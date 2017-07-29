MBT Financial's (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Chaffin - President and CEO

John Skibski - EVP and CFO

Tom Meyers - EVP and Chief Lending Manager

Analysts

Matthew Forgotson - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Operator

This discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements about MBT Financial Corp. pertaining to our financial condition, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from historical performance and these statements.

We have identified some of these risks and uncertainties in our forward-looking cautionary statement at the end of our earnings release issued yesterday and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and in the risk factors discussed in MBT Financial Corp.'s Form 10-K for 2016 and the Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter of 2017.

If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by MBT Financial yesterday, you can access it at the company's website at www.mbnt.com.

On the conference today, from MBT Financial Corp., we have Doug Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Skibski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager.

We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and then open the call up to questions.

At this point, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chaffin.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you, Chad and good morning everyone. At the close of business yesterday, we announced earnings for the second quarter of 2017 totaling $3.640 million compared to the second quarter of 2016, which reflected a net income of $4.239 million.

Net of the effect of the reversals in the provision for loan losses, ORE losses, securities gains, and adjustment to wealth management fee income, core earnings increased by 15.7% compared to the second quarter of 2016. By the same core earnings comparison, results for the first six months of 2017 reflected a 17.6% improvement over the first six months of 2016.

While net interest income, non-interest income, and non-interest expenses were all supportive of this quarter's performance, the bulk of our earnings improvement is a result of increased net interest income and the net interest margin.

Net interest income for the quarter improved by 6.7% compared to a year ago and was up by 2.8% on a linked-quarter basis. The net interest margin equaled 3.31% for the second quarter, a significant improvement from the 3.10% reflected in the second quarter of 2016.

The trend in improved asset quality continued. The total classified assets declining by $3.3 million from the previous quarter and $14 million from a year ago. In spite of a healthy $20.2 million growth in the loan portfolio for the quarter, the improvement in asset quality metrics allowed us to avoid an additional loan loss reserve this quarter. The provision for loan losses continue to be relatively robust at 1.19% of loans outstanding.

Tom Myers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality improvements later during the call. But first, I'd ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

John Skibski

Thank you, Doug. As Doug mentioned earlier, the net profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $3.640 million, a decrease of $599,000 or 14.1% compared to the second quarter of 2016 profit.

Today, I will review some of the details about the second quarter results, including some of the unusual items in the second quarters of 2016 and 2017 and I will provide an update of our expectations for the second half of 2017.

The net income in the second quarter of 2016 was positively affected by the negative provision of $200,000 and securities gains of $1.8 million. Securities gains were the result of federal agency bonds, where we owned at substantial discounts being redeemed earlier at full par value. Excluding these two items and the small loss and other real estate activity, the net income would have been slightly below $3 million or $0.13 per share.

The net income for the second quarter of 2017 benefited from the core adjustment of $389,000 in our wealth management income. Adjusting for that and the small securities gains and ORE losses in the quarter would have resulted in net income of about $3.4 million or $0.15 per share.

The net interest income for the second quarter of 2017 increased $620,000 or 6.7% compared to the second quarter of 2016 even though average earning assets decreased $3.2 million as the net interest margin increased from 3.10% to 3.31%.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points from 0.27% in the second quarter of 2016 to 0.19% in the second quarter of 2017 and the yield on earning assets increased 15 basis points from 3.25% to 3.40%. The loan portfolio yield is unchanged at 4.60% and the investment yield increased from 1.81% to 1.92%.

$44.5 million in loan growth over the past year was primarily funded by a reduction in the investment portfolio and as a result, the mix of average earning assets in loans and investments shifted from 51/49 in the second quarter of 2016 to 55/45 for the second quarter of 2017.

The 15 basis point increase in the asset yield consisted of 18 basis points due to the growth of a loan portfolio, five basis points due to the improvement in the investment portfolio yield, and minus eight basis points due to the reduction in the size of the investment portfolio.

On a linked-quarter basis, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased one basis point and the yield on earning assets increased nine basis points, resulting in 10 basis point improvement in the net interest margin.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is expected to remain stable, while the earning asset yield is expected to continue to improve due to the recent fed fund rate increases and the improvement in the mix of earning assets, resulting in further improvement in the net interest margin. We expect our quarterly net interest income to average approximately $10 million in the second half of this year.

The provision for loan loss expense increased $200,000 compared to the second quarter of 2016, as we did not record a provision expense this quarter compared to a negative expense of $200,000 in the second quarter of 2016.

Loans charged-off totaled $396,000 and recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $199,000 for net losses of $197,000 or 0.12% of average loans annualized.

Asset quality remains very strong and improvement in the historical loss factors enabled us to use the net charge-offs to reduce the allowance for loan losses to $8.1 million or 1.19% of loans.

Total loans outstanding increased $20.2 million, or 3% during the quarter, while the amount of non-performing loans decreased $1.1 million or 7%. The allowance includes $1 million of specific allocations on $12.8 million of loans evaluated from impairment and $7.1 million of general allocations on the remainder of the portfolio.

