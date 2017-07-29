CalAtlantic Group's (CAA) CEO Larry Nicholson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Larry Nicholson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff McCall - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Steven East - Wells Fargo

Michael Dahl - Barclays

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners

Bob Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets

Carl Reichardt - BTIG research

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ken Zener - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the CalAtlantic Group’s 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to the Company’s notice regarding forward-looking statements and remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s SEC filings, including reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading Risk Factors. A question-and-answer period will follow today’s prepared remarks. A recording of today’s presentation will be available for replay a few hours after this call ends, and will continue to be available on the Company’s Web site for 30 days.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Larry Nicholson, CalAtlantic’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Nicholson

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Jeff McCall, our Chief Financial Officer. The second quarter was a productive one for the Company in addition to our solid operating results. I'm pleased with the significant progress we made with our growth strategy, expanding into the robust Seattle and Salt Lake City markets. These entry into strong top 20 markets offer us great growth and earnings opportunities going forward in sustainable, highly desirable long-term markets. We also were very active in the capital markets as well, and Jeff will update you on all the activity in a minute.

As we look forward, we will continue to focus on our capital allocation strategy. Our priorities remain consistent. First, continue to see the pipeline in our existing markets as we find land that meets our underwriting criteria. Local scale does matter with the top five market position in almost 60% of our markets we see firsthand the benefits of size in local market. That's why growing our market share in the current markets we operate is our first priority. Second pursue growth through new markets when we find attractive opportunities, and third, return capital to shareholders through continuing our dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

Turning now to the second quarter operating and financial results, we had 4,078 net new orders, up 4% in number and up 7% in value at an average selling price of $460,000 and new home deliveries up 5% to 3,653 homes compared to the prior year period. We saw order growth accelerate throughout the quarter as April orders were down 7% year-over-year, May was up 8% year-over-year and we finish strong with 13% year-over-year increase in June, while successfully reducing our incentives from 4.7% in April to 4.5% in May, to 4.2% in June. For the quarter, our incentive level orders were 4.4%, down 60 basis points from last quarter and down 80 basis points from the previous year.

Home sale revenues were up 4% year-over-year at $1.6 billion and our gross margin from home sales was 20% right on our underwriting number. In the quarter, we earned $99 million or $.75 per diluted share as compared to net income of $112.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the prior year period. We opened 51 new communities during Q2 of 2017, and ended the first quarter with 559 active selling communities. For the quarter, we averaged 557 active selling communities. Our average community count in the second quarter was down 2% versus prior year due to a few communities closing out early and the grand opening of few communities getting delayed.

We anticipate delivering relatively flat community count growth in 2017 with community count growth accelerating in the first half of 2018. For the full year, we expect average mid single-digit community count growth in 2018.

On the land front, we spent approximately $406.1 million on land and land development in the second quarter and purchased 3,576 future home sites. For 2017, we anticipate a full year spend of approximately $1.6 billion to $2 billion. Land acquisition and development continues to be our primary use of capital as our land pipeline remains strong, and we’re still finding opportunities that meet our underwriting criteria. We currently own or control virtually all of our anticipated deliveries for next year in over 85% of our anticipated deliveries for 2019.

Long-term profitable growth is a top priority for the Company, and we have made significant progress focusing on our goal of double-digit top line and bottom line annual growth. While we believe significant growth opportunities continue exist in our current geographic footprint, we look to supplement the organic growth with geographic expansion.

This past quarter, we announced the entry into two top 20 new markets for the Company with our start-up in Salt Lake City and our acquisition in Seattle. In Seattle, we purchased home building operations of long time leading Seattle land developer Oakpointe Communities. We now own or control over 1,850 lots in this land constrained market, and are targeting the entry level first move up and active adult buyers.

We are actively selling in two communities with a third community planned for opening in the near-term. We expect to get a handful of deliveries from Seattle in 2018 and in excess of 200 deliveries in 2018 and well over 300 in 2019. We have moved quickly to provide CalAtlantic architecture to the planning of new communities and have supplemented the Seattle management team, which is under the leadership of long-term Oakpointe employee, Ryan Kemp with several key hirers. We are well positioned to grow our presence in the market whose results will be included in our west region.

We also announced our entry into Utah. After spending time in the market evaluating several builder potential acquisitions and meeting with most of the key landholders and developers along way, we became convinced that the Salt Lake City market was a home building market that CalAtlantic should be in. We tapped Dave Prolo, a CalAtlantic veteran with significant home building leadership experience in this market to lead our division. Dave is at the ground running and is building our team. We are working on several land transactions and expect to get our first communities open for sale next year. Utah will be included in our Southwest region.

On slide five, we break down our quarter activities across our four regions. As noted earlier, our net new orders for the second quarter increased 4% companywide. Additionally, we maintained pricing discipline throughout the quarter if our incentives on orders down approximately 60 basis points compared to the first quarter to 4.4%; as you can see in the upper left end graph, the order growth rate by region from up 13% in the Southeast to down 1% in North and the Southwest.

Across the Company, order growth rate was up 6% over the prior year, which marks the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year absorption rate increases. Our absorption rate was down 4% versus the first quarter, which is in line with our normal seasonal trends of down 3%. When you dissect our orders by segment, absorption rates were as planned. Entry level was in the mid threes per community per month, move-up was in the high twos and luxury was about 1.6% or 1.6 per month, but represent only about 7% of our closings.

