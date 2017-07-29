Cray's (CRAY) CEO Peter Ungaro on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Paul Hiemstra – Treasurer and Investor Relations

Peter Ungaro – Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Brian Henry – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Analysts

Alex Kurtz – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum

Aaron Rakers – Stifel

Joan Tong – Sidoti & Company

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Paul, and thank you all for joining the call today. I'll start with some comments on the announcement we made this week as well as our second quarter performance. Then I'll turn it over to Brian, who will go through our financial results and outlook. I'll wrap up by discussing our focus areas for the rest of the year and then open the call for Q&A. Yesterday, we announced that we entered into an exciting transaction and strategic partnership with Seagate, centered around their ClusterStor high-performance storage business. In short, we're effectively transitioning the vast majority of the ClusterStor product line to Cray. As part of this agreement, Cray will be taking over continued development, support, manufacturing and sales of the ClusterStor product line, including Cray's Sonexion scale-out Lustre storage system, which is based on ClusterStor. Cray and Seagate will collaborate to incorporate the latest Seagate technology into future ClusterStor and Sonexion products.

This is a very exciting announcement for us, as it significantly broadens our base of offerings in storage, both from a technology and expertise perspective as well as a go-to market perspective, and gives us an even stronger path forward for building the leading high-performance storage product line in the market. As we evaluated this opportunity, a number of additional positive aspects became clear, and I want to walk you through a few of them. This transaction provides excellent continuity for the product offering as we have been working closely with the Seagate team for the past 5 years. In fact, we were the first ClusterStor OEM and the largest ClusterStor partner over that period. This is a really nice evolution of that relationship, so from a knowledge-based perspective, we feel really good about it.

Second, it allows us to continue to build out our compute, storage and analytics framework, and at a much faster rate than we could have on our own. As data continues to explode, the ability to efficiently store and access that data at the highest performance levels is to continue -- is continuing to increase in importance. In fact, 40% of the top 20 fastest published supercomputers in the world are powered by ClusterStor storage. This gives us an excellent path forward to continue our offering -- to continue to offer our customers the highest-performance storage solutions.

Third, data security is more important than ever. And we're working on ways to enhance all of our systems to be even more secure. Through this partnership with Seagate, leveraging some of the unique characteristics of the ClusterStor secured data appliance offerings and steps we're taking in our CS line to enable it for multilevel security, we can offer the most secure end-to-end high-performance solution in the market.

And forth, in addition to customers that we're already working directly with that have Sonexion solutions, we plan to continue to support Seagate's other ClusterStor resellers. As a result, this provides a new route to market for our storage solutions and potentially other products down the road. I also want to say that we're still on the early side in our evaluation of the potential impact this partnership will bring. As such, our assessments are still fairly early and there are many moving parts. That being said, Brian will give you a few thoughts about the financial aspect in a minute.

Shifting to our second quarter performance, with the pull in of a major acceptance, revenue came in at $87 million, about $27 million higher than the target was previously set. Let me give you a quick update on the progress we made in each of our product groups.

In Supercomputing, the group that includes our XC and CS lines, we completed several large system installations during the quarter. We installed a large XC supercomputer and 3 Sonexion storage systems at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi. As the research organization of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ERDC conducts R&D in support of soldiers, military installations and civil works projects, as well as other federal agencies, state municipal authorities and also with industry. We also completed installation of a new petaflop scale cluster at Argonne National Laboratory, which will service the lab's flagship cluster. This system joins the existing Cray petascale XC40 supercomputer at Argonne, known as Theta. We're proud to be expanding our partnership with this important supercomputing center.

On the awards front, we were selected to provide both our XC and CS supercomputers to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research and the New Zealand eScience Infrastructure. These new systems will enable the production of more detailed and timely weather and climate studies, as well as broaden the group's work in data analytics and general scientific research. This win also builds on our leadership position in the weather forecasting market, one of our strongest markets around the globe.

In Storage, in addition to the large Sonexion installations at ERDC, we installed new installed storage solutions at several U.S. and international government customers. Several of these expand on existing Sonexion solutions as customers continue to leverage larger and larger data sets.

