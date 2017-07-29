YIT's (YITYY) CEO Kari Kauniskangas on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YIT OYJ (OTCPK:YITYY)

Hanna Jaakkola

Good beautiful summer morning for everybody from YIT’s headquarters in capital of Helsinki. And welcome to YIT’s Q2 Result Info. We have the traditional agenda today. Our President and CEO, Kari Kauniskangas, will go through the result, together with our CFO, Esa Neuvonen. Kari will also touch shortly the planned merger with Lemminkäinen in his speech. The questions can be asked after the presentation, and all the material we go through here can be found online on our web pages under Investor’s site. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, I’m head of IR at YIT. And without further ado, Kari, please, the stage is yours.

Kari Kauniskangas

Thank you, and good morning also on my behalf. Hanna already went through the agenda. During the quarter, we take 2 steps, which will have remarkable impact to the growth and future of YIT. YIT and Lemminkäinen has planned to combine and YIT to establish a new Partnership Properties segment at the beginning of next year. In addition, the positive development in our business continued, we had very strong consumer sales in housing both in Finland and CEE. In Russia, our operating profit turned positive even the sales – the demand and the sales were still on a weak level. In Business Prem and Infra the profitability was back on satisfactory level. Based on prior outlook for the end of the year, especially in Q4, we have raised our guidance in the middle of July.

I sought to repeat demand rationale for the planned merger of YIT and Lemminkäinen. We strongly believe that we are creating great platform for growth. The target is to become a leader in urban development in the operating area. We’ll have very balanced business portfolio in for housing Business Premises and this new Partnership Properties statement. Also, the geography of the company is better than at the moment.

In merger, we will have a lot of synergies but especially important is that we reach also improvement in our competitiveness. And I strongly believe that, that are good opportunities to reach the target. Also, the financial position of combined company will be clearly better than companies at the moment alone. And also, the risk profile of YIT will be reduced. Overall, I believe that for the owners but also to our employees and clients, this will be a good growth story, enhance the investment case.

Both companies are still operating as independent stock exchange companies and the exchange of information between the companies is very limited due to this competition – legislation. During the summer, we have worked with merger prospectus, preparing extraordinary general meeting and financial arrangements for the new combined company as well as competition authorities filing process. Also, we have started the planning of integration process of companies.

So we are overall proceeding as planned. There are a few important steps during the coming months: First, is the merger prospectus publication at the end of August. 12th of September is planned day for extraordinary general meetings of both companies, where the owner’s decisions will be done. And then competition authorities processes is going there continuously, and depending on the time, the authorities need the planned day of the merger is 1st of November or 1st of January next year. We have today announced – we opened registration site for YIT and I invite all the owners of YIT to be present in this important event.

Then the business figures of last quarter, revenue stayed stable in Q2, but if you look at the first half of the year, the improvement over was almost 13%. Profitability improved, being 5.5%, and if you look at the first half of the year, the overall improvement in absolute operating profit was 29%. Backlog of order has stayed stable on a good level. In Housing Finland and CEE, there were 2 factors impacting the profitability improvement.

First of all, positive change in the sales mix, and secondly, less actions to improve capital efficiency during the quarter. In Housing Russia, got a good result, or improved results, the result is still weak but it improved clearly from the last year. To support it by improving gross margins of projects and also unchanged price lists. Last year if you remember, we declined the prices, which had immediate hit to our operating profit.

In Business Prems and Infra, development profitability underlying Tripla project has improved but the impact of Tripla clearly bigger a year ago because we started revenue and profit recognition Q2 last year. We had one adjustment in the operating profit, which was EUR 1.1 million, costs related to the merger preparations. Then the outlook of Housing Finland and CEE statement. In Finland, the consumer confidence is on a record-high level. And the overall market environment is at the moment positive. This record-high consumer confidence is seen as a healthy demand, old demand but no signs of overheating in our mind. In CEE, the market outlook and under-market environment in Q2 actually was quite good especially in Slovakia and Czech Republic, but also in Latvia and Lithuania.

In Q2, revenue increased in Housing Finland and CEE 8 percentage point. During the first half of the year, that revenue growth was 27 percentage points. Also the backlog of order rate is growing. The profitability was almost 10%, 9.9% and it’s, as said, expected or explained by improving sales mix and a small amount of those capital efficiency actions, that we have had. So we are coming closer to the lower limit of a good performance definition. Also, the return on capital employed continue to improve. The capital efficiency continues and have been improving at operating profit – rolling operating profit is growing so it’s impacting positively to the figures.

Consumer sales continue to increase. If you look at first half year, we have started 1,400 – almost 1,400 units for consumers in Finland, which is 45% more than a year ago. So this is a good sign of how we believe that the market is behaving, and how our sales mix is going to improve during the coming quarters.