Due to robust allowance, we did not expect significant changes in our provision expense during the second half of the year, unless loan growth exceeds our expectations or an unforeseen credit issue arises.

Non-interest income excluding our wealth management fee accrual adjustment and gains in losses on securities and ORE transactions increased $172,000 or 4.5% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Fees for wealth management services are built in arrears and previously, we recorded this income uncollected. In order to properly reflect the receivable on our balance sheet, we recalled during the quarter $389,000 in June for the June fees that were collected in July. Excluding this, wealth management income increased $53,000 or 4.8%.

In addition, service charges on deposit accounts increased $30,000 or 3% due to an increase in fees on demand deposit accounts. And income on bank-owned life insurance increased $50,000 due to an increase in the BOLI investment and the restructuring of the BOLI portfolio.

Origination fees on mortgage loans sold decreased $21,000 or 15.4% due to a decrease in mortgage loans sold. Total non-interest income excluding securities gains activity should average nearly $4 million per quarter the rest of 2017.

Non-interest expenses increased $136,000 or 1.5% compared to the second quarter of 2016. Salaries and benefits decreased $126,000 or 2.3% due to lower salaries, more salary expense deferred with loan origination costs, a lower incentive compensation accrual, and lower employee benefits expenses.

Increases in most other non-interest expense categories were offset by a decrease of $84,000 in our FDIC insurance assessment and the $89,000 in other insurance expense. We expect our total non-interest expense to remain around $9 million per quarter for the second half of 2017.

This quarter our tax expense of $1.586 million reflects an effective rate of 30.3% of our pretax operating income, compared to 30.8% in the second quarter of 2016. We expect that our tax-exempt income from the municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance will keep the effective rate near 30% for 2017.

Our capital and liquidity positions are very strong and we comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well-capitalized by federal banking regulators. The large size of our investment portfolio provides a source of liquidity, which will enable us to fund growth in our loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest rate risk effectively and our strong lean assets on to the balance sheet will provide a benefit to earnings if rates continue to increase. We are also actively managing our capital so that we can provide a good return to our shareholders while planning for longer term growth.

Our capital management plan includes the authority to repurchase up to 1.8 million shares of stock in 2017 if conditions change, and we determine the repurchase activity would be the proper use of capital. Dues then paid in the first half of 2017 exceeded net income, causing retained earnings to decrease by $10.6 million.

However, the increases in the market value of securities available for sale caused a decrease of $3.8 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss. In total, capital decreased $6.9 million during the first half of the year.

Total shares outstanding increased during the first two quarters of 2017 and our book value per share decreased from $6.20 at the end of 2016 to $5.87 at the end of the first six months of 2017.

Turning to the first half of 2017, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.75% to 9.95%. The total risk based capital ratio decreased from 18.12% to 16.63%. And the common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased from 17.07% to 15.63%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position to support future growth opportunities.

This concludes my remarks and I'll now turn the call over to Tom Meyers.

Tom Meyers

Thanks John. Loan totals increased for the quarter, with the average balance increasing by $16.3 million or 2.5%. The increase over the past 12 months totaled $47.4 million or 7.6% or remains noteworthy that the increase over the past year was lower due to our successful completion of the strategic runoff of roughly $14 million of classified loans. Net of that reduction, our growth for the trailing four quarters would have totaled roughly 10%.

Local economic activity remained stable and our loan pipeline totals continue to show improvement. The commercial pipeline averaged $84 million thus far in 2017, which is 18% higher than the prior year and our level of new commercial loan commitments booked the first half of 2017 totaled $90 million, which represents a 34% increase over the same period in 2016.

In addition, our period end loan balance as of June 30th is over $10 million higher than the average total. Based on these factors, I expect average loan balances to increase further in the third quarter of 2017.

Our asset quality totals are sound. The bank wide delinquency total has been at or below 1% for five of the past six months and ended the quarter at 0.9%. The ratio of classified assets to capital continued its positive trend and now totals 8.6% compared to 11% at the beginning of the year.

The classified asset total declined by 21% for the quarter and improved by 54% over the past year. In addition, NPAs improved by 5.6% for the quarter and 40% over the past 12 months.

For the quarter, we recorded a zero provision expense, which is the 12th consecutive quarter in which we've had either a negative or zero expense. Our allowance for loan losses declined slightly for the quarter and over the past year has been reduced from 1.55% to 1.19%.

In summary, key results for the quarter include continued reductions in the level of both classified asset and NPA totals, positive loan delinquency totals, steady economic activity in our market area, improving loan and commercial pipeline growth, and indications of further loan growth during the third quarter.

That completes my comments. I'll turn the call over to Doug for additional remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks Tom. We're pleased with the continued trends in core earnings reflected in the second quarter, particularly evidenced by continued loan growth, increased net interest income, stable noninterest income, improved asset quality, and mindful control of expenses.

