarize himself in more detail with our business. He will visit our plants, our most important sites. And then after, I would say, the famous 100 days, if I may, he will certainly take a fresh look at where we are going. But basically, we are on track for 2017, and we are confident about 2018, as I had mentioned before. And that's where we stand right now. I hope that answered your question.

John Messenger

And can I just – on that same point, because obviously, the plant collapse in Belgium, given the obligation to clearly ensure safety and health for your employee base, has what has happened in Belgium made the group do a reappraisal around the various plants that the group is operating to ensure the kind of clearly lean CapEx is not, in any way, jeopardizing the sand breakers of your plants and ensuring that kind of the workforce is fully protected?

Beat Hess

I can clearly confirm that. You may have seen that we have put in place a new board committee which deals with the health and safety and sustainable development under the chairmanship of Adrian Loader. This committee already had already 2 meetings. And health and safety, clearly, is our top priority.

Roland Köhler

And to add on this point is obviously that we really regret what happened in Belgium because we had this fatality, and we only can say that we really, really regret what happened there. But if you allow me also to say that we are still flying on the same level of maintenance OpEx because we really want to make sure throughout the group that we are having assets in place which are helping us to work into the future and, secondly, which really conform also the – conform to the standards which we want to see in health and safety.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

And on your question on the debt guidance. First off, we gave debt guidance on net debt over adjusted operating EBITDA, of course, depending on what is in your model that would lead you to a certain debt number. But you're absolutely right on the working capital, we need to improve. As said earlier, the operating net working capital needs, they increased for very specific reasons to CHF 295 million. And I quote it's the bad weather in the U.S. and some flooding underlying that, which build up the inventory. The weaker sales in Southeast Asia in June, of course, we do need to adjust our supply chain for that. That's very apparent.

And some impact of Ramadan timing in the Middle East and Africa, particularly in the June sales. Now on India, I do have to say that the GST implementation by the Indian team has gone very well. But it is also true that some of the dealers in the wake of all that were quite reluctant to hold some inventory. We expect debt to work itself through. It explains about 1/3 of the CHF 295 million. And as said earlier, the other 1/3 is basically attributed to Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria. So yes, John, there is a large imperative here to do better on the working capital. Also, these were specific reasons. We have a good outlook for the second half. We'll stay, as earlier said, within our double-digit, like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA guidance.

Roland Köhler

Maybe I can add on Algeria. We need to recognize that we are actually in low season, so there is an actual – the idea in the market that the prices are slightly down. However, what you are referring to is basically what happens with retail. It is not affecting us as the supplier. So particularly, in the retail area, the prices came down, but again – also again the background of low season, which is a pretty normal thing. Lastly, I want to mention that you have heard, and this is our plan, to build up within our stores also in Nigeria. And so we're getting closer to the market. And with doing so, we are going to stabilize the prices on that point a few as well.

John Messenger

Thanks so much.

Operator

Next question comes from Philip Roseberg, Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Philip Roseberg

Yeah, good morning. Good morning, gentlemen. A couple of questions please. The first one just to go back onto the working capital issue. I guess, that's what is responsible for the 40% – 30% fall in cash flow from operations in this quarter. And so I mean, you suggested a lot of the working capital issues are sort of one-off and should reverse. But I'm just wondering if this will fully reverse in the full year and whether we can expect cash flows to be – to have a normal growth this year. My second question is just perhaps one for Beat, which is about SG&A and synergies. I think there is an ambition to reduce SG&A costs further or reorganize the cost structure of the organization, bringing it into line with peers. How does that reconcile with the SG&A synergy target, which seems to be more or less achieved at this point?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thanks, Phil, for the questions. Yes. As said, we expect the working capital decrease – or increase, I should say, of CHF 295 million to work itself through on the back of reasons mentioned. With volume outlook, Nigeria will still move on. For Egypt, of course, it's a little more difficult. Then we have good momentum in some of the European countries. We see the outlook for North America, particularly the U.S., has been quite favorable, and we also expect LatAm to contribute. So that will work itself through. I remind that in Q1, we had good news through inter-seasonal sales in March, which were CHF 280 million higher than the year before. Also, a spike in working capital. I said at the call, this will work itself through. That has happened actually.