And in Analytic, the Alan Turing Institute, which is the UK's national Institute for data science, selected Urika-GX. This system will be delivered in partnership with Intel and will drive the institute's work across a number of data-intensive applications. Our Urika-GX was also selected by a government customer to serve at a security audit analytics platform. And another government customer selected our CS-Storm solution for machine learning R&D.

As we discussed on our last call, the slowdown in the market has continued into 2017, especially at the high-end. That, combined with our estimates for the timing of our rebound and the need to continue to invest in several areas to enable future growth, drove our decision to adjust our workforce. While our competitive position remains strong, and our win rates have remained in excellent shape, we need to better align the cost structure of our company to the current market conditions. As a result, we made a decision to reduce our workforce by about 14%, which is about 190 people. We did not make this decision lightly and I really want to thank each of our employees who were impacted for their contributions to Cray. This is the longest and deepest market downturn I have seen in my 25 years in the industry, but we're working at to come out a bit -- a stronger, leaner and more nimble organization. With that, I'll turn it over to Brian to take you through the numbers.

Brian Henry

Thank you, Pete. Before I get to the 2017 outlook, let me first take you through the second quarter financial results. We encourage investors to focus on our results over several quarters as the variability in any given quarter is typically very large given the nature of our business. For the quarter, revenue was $87 million, and as anticipated, we reported a net loss, albeit, significantly smaller in the first -- than in the first quarter. Product revenue for the second quarter was $51 million and service revenue was $36 million. Total gross profit for the second quarter was about 33%, with product margin coming in at 23% and service margin at 46%. Product margin was significantly impacted by a single large acceptance that was lower than our typical target. GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $40 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $37.5 million, about $12 million lower than in the second quarter of 2016, driven primarily by larger offsetting credits against gross R&D. Our GAAP net loss was $6.8 million for the quarter compared to a non-GAAP $8 million loss. The difference was primarily driven by our large GAAP tax benefit and partially offset by our quarterly adjustment for stock-based compensation. Our second quarter GAAP operating results included $4 million for depreciation, $2.3 million for stock-based compensation, and about $100,000 for amortization.

Moving to the balance sheet. Cash, investments and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter totaled $253 million, about $32 million lower than at the end of the first quarter. As you likely know, our cash balances tend to be extremely volatile due to multiple factors and we encourage investors to focus on working capital, which decreased by $8 million to $342 million at the end of the second quarter.

Inventory was up by about $42 million in the quarter to $156 million as we build inventory for anticipated second half acceptances, with 12%, or $19 million, out at customer sites and in the acceptance process.

Now shifting to our recent announcement regarding our strategic transaction and partnership with Seagate. As part of this agreement, we expect to add more than 100 Seagate employees and contractors, primarily in R&D, customer service and reseller support. We won't know until closing how many will accept our offer and ultimately joined the company. Closing is expected in late third quarter. As Pete mentioned, there are still several moving parts to the transaction and we're still evaluating all of the potential impacts it could bring. That being said, I think this is a very positive agreement and an excellent opportunity for Cray. With more vertical integration on the component side, this should have a positive impact on storage margins as we go forward. We also will receive certain assistance from Seagate to provide support on existing service contracts, some of which are for existing Cray customers and some through other resellers. On a net basis, we expect the overall impact to be in the range of breakeven for 2018.

I'd now like to take a moment to discuss our outlook. While a wide range of results remains possible, we anticipate revenue for 2017 to be in the range of $400 million. This is at the low end of the previous revenue range, primarily driven by a couple of contract acceptances, which have now shifted out to 2018. Revenue is expected to be approximately $60 million in the third quarter. We anticipate overall non-GAAP gross margin for the year to be in the low to mid-30% range. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the year, including an estimate for the additional ongoing expenses related to the Seagate transaction and partnership, to be in the range of $190 million. For the year, we expect adjusting items from GAAP to include about $11 million for stock-based compensation and about $14 million associated with restructuring and cost related to the Seagate transaction for a total of about $25 million. About $24 million of this is expected to hit operating expenses and about $1 million will impact those profits. Share count should be somewhat over 40 million for 2017 given our outlook.