By geographic region, our change in absorption rate vary significantly from up 17% and less with the Inland Empire and Arizona delivered year-over-year absorption growth of over 25% to down 10% in the North. In the North, double-digit declines in Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Mid-Atlantic divisions were partially offset by double-digit increases in Twin Cities. Chicago's reduction was driven by prices increases and margin improvement.

Our order value was up 7% across the Company increased in every region ranging from up 2% in the West to up 20% in the Southeast. The average selling price of net new orders was up 3% across the Company and increased in every region with the exception of the West, which decreased by 1%, which was driven primarily by a mix shift to lower price communities in San Diego.

Before I turn the call over to Jeff, I wanted to provide an update on an I-Joist product issue that several builders are working through. Earlier this month, we and other builders were notified by Weyerhaeuser of a potential issue with their fire rated Flak Jack at I-Joist. The fire rated I-Joist product manufactured after December 01, 2016 was used in the construction of approximately 2,200 homes nationwide, including approximately 400 CalAtlantic homes in our Colorado, Twin Cities and Philadelphia markets. Of the 400 impacted CalAtlantic homes, 87 have been delivered to home owners, six are models are the remaining 307 are in various stages of construction.

We are currently evaluating potential remediation solutions to determine the best course of corrective action for our customers, and do not yet know the ultimate impact this issue will have on our business. Of the 307 homes under construction, 148 are scheduled to close in the third quarter and 144 in the fourth quarter. We expect the combination of the late closings and/or cancellations with respect to these units. That will likely have a negative impact on our net orders closings and revenue in these quarters. We remain committed to finding a viable solution for our customers and appreciate that Weyerhaeuser has taken the responsibility for this issue by working with others and our current and future homeowners to try to minimize the disruption this causes to our customers and our business.

I'd like now like to turn the call over to Jeff who'll provide some more details.

Jeff McCall

Thanks, Larry. On slide six we take a look at our backlog. Our backlog value as of the end of the quarter was $3.6 billion. The dollar value in backlog was up 4% year-over-year, driven by 3% increase in our ASP and backlog and 1% increase in unit and backlog versus prior year. Of the 7,534 units in backlog, 3,382 are currently scheduled to close in the third quarter. The units scheduled to close in the third quarter have an estimated ASP of $452,000, up $8, 000 from the $444,000 ASP of our second quarter deliveries.

The homes sold and closed in the third quarter were impacted reported results, up or down from these backlog figures. Over the past five quarter, the ASP of our deliveries was $7,000 lower than the ASP in our backlog expected at close in the quarter. And the change in ASP remains from down $1,000 to down $12,000 due to the average selling prices expect home to selling for the third quarter.

On slide seven, we breakdown our deliveries. As we mentioned earlier, deliveries in the second quarter were up 5% versus the prior year to 3,653 homes. We had continued strong sale of homes that could sale and close in the quarter and in fact, 714 homes or approximately 20% of our closings in the quarter came from homes that sold during the Q2.

The 3,382 homes currently scheduled to close in the third quarter will get adjusted down due to cancellations and changes to the target closing date of homes currently in backlog, offset by spec sales at closing the home in the quarter. We currently expect 100% to 105% backlog conversion and home expected to close in the third quarter, which equates to roughly 44% to 47% conversion rates on the entire backlog as of June 30th.

The expected backlog conversion ranges have been adjusted down to account for the potential delivery impacts from the I-Joist issue that Larry mentioned earlier. The anticipated gross margin of homes in backlog is 20.8%, up 40 basis points from the backlog gross margin at the start of the second quarter. In terms of the change based on the homes that sell and close in the third quarter, we expect the third quarter gross margins to be in the range of 19.7% to 20.3%. Gross margins for the 2017 full year, is expected to be in the 20.3% to 20.8% range.

On slide eight, we provide our SG&A trend over the past five quarters, including a breakout across four main expense categories. In the second quarter of 2017, our SG&A was 10.7% of revenue, down 100 basis points from the first quarter and up 10 basis points from the prior year period. By expense category, G&A and insurance were flat year-over-year. Incentive comp accrual was down 10 basis points and selling expenses ticked up 20 basis points year-over-year to 5.4%, which was largely driven by higher external commissions.

With the investment in the Salt Lake market, the Seattle market and in additional land resources across the Company to drive future community count growth, as well as the continued elevated external commission costs, we now estimate our full year SG&A rate to be 10.3% to 10.6%.

On slide nine, we provide the key balance sheet items for our quarter end balance sheets. And as Larry mentioned earlier, we had a very busy quarter in the capital markets. On April 4th, we issued $125 million in senior notes in the pack on to our 5.78s notes due in 2024 and $100 million with senior notes to the pack on to our 5.25 notes due in 2026. We utilize proceeds from these offerings to return our 8.4% notes on the May 15, 2017 maturities.

On June 8, the Company issued a notice to repurchase at holders option and a notice of redemption to the holders of the 1.25 convertible notes due 2032. The Company tends to repurchase the entire $253 million principle balance of the 1.25 convertible notes on August 7, 2017 unless such notes are earlier repurchased or converted. If the $253 million of convertible notes are repurchased that has a plan, the fully diluted share count of the Company will be reduced by approximately $6.3 million shares.

On June 9, the Company issued $350 million or 5% senior unsecured notes until June of 2027. In addition, our largest stockholder, MatlinPatterson contribute to secondary marketing offering of a portion of the CalAtlantic stock held by them, reducing their ownership from approximately 32% to 22% based on our fully diluted shares outstanding.