This is a deviation for a different reason. I think it's very specific reasons that we don't see as structural barriers. But as also said on the question of John before, this is, for us, a large imperative to make sure this will work itself through. So Ramadan, it's clearly, let's say, not repeating itself. And India goods and services tax, very well implemented. But it's true that we just have to also get used to the system. We expect this to work itself through quite quick. And then for the rest, it comes down to the normal focus that we always have on the working capital and cash flow improvement. And yes, I would say that for the year, as you indicated, that we will see, as you said, the normal increase in operating free cash flow, as we have indicated in earlier communications. Beat?

Beat Hess

Well, on the SG&A, our target is 7% now, and we continue to work towards that target to complete it. We are still looking for examples for benefits for – from shared services and so forth. The focus is more on the G&A than it is on the S. And I'm confident that we will reach that target, confirm that target. Generally, I would say in every large global company, cost is always an issue, and it will always be an issue in our company.

Philip Roseberg

Well, I guess, my question was, how does that reconcile with the synergy targets, or as they said, now the target that is on top of what you have put in synergy targets? Because going from 8.5% of sales to 7% of sales is a significant number. And I don't necessarily see that in your specific synergy targets.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

So Phil, a very good point. So let's first clarify that. As of the end of this year, we will stop talking about synergies because we're kind of done with the merger. And from then on, it will be all reported as normal cost reduction – ongoing cost reduction, so to speak. So no worries. We keep all the systems in place, and we track it deliberately. There are thousands of initiatives, global performance managed. We are still in the tail end of going to the SG&A targets. As said, we'll pause it for – we have 7% for 2018. But we're not stopping there because we see, for example – and I think we indicated that also last year in the Capital Markets Day, but just to reiterate, a lot of efficiency that we can still get through shared service centers, for example, and through our ongoing implementation of IT. Although the merger is quite largely behind us, the IT road map strategy is in a 1-, 1-year-mode. So it will not stop there, and we're fully focused on undertaking cost and bringing it further down. But the programs, these will not only be related to SG&A, of course. It goes with a full cost benefit.

Philip Roseberg

Could you – sorry. Could you just quantify how much we're talking about here to get to – when you get to that 7% target compared to, for instance, what you achieved in 2016?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

We're not in a position now to further quantify that. I think it's good to see that we are on track in the execution of the synergies also with our ongoing cost programs after combating inflation, the 3.5%, plus the energy cost increase. So we're happy with that, and we'll give you further guidance on that as we move forward in the year.

Philip Roseberg

Okay. Thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you

Operator

Next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann, Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good morning gentlemen, I have two questions if I may, and both related to pricing. Firstly, regarding cement prices. Clearly, some success this year; as you said, plus 5.5% in the first half. I'm trying to understand what is related to currency devaluation and energy cost inflation. I mean, I guess it's probably easier to increase prices when you have to compensate for currency moving down and when energy costs have been moving up. I guess, my question is, looking forward, with more stable environment for currencies and for energy cost maybe heading into H2 and into 2018, how confident are you that you can sustain similar, good level of prices in cement? That's my first question. My second question is related to aggregates prices. They are broadly stable in Europe and in the U.S. I guess, is that mostly a mix effect? At least in the U.S., I was thinking that aggregates prices have been moving up this year. So are you doing worse than competition?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thanks for the question. Roland will take care of the second question. So yes, we have seen ForEx devaluation quite significantly, particularly starting second half last year, also trickling into this year. By the way, it should ease off a little bit on a relative basis as we have last year, second half already some of these devaluations in place, and some of the currencies are strengthening. So the 5.5% actually is ForEx restated there and geo mix constant. So we're not giving you, let's say, an all-in number. So it's a real compare number. Of course, it's easier, you're right, in some markets when there is inflation to pass that on into pricing, and we've always said that. And we see that's also happening.

