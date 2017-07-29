NTT DoCoMo's (DCM) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (NYSE:DCM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Toshiki Nakayama – Senior Executive Vice President and Director

Hiroshi Tsujigami – Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager-Sales and Marketing

Hirotaka Sato – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, General Manager-Accounts and Finance

Kyoji Murakami – Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager-Smart-Life Business

Hozumi Tamura – Network Division

Kiyohiro Omatsuzawa – Executive Vice President, General Manager-Corporate Strategy and Planning

Analysts

Yoshio Ando – Daiwa Securities

Tetsuro Tsusaka – Morgan Stanley

Daisaku Masuno – Nomura Securities

Kei Takahashi – Mizuho Securities

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Now we would like to start NTT DOCOMO's First Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Analyst Presentation. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for taking precious time to attend this analyst presentation. I am the MC for today's meeting, the Head of IR. My name is Yoshizawa.

Now I would like to introduce today's participants to you; Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Nakayama; and we also have six executive vice presidents who are sitting on the board of the company; the CFO and General Manager of Accounts and Finance Department, Mr. Sato; the General Manager of Corporate Strategy and Planning Department, Mr. Omatsuzawa; the Executive General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, Mr. Tsujigami; Executive General Manager of Smart Life business division, Mr. Murakami; and CTO and Executive General Manager of RD Innovation Division, Mr. Nakamura; and Executive General Manager of Network Division, Mr. Tamura. The materials that we're using for today's presentation are posted on our IR website, and we'll be using this document for the explanation of today's results.

For today's schedule, we'll first start with a presentation by our SEVP Mr. Nakayama regarding the results of the first quarter, and then after that we will entertain your questions. We expect to finish the meeting at 6:00 p.m. Please also be advised that you are requested to refer to the last presentation slide for the special note regarding forward-looking statements including the statements made during the QA session.

Now, I would like to ask Mr. Nakayama to start the presentation.

Toshiki Nakayama

Good afternoon to you all. This is our first attempt, so we may not be accustomed to this practice, but I would now like to start the presentation regarding the first quarter results of the fiscal year ending March 2018. I'll try to be candid and frank in the presentation and please refer to Page number 1. This is the results snapshot for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating revenues increased by 2.5% year-on-year to JPY 1,136,700,000,000. Operating income decreased by 7% to JPY 278.3 billion. So we recorded an increase in revenues, but a decrease in income.

The details will be explained in the – later in the presentation, but this decline in income compared to the last fiscal year is in line with our plans and we believe we have made favorable progress towards our full year guidance. In the declaration beyond our medium-term strategy, we have raised operating free cash flow as our management indicator and this operating free cash flow is making progress as planned, but due to the decline in operating income, operating free cash flow decreased by 10.1% year-on-year to JPY 284 billion.

The operating income by segment; in telecommunications business, operating income declined by 10.7% to JPY 241.4 billion. Smart life and other businesses' operating income increased by 27.7% to JPY 36.9 billion. Page 2; these are the key financial indicators. Net income decreased by JPY 16.9 billion to JPY 189.9 billion. Free cash flow increased by JPY 51.1 billion to JPY 86 billion. There are irregular factors which is the change of depreciation method. If we exclude this impact, the actual operating income in the bracket as you see was JPY 269.3 billion, down JPY 5 billion year-on-year. Unlike last year during which the income was skewed towards the first half of the year, this fiscal year we expect to secure income throughout the fiscal year in a constant basis, and therefore we expect to achieve the income growth as expected for the full year.

The first quarter income declined for 2 reasons mainly; first is about the impact of the customer return measures implemented in the second half of fiscal '16 such as the Ultra Pack and the child-raising support program; number two, this relates to the income – impact from the change of depreciation method. Actually in the fiscal '16, we concentrated the subsequent year impact mitigation measures in the second half of the year, but this will be evened out throughout the fiscal year. That's the reason why we are expecting this down-trend to continue into the first half of this fiscal year.

We in the meantime are making efforts to improve our cost-efficiency and these results will kick in, in the second half of the year, and therefore we believe we are well-positioned to steadily achieve the full year guidance that we have announced. Page 3, this is the results by segment. Telecommunications business operating revenues increased by JPY 29.4 billion year-on-year, and operating income declined by JPY 29 billion. Smart life business and other businesses combined operating revenues remained flat year-on-year. No changes. And operating income on the other hand increased by JPY 8 billion year-on-year.