The sales to consumers has continued to increase. We have sold almost 1,000 units for consumers during the first half of the year, which indicates around 40% growth compared to last year. In July, the sales has continued on a good level being a bit better than a year ago, but clearly lower than in normal sales months. July overall is bigger month for us due to holiday season. In CEE, the sales has continued to increase more than 15% during the first half. Startups has stayed on a good level, around on the same level than a year ago. In July, the sales has continued to improve, it was a bit better than a year ago, indicating that the sales is doing quite well. And overall, the production volumes in this segment are increasing and the number of unsold completed apartments is extremely low level.

Then [indiscernible] first to market environment. In June, there was a clear devaluation of Russian ruble, which may have an impact also to consumers’ behavior. During the quarter, we also saw some positive signs in the macro environment. First, the car sales turned to growth and then a month later, also the retail sales turn to a positive figures. First time since the start of the recession at the end of 2014. But we have not seen the impact in improving demand for apartments so far. We have to remember that during last 2, 3 years – the 2 3 years, the consumers have lost big part of their purchasing power, and even now this year, their salaries are again increasing. The impact is not yet enough. The overall price level in cities has stayed stable. Positive sign is also that the interest rate of mortgages is coming down being around 10% at the moment.

Revenue continued to decline in local currency by 8%. In Euros, there was a growth by 7 percentage points. Backlog of orders declined, half of that decline was explained by a change in the exchange rate and the rest is explained by a lower number of startups. The operating profit was a bit positive, so in around 2% profit.

The main reason for that is that our gross margins and recognized projects has continued to improve since last autumn step-by-steps. I can’t say that the improvement is a big one, but it has been continuously growing since the last autumn. Secondly, we didn’t have changes in the price list – negative changes in the price list like a year ago, which had immediate hit to our operating profit in a comparison period. Return on capital employed is weak. The target to reduce RUB 6 billion from our investments in Russia by end of next year is still relevant. It means around EUR 100 million during coming 6 quarters. Sales has continued on a weak level around 580 units and as you can see from the graphics, there was a clear cut at the beginning of this year, explained by 2 reasons: First, this subsidy program of government for mortgages ended and which means interest rate of mortgage has increased. And at the same time, the expectation for our clearly lower interest in the mortgages promised by government; and secondly, that expectations for the evaluation of Russian ruble, because especially, those clients who are potential for our apartments have quite a lot of deposits in currencies and their bank accounts.

So the number of sold apartments overall has decreased 34% compared to last year during the first 6 months at this year. The number of startups has stayed around the same level than a year ago. In July, the sales has the first time being closed to the levels that we have had a year ago, being around 200 units in July. But is this sustainable trend? It will be seen in August. So interesting times ahead.

We had huge number of completions during the quarter and are practically all projects started before the crisis, except this small project in St. Petersburg has been now completed. High number of completions seen also in a bit higher number of unsold completed apartments in our portfolio, but I think overall, the situation is normal. Very important point from future point of view is that the number of clients in YIT Service has increased clearly during last 6 months and now we are serving almost 40,000 clients already in that unit. Then Business Premise and Infra structure.

The market outlook especially in Finland, or market environment in Finland especially has been good. The overall macro environment has been on an improving trend. And resources are in full use. Good demand in all areas. We have mentioned here that the investor demand for Business Premises in prime growth centers was a good and the progress in Kasarmikatu 21 of office project sales processes has been one good indication on that. The revenue during the first 6 months has been stable compared to year ago. The underlying business behind the Tripla project is an improving trend. Backlog of orders has stayed stable on a good level. During the quarter, there was several big tenders, unfortunately, we were not able to succeed in or managed to succeed in those projects, but at the moment, we have the information on the profitability levels, margin levels, which has been given to employers and the levels have been lowered than we usually exit.

The profitability was back close to 5%, which is a satisfactory level from our point of view after weak Q1. Capital employed is increasing – and the increase – the growth in the capital employed is mainly explained by investments to Tripla. More joint venture, our investment to that joint venture will be done by the end of Q1 next year, and after that, JV starts to take those loans and debts agreed a year ago. Return on capital employed is still above 15%, which is the strategic target level of YIT. All the planned projects are proceeding according to plan.

During the quarter, we signed an agreement with Exilion and Sokotel in Tripla for them worth almost EUR 90 million. The occupancy rate in Mall of Tripla is increasing and now we are already above 50% level, given there is more than 2 years to the grand opening of the Mall of Tripla. The leasing rate of Kasarmikatu 21 project reached 100% and also the sales process has been proceeding quite well, and now we estimate that the agreement to sell the project from the joint venture will be done during the autumn and the closing of the deal will be done by the end of this year.

Then Esa will continue with the financial position and the key ratios.

Esa Neuvonen

Good morning also from my behalf. It’s very nice to be here this morning, presenting a good second quarter outcomes. I’ll start by commenting our return on investment. It has been improving moderately quarter-by-quarter, now being at the level of 5.6%. It’s good to remember that this is still burdened by the write down, which we made on the Russian assets on the third quarter last year, if we exclude the effect of the write down then the return on investment would have been above 8% already. The invested capital more or less on the stable level, and I repeat, our target to reduce capital from Russia as Kari also mentioned that, that is aimed to be finalized by the end of 2018.