It's not everywhere possible because we just talked about Egypt where it's not possible at all. If you look at in North America, of course, the price increases are significantly above inflation. You ask about our confidence. Well, within our guidance for this year, we have clearly stated to stay at the originally communicated like-for-like 10% adjusted operating EBITDA improvement. Part of that is in pricing. And I think with what we've seen now in the first half and the go-forward plan in the second half, we're still increasing prices. Therefore, Mexico, we just announced another price increase. That's public information. And we'll see, of course, in a number of markets the favorable price variance never goes into compare with last year. That's also very important to note. It's not all directly one-on-one price increase to price variance, which is part of the compare and of course, embedded in there if the price increase also comes into play. And so I think this is the question that I would answer. And Roland will take the next one.

Roland Köhler

Thank you, Ron. I think we cannot talk about general aggregate prices. You really have to dig into a more general perspective when you're talking about product mix. And it is certainly correct as far as Australia is concerned. If you are looking into the Americas, which is also an important aggregate market, the situation in Canada is driven still by the reserve conditions and also the volume, which was a lot. So this goes a bit hand in hand. As far as the U.S. is concerned, we are clearly seeing here a price performance. There, we have over time now a significant price increase. It's obviously [indiscernible] accretive now from a comparison point of view, but we are clearly up here on the strong performance clearly.

Then moving into Europe, the 2 countries to be mentioned here is the – with the negative price development are France and Switzerland. In France, it's clearly a product mix. Again, the value – more value against the rest. As far as Switzerland is concerned, it is the market which is down. And you also have heard that some fenneling projects, cementing projects where we think this year compared to last year therefore that we have this situation, but the prices are not down, in fact. And I think that covers basically the situation. So we cannot say this is a down of prices. I think we have to reiterate that in U.S., prices are good, and still also, in U.K., prices are good. And then in certain countries, this offers a mix effect now to the product.

Arnaud Lehmann

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Gerard Moore from Investec. Please go ahead.

Gerard Moore

Hi, good morning gentlemen, I just have one additional question. You spoke quite a bit about seeing underlying trends in Europe that are positive. I was wondering if you could just give us a bit more color as to what trends in particular do you see as being positive or improving. I guess, is this something that you're seeing from talking to your customers? Is it your order book? And are you referring to both volume and price? And are there some countries within Europe where you'd be more positive than others? So any more color that you can give on the situation in Europe would be appreciated.

Roland Köhler

Thank you very much for that question. [indiscernible] mentioned the good ones, which we already have. This is Russia. Obviously, it speaks to [indiscernible] also Spain, which is clearly having an upside potential; also Italy in the south. Again, it's going in the right direction. We lost a bit of volume in Belgium, but it is not due to the operational issues, which is actually good market, and we probably will benefit over time a bit more. And now coming back to France, we clearly had a weaker, weaker half year due to what I said, better conditions a bit at the beginning than the operational ramp-up there of our operations into 2 grinding stations.

And I mean, you know what Trig was saying that we are talking about 3% to 4% growth and maybe [indiscernible] to participate there in this regard. So I'm confident in the performance of France. And this is also underlying our investments which we do in France, putting CHF 100 million plus into the new plants and going forward with the strengthening of our assets there or by putting CHF 300 million over time into France. So this is clearly a key market for us where we want to grow. And this gives us the confidence and also the positive drive into the next half year and the months to come. And the Grand Prairie obviously is a project which I mentioned already before, which is close to our operations, and we certainly benefit from that as well.

Gerard Moore

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Betts, BBA. Please go ahead.

Mike Betts

Thank you very much. My two questions, please. Firstly, on divestments. France is, I think, was another CHF 1.5 billion in 2017, so against CHF 3.5 billion to CHF 5 billion. I can't remember seeing it in H1. Is that still the target? And do you expect to get CHF 1.5 billion of cash from those 2017 divestments this year? Or is the risk with some of the proceeds might defer into 2018? And then my second question. You've highlighted a number of issues in Europe, which were kind of one-off, and told us the underlying would have been higher, which obviously is good. Are you able to quantify what the total of those one-offs there in terms of the impact on adjusted EBITDA or in France, Belgium specifically, I guess? But maybe also the split this year and anything else.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you for the questions. So to your first question on our divestment program, as – you're right, we set CHF 3.5 billion for '16, then we upped that to CHF 5 billion. So another CHF 1.5 billion. And what we did say, to that effect, is also we would execute on that before 2017 year-end. We're very committed to deliver on the CHF 5 billion enterprise value divestment program by the end of this year. So far, we have executed CHF 4.4 billion. Now the completion of the further program lies a bit on the pace of the further execution of the restructuring in China. And that has been a bit delayed due to the pace of the cash repatriation from that country. You will understand that. But very committed. So I'll just make this caveat for China. And of course, we will update you on the progress of the plan go forward. On the other question on Europe, I would not say that we will comment on that. I think Roland just commented on the underlying positive factors, and he can give a small additional point.