The operating revenues from Smart life business actually was affected by the change of the accounting method because there was a decline of JPY 11.7 billion. This is due to our group company B2C, they have changed accounting method. Previously the revenues and expenses of this company was posted on a growth basis, but this was changed to a net amount and therefore this resulted in the decrease of revenues from Smart life business. Page number 4, these are the key factors behind the changes in operating income on a year-on-year basis.

So we have this waterfall chart here. Operating revenues increased by JPY 28 billion year-on-year, due mainly to number one – there are three major reasons; number one, the increase of mobile communication service revenues of JPY 18.9 billion; number two, optical fiber communication service revenues increased by JPY 23.9 billion – JPY 26.3 billion and other operating revenues increased by JPY 2 billion. On the other hand, operating expenses increased by JPY 49 billion as you see there. Consequently operating income decreased by JPY 21 billion year-on-year to JPY 278.3 billion – JPY 278.3 billion. The impact from the change of depreciation method, if you look at the dotted line there, decreased by JPY 16 billion compared to the same quarter of last fiscal year and came down to JPY 9 billion. Page number 5, from here I would like to talk about the operational performance.

Mobile phone subscriptions increased by 5% to 75.11 million subscriptions. Churn rate increased slightly to 0.67% maintaining a very low level. Next page on Slide number 6, again about the operational performance, smartphones and tablet user base increased by 9% year-on-year to 36.53 million. docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 1.9 fold to 3.84 million.

Slide number 7 regarding the ARPU and MOU; the first quarter aggregate ARPU including the impact of monthly support and other discount programs increased by JPY 270 year-on-year to JPY 4,600, the break-down of which, voice ARPU increased by JPY 90 to JPY 1,330; packet ARPU posted an increase of JPY 10 to JPY 2,970; and docomo Hikari ARPU increased by JPY 170 to JPY 300. Going forward, we will continue to provide customer returns aggressively and at the same time we'll try to achieve a reduction in monthly support program discounts and achieve an increase in docomo Hikari subscribers and thereby will continue to increase on ARPU.

Page number 8 regarding the LTE network; as of the end of June, the total number of LTE base stations counted 165,100 stations of which premium 4G-enabled base stations as you can see on the upper right accounted for 76,300 stations. After August of this year, we will implement the advanced version of the 4 by 4 MIMO transmission technology which will enable us to start the provision of Japan's fastest transmission rate of 788 megabits per second.

Mt. Fuji is now a hot topic and we have taken measures to improve the communication environment of Mt. Fuji, so we have enhanced the speed offered at the trail entrance and also the mountain trails, and at the summit we started 682 megabit per second service. Towards the age of 5G, we are continuing to improve our network performance.

Slide number 9, cost efficiency improvement. In the first quarter mainly in the field of network-related cost we have achieved cost-efficiency improvement totaling JPY 12 billion. The full year target as you can see in the grey bar there is JPY 90 billion, so JPY 12 billion compared to that number may appear to be a modest amount, but we are making steady progress towards our full year target.

So we are well-positioned to achieve that target, so please be reassured. Please go on to the following page. I would like to talk about operating income for Smart life business and other businesses on this graph. In the first quarter, this increased by 28% year-on-year to JPY 36.9 billion. We're making strong progress towards the annual target of JPY 130 billion for the year.

Now, as you're seeing the revised categories for the principal services under this Smart life business and other businesses, you will see this in the square box, we have changed the categories for the principal services. Please refer to Page 20 in the slide presentation material for services included in each reportable segment for details.

On this page, you will find the categories included in these segments. So we'll have you refer to Page 20 for details. So from this point, so from the first quarter, each category break-down is provided. I would like to offer some comment rather about the break-down of the categories. So on the bottom in the other business category you'll find support services for customers' peace of mind. This includes mobile phone production services. This category accounted for roughly 35% of the operating income for this segment.

And when you go on to the Smart life business, content commerce bullet, now this category includes dTV and for DOCOMO related services, this accounted for roughly 25% of the operating income for Smart life business and other business category, and finance payment category. This includes d CARD as well as the DOCOMO Mobile Payment Plus. This accounted for roughly 20% of the total operating income for the segment. Please turn to the following Page.

Let me talk specifically about finance/payment services. So d CARD and DOCOMO Mobile Payment Plus, these services are included in the transaction handled in finance and payment. This is under the center part of the chart. This increased 20% year-on-year up to JPY 720 billion. The d CARD subscription on the right-hand side reached 18 million as of end of June of which d CARD GOLD subscribers doubled up to 2.74 million.