In addition, during the second quarter, we repurchased $150 million of our common stock in the average price of $33.90 per share, including $100 million repurchased as part of the secondary offering. On all these capital market transactions, including the anticipated confirmation of the call over $253 million convertible note due 2032, which borrowing the rise in stock price above the $40.08 conversion price, will occur on August 7th. We have retired approximately 8% of our fully diluted share count since the beginning of 2017.

This is comprising of $4.4 million shares retired for share repurchases during the second quarter and the $6.3 million shares underlying the 2032 convertible notes that are included in our fully diluted share counts. We ended the quarter with available liquidity of approximately $823 million, including access to approximately $655 million of our unsecured revolving credit facility with inventory of approximately $6.7 billion with senior notes payable of approximately $3.7 billion. And we ended the quarter with approximately $4.2 billion of book equity for a book value per share of $38.44 and a tangible book value per share of $29.50.

Our gross homebuilding debt to capital is 47% as of the end of the second quarter, up 260 basis points from the end of the prior quarter, and down 90 basis points versus prior year. And with that, I’d like to turn the presentation back to Larry for his final remarks before opening the call up for questions.

Larry Nicholson

Thanks, Jeff. Before we turn to your questions, I'd like to share with you our outlook and priorities. The fundamentals for housing are good, consumer confidence, household formations, job and income growth, solid resale activity in the tight resale supply and a tight supply of home sites in the prime locations we target, continued to fuel our expectations of top-line and bottom line growth. With that backdrop, our capital allocation priorities remain intact. Our first priority is land and delivering profitable growth.

We will continue to focus on growth plans, both organically and via acquisition. Our second priority is to return capital to our shareholders as evidenced by the $150 million of opportunistic share repurchase we completed during the quarter. I'm confident that our divisions are in lock step with the focus on growth and driving performance. You recently heard from all our management teams during their mid-year business reviews, the time together was very productive, reviewing details about every community discussing the remainder of 2017 plans for 2018 and a detailed review of their land pipeline.

I firmly believe our business is a local business and nothing is more important than spending time listening to our teams. I was very pleased with the conversations, and I want to thank all the employees for their dedication continuing to make CalAtlantic a great Company.

With that, I'd now like to open it up for questions. John, first question please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes [Operator Instructions]. We'll take our first question from Michael Rehaut with J. P. Morgan.

Unidentified Analyst

So first question, just looking -- look at the gross margins. I think in the past you’ve talked about the spec margins versus to be built margins. And some of that I think -- there has been differences in terms of what's were better. I wanted to get a sense as to what your mix of spec versus where you go was in the quarter and what that differential look like?

Larry Nicholson

We’ve seen really movements in closing that gap and the decline…

Jeff McCall

Margins on our spec sales are within 150 basis points of our to-be-builds, that's a great sign. I mean obviously the positive movement we see in the incentives as well. So we continue to focus on and we continue to work on and our teams done a great job. And we do have some markets where our to-be-builds are at a lesser margin than our specs, so big-big focus for the Company.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just moving to SG&A. Based on the guidance, it looks like your back half SG&A is expected to be flattish to maybe slightly better. Want to get a sense as you think about SG&A from a little bit of a longer term perspective. And what the opportunities still are, and how you're thinking about it for next year?

Larry Nicholson

We still think, obviously, this year we've got a little additional SG&A expense. I think we're investing in growth. So we won't get significant reduction this year, and we don’t have the top line growth needed to do so. Looking forward, in 2018 as we reignite and get the growth rolling, as well as continue to control the costs, so I think we’ve done a very good job at. We’d expect to see the gross margins SG&A start to trend down close to the 10%. It will be below the 10.5% this year we were 10.5 % last year. I don’t think it's 2018 we get to that even 10 or below. But ideally, we’re pushing to get that in ’19 or so.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Alan Ratner with Zelman & Associates.

Alan Ratner

Jeff or Larry, just on the gross margin just hoping to drill in here a little bit, so it looks like you had some success reducing incentives through the quarter, and the order growth in May and June certainly seems to suggest demand was pretty solid for the quarter. If I look at the margins, it looks like this quarter came in pretty much as you were expecting. If I remember back the last quarter, I think you were expecting that little dip here in 2Q and then a bit of a ramp up in 3Q, just based on what you had in backlog, at that time. Now, it sounds like you expect more flattish margins next quarter and a pretty healthy ramp in 4Q, about 150 basis points to 200 basis points higher. So I was curious if you can maybe just talk about the moving pieces there. And should we think about that 4Q improvement is really the flow through of those reduced incentives and good sales you had this quarter? Or is that more mix driven and we should think about the 20%, 20.5% for the year as more of a good run rate? Thank you.

Larry Nicholson

I think our best long-term parameter of margins is full gross margin in backlog, which sits at about 20.8% that was up 40 basis points from the prior year. And I think that’s reflects in the positive market dynamics that we’re seeing that reduced incentives and some opportunities there. And as far as the full year, we delivered 20.5% in the first quarter, 20% in the second quarter. We’re guiding to around 20% in the third quarter and our fourth quarter margins are still looking very solid. The updated guidance is based on a little bit of mix impact and a little bit of timing. So we see a material increase in the volume out of some of our loan margin communities, which is a good thing for the business, because we’ve been working really hard to get these communities moving. But it’s a negative -- slight negative on the margins.