In conclusion, we have taken the steps to lower our cost structure, put ourselves in a position to expand our competitive position and drive long-term growth. With that, I'll turn it back over to Pete.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Brian. We have 3 main goals for the remainder of the year: the first is to win new business for this year and beyond; the second is to continue to expand into the commercial and Big Data markets; and of course, the third is to close the Seagate transaction and get off to a good start on the integration of new employees, contractors customers and partners into Cray. Clearly, as we push to win new business, our focus is on delivering on our 2017 revenue target and positioning for 2018 growth. Our primary market, the high end of supercomputing, remains soft.

We are confident that the market is going to turn around and begin to grow again, but it does not look like it's going to happen before the end of this year. As you likely know, our long sale cycle means that any shift in momentum in our market tends to have a delayed impact on us as it typically takes 6 to 12 months to win, deliver and receive acceptance on new awards. As such, while we're taking our eye off 2017, many of the awards we're now working to win, will be for revenue in 2018 and future years. We're continuing to see some limited positive signs in the market, with selected customers starting up larger procurements for the next few years.

While far from being finalized, the most recent indications on the U.S. federal government budget for fiscal year 2018 have been very positive for HPC overall. In many of the larger programs, such as the XScale computing project, appear to be gaining in priority with policymakers and will likely end up with more funding than in previous budgets.

Our win rates remain strong. In fact, at this point in the year, our winning percentage has been higher than in 2016. So while we're fighting against the down market, we're still competing very well. As such, we expect that when the market does rebound, we'll be in excellent position to grow with the market and to take additional share. Each of the long-term demand drivers that we discussed last quarter remain in place, bolstering our conference that the market rebound is a matter of when, not if. For 2017, we still have a lot of work left to achieve our outlook for the year, primarily around executing on the awards we have already won.

We have the vast majority of the contracts we need to achieve our outlook. As Brian noted, a couple of planned acceptances recently slipped out of 2017, which drove us to adjust our outlook today. As usual, if additional acceptances slip out of 2017, we would expect them to be recognized early in 2018. We have major refreshes planned in each of our product lines this year across our 3 focus areas of compute, storage and analytics. We have announced a number of these recently, including support for Intel's latest Xeon processors in our XC and CS systems, previously known as Skylake. We also expanded our CS-storm offering with 2 new solutions purpose-built for artificial intelligence workloads, especially deep learning.

In analytics, we announced our Urika-XC software suite, bringing graph analytics, deep learning and robust big data tools, such as Spark to our XC supercomputers. This is an exciting software-based solution that enables data scientists to make breakthrough discoveries within massive data sets, all while utilizing their XC supercomputer. This is true, big data analytics, reaching scale and performance levels unmatched in the industry, and a great example of convergence of supercomputing in big data.

Our second main focus area is to continue to expand in the commercial and big data markets. Commercial customers remain fairly limited in their operating budgets and CapEx levels. We're working on a number of commercial contract opportunities, however they are largely for 2018. As we push to expand further into the commercial markets, we are working to make our systems easier to adopt inside a traditional commercial environment. One area we launched in the second quarter was our recent strategic alliance agreement with Leidos to develop, market and sell multileveled security solutions with our CS cluster supercomputers. Designed with security front and center, this offering is for both commercial and government customers. It allows customers to define unique security protocol and implement them across an organization in a single environment.

As we mentioned, we're also continuing to explore new ways to deliver the strategic value of a Cray system into the market by partnering with solution providers with deep industry expertise. In May, we announced a partnership with the Markley Group, a premier provider of data center and cloud computing services. Through Markley, customers can now access Cray systems, starting with the Urika-GX as a hosted offering. This provides customers with a faster way to get up and running on a Cray at a lower entrance point than with a traditional purchase release. And it's another great example of the way that we're working to deliver Cray performance and value to the market.