So the subscriptions are increasing. So with the increase in d CARD subscription, the transactions handled in finance/payment is expanding in a very robust manner. Next Page 12, please refer to this page. d POINT, some specific numbers about the d POINT service. The d POINT CLUB members on the bar graph on the left-hand side reached 62.32 million as of end of June this year. d POINT and d POINT card registrants where d POINT can be used at d POINT partners in town and the number of registrants are indicated on the right-hand side. This increased 2.7x up to 14.84 million.

And now to the right-hand side of the bar graph reference to [Audio Dip] d POINT partners. The number of d POINT partners, the total number of brands and sites where d POINTs can be stored and used, they include Internet sites as well, this increased to 138 representing 2.8 fold increase, so 2.8 fold increase to 138. And actual number of participating stores, this is in the square, this expand close to 30,000 in total. So please turn to Page 13, the following slide. Promotion of +d, the number of +d partners continued to expand in a steadfast manner, and reached 291 at the end of June this year. There is reference to J. League’s logo on this page, but inclusive of these partners we have now 291 partners.

And with the promotion of the declaration beyond which is – some strategy for 2020, we would like to continue to accelerate growth ratio together with various partners. Page 14, actions taken in the context of declaration beyond; so let me talk about the medium-term strategy 2020, declaration beyond. Initiatives taken are as follows; from May 24th, we started to receive applications for Ultra Share Pack 30 for high-usage customers and also Simple Plan for limited voice usage customers.

And also from June 1st we began receiving applications for "docomo with" for customers who are long-term customers. We're using the same handset for long term, so these 3 services are indicated in 3 different circles. This relates to the question number one becoming a market leader.

So these are the initiatives and actions taken in the context of declaration 1 becoming a market leader. We will continue to enrich customer return, we will – and we will enhance our customer-base and we will accommodate each different life-styles of our customers and we will enrich billing services so the customers can feel safe in using our services over the long term. That is our intention. The next Slide please. Some actions taken in the context of declaration beyond.

We talked about our efforts to increase customer return. On top of that, we also have initiatives to offer value and excitement to our customers. In the context of declaration 1, we launched docomo Smart Island Project phase 1, and as phase 1 we are rolling out d POINT participatory stores in Guam, and we're also offering free access to Wi-Fi services via d ACCOUNT. Furthermore, we also started services – we also started service rather called Japan Welcome SIM of where foreign visitors to Japan can enjoy benefits through our communication services.

In relation to the declaration number two and declaration number six we are promoting the development of AI agent API for the promotion of co-creation of new agent services. And we intend to make this available to our partners as docomo AI Agent Open Partner Initiative, I know it's a long-winded expression, but we want to promote co-creation and also promote open partner initiative for AI Agent services. Next Page please, Declaration beyond actions taken, further explanation about this.

Creating value co-creation with partners. Let me talk about actions in this context. In the context of declaration 4 we launched 5G trial sites for the co-creation of samples of new services in the 5G era with our partners and also as in the context of declaration number 5 through co-creation with Komatsu and we are engaged in joint planning and operation of LANDLOG, a new platform that connects everything relevant to in the production process in construction business.

And also innovation declaration 2, 4 and 5 and this was also in the new release we established the DOCOMO Innovation Fund II, L.P. that will provide support to and will strengthen collaboration with ventures. Aside from the initiatives that we introduced, we are implementing various initiatives and we want to implement our medium-term strategy and we also want to create a richer future. And the final slide, Page 17, please refer to the final slide of this material. This represents the first quarter summary for fiscal year 2017. This is self-explanatory. I hope that you will confirm this at your leisure.

And now I come to the slide, this is the final slide, Slide number 18. This year we're able to commemorate the 25th anniversary since the launch – since the start of our operation. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers as well as to all of you who are listening in for this support and cooperation you have rendered to the company. Connecting everyone's dreams and aspirations, and achieving the operation beyond, and we want to make sure that we can make increased customer satisfaction and facilitate business development compatible.

I would appreciate your time and cooperation. That is all for my presentation. Thank you.

Toshiki Nakayama

Now we'd like to entertain questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Now we are ready to start the QA session. [Operator Instructions] Now we would like to have the first question from Mr. Ando of Daiwa Securities. Please go ahead.

Yoshio Ando

Can you hear me, this is Ando. Yes, I hear you. Okay, I have a question. The first question, I think that your net additions growth is weak, so if you compare DOCOMO brand versus the MVNO, can you comment on the progress of net addition stores here? And what lies in the background is the increase of churn rate. So can you give us a break-down of the churn rate, if you have any numbers available please let us know. My second question is about your gross ARPU, again this is also appearing to be stagnant, can you give us the reasons or factors behind this weak growth of the gross ARPU?