And on the timing fronts due to company so municipality related and weather impact we have pushed a few of our really high margin phase deliveries that were scheduled in back half of December are now looking close to be January. So big picture I think we like what we’re seeing with the higher backlog margins reduced incentives and solid demand as we move through the quarter. And we’re pretty optimistic, going forward.

Alan Ratner

And on the incentive decline, I was curious is that specifically tied to a particular price point. Are you seeing more pricing power at some of your lower price point communities, you just mentioned some of the improved absorptions there? And I guess just, going forward, as you think about the mid single-digit community count growth in next year. Should we expect any material shifts in the mix of your business between price points? Thank you.

Jeff McCall

I think it’s a community by community analysis, Alan. We look at it. We expect to see positive movement usually in the selling season as the business is brisk. And then the second half, you give back a little bit. But as I said earlier, you typically see higher incentive levels on spec, which we pretty much got under control now with 150 basis points spread versus to-be-builds. And I think we think that normalized incentive is about 5%. And as we look out at mix I think for next year again, we’ll continue to move our mix more towards entry level first move up and that active adult.

If I look at the lots we bought in the first half of ‘17, 25% of more entry level, 45% will move up and most of that move ups at the lower end of that move up spectrum, 19% were second move up, 2% were luxury and 10% were active adults. So I think as we announced in October of ’15 of where were trying to move our business, we’re seeing that finally that needle start to move.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Stephen Kim with Evercore ISI.

Stephen Kim

Larry, I think you gave the community count guide as being relatively flat for this year and then inflecting upwards in the first half of 2018, and looking for mid single digit growth for the full year ‘18. Just want to make sure I heard that right. And does that -- I guess, does that imply low single digit comps for community count in the first half and maybe high single digit in the second half of ’18. Is that how the year is going to shape up? And can you give us a sense for whatever growth you are expecting in community count. How much of that’s coming from Seattle, the Twin Cities and Salt Lake City, Greenfield?

Larry Nicholson

Well, if you think about Seattle, internally today have two communities open, moving to a third one here in the near-term. Next year that’s probably nine communities. Salt Lake next year -- and we’ve got couple. So Salt Lake not had much of an impact. Twin Cities, it jumps up a little bit. But I think you’re probably right on how you’re looking at it. It will grow through the year. We have a couple of big openings probably in the first quarter, Northern California. And in California, we’ll see the biggest jump in community count next year based on what we have in the pipeline. It jumps pretty dramatically, which we’re extremely excited about because, A, higher ASP, good margins, good velocity. So obviously, that will keep our growth on track.

Jeff McCall

The west is where the majority of the growth comes next year. This year, our west for the year is going to be somewhere in the down of 2% to 5% next year; we’re projecting the west will be up definitely high teens, so we’re seeing a little bit of a mix shift; timing, it's relatively consistent across the quarters next year in the definitely from low to high single digits by quarter.

Stephen Kim

And then regarding the -- I think there was a mention of broker commissions. I know it was mentioned as well in 1Q. And I think last quarter, you would quantified the impact is about 100 basis points to the margin versus what is historically normal. Just wondering if you could refresh, did I get that right? And what was it 2Q, and why are we seeing that number higher than normal?

Larry Nicholson

Yes, you’re correct. Our reference to the 100 basis points was the old normal pre-downturn, historically, for both combined them are, broker commission percentage revenue was running in the low 1%, 1.2%. Right now, companywide, we’re running 2.3% to 2.4% of revenue. As far as why it’s up year-over-year, I think there is two things contributing to that; one, I do think the very tight resale market is driving more broker activity. Our percentage of deals done with brokers is up 200 basis points year-over-year and the other component driving our higher broker, while the rate has been relatively consistent across all of our divisions.

The volume has been a little heavier skewed to out southeast, which had higher growth rate in deliveries and our southeast to have a higher broker participation rates, both in dollars per closing and then in the number of brokers use. So little bit of a mix shift and it's an area that I think the whole industry is focused on trying to bring back down. But it's also an area where it's a little nervous of being a real leader and dropping commission rates when other people aren't so.

Stephen Kim

I know where you want to be at the vanguard of that, I can understand.

Larry Nicholson

In that period and be the leader…

Stephen Kim

All right exactly, not in this one. But one thing to clarify, you're saying that a tighter retail market may have been a contributing factor. But when I think of the tight retail market, I think well, that is a softest market, if you will. There is not a lot of inventory for people to choose from. And so, therefore, if it's a sellers’ market, I would think that you wouldn't need to use brokers as much as you would if there was more of a buyers' market. So that am I missed -- thinking about that incorrectly?

Jeff McCall

I think what we mean by that Steve is with the tight resale market there is less opportunity for the brokers in the resale market. So we're seeing more of them show up in our stores with their customers. And what we see in a lot of markets is the resale inventory that’s left is aged entire need of renovation and a lot of people don't want to go through that. So we think that's driving a spike up of the real orders coming to our stores where in the previous go around inventories been much more in equilibrium.

Stephen Kim

Sounds like you're in a good negotiating position then, okay. Well, thanks very much guys, appreciate the color.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Steven East with Wells Fargo.