Our third main focus area is to close the Seagate transaction and partnership and get off to a good start on the integration of new employees, contractors, customers and the partner channel into Cray. We'll have a lot more to say on this one in coming quarters, but I expect it to take at least 6 months from the close before we're integrated. Our goal for 2017 is to begin the process and put ourselves in position to run as smooth and efficient a integration as possible, all with the intent of lining our entire organization around driving strong growth in the supercomputing market across systems and storage.

Let me wrap up by saying that I'm pleased with our product lineup, roadmap and competitiveness, and we've taken important steps to better align ourselves with the current market realities and improve our competitive position. In fact, I believe we'll come out of this period as a stronger organization, able to drive even faster growth. We have a lot of work left to do to deliver on our outlook for 2017 but I'm confident in our strategy and plans for the future. With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Alex Kurtz

Hey guys, can you hear me okay?

Peter Ungaro

Yeah Alex, go ahead.

Alex Kurtz

So could you help quantify what Exascale could be to Cray because obviously there's a lot of the numbers being thrown around right now as far as budgets over $0.5 billion and that kind of stuff that I've read. So are there incremental projects that are coming out of this when you look into '18 and '19 that maybe weren't part of the discussion maybe 6 months ago?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I think the way that I would characterize the exascale program is that you would take the existing kind of standard procurement schedule that these national laboratories are on and you would just really expand out those systems. So they're pretty much just staying on the same rough road map that they were on originally, Alex, although there is a push to pull a couple of the systems in by a year or two. But those systems will be a lot bigger, so instead of being somewhere in the range of $50 million to $100 million, you may get systems that are $100 million to $200 million and maybe also come with an R&D contract on the side to pull forward some early technology. So it can be pretty substantial to us and we're obviously pretty excited about that program.

Alex Kurtz

And for exascale, I mean Aries is going to be one of the core choices that they'll have to make, right, between what IBM's doing and what you're doing for those larger systems?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I would think in exascale timeframe, we'll go beyond where we are today with our XCs. So a lot of what we're thinking about in the exascale timeframe is with our next generation of supercomputer that we call Shasta that we're planning to come out with in a few years. And so as Shasta comes out into the market, we expect that, that will be upgraded all the way through exascale. And Shasta will be kind of post-Aries. So we've been working, for instance, to support a wide variety of networks on Shasta machines, future Intel Omni-Path networks, Mellanox, InfiniBand networks, et cetera, so we've really been working with making that machine a very flexible architecture for the future.

Alex Kurtz

And just one last question for me just thinking about the consensus estimates that are out there for '18 and '19, we have a couple, from what I can see, a couple of estimates that are pushing $600 million next year. I see a $700 million estimate out there for the following year in '19. How would you interpret that? Could the market rebound that quickly that those numbers could be achievable? Or you would maybe take a more conservative take on looking into the out years at this point?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, so right now we obviously haven't come out with 2018 guidance so I'll start with that. But we do, as I mentioned in my comments, we do believe that this market is going to rebound. I personally believe that the rebound is going to be slower in the marketplace, so it's going to take a few years to really bounce back fully. So I would be, I'm guessing, a little bit more on the conservative side there, but I definitely think from a competitive position we're in a really good position to compete well. So I have conservative expectations and high hopes, I guess, about what may happen over the next couple of years.

Alex Kurtz

Alright. Thanks guys.

Peter Ungaro

Yeah. Thanks Alex.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Ungaro

Hi Chad.

Brian Henry

Hi Chad.

Chad Bennett

Hey, so the product gross margin in the quarter of 23%, you talked about a single large acceptance that brought that down. I assume that was an XC system, and if so, kind of what was unique about it that it was lower margin?

Brian Henry

It's a good question. Really, it was both. It was a bit of XC and it also had the cluster elements to it. I think the principal reason for the lower gross margin is as bid aggressively to win, we did incur some unanticipated costs as well that hurt the margin, but that's really the driver.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And if we -- there are some moving parts on the expense side with the restructuring on your end and obviously now the Seagate partnership or transaction. I guess, if we look forward, how should we think about the breakeven for the business on an annual revenue basis regardless of year, regardless of rebound or anything like that?