Roland Köhler

Maybe on the one-offs, you would understand that we are not disclosing the number. But what I can tell you, that we have an insurance coverage so that what we see in Belgium is – be covered – or will be covered by insurance. And so the impact at the end will not be that dramatic.

Mike Betts

So just to clarify that Q2 with the effect of cost, and then the insurance, when it's paid, is coming in later quarters. Is that how it works?

Roland Köhler

Sorry. Can you repeat the question?

Mike Betts

Yes. So Q2 has the costs as well as Belgium, for example. The insurance would be reflected in a later quarter when it's paid. Is that how the accounting works?

Roland Köhler

The impact is in Q2 and, Michael, even in Q3 and 4, that the coverage will be later obviously in the half – second half.

Mike Betts

That’s great. Thank you.

Roland Köhler

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from John Fraser-Andrews, HSBC. Please go ahead.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you. My two questions. Firstly, one is around the volume guidance of 1% to 3%, and the outturn in half 1 is 0.4%. So what do you expect for the full year LafargeHolcim to match the market's guidance for 1% to 3%? I appreciate the difference. So would you be expecting an increase in volumes? You have mentioned North America where you would be, but there specifically, you guide also 1% to 3% growth. You've had quite a significant contraction in half 1 partly down to weather. So would you expect in North America a significant ramp-up in volume? And I'm also considering that you had a near-double-digit fall in the comparative base. So that might be quite a strong growth. That's question 1. Question 2, cost inflation. Ron, you mentioned earlier regarding the bridge, 2.5% cost inflation. That compares with previous guidance of 3.2% to 3.4%. So has the rate of cost inflation come down? And whilst you're talking about costs, can you say where you are with energy in half 1 versus the guidance of 10%?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. Thank you for the question. First off, on the market part, we did say the 1% to 3%. What I also said is that the 2% that we guided for, for the 2 years in Capital Market Day last year, that's in the midpoint of the range. So this doesn't constitute a revision of that guidance. But it is also true that we looked at a few of these markets with 6 months in the back and realized that, for example, Nigeria and Southeast Asia would be much lower. We do have a good volume outlook as said earlier, for the second half. So in the Middle East, Africa, we, for example, talked about Ramadan, which was impacting Q2. Egypt has faced a quite challenging environment in Q2, and we tried also, as I said, with more exports to alleviate that.

Nigeria, a very strong contributor to the growth. Also bear in mind that we have in India in the last year quite depressed volume, first of all, on a prolonged monsoon; and secondly, due to demonetization. In the U.S., I can say that we are well round up to execute in the second half. We expect particularly strong months in August, September and October, and we do have a strong order book there. So I hope that gives you somewhat of an imperative to think about the second half guidance. What we have said actually is well underpinned by substantiating out of markets that give us a good sight on this outlook. And it's again within the guidance that we've given on the like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA improvement of double digits.

Now on the rate of cost inflation, actually, the guidance we've already given last quarter is 3.5%. So I don't see that we have reset that. We have cost performance, as I said, of 2.5% in the quarter, but the guidance for cost inflation is unchanged. So – and of course, you have to realize that 2.5% of cost performance excludes energy. We stay with our energy guidance for the full year of – that we set 10% of price increase. So there's no detraction from that. The rise has gone, on average, on energy as expected and anticipated, a bit higher in fuel but lower in power, for example. So that balance pans out very well as we are making more efforts to offset it by more energy saving and more alternative fuel. So no increase in our view in the inflation guidance.