Stephen East

Larry, maybe you can talk a little bit about, as you think about your capital allocation. Are new markets taking a more important role in the capital allocation as you look at 2018, 2019 maybe even into 2020? And when you look at these new markets, let's take Seattle and Salt Lake for now. How long is it taking you to -- do you think it gets to scale and normal profitability?

Larry Nicholson

I mean, obviously, our first one is we want to in the market for inorganic growth most profitably do it, so we’re focused in that. When we look at across the space and we look at -- we're in 26, 27 markets today out of the top 50 markets. We see markets that we think offer opportunities for us that are sustainable. And they're all a little different. Salt Lakes is a start up, so it's going to take us a little longer to get going there. We're pleased with the activity we're seeing on the land side there already. Dave’s been there about 60 days now and had a good impact.

The Seattle opportunity is a great opportunity go into a totally land constrained market, which got good price appreciation in the price points that will enter that market at. We think we have tremendous upside to grow that business. And the great thing is that by getting those 1,850 lots, we have at least a runway of roughly, we'll say, three to four years and now we need to start supplementing that to grow the business outside of where we brought. So I mean I think there is everyone's a little bit different. And we think there is still some opportunities out there on the new market side. But we have still lot of opportunity within the markets we’re in to grow organically, and that’s what we’re re pushing our operators to do right now.

Stephen East

And then your absorptions were up, you also talked about mix affecting your revenues and gross margin, et cetera. So a compound question here. Are you purposely trying to drive your absorptions more, I actually alluding to what you just said about going deeper in the markets and could you -- or is that just a function of mix shift down into the entry level? And then Jeff, do you have gross margin deltas among the different product categories?

Jeff McCall

So we’ll take that second one first. And the gross margin differences, right now, are very minimal. When you breakdown from entry level it actually drops slightly to our first move up and compared to entry level, our second move up is a hair higher. Right now, our act to that is a couple really good projects is great gross margin, but I don’t think that’s represented of that market unfortunately. But between our entry level first mover and second move up, we’re all plus or minus 100 basis points and very, very close.

Stephen East

And then on the absorption side. Are you all purposely trying to drive that or is that just a mix shift, or just maybe the market being significantly strong?

Larry Nicholson

I think, it's as we talked about, Jeff talked about some communities that were, I’ll call them, underperforming and getting those paces up and getting those moving, making sure when we open communities that were standing tall. And I think one thing we find is if we open up too early that there is a price to be paid both from an absorption phase and from a margin perspective. So we really pushed our operators to open up 100%. I think that’s been a benefit to us. And I mean it’s a focus throughout the organization on making sure we’re maximizing absorptions. Throughout the organization, there is some mix benefit obviously we spoke of. The entry level is still doing a little bit better. But we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve seen on the absorption side. Now, we got to grow the community count.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Michael Dahl with Barclays.

Michael Dahl

Larry, just to pick up on that last comment about absorptions, I think early on you guys also mentioned buyer segments absorptions are pretty much where you’d expect them pretty normal. So should we take some of your commentary to mean that from here on out really on the growth side, community count and mix shift is going to carry the ball down the field as far? Or do you still think that there is room to drive further absorption growth within those buyer segments? Just want to clarify the response to Steve’s questions.

Larry Nicholson

What I would say Mike is that, we talked about opening more communities in California next year, right. So absorptions in California are going to be higher than in the north or the southeast, let's just say. So as that community count comes on in the west, there is a little bit upside in absorptions in our opinion. So what we mean to say is what we see today has been pretty consistent. When you look across the Company, the west always absorbs at a higher pace, usually in that 4% to 5% when everybody else is at 3% to 3.5%. So we do think there is some upside to absorption in ‘18.

Jeff McCall

As well as [indiscernible] is mix as we bring on more entry level. Obviously, entry levels over the past year and we’ll be growing our active adult, which absorbs faster and shrink a little bit on luxury, which is the first absorber.

Michael Dahl

And then, secondly just wanted to drill down into the issues with I-Joist and Weyerhaeuser, and some of the numbers that you outlined as far as your impacts there, so two part question here; is you outlined 400 homes that are, I think, currently impacted in some form of either construction or people who have already moved in. How many homes had you planned to roll this product out to over the next handful of quarters that you now have to go back and readdress how you’re going to construct the homes? And then the second part is; I know, it’s early; but since you mentioned that you expect some level of cancelations as a result; can you give us any update on how many you’ve actually seen to-date?

Larry Nicholson

So let me address the first part, the new product coming out. We’ve just -- there’s a fire assembly you can just change it, we can change it immediately. So if there is no impact the starts that are go into the field today. So future deliveries outside of what we’ve identified here in the roughly I think its 307 houses. There should be zero impact in those productions moving ahead. As we get through this, obviously, we got to resolve what the actual repair is. So that’s what we’re working through right now to make sure that A, you have a repair that we know is going to work so that make sure that our customers are taken care of. We’re working with Weyerhaeuser directly on that and hopefully get that resolved in the near-term and then start doing repairs.

As far as cancelations, we’ve had minimal cancelations. We’ve been very, very proactive with getting out in front with the customers and trying to take care of their living accommodations and all those things that would be important to them in the short-term. And I don’t think it will have a massive impact on cancellations, it’s just a delay. And again, we’re trying to get through this as timely as we can. But those are questions I can’t really give you definitive timeframes on right now until I get a protocol that we can execute.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank.