Brian Henry

Well we haven't really given '18 guidance, but the one way you could think about it is just the restructure we announced, not getting into the effect of what the breakeven does with the Seagate transaction, which we said should be around breakeven, but we didn't give out details. But we said in the restructuring effort that we think that expenses were reduced some $25 million over what they would have been. And so I think from that point of view, and you can pick your gross margin, but somewhere 75%, 70% maybe a little higher, depend on what your view the gross margin is, is the change in kind of the breakeven point for just that transaction. And so that's a reduction of what the break-even point would have been. Now Seagate, as I said, going to come in from both sides pretty close to breakeven in total, but we didn't disclose there what we guess for revenue or costs yet.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And then maybe last one for me and probably for Pete. I guess now that the new Xeon is out there in the market, I think there is some skepticism about the price performance on that, just based on memory, I guess, usage on it. I guess, if we get into an environment where, who knows when it'll happen, but where memory prices become more reasonable, how quickly would that translate into -- I mean, would the new Xeon would be price performance-wise a lot more appealing quickly if that happened?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I think, Chad, it's kind of unique in that it's being launched. This is what we used to call a Skylake processor. This is -- it's being launched in a time where memory cost is your, explaining perfectly, are really high and the market's also depressed, right? So it's kind getting hit from both sides from that perspective at the high end of the market. We do see a lot of customer interest in it. A lot of customers are evaluating it. But we don't see the -- because I think both of these factors, right, the depressed market and the higher memory cost, we don't see the early uptick that we normally see with a new processor. So we are hopeful that if memory prices -- memory costs do come down and maybe the market starts to rebound a little bit that it will kind of open that back up and get going. But it's definitely been a slower ramp than we've been used to from new generation of Intel processors.

Chad Bennett

Got it. I lied, one last one for me. Brian, can you quantify the acceptance slippage of the 2 acceptances in the next year?

Brian Henry

No, I can't other than we had a range before of 400 to 450 and now we've retargeted the range to be in the range of 400 .

Chad Bennett

Okay. Alright. Thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Ungaro

Yeah. Thank you, Chad.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions. I want to start, Brian -- or I'm sorry, Pete, last quarter you talked a little bit about your pipeline and the size of the pipeline, so I'm curious if you can kind of revisit that, how would you characterize your current pipeline. And I think last quarter you talked about kind of stalling out at the early stages of the pipeline, where do we stand today because it sounds to me that the commentary is maybe a little bit more constructive on some of the things that you're seeing in the market today.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, Aaron, great question. So our pipeline, overall, when we compare it from last quarter to this quarter and we kind of look at it from both overall perspective as well as kind of we have multiple stages in our pipeline, as you can appreciate, so on an overall perspective, the pipeline is up slightly. So we are seeing that, and you got that from my comments correctly, we are seeing more opportunities starting to get into the pipeline, which is great. They are still, though, sitting in kind a lot of those earlier stages, so we still have that kind of slowdown in the pipeline. So we haven't seen that start to open up a little bit yet, but we are seeing more opportunities getting added into that pipeline. So we kind of view this as potentially as some maybe early indications, but way too early to call it yet. It's just something obviously we're tracking very closely because it's probably the best insight we have to how the market's going to evolve over the next few months and quarters.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then as you think about that pipeline commentary, I'm wondering if you could characterize kind of a similar question only specific to the commercial side of your business?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I would say so the commercial pipeline would be even -- probably growing even faster with the new opportunities being added. So I think that the new opportunities are growing faster in the commercial space than the government -- in our traditional government and higher education customer space, which is positive, but again, it's kind of similar, it's kind of a pretty slow process of decision-making right now that we're seeing in commercial and we haven't seen that pick up either. So same kind of a thing except I would just say that the input of opportunities in the commercial pipe is a little faster than it is in the government. But both are ahead of where we were last quarter at this time.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then as it relates to the Seagate transaction, it looks like over the last several quarters, let's call it, between $80 million and $100 million of kind of trailing 12-month revenue in your storage and data management segment. How much of that segment is reflective of your Sonexion product or your relationship with Seagate? And then kind of building on that, it looks like you've been kind at roughly at mid- to high 30% gross margin in that segment on a GAAP basis. Where do you think now, owning that asset, you think you can ultimately go to in terms of gross margin there?