Toshiki Nakayama

Now, let me first talk about the net additions and the churn rate. That will be answered by Mr. Tsujigami actually.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I am Tsujigami. Regarding net additions, the first quarter net additions was about 230,000 which is smaller compared to the first quarter of last fiscal year. This – one factor behind this is the reduction in the sales of communication modules and the number second reason is the lower than expected growth of MVNO net additions. Those are the two majors factors behind the slower growth of net additions. When you compare DOCOMO brand versus the MVNO numbers, actually cannot comment on so much details, we don't disclose so much details here, but if I comment on the net additions excluding MVNO, we had a posted a slight increase. Let me stop here.

And regarding the churn rate, there has been a slight increase of the churn rate, and the reason for this to be straightforward data plan, tablet devices churns recorded an increase compared to the first quarter of last fiscal year, because 2 years ago back in 2015 March, the spring sales season there was a significant increase in tablet sales and these contracts had to be renewed in April or May of the first quarter of this fiscal year. So the churns from these contracts were the major reasons behind the increase of churns, but this irregular factor will no longer in place – will no longer be in place after churns, so we would like to achieve a solid growth for the full year.

Now, then you may ask a question about the performance of the handset sales. Actually the churn rate of handsets overall is improving – decreasing. The change are also improving on a year-on-year basis including the natural change and the retention measures that we have been continuing for the last two years are now kicking in and also the smartphone debut discount for encouraging migration from feature phones to smartphones is now delivering results I believe, that's all for myself. Regarding the gross ARPU you said that it's weak, this will be answered by Mr. Sato, the CFO.

Hirotaka Sato

I am Sato. I would like to respond to your question. Regarding the ARPU for the first quarter, if you compare to the first quarter of last fiscal year, let me just explain how the – how we analyze it. This is the gross ARPU, so this is before applying the monthly support discounts. Voice ARPU, excluding the impact of monthly support discount, posted a decline of JPY 20 year-on-year. This JPY 20 decline was mainly attributable to the aggressive customer return measures, so those were the major factors behind the decline, but of course in the meantime we are up-selling customers and of course there are migration to the new billing plan, so those had a positive impact, but still on a net-net basis we have seen a slight decline.

On the packet ARPU side, before the application of monthly support when you look at the gross number, there was a decline of JPY 20 year-on-year. The major reasons are the similar reasons, customer return measures, although we had some up – so activities to try to cancel that out, we fell short of completely erasing the negative impact, but actually these had a negative larger impact on the packet side.

In the previous quarter, i.e. the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, if you compare with the first – fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 voice ARPU on a gross basis increased by JPY 50 and packet ARPU decreased by JPY 130. Again, there are some irregular factors here and because of these factors we had recorded this performance. That's all from myself. Thank you.

Toshiki Nakayama

Mr. Ando, did we answer your question?

Yoshio Ando

Yes. Actually I have just one follow-up, the Ultra Pack, what was the impact of the Ultra Pack? Can you analyze that?

Toshiki Nakayama

Right. Again, as part of the customer return measures, Ultra Pack is one factor that is counted for as one of the customer return measures when it comes to packet ARPU in particular. The – a portion of the decline in packet ARPU comes from the Ultra Pack. I cannot comment on the exact numbers, but part of that packet decline is related to the Ultra Pack. Thank you.

Operator

We will go on to the next question now. Are there any questions. Are there any other questions? [Operator Instructions] We will go on to Morgan Stanley, Mr. Tsusaka.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Thank you very much, hello? So it's actually a follow-up to Mr. Ando's question. It's about the gross ARPU. Well, the beginning for the customers, the amount billed to customers I think if you tell this portion consists is gross ARPU, then going forward you cannot expect any further growth, is that the case, is that going to be the general direction going forward? If you're going to advance customer return and the smartphone penetration cannot be expected to expand that much further, then in terms of the gross ARPU growth what is your outlook? Is it at best, is it going to remain flat, is that the best we can do going forward do you think? Or are there any still – are there still potential growth factors for gross ARPU? I would appreciate your view about this.

Toshiki Nakayama

Let me share with you the outlook for the medium-term ARPU situation, Mr. Sato will respond.