John Fraser-Andrews

So just to recap on volumes then, Ron, in half 2, given you've done 0.5% and you're guiding 2%, we're talking quite a significant increase group volume-wise of around 5% for half 2?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

What I said earlier was yes, there's volume growth, and you also have to look at the volume and then compare with some of these markets that were quite depressed in the second half of last year. And I called out particularly India. Roland, do you want to add?

Roland Köhler

Just to mention here again talking about, the 2 mature accounts is North America and Europe. Obviously, the bigger part of the business is in the second half, particularly in these months, August, September, October, which were much more stronger months than the first half year.

John Fraser-Andrews

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Robert Gardiner from Davy. Please go ahead.

Robert Gardiner

Hey, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Just two left. One, Ron, if you could maybe give us what you assume the EBITDA impact of foreign exchanges and scope for full year '17, that would be helpful, especially with the euro strategy. And two, if you could just talk a little bit about the U.K. So you've made some comments there that you have increased EBITDA despite the cost inflation there. Just any kind of additional color you can give us on the U.K. market and your outlook for that business?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. Thank you. So we'll have ForEx. We guided for CHF 120 million to CHF 150 million. It's probably going to be a little bit at the higher end of that guidance. So you saw that we're now, for the first half, CHF 115 million. And as I said earlier, as these devaluations started to happen, basically, most of the impact is in the second half of last year. The compare will become somewhat easier. So that is what I can tell you on ForEx. On scope, we have around CHF 330 million. This is excluding the joint venture impact. And if you include that, it will be CHF 310 million for the year 2017.

Roland Köhler

Mate, as far as U.K. is concerned, you have seen that we had strong results still throughout the first half year. And we are confident that we are not seeing here a significant change in the second half year also. Obviously, there is the Brexit discussion and a bit more uncertainty in the market and a bit more pressure in the market, but we have a good order book. We have good projects in the pipeline. So I will not see a significant change in the U.K. for the second half.

Robert Gardiner

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I think there's more tidy-up questions. So just summarizing on the working capital, I think you kept on talking about the delta. But if I think about what you're expecting full year 2017, am I right in thinking that you expect CHF 600 million to CHF 700 million outflow? I appreciate there are some merger restructuring provisions that are flowing through the cash. But I just wanted to understand if that's the ballpark that you're implying. The second question is on disposals. I think – did you say CHF 4.4 billion? I think when you spoke before, that was more like CHF 4.1 billion.

So obviously, that implied you sold CHF 300 million of assets. And I believe there was a press release. If you could explain what the difference is. And then thanks for giving the '17 impact. What's the carryover impact from stuff that you've sold to date next year in 2018? And then finally, could you elaborate on your CapEx plans? Obviously, you're talking to a sub-CHF 1.8 billion. Is it a trajectory that it continues to decline into 2018? I believe there's a number of projects that has now concluded, and I'm not aware of any new ones coming through. So if you could give us a bit of a sense where you see CapEx traveling over the next year or so.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. So as said earlier, so we're fully committed to the CHF 5 billion enterprise program that we're executing on. Last year, there was CHF 2.5 billion of net financial debt related to that. Now in the first half, we added CHF 0.9 billion. If you look at the enterprise value, it is CHF 4.4 billion. Of course, we also, in the meantime, sold off Vietnam. There are, here and there, a few smaller parts that we don't specifically comment on in the portfolio. But overall, the CHF 4.4 billion is the right guidance on the announced transaction. And what we have announced further is Chile that we expect to execute on this year. There are a few other things that we're looking at. We're not giving guidance on that, other than saying that we're committed to execute this program. And I made this small caveat on somewhat of a slower execution pace on the back of these capital controls in China that we have seen and that has to work itself through. So Chile is not closed yet.

And if the China restructuring gets to be delayed, that will then come into 2018. That is right. But we're not guiding for that at the moment, other than teeing up that this might happen. Your question on CapEx. As we said for this year, it's CHF 1.8 billion. That brings us well within the realm that we have always guided for between '16 and '17 of CHF 3.5 billion. And what we have said also is going forward, it will be below CHF 2 billion. And we're staying with this guidance. And it's very important to note that particularly, when it comes to the CapEx discipline, we are in our development CapEx mostly looking at where can we do targeted CapEx, whether we have sold out markets, where do we reinforce our positions. And we have explained also a bit on some of these specific areas like, for example, what you see now in India with Jamul and Sindri ramping with targeted CapEx. So yes, we will stay with the CapEx discipline as we guided.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay. Can you elaborate on the incremental EBITDA that's going to be deconsolidated next year? Obviously, there's going to be some stuff here, not just Chile and others, that drop out later in the year and will hit next year.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes, good point. That's around CHF 50 million to CHF 60 million.