Brian Henry

Good set of questions there and I might not get them all, so redirect if you need to. I would say that the amount of storage business the way we're doing it is a little lower in recent periods than it was. And the storage in the segment that we show, of course, has maintenance included, not just product. But I think that in terms of its impact on gross margin...

Peter Ungaro

Just, Brian, maybe one thing on that. Aaron, you asked how much of that is related to Sonexion and it's the majority of it is -- that's the biggest part of that storage pipeline -- the storage revenue that Brian was mentioning.

Brian Henry

It's the majority but it isn't substantially all is the way I would put it.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, yes. Go ahead on then.

Brian Henry

And then as it relates to the gross margin, this transaction should improve, but we didn't quantify what it is. There are a lot of things still yet to be worked out for us to know. But we have more vertical integration in this transaction that we have, buying them at a lower level, manufacturing them in Chippewa. And so we would expect that the part, in particular, that when we sell it and ship it to customers that, that margin will improve and hopefully solidly, I would say. We also -- an important part of the strategy is to continue what Seagate did, which is have a reseller community buying ClusterStor. And those margins aren't likely to be as high because we're selling to somebody else. It needs to make a profit in order to support storage thing. So there'll be some blend of the total impact of margin that Cray benefits from here.

Aaron Rakers

And are you assuming -- in terms of your assumption of being breakeven for calendar or '18, are you assuming any uplift to gross margin? Or you kind of -- is your assumption that, that gross margin really doesn't improve given that vertical integration?

Brian Henry

No, we are assuming an uplift on the portion of Cray purchases that we have in our sights. We are assuming that those future purchases will be at a higher gross margin than they have been as part of the analysis. This is a good question, I'll explain it. We -- our revenues that we have aren't going to be added to because of the Seagate transaction. Our revenues are our revenues for service and we were a very significant part of Seagate's revenues. The added revenue that Cray would get from the transaction really comes from the revenue that comes from other people, non-Cray and resellers, and there's some maintenance and then product revenue there. So the impact on revenue may not be as dramatic as the benefits that we would get from our own purchases that improve gross margins. But our analysis takes into account third-party gross margins, our improved gross margins and then our costs. And I would say that the benefit to Cray in gross margins is -- comes about 50-50 between third-party and improvements for Cray. And if we hire 100-and-some employees, which is what we anticipate, all-in, those costs are probably going to be a little under $20 million incremental to Cray.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Henry

Thanks Aaron.

Joan Tong

Good afternoon. I just want to ask you guys about the high-performance storage business and I haven't heard of you guys talk about it for quite some time, and just wanted to see like your view of this market and also how should we think about the near-term demand. Is there any correlation of that with the HPC business?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, Joan, this is Pete. Great question. So we -- when we think about the markets that we're serving, we think about the supercomputing market, the high-end storage -- parallel storage market and the big data analytics-artificial intelligence market. So that's kind of the market that we see ourselves competing in today.

Obviously, this is going to bolster us in that high-end storage market overall. That market is -- has a TAM of about $1 billion to $2 billion in that range depending on how you want to slice it and dice it. But the growth rates of that market are better than the overall server margin -- or the supercomputer margin. So it's been growing in the, call it, 10%, 11%, even 12% or 13% range recently. So it's growing a little bit faster than the overall supercomputing market, which is great for us and part of our excitement around this. And we've seen that really just with the growth of data and how data sets are just continuing to grow hugely, and it's one of the things that attracts us to make a deeper investment in this part of the market.