Hirotaka Sato

It's about the future, so it's a question that's the focus for me to respond to, but in terms of our thinking going forward, right now we're actively implementing customer return. And what is the objective of this active customer return? We must expand and reach our customer-base, and at the same time we believe that this is going to be a source of revenue and a profit. So that is why we're emphasizing this. So reducing – so reducing the price. We don't end there. We want to expand customer-base. We're not going to end just by – just after reducing our price.

And also how to strike a balance with the ARPU. For providing first “docomo with” and also discount for first month smartphone customers. And with that we're trying to migrate our customers from feature phones to smartphones. We want to accelerate this migration and we want to expand ARPU, that is our goal. And secondly, well, a large scale, large volume content services such as [indiscernible], we want to expand this content services and we also want to expand packets and it translates back to up selling.

So that's another thinking on our part. And also customer return, so we're happy in relation to the competition of course, we cannot be totally clear, but any negative – any downside in relation to the customer we want to make sure that we're able to control that. Naturally we want to expand ARPU and within that context we want to able to control any potential negative or downside to customer return and realize overall growth, that is our thinking.

So as things stand today, we're seeing recovering from the monthly support impact. So over the medium term, we believe that we'll be able to maintain the current level and perhaps will be able to realize a slight increase. That is what we're aiming for and that is our intention. In terms of ARPU, well, Hikari-related ARPU, docomo Hikari ARPU is making extensively contribution, so we need to consider that. So in terms of the aggregate ARPU we believe that we'll be able to maintain moderate growth. That is all from my side. Thank you very much. Have we responded to your question, sir?

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Thank you very much. So another question, it's about the monthly support; your business now declining, income from that is declining, but the thing is the negative impact from monthly support on the ARPU, we focus mobiles alone I think several reductions of yen I believe, as a result of the initiatives you're taking to address this as this begins to translate into a concrete result, what's going to be the impact on the actual amount? What is the actual impact?

Toshiki Nakayama

You're talking about this fiscal year, is that the case? Well, I think already had the business plans for this fiscal year, so it's just about the next fiscal year.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Well, you began this since last year and your taking activity throughout this fiscal year, so as opposed to the final and to the end point, I'm not sure fiscal year '19 or fiscal 2020, or is it going to fiscal year '18 or fiscal year '19, I'm not sure what the end point is, but if that should be the case, what's the level that you're aiming for?

Right now, you continue to see a decline and this decline for this fiscal year, I would imagine, is roughly JPY 180 as a whole, JPY 180 as a whole right for this fiscal year, and this going to come down even further. I think that is your expectation. So at the end of the day, where do you see this number going down to? What's the plan? You are talking about – around, so our outlook for fiscal year '18, fiscal year '20, '19, right?

Toshiki Nakayama

Yes.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Do you believe that you will be able to hold this downward trend?

Toshiki Nakayama

At first the level you'll see talks to the downward trend. Thank you. I would like to ask Mr. Sato to continue to respond to this question then.

Hirotaka Sato

With regard to monthly support, for this – in this fiscal year, as we consistently mentioned, we believe that we'll be able to see improvement in the level of JPY 100 billion. And from this – from the next fiscal year onwards we are carrying out a lot of simulation, but year by year, the amount of improvement naturally will become smaller. So fiscal year 2018 or fiscal year 2019, up until that point we are able to envision a certain level of improvement in relation to the impact from monthly support. That's the outlook that we have so far. As far as the level is concerned, actual number is concerned, I'm afraid it's very difficult for us to identify specifically what that number is. I would appreciate your understanding.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Well, so if we take your remarks as a whole, monthly support will continue to go down in terms of its impact and the gross ARPU will remain flat or maybe will show slight increase possibly. If that is the case, then ARPU will continue to expand and we're not expecting a downward decline in ARPU, is my understanding correct?

Toshiki Nakayama

Yes, Mr. Sato will respond to that question.

Hirotaka Sato

Well, as far as ARPU is concerned, as I mentioned earlier, there are factors outside monthly support relates to the amount of customer return that we'll be providing. I mentioned that we want to control the impact from customer return as much as possible. But overall, we don't expect position where – especially, if there is significant downward trend in ARPU and that's going to have a significant impact, then we'll naturally will consider actions. However, we are not considering such a radical situation at this moment. We're not going to expect such a radical strategy.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Well, could I go back? You talked about the – when you let out the situation, you are expecting a situation where you are in a positive territory for both, right? Isn't that the case?