Nishu Sood

So Larry, you talked explicitly about getting back to double-digit revenue growth. I was hoping if you could, as you think about that goal longer term. How do you see the components or the build-up in getting there? You laid out, for example, mid single-digit community count growth next year. So how the other components of getting into double-digit revenue growth, I mean, absorptions flat or would those be up. ASPs as you’re mixing in the future more towards entry level might present somewhat of a pressure, especially without too much pricing power overall. Maybe in delivery schedules, you see some room to improve there and some maybe improving your backlog conversion ratios? If you can just maybe help me out understand the components of getting to that double-digit target for revenues?

Larry Nicholson

Well, I think you did a great job answering your own question Nishu. So I mean it’s all those things, right. It’s not one thing that’s going to drive it. Obviously, organic growth in the community count, absorptions picking up. As we said, we think we have a little bit of upside absorptions going into '18. We'll continue to increase prices where we can. Cycle time is a big opportunity for us, I believe that we can as we get labor little bit more in balance and -- and these markets we've been able to renegotiate and we’ve seen improvements in our cycle time, that's a big help, and then I think acquisitions adds to that. So I don't think there is one golden goose there. But we need to execute on all of them as we said in our prepared remarks and we'll get a little bit from all those. But we're confident we can get back to that double-digit growth.

Nishu Sood

And long-term, are you thinking '18, it seems like it might be difficult. So just more of a '19 or '20 target?

Larry Nicholson

Well, I think we believe we can get there in '18 right now based on our mid-year business plan reviews with our operators and what we see in the pipeline that we’re fairly comfortable we could get there. And we're not one as to go out, and as you know, say things that we don't think we can get there.

Nishu Sood

And on the gross margin outlook for the year lowering from 20.5% to 21%, to 20.3% to 20.8%, I think Jeff you mentioned that that's mainly a function of some moving around to some units, some mix and response to an earlier question. So there has obviously been volatility as your mix has evolved overtime, some close out of some higher margin communities is obviously your efforts over the last year and half to accelerate absorptions out of some of your lower performing quartile. How should we think about what a normalized or target gross margin would be out of the longer term CalAtlantic portfolio? I mean, obviously, there is going to be a big bump in 4Q and sounds 1Q gross margins. Does that represent more of a longer term targeted mix, or is it more what we've seen so far in '17 and in 3Q as well?

Jeff McCall

I think we believe we can get back to that 21% margin on a consistent basis. And that's what we're targeting to do right now. So as you said, our fourth quarter margins are around there. And basically what we're seeing in where we’re open in our new communities, we think there is an opportunity to get back up around that 21%.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Megan McGrath, MKM Partners.

Megan McGrath

Sort of a follow up on the same lines, let’s talk big picture here. I mean, your earnings are declining as your gross margins are down and your top-line growth is not strong enough to offset that. And it doesn't sound like, from your guidance, that's going to improve at least in the third quarter. So what's your message for investors here? Do we need to be patient and wait until fiscal '18 before that dynamic reverses? Or is there anything you can do to accelerate that so we start to see earnings growth sometime sooner?

Larry Nicholson

I think that what we say is when we announced last quarter that we were going to have a relatively last community count growth, we're doing everything we can to expedite that. But as you know, it's a little difficult to turn it on quickly because we just not a lots around. So what I would tell you is we'll see continued improvement from the third to the fourth quarter in margins and revenue. And as we’ve said, we expect to see community count growth in the first quarter of 2018 that we can put up sustainable growth through 2018 and beyond.

We feel good about our land position to deliver that. As we said, we have basically everything for next year and 85% in 2019 in place. And so I think we’ve demonstrated we’ve gone out we’re setting the table. And then we can add to that again by acquisitions. We were fortunate to get the Seattle opportunity done, which is a great opportunity for the Company. Salt Lake is a startup, so it will be a little bit slower. But I believe there will be other opportunities on the acquisition side as well. So I guess what I’d tell you is the third quarter would be a low point and then from there, we should be able to put up quarter-over-quarter improvement.

Megan McGrath

And then you mentioned what my follow up was going to be, which is on M&A. It certainly sounds like you’re shifting towards being more open to potentially more M&A. Do you think, and I know this is a hard question to answer. But do you think M&A is more likely to come like you said in those areas where you want to increase your relative share? Or do you think new markets is the more likely place that you might want to go there?

Larry Nicholson

Well, we’re trying to do both, but it's probably more likely in markets we’re not in, honestly. And I think that we -- look again, Seattle, there is quite a few we identified it probably 7 or 8 markets that we think are great opportunities for the Company that we’re not in. But I mean we still have great opportunities within our organization. We announced that last quarter in Minneapolis. We did the tack on with the [indiscernible]. We bid on some additional ones, some of that we didn’t get, some of that we’re still waiting to hear within markets. So we had a full core press on every branch of our business to start pushing the gas paddle. And I think we’ll start to see that payoff here in the near term.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Bob Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets.

Bob Wetenhall

You’ve given me a vibe today. And I am just trying to understand like it seems like the 21% targets that weighs-out. And I know last year you wanted to put money to work and buy some dirt. Is this an issue where you’re just not able to find enough dirt that underwrites to your written profile? And how should we think about land for this year and next?

Larry Nicholson

Bob, I am going to answer your first quick one, we’re pretty positive about what we see in the future. I mean, I think we talked about our margins in the fourth quarter being north of 21%. So I mean I think we’re pretty up the positive. And as we said on previous calls, we continue to find land that underwrites we look at a lot of deals, not to say that it's not more difficult because it is. But we stayed disciplined and I think we’re starting to see the fruits of some of that in our strategy and little bit tick up in our backlog margin. So I think that’s a positive that we see. We see a positive in our spec to to-be-builds.