It is a little bit high to the supercomputing market, though, overall from a revenue standpoint. You've seen, as our revenues have come down in the past couple of years, our storage revenues have also come down a little bit with that and so -- because a lot of storage is tied to new systems. Some of it is separate, but a lot of it's tied to new systems. So it's a little bit depressed right now, too, but we think that it has more opportunity to come back and come back in a bigger way. So we're pretty excited about having a much larger play in this market overall.

Joan Tong

Okay, all right. And then in terms of 2018, obviously everyone's looking at like out next year and with orders still pretty slow, but you think that things started to open up a little bit, just want to get a sense like if you can actually quantify how much business you have secured at this point for 2018, how should we think about it? You talk about pipeline and all that, just wondered give us -- can you give us a little bit more color?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. As I mentioned before, we haven't come out with 2018 numbers and it's still a little bit hard to know exactly when the market is going to rebound and how fast, of course, Joan, it's going to rebound. But we do definitely see an opportunity for us to grow and we hope that 2018 will be a year that we start to grow again. And so that will be -- that's really a lot of how we're thinking about it. But it's not at a place yet where we have a lot locked down business or tangible evidence yet that -- so we could quantify it for you guys. So it's -- we're just a little bit ahead of that and we can't really get to that kind of stage, but we do feel that there's an opportunity out there for us to grow. We're going to plan conservatively around that as we think about it and I think Alex asked some questions earlier about that, and I just kind of reiterate that we'll plan conservatively around that until we see strong, tangible evidence. But we have some higher hopes for 2018, for sure.

Joan Tong

Right. And then, finally, the top 500 list came out a month ago and you see a lot of in-store base, the IBM, Blue Gene opportunities there. Just want to see if you have an update how we should think about it going forward?

Peter Ungaro

I still think a lot of those Blue Gene opportunities are out there for us. There's been a number of them that we actually already won and our win rates to those all-Blue Gene customers is pretty good right now overall. So we feel really good about that opportunity. And I think over the next couple of years you'll see pretty much all of those customers upgrade, so I think you'll see the end of that opportunity pipeline over the next -- probably by the end of '19 roughly. Pretty much all of those Blue Gene customers will be upgraded.

Joan Tong

Okay. Alright. Thank you guys.

Peter Ungaro

Yeah. Thanks Joan.

Brian Henry

Thank you, Joan.

Alex Kurtz

Hey guys, just a couple of follow-ups, Pete. First on NVIDIA, you guys have this large NVIDIA deployment in Switzerland and I think there's been some questions in the market is can Cray participate in the GPU market with NVIDIA? So that's the first question. What really distinguishes you? And can you be a big part of the opportunity for AI machine learning? And then the second question is what's going on with the energy sector? Obviously, this really hurt you last year. And I'm just wondering if there's sort of a -- is that where you're seeing some of the commercial green shoots maybe that you were alluding to earlier in the call?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, great question, Alex. On the NVIDIA front, we have a great partnership with NVIDIA. We feel there are some pretty large NVIDIA machines including the fastest NVIDIA-based supercomputer on the planet right now. So we definitely feel like we can participate in that part of the market. We just introduced 2 new CS-Storm products, which is our more densely packaged NVIDIA products and we're getting 8 and 10 NVIDIA GPUs on a single node in our cluster lineup. And so those are brand new into the market. We feel pretty good about those products overall, so -- and those are really targeted towards this AI, machine learning, deep learning marketplace overall.

So we feel really good about our ability to field NVIDIA machines and to also have our distinct Cray advantages when we do that going into the market. So that's why we talk a lot about that, I think, AI is going to be internal, a growth engine for us over the next few years. As far as the energy sector goes, we are starting to see some of those early commercial opportunities that are coming into the pipeline. A quite of number of those are within that segment of our business and so we are starting to see more activities going on within that segment. We haven't seen too many large purchases yet in that segment, but a lot more activity, which we're very hopeful for overall. So that's definitely one of the segments that we follow really closely because of all of the commercial segments, that's our largest one.

Peter Ungaro

Great. Thank you. I continue to believe that we're in good position to deliver strong growth over time and our Seagate partnership is just another step in that direction. I want to thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued support of Cray. Have a great evening.

Brian Henry

Thank you.