Toshiki Nakayama

Well, naturally as an executive management team, that's the trend we want to achieve to get into positive territory. But as Mr. Sato mentioned, we do not know how the competition landscape will evolve going forward. We have to naturally monitor how will the competitive landscape will evolve. But as far as the overall direction is concerned, as a management team, the direction was already outlined by Mr. Sato. But can we respond adequately to the competitive landscape, that's really is incumbent on our capacity and our capability.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

If I could also have one additional question, sp-mode and i-mode, when you add the customer-base for both these categories, I think that's the main part of our subscriptions, right? But on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it seems at least that this quarter basis is actually showing net decline. In other words, i-mode decline is not being offset by increase in sp-mode. So that's the overall customer subscriber base situation. Maybe my calculation is not correct, but you mentioned that you want to expand – you mentioned rather that your – the customer-base is expanding and net addition is somewhat sluggish. However, you are maintaining your core DOCOMO customer base, but the actual number seem to indicate otherwise, so any response?

Toshiki Nakayama

Well, with regard to sp-mode and i-mode subscriber base and its relation with the overall subscriber base, I would like to ask Mr. Tsujigami to respond to that question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Tsujigami here. Well, i-mode and sp-mode net adds, on a year – it's declining year-on-year on a first quarter to first quarter basis, that is your point. That was seen as a different question. During the first quarter this fiscal year sp-mode based tablets – the churn will be assessing more based tablets. Since it was larger, because this coincided with the time for renewal of these subscriptions.

So that's a special factor. So this special factor no longer applies since June this – June onwards, so situation is improving. So throughout – for the full year – on a full year basis, we believe that we will be able realize a positive net addition. And one other point that I would like to make. In the recent handset and data handset plan, we are providing line for corporate customers that are not using our lines. So there is a difference with the core sp-mode based customers, so please bear that in mind. Thank you very much.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Thank you very much. That’s all.

Toshiki Nakayama

Now, the next question – we will take the next question please.

Operator

And the next question will come from Mr. Masuno of Nomura Securities.

Daisaku Masuno

I have several questions. The first question is about the overall business structure. So your customer return – the size of your customer returns and the – accordingly you will be able to reduce your facilities for your handset including monthly support and other discount programs. So how do you achieve a balance between the customer returns and the reduction of facilities? So is that from a medium-term perspective or are you talking about this fiscal year's impact? If possible, could you comment on the progress in the time line based on the lapse of time?

Let's say when you talk about customer returns, what was the size last year and what are the add-on this year and what are amount for this fiscal year because it's going to accumulate I guess. So can you talk about that first? And then what kind of cost reduction are you going to achieve in terms of the handset sales area? And if that is not sufficient, what kind of cost efficiency improvement can you achieve in the sales efforts? So are you able to recoup on the cost to those measures? So if you can talk about that in a time sequence that will be appreciated.

Toshiki Nakayama

Okay. So this year and also medium-term outlook. So those numbers, how are we going to manage those numbers? I think those can be answered by Mr. Sato.

Hirotaka Sato

Okay. This is Sato, I would like to answer to your question. In the end of last fiscal year this was a question that we have received from the analysts, so customer return measures and the monthly support and the settings that was addressed by the government tax force. As for the – we are using the monthly support in order to provide incentives to customers and I think we have reduced the monthly support and that will have a improvement effect in 2 to 3 years' time.

And the customer return measures will have a negative impact. So if you look at on a single year basis, these will not balance out. So if any shortage of – if you cannot achieve that – balance that out, we will try to use the cost efficiency, the improvements, savings in order to balance – in order to achieve a balance.

For the first quarter, the customer return that were implemented last fiscal year have a negative impact of JPY 50 billion for the first quarter. The additional measures that implemented in the fiscal year '17 will have a JPY 10 billion impact. So in the first quarter the total of JPY 60 billion impact was there from the customer return measures for the first quarter. Now the monthly support improvement, the savings in our monthly support is smaller than the total customer return measures outside, that's how it looks as we speak today.

But on the other hand, the customer return measures full year outlook, I think we talked about that, last fiscal year's implementation and this fiscal year's, so in the total business plan for this fiscal year, the total impact that we are forecasting this fiscal year is JPY 300 billion in our business plan, the total customer return measures from last year and this year is estimated to be JPY 300 billion. And we'll try to mitigate that with the monthly support to some extent, but we cannot mitigate everything, so customer return – the cost efficiency improvement measures will also have to be used.

Daisaku Masuno

So in order – you are achieving – you are planning JPY 90 billion for efficiency improvement. Would that balance out everything for this fiscal year?