So I think we’re all moving in the right direction. It's just, as we said earlier it's going to take a little time. So I think as we get through the third quarter and we get to the fourth quarter. And then the land spend we said $1.6 billion to about $2 billion. We believe we can get that out the door this year and I think we’ve spent little over 700 so far. And again, based on our meetings with our operators couple of weeks ago and going through what’s coming through the pipeline, we feel pretty good about that. So we feel real good about the business looking out over the headlights and where it’s going.

Bob Wetenhall

And then when you’re thinking about some of the price was a little softer, and it does sound like you have some direct cost headwinds. And it seems like there’s also a mix shift towards co-broker, which is impacting SG&A. What’s the secret sauce then given the fact that you have some cost headwinds on both the gross line and in SG&A that will enable you to get net margin expansion, going forward?

Larry Nicholson

So I think we, obviously, we see opportunities in the communities we’re in today and what we’re opening, and what’s coming down the pipeline from when we underwrote them to where pricing is today and where cost is. Cost has always been an issue. Our cost in the quarter was up about 0.6%, lumber being the biggest variable, but lumber was up. We took about 6% or 8% increase in Q2 on lumber, which we already have factored into our Q3 closings. But what we’re seeing so far on lumber is great, because we’re seven weeks into the trailing 13 week average, and we really haven’t seen any movement in lumber.

So we’re hoping that that lumber pricing starts to abate. On the labor side, we continue to -- we have most divisions took small increases in labor, three were cost neutral, one reported a decrease. The biggest increases were in the West in Phoenix, Vegas and San Diego. But I think we feel pretty good that we can cover most of that with pricing, right now. So the labor side will have a little bit of impact on it, going forward. But it hasn’t -- it’s been actually better I think than we anticipated this year.

Bob Wetenhall

And on the SG&A side, manage some of the co-broker headwind, or is that just something that…

Larry Nicholson

That’s a tough one. And I think Jeff said to it. We try to figure out how do we attract people without a broker and while there is no one good answer our marketing obviously. But I said earlier, I think a lot of it's coming from the resale market, because there’s really just not much opportunity for them to make money in the resale market today, because there’re such inventory issues. And as Jeff said, certain parts of the country and certain types of buyers always have a broker. So when we get to a cultural buyer, they’re always going to have a broker with them, that’s just the way it works.

In some markets in the southeast, like in Atlanta, probably 65% to 70% of our business minimal is going to be that cultural buyer. Some places in California, we can just say we’re going to pay 10 grand or 15 grand a house, we’re not going to pay a percentage in that works that in most markets. And then you fight the battle with everybody raising co-operates and you get to the end of a month, of the end of the quarter. So sometimes you got to fight that battle too but we’re focused on it. But I don’t expect to see it change dramatically in the near-term.

Bob Wetenhall

Just one follow-up, your $700 million spent year to-date and you’re targeting $1.6 billion to $2 billion. So if you use that $2 billion, your $700 million in land spend, you’re at third of the way and we’re halfway through the year. Does that imply that you might be towards the low-end, or are you confident you can do like $1.750 billion in line spend? Thanks and good luck.

Larry Nicholson

As I said earlier, we have a lot of stuff coming on in California. And as you know, California is extremely expensive. So that's where the delta gets breached.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Carl Reichardt with BTIG research.

Carl Reichardt

On along the lines of the west expansion. Can you guys talk a bit about the mix in New California in terms of location and/or price point target market? And then is there any incremental SG&A? I assume it is built into the guidance related to the Seattle acquisition growing that and the Salt Lake expansion. And how should we think about that?

Larry Nicholson

There is a little bit of SG&A build into those two, probably you're right. And then as far as expansion when you look across Northern California, Bay Area, we have two large communities, one that's partially open and we opened for sale in June. We got three additional product lines we have to roll out there. And then we're developing a large community that will have five price points in the East Bay. And then we also have, in Sacramento, we have a handful of communities that will be opening there as well. Southern California and Orange County, we have an active adult deal that has three product lines that will open this quarter, I hope.

And in San Diego we've got a couple of in Otay Ranch down [indiscernible] we’ll be bringing on a couple of more product lines there. So really throughout California and we just did open a great deal in Santa Barber as well called Tree Farm, probably the only new home market in that market. And we got two product lines open, and it's done very well so far. So we see great opportunities in California over the next, I'll say openings, over the rest of the year in the first quarter. But it's pretty well spread across all the markets.

Carl Reichardt

I always think that California has done seven different markets as opposed to one, so thanks for that. And then just a follow up on I-Joist, it seems like that issue was scattered across three desperate divisions. And I was wondering if the choice to use the I-Joist product was a division manager choice that there was that common floor plan that had it build in. Does this seem odd to me that was in three very separate markets. Thank you.

Larry Nicholson

Well, they're all basement markets. So it's really only first floors. And it's basement markets where the municipal requires a fire rating between the floors in some markets we have that's not required. We viewed this product for quite some time. They change the engineering on it in late December of '16, and that's where the issue is rooted. So I’ve used the product for years, never had a problem with it. And unfortunately, a change in their engineering of it has caused little bit of pain for short term.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from John Lovallo with Bank of America.