As mentioned earlier, our Board of Directors has approved increasing our quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of August 10th, payable on the 17th.

Finally, early this morning, at the request of our two largest institutional investors, we filed an S3 Registration Statement to register a portion of the shares they purchased from the company in a private placement in December of 2013.

Each investor will individually determine the appropriate timing and level of any transactions related to this filing and they have indicated to us that no specific transactions are planned at this time. The Board felt that given our performance over the past four years, it is important to provide this liquidity flexibility to those investors.

We continue our strategic focus of improving all aspects of our earnings and growth performance, managing capital appropriately and we feel that we are well-positioned to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities through acquisitions should they become available in the future.

I'll now accept any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Matt Forgotson with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Matthew Forgotson

Good morning gentlemen.

Doug Chaffin

Good morning Matt. Sorry for the siren going by us this morning.

Matthew Forgotson

That's okay. We probably have one ourselves here. So, Doug, maybe we'll just start high level. Can you give us a feel for how you're feeling about the regional economy these days? Any pockets of particular strength there or softness.

Doug Chaffin

I'll start and John and Tom may want to pull in. We're seeing some pretty good stability in the local economy and maybe you can see growth in some pockets. Employment levels continue to be strong, stable, and slightly growing. We've talked before over in the past that there is a need in demand for skilled labor and talented labor. That's a state-wide issue in the State of Michigan. If not for that, we probably see even further growth in Monroe County.

Our employment levels are -- the wage levels in this market are right at national levels, better than the state levels. And anecdotally, our commercial customers are showing lot of signs for growth, which is part of the reason we grew in the second quarter and our pipeline continues to improve. Tom, make some specific comments if you've got something further.

Tom Meyers

The -- Matt, the economy here just seems stable and steady. There's nothing extraordinary. We don't have as many cranes in the air as Washington, D.C. continues to have, but things are steady here and I'm very encouraged.

Matthew Forgotson

Great. Okay. Thank you. And Tom, I guess, I'll just stick with you. It looks like on a year-to-date on an annualized basis, you're doing about 9.5% loan growth. In light of the strong pipeline that you just referenced, do you think that you can sustain that growth rate here in the back half of the year?

Tom Meyers

If you would ask the question on 7.5%, I would have said yes without hesitation. But I -- again Matt, I'm very, very encouraged with the numbers I see. The pipeline is strong. I pulled that 7.5% number from the growth over trailing 12 months. I think that kind of pace is very achievable and perhaps, even a little bit better.

Doug Chaffin

On the pipeline, Matt, if I could just add a little bit additional color to it. We've talked about this before. We continue to see about half of our pipeline and half of our growth coming from Wayne County and the rest coming from Monroe County and mainly, the south of the Monroe County.

And it continues to be a pretty good mix between traditional C&I and NCRE. So, that trend really continues, which is what leaves us to this comment on stability. It's just very, very -- that stability just continues.

Matthew Forgotson

Got it. Okay, great. And I guess just shifting over to margin. John, can you give us a feel for how you intend to fund that loan growth from here? Should we be expecting a reallocation out of securities portfolio? Or do you think that the balance sheet begins to grow here?

John Skibski

Probably see a mix of that, Matt. Typically we see deposits start to pick up this time in the year. We get some tax collections going on and municipal deposits come off a bit and also we've got plenty of liquidity in the investment portfolio. We can easily fund it even if deposits don't grow.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay. And in the 10 basis points of expansion we saw this quarter, do you have a breakdown of how much was attributable to the rate hike and how much was attributable to the remix?

John Skibski

The remix contributed most of it. In the actual loan yield, it was flat from the same quarter last year, but that's probably because of fees and now they get treated when loans prepay. So, I can't really tell you how much was rate. We have over $100 million in variable rate loans that are affected our retirement, the prime goes up. So, there's a fair amount of impact from that, but that's not the only driver.

Matthew Forgotson

Perfect. Okay. And then lastly from me and then I'll hop out. Doug, just on the M&A outlook, can you give us an update in your level of optimism here as you move through the year that you might actually get something done? Or give us just a feel for the M&A discussions that you're having?

Doug Chaffin

Well, yes, I'm not going to lead you to believe that we're going to do anything before the end of the year. We certainly keep feelers out. We certainly have very mindful respectful conversations. We're still focused on that. More or less, 75-mile radius from Monroe, which includes parts of Ohio, includes even parts of Indiana and Michigan, obviously.

I think that with the market activity in general, with a lot of the excitement that occurred since November of last year, interests kind of [Indiscernible] a little bit and it and maybe picking up somewhat now, now that all that's going to settle out. But there is nothing at the forefront right now. We just keep having conversations.

Matthew Forgotson

Thanks so much for the color guys.

Doug Chaffin

You bet.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Chaffin for any closing remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you. Well, thanks for joining us this morning. We'll continue to keep you informed of our progress and we'll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