Hirotaka Sato

Cost efficiency improvement JPY 90 billion, that's a very important factor for us to finance this, but not everything will be able to achieve a balance on the PL level, so therefore we have to work on up-selling customers and other managerial efforts, and all in all, all combined we'll try to achieve an improvement in operating income, okay, over the medium term, then in the fiscal – on a single year basis the monthly support impact will have to be divided over several years, so you cannot achieve – balance this in a single-year basis, but further down the line, let's say you can achieve an improvement.

Daisaku Masuno

I think that's accumulation, is that right?

Hirotaka Sato

Yes, that's correct. I think we are expecting improvement over time, so perhaps your observation is correct.

Daisaku Masuno

And my second question relates to non-telecom Smart life business. If you look at the first quarter operating income alone, the Smart life business improved – income is not growing that much, but other businesses' contribution is growing significantly. I think there are several factors behind this, so can you comment on the factors behind this trend?

Toshiki Nakayama

So that will be explained from the Smart life side. Smart life operating income and revenues will be explained by Mr. Murakami and the other businesses will be commented by Mr. Tsujigami.

Kyoji Murakami

Okay. Then I would like to focus on the Smart life businesses, and I'll talk about the reasons behind their declining revenues and income from Smart life business. Regarding the revenue decline, this was already mentioned during Mr. Nakamaya's presentation, so again it's not – this is rather formality because of group affiliate DTC's accounting method was changed from the gross basis to net basis and that had an impact of more JPY 10 billion.

So therefore this resulted in a significant decrease in revenues from Smart life business as it was already mentioned during Mr. Nakamaya's presentation. Now, on the income side, your profit side, there are 3 major reasons behind the slight decrease in income from Smart life business. I cannot comment on the detail numbers, but let me talk about what happened overall, the factors, there are 3 factors as I said. Number one, this is rather a positive development and a positive factor, but still the growth of income was limited. We have implemented many different services, added many different services in order to acquire customers. So we had to entail some subscriber acquisition cost in order to launch a new business, so because these cost will kick in first.

So that was one factor that's on for DOCOMO for instance and as a new attempt we have started DOCOMO's insurance consultation service. We are expecting an uplift of business from these factors in the future, so in order to launch these services we had to anticipate expenses to come out first. And also for the existing services, we have tried to revamp the services such as when it comes to content services we have tried to improve the content offering by adding new features, so these are kind of existing services. So the expenses will come up first before the profits kick in. So that's the first factor.

The second factor is about the group company. As a continuing trend, one of the group companies, Oak Lawn Marketing, Oak Lawn company, the hit product has stabilized – the sales of the hit product has stabilized. In our last fiscal year, the performance of this company had continued post a down trend, and therefore in the first quarter of this fiscal year as well on a year-on-year basis they have suffered a decline, but we are now taking lot of measures in order to turn around the performance, but then we have seen this performance bottoming out already, so the down trend continues for the last 12 months or so, but after the start of this fiscal year, it has already started to bottom out. So I think the decline from this factor over time I think will mitigate, will not – will begin to moderate going forward.

And the third factor, this is also about formality, this relates to the change of accounting method and there was some impact from that. d CARD GOLD and the membership fee revenue calculation was changed, so we deferred by 12 months in order to record the revenue from the membership fee. This change of accounting method has resulted in a profit income, a not negligible level of impact was made, was recorded from this formality change. So because of these factors Smart life business for the first quarter recorded a slight decline on a year-on-year basis. That's all from myself, Mr. Murakami.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

And the second part of the question, other businesses will be combined – will be answered by myself Mr. Tsujigami. I'm the – actually heading the sales and marketing division, but the reason why I'm commenting on this is because the profit is increasing from the active sales support type of businesses like the peace of mind services such as the device protection service.

Now let me talk about this in more detail. The [indiscernible], the number of subscribers has grown significantly, is continuing to grow and it has come to a sizable level already in terms of the number of subscriptions. So the income growth came more or less from the cost-efficiency improvement in this area. So when the handset is submitted to repair, I think the performance of our operation has improved.

We call it re-fab, so we utilize re-fab products as if it's a new product. So this has resulted in a cost reduction. So we are using rehab products for the retail and this has improved the cost-efficiency of our other businesses. For other businesses, as you can see in the slide, the support services for peace of mind they accounted for 35% of the income of other businesses, so this peace of mind services has made great contribution for the operating income and other enterprise solutions, enterprise businesses are also making contribution for the profit growth of other businesses and [indiscernible] mentioned major factors.