John Lovallo

I guess the first question is, if we went back a year ago, I think the expectation would have been that community count growth in 2017 would have been called low to mid single digits. And so as we fast forward to your expectations for 2018, I mean, where do you see is the biggest risks to that mid-single digit target you have out there for community count?

Larry Nicholson

I don't see a tremendous amount of risk in it, because we see it in the pipeline. I think probably a year ago we might have been overly aggressive in some assumptions on when we could deliver things, not to make excuses. But the municipal side hasn’t gotten any easier. We did have a little bit of weather in California that probably cost us 45 days of grading, which pushed a few of those things out. But I think, as I said earlier, we just met with all of our operators. We went through community-by-community what’s opening up the rest of this year, what’s opening up next. And I think we feel pretty comfortable that it's not back end loaded, as well. There is more fluid throughout the year, which is what we want to see. I think this year was a little back end loaded, and I think that probably cost us a bit.

John Lovallo

And then if we think about, just looking at backlog conversion over the first two quarters of the year, you had nice acceleration on a year-over-year basis. And then when we look at the third quarter guide, of the 3,382 and if we account for the Weyerhaeuser issue, the 144 homes that were expected to be closed in the fourth quarter, and then even think about some spec. It still seems like the backlog conversion ratio in the third quarter is expected to be flattish or maybe even down year-over-year. So I guess the question is first, am I thinking about that right and if I am what’s the driver of that? Thank you.

Larry Nicholson

John, the preferred way to look at the backlog conversion is based on what scheduled to close. So when we look at that, our schedule to close the range that we gave was 100% to 105%, so making up more up than the cancelations with the specs. But that was impacted from the impact from I-Joist reduction. Without the I-Joist reduction, the range would have been 104% to 109%. And at that 104% to 109% that gives you up, for example, third quarter of last year was 101%. So I think that backlog conversion 104% to 109% puts us at the higher end of what we’ve seen over last couple of years, albeit at our backlog conversion based on what was expected to close in the second quarter was our highest conversion since the merger.

So we’ve made some pretty good progress on the details on the delivery summary slide that we provided. You can see two big component contributing to the strong conversion in the second quarter one was the over 20% of the closings came from specs that’s what we closed in the quarter, which is a nice number. The other one was we actually had very little growth and percentage wise the lowest in several-several years of fallout from our backlog, which I think is a positive sign. I know our operations folks really focused on dialing that in and making sure that nothing slips. And one quarter definitely is not a trend, but I was pleased to see the progress we’ve made there.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Ken Zener with KeyBanc.

Ken Zener

It sounds really like the gross margin -- obviously, there is lots of different regions that you have. But your gross margin, all else equal, really seems to reflect your increased community openings in the West California as you look into FY 2018. Is that accurate?

Larry Nicholson

We haven’t given any real specific gross margin guidance, only our backlog gross margin at 12.8 and that’s up from the previous two quarters. So we basically dropped that down first quarter, fourth quarter of last year and then starting to move positive. But that is not mix related, in fact, in that you will see that the west makes up less of that now than it did, you’re going back three quarters. So the mix impact and the openings that we’re going to be seeing coming from the west, that’s not reflected in -- the weighting is not reflected yet in our backlog margins.

Ken Zener

But I mean, it would seen that given that’s a hire EBIT margin per year key, as it seems like that would just mathematically have that impact next year. You talked about the West California communities opening bigger part of the growth next year. And Larry, you talked about having less back half weighting, so a better cadence. Is that going to be just more in the first half of ’18, and I’m time that over to your comments that it might lift your pace up next year?

Larry Nicholson

I mean the west -- we’re reporting just on the west, which tend to have the higher absorption rates. The west community count growth is heavier weighted towards the front half.

Ken Zener

That’s exactly what I was asking. I guess just if we could think of -- I think it's about two years ago that the merger was being put into place. And Larry you talked about slower community count openings, how it delays municipalities. Whether it was -- I guess, because it takes a while to build the cadence of what’s in the Company. How do say just taking a big picture and avoiding the weather, avoiding these three year six month delays in communities. Do you think there was something that would be done differently to avoid the trough in community count growth we’re seeing right now? Or was that really just a function of the fact that you’re obviously integrating two different companies. So you want to keep your eye on the ball and not do any missteps? Thank you

Larry Nicholson

I think, obviously, we took our eye off the ball but we had lot of things going on. And so just didn’t get to the play and hit the ball, I guess easiest way to saying it. So we’ve gone back through all of that as we identify the issue, met with everybody. In our planning, I think, we do a much better job when we layout a new community when we’ve purchased it how long it’s going to take, what are the hurdles. I think we were little aggressive in some of our underwriting early, and I think we’ve resolved some of that. We’re seeing better execution on that today, and things that are opening, where more things are opening plus or minus a month, which is pretty good.

We’re not having that six month or five month delay. So I think we put things in place to look at that, understand it, analyze it and then make the necessary changes. So I mean I think we feel again good, because we have all these things in the pipeline and we either own them or contracted for them. They’re moving through the pipeline fairly timely and on schedule. So I think as we go forward, as a company, we’ll be able to do much better job planning that.

Operator

And that concludes today’s question-and-answer session. At this time, I’ll turn the conference back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Larry Nicholson

Thanks, John. Appreciate it. And thank you everyone for joining us today. We’ll look forward to sharing our results with you again in a few months. Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.