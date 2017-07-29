Retirement Strategy: Sometimes It's As Simple As This

I am not going to look a gift-horse in the mouth.

Sometimes an investor has to blink twice to make sure they are seeing what they just saw. Well, Realty Income (NYSE:O) posted a solid quarter (and six months actually) this time around.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased 10.8% to $300.2 million, as compared to $271.0 million for the same quarter in 2016. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased 11.1% to $598.2 million, as compared to $538.2 million for the same period in 2016.

Impressive to say the least.

Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $81.1 million, as compared to $69.0 million for the same quarter in 2016. Net income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $0.30, as compared to $0.27 for the same quarter in 2016.

Looks like we might be getting another bump in the dividend O pays.

AFFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased 15.2% to $208.4 million, as compared to $180.9 million for the same quarter in 2016. AFFO per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased 7.0% to $0.76, as compared to $0.71 for the same quarter in 2016.

Am I reading all of this correctly? I had to read these numbers twice. Seriously!

Now I can get into all the numbers piece by piece, but as an old timer, I think I've seen enough to formulate an opinion already, and I'm sure smarter authors than me can dig into the details better than me anyway.

But Wait, There's More!

Don't worry I am going to keep this as simple as possible. This is what John Case the CEO said in the transcript for all to consider (I love this guy!):

Based on the continued confidence we have in our business, we are increasing our 2017 acquisitions guidance from $1.0 billion to approximately $1.5 billion. We are also raising and tightening our 2017 AFFO per share guidance from our previous estimate.

Now, read this simple stuff again, and what is your conclusion? To my tiny little brain, it appears too easy. Tell me what I am missing. I am reading that Case will be adding another $500 million for acquisitions, which to me means continued expansion and continued growth. Oh, wait a minute I forgot to add this (emphasis mine):

In June 2017, Realty Income announced the 79th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 92nd increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2017 was $2.538 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 6.0% to $0.633 in the second quarter of 2017 from $0.597 in the second quarter of 2016. e of $3.00 - $3.06 to $3.03 - $3.07, representing annual growth of 5.2% - 6.6%.

Yep, O already announced prior to the earnings it was increasing its dividend for the 92nd time since 1994. That was nice, but I think I see another increase coming next month as well. It might even be juicier based on the reported numbers! Sometimes it is wonderful being a dividend growth investor with blue chip dividend aristocrat stocks. They make it so easy so often.

Maybe I am being overly optimistic. I've been known to be that way from time to time, even when I am trying to warn folks to assess their risk along with their time horizon for retirement portfolios. Given the current share price of O (let's look at a chart), even the price seems fair as well!

O data by YCharts

Yep, it is about 20%+ off of its one-year high of $72 per share. Given that the company is:

Continuing, and PLANNING even greater growth!

Continuing to pay and increase dividends!

Is well off of its 52-week high water mark!

Is currently yielding 4.35%!

I am offering my opinion for whatever it's worth: Realty Income is a buy right now at its current price both for growth and for our lovely dividend income.

If someone has been considering adding shares of O, now would be a pretty good time to take a deeper look and see if you agree or disagree with me.

The Bottom Line

Any DGIer worth his/her salt should really, REALLY consider buying shares of O soon. I might not get this excited until the NEXT Realty Income earnings report!

You tell me, am I a little nuts? Am I missing something? Tell me what YOU think!

Not To Bore You, But...

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.