Daisaku Masuno

My last question, in your new medium-term strategy, you have raised operating free cash flow as one of the major indicators for your management in the first quarter, in the first half of the year because I believe the capital expenditures was larger than regular years, but when you look at the overall full year operating free cash flow projection, are you not forecasting any changes in the guidance?

Toshiki Nakayama

You're talking about this fiscal year's guidance, right?

Daisaku Masuno

Yes.

Toshiki Nakayama

The CFO can comment on that.

Hirotaka Sato

Yes. This is Sato. The full year operating free cash flow projection remains unchanged. We believe we can achieve a recovery and we are expecting an increase over the previous fiscal year and we believe we are confident that we are well-positioned to achieve that number. Last fiscal year there was a higher number in the first half, but we can well manage this and we are well-positioned to achieve this.

Daisaku Masuno

So this relates to the CapEx, and I think the CapEx is progressing in line with your plan right? Is that correct?

Toshiki Nakayama

CapEx can be answered by Mr. Tamura.

Hozumi Tamura

Yes. Regarding – I am Tamura from the Network division and the capital expenditures I think we can manage within the estimated number that we had given at the beginning of the year.

Toshiki Nakayama

We would like to go on to the next question please.

Operator

Next question from Mizuho Securities Mr. Takahashi. Please go on.

Kei Takahashi

Thank you very much. Takahashi is my name from Mizuho Securities. I would like to ask two questions if I may. First, I'd like to ask about your bidding policy – your thinking about the bidding policy going forward. This fiscal year MIC has started to talk about the gap or the gap registration between the billing plan and actual usage. They're now beginning to talk about optimization of this gap with results. They're beginning to make noises, they're actually beginning to focus on the need for a mechanism that optimizes this gap and [indiscernible] has come out with such a plan, as far as DOCOMO is concerned what are your thoughts about this, I would appreciate your insight please?

Toshiki Nakayama

Thank you. I would like to ask Mr. Omatsuzawa respond to this question because he is responsible for the strategy.

Kiyohiro Omatsuzawa

I would like to respond, Omatsuzawa here. It is true that Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication carried out a briefing to explain this matter. We are aware that such a briefing was held. And in that context it seems our recognition is that mature and impresses all three plans, all three [Audio Dip] mobile operators, and there's to be some disparity in terms of the second gigabyte plan. For example at the 7 gigabyte plan it seems that there seems to be some significant gap. That was the gist of the explanation provided by the MIC that is our understanding.

As far as we're concerned, the distribution of the spending plan and the actual data usage distribution, so we focus on our own customer-base. To begin with this cliff of the 7 gigabyte plan doesn't exist in the case of our customer-base. The 7 gigabyte plan this is actually a former nine plan – this is an old plan rather, so we're not only receiving application for this size gigabyte plan, so there is no cliff as far as our customer-base is concerned. And not only do we have a cliff since we provided the initial plan as a new billing plan as the customer side, but to share the data without any risk, and we've been promoting this plan.

So in the case of the share pack five give you share among three users, then simple calculation we're talking about usage of 1 gigabyte or 2 gigabyte per person. So that's – so we have a plan that is equivalent to such a data usage. Not only that, the benefits of the data share plan has already translated into the actual distribution. So when we take a look at the distribution of the data usage and the distribution of the billing plan, we find that there is no major gap or disparity between the two. That is the prevailing situation for DOCOMO customer-base. I would appreciate your understanding on this point.

Now on top of that AU has come out with a new billing plan, this was immediately after we rolled out our new billing plan. So that being the case I think for the time being we need to monitor the situation carefully and of course give the matter serious thought, but we do not yet see any – we do not yet see any significant impact from the new plan as far as DOCOMO is concerned.

Toshiki Nakayama

Have we responded to your question?

Kei Takahashi

Yes, thank you very much. Yes, that's sufficient, thank you. My second question about the churn rate, you explained about the churn rate. You mentioned that the – there was increase for churn from the tablets, but when you focus on the first quarter in tablet itself is there net addition – is there possible net addition for tablet?

Toshiki Nakayama

Yes. I would like to ask Mr. Tsujigami to respond.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you, Tsujigami here. These are called data plan. Yes, we are seeing that increase in net adds.

Kei Takahashi

Is it equivalent to increasing the tablets?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Yes, it's equivalent to tablet. Yes.

Kei Takahashi

Yes, thank you very much. That’s all from my side. Thank you.

Toshiki Nakayama

All right. Are there any other questions? Any other questions or no? It seems that there are no further questions, so we would now like to finish the result presentation for the first quarter fiscal 2017. Thank you very much for your kind attendance.