Gregor Kuglitsch

And the working capital question. Am I in the right ballpark?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

We're not – have not guided for that. What we do say is we will improve working capital days. Last year, we did that, too. Of course, we're looking for a similar target. The increase that we've seen over Q2, the CHF 295 million, has very specific reasons that as earlier guided for, we expect to work themselves through in the second half, particularly with the outlook that we have. So yes, we are continuously looking to improve this working capital.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Elodie Rall, JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Elodie Rall

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my question. So I have a follow-up on Algeria, first. I know you answered the short-term impact that you expect from retail prices being down. But on the medium-term outlook, is the material capacity, if I'm not mistaken, coming on line for the next few years? So do you expect the market to be strong enough to absorb it? Or do you expect pressure on margins? And could you actually give us an indication of current margin levels in the country at the moment? So that's my first question. And second question, just on interest costs. They were down materially in Q2, and in H1, they were down CHF 140 million. You've decreased their guidance on average interest rates as well. So should we expect a similar decrease in interest costs in H2? And how much of that decrease in the P&L cost will translate in an increase in cash, please?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. Thank you for the questions. To start with the second one, yes, we talked about the improved performance on financial interest and expenses. I've also spoken about the underlying, for the full year, nominal rate on gross debt. So that's the guidance we've given, and that is 20 bps down. So earlier, 4.70%; now 4.5%. And also yes, we do expect a translation of that into lower cash-out for our financing expenses for this year. On Algeria, we commented on Algeria about the retail prices. So what you have seen in the announcement, that doesn't really pertain to LafargeHolcim because our supply chain doesn't involve the trading business.

And that's mostly what people have been focusing on and what the news was about. So of course, in Algeria, this time of the season, typically, retail prices are down, and that's truly understandable. That's a normal pattern that we have seen. Your question on capacity, yes, there is capacity expansion. We, of course, also have to note that in Algeria, a quite strong position, strong with brands. We have a strong network, and we feel that we're very well equipped to undertake these challenges. But there will be some additional capacity coming on next year. That's, I think – I believe that we already guided for that.

Roland Köhler

And again, in order to - we are building up store being closer to the market and obviously strengthening our position further on.

Elodie Rall

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

The last question comes from Josep Pujal from Kepler. Please go ahead.

Josep Pujal

Yeah, so I have one question left on Mexico on pricing. How do you think that this, I would say, syndicate of house builders asking the antitrust to look at the behavior of the cement industry given the sharp price increases will affect pricing for the coming, I would say, quarters? Do you think – is it possible to see given that context of new price increases?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Well, first of all, we have been very pleased with the performance in Mexico so far, both in terms of volumes and in earnings. So this is actually better than we anticipated at the beginning of this year. The market has proved to be very resilient. We've seen the growth in volumes. As said earlier, we announced in Q2 another pricing increase, and that reflects the market dynamics. And Mexico is not one market. There are basically 50 micro markets, which we have a very good market intelligence around. And these announcements on possible clamping down or looking at further price increases. Well, there is an innate risk of price pressure because there's some available capacity coming on.

But a mitigating factor will be really the positive demand that we have seen. So we make pricing decisions very independently. As I said, it depends on the market dynamics. And it's very early to think to have an outcome on what you just said that might be brought forward. It's also good to mention – as Roland mentioned in his prepared remarks, that we're rolling out Disensa franchise in Mexico. So we have so far opened 12 of those stores. We're going to 200. And this, of course, has a great impact on customer relationships, and that creates loyalty. And so yes, I think in that place in Mexico, we have to undertake challenges that might face.

Beat Hess

Okay. We will close the call at this point. Thank you for joining and for your questions. And we wish you all a very good day. Thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call, and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Goodbye.