Then to cash flows. Our second quarter cash flow decreased from first quarter, but still being positive. And we are fairly close to our long-term target to keep the cash flows positive after dividend payout. Cash flows burdened by the dividends and dividend payouts and then also by the plot investments made in the quarter. Net debt increased somewhat from the first quarter, still being below our target of EUR 600 million.

Looking at the maturing profile, very good going forward. We have bit more than EUR 40 million of maturing loans. During this year and the majority of that already financed or accrete. So this year is in a very good shape. Also looking forward to 2018, we have a very low number of maturing loans a bit more than EUR 10 million. So very good picture from that point of view. Then to our plot reserves. This is the information, which we started giving out last quarter. The general distribution looking very similar, changes there are related to startups in Finland and in CEE and in Russia, they are related to ruble depreciation. If you then look at the building rights, it is creating a very good basis for future growth 5.4 million square meters in total, slight increase compared to first quarter. In the – – when booking to finish distribution, this is very optimal, not burdening our balance sheet, 65% either through rental agreements or preagreements. So this is the structure what we are looking for going forward.

Key ratios movements to both directions, the gearing weekend. The reason behind weakening ruble and then also the dividend payout, equity ratio in a fairly stable development, net debt-to-EBITDA in IFRS improving, as we have communicated the following @ book ratios going forward.

And then to summarize, all in all, a very good solid quarter. All segments improving compared to the first quarter. Final sales expenses improving nicely compared to last year. And as we have communicated before, we estimate the final sales expenses for the whole year to be lower – on the lower level previous communication was that they would be 15% lower than last year, now with the revised view we see the picture being 25% lower than last year. So clear increase on the – clear improvement on the financial expenses.

This concludes my part, and then I’ll hand it back to Kari to continue the presentation.

Kari Kauniskangas

Outlook and guidance. Actually we have not changed the outlook in Finland at all compared to Q1. The situation is good. Demand in all business areas is on a good level, resources are in full use. Market is still growing but the speed is lower than a year ago. In Russia, as mentioned already earlier, there was some positive signs, the macro environment like in car sales and retail sales turning to a positive growth, first-time since 2014. Also, the declining interest rate and devaluation of ruble are in our understanding, positive, at least in long run from the consumer’s point of view, when we are considering all that demand in residential market is going to develop.

In CEE, that demand has stayed on a good level. The construction market overall are in full speed, meaning that the construction cost inflation is a bit increasing. So we further define the guidance due to more accurate view to housing demand and sales in Finland and CEE as well as progress in the sales process of Kasarmikatu 21 office project in Helsinki. Outlook in Russia has stayed stable and on low – – expecting low level development or profits. And based on the current outlook, we have raised our revenue growth expectation being now that the revenue is estimated to grow by 5% to 12% compared to last year and also, that adjusted operating profit is estimated to be in the range of EUR 105 million to EUR 115 million.

In Q1, in Housing there is a normal seasonality due to weaker sales in July and in Q3, we expect to be better adjusted EBIT than a year ago. High improvement is expected to happen in Q4 and also the closing of Kasarmikatu 21 is expected to happen. And overall, this guidance is based on expectation that the closing of this Kasarmikatu 21 project is going to happen by the end of this year. I welcome all owners to our extraordinary general meeting, 12th of September, the registration has been today open. And also, we will organize Capital Markets Day at the end of September, you all are welcome to that event as well. This was our presentation today.

Now, if there are any questions, please and then let’s start from the Kepler those who are present here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] Is profitability in Russia has been low for a long time. So how is competitive situation over there? How competitors are doing? And isn’t that dynamics going to increase profitability at some day?

Kari Kauniskangas

First of all, it looks like that the decline in sales has been practically in all companies. The decline has a bit difference depending on the supply portfolio which this company has had. But that looks being around the same. To be honest, I’m not following accurately how the results of local competitors has developed because that the practices may differ a bit in accounting. And we have quite a limited number of foreign competitors in that market.

Unidentified Analyst

And then how about this tight capital in Russia, if you’re not investing at the plots anymore and if you’re using them all the time and it looks the capital tied is flat, I would imagine, it would decrease quarter-by-quarter.

Kari Kauniskangas

There are 2 channels we are planning to release capital from Russia. First of all, housing sales and the sales level that we have had at the beginning of this year is not good enough. So it has to be better or at the same time, the number of startups will be lower so that we ensure that the capital will be released from Russia from that area. Secondly, we are planning to sell part of plots in some areas where we have plots for production for more than 5 years. Those should be enough. Then if you look at the plot portfolio in Russia and in this presentation, we have some figures on the amount of plots that we have in Russia, we have loan portfolio which is long enough for the current level for production even a bit higher number of startups per year.

We have had some product resistance during the last 2, 3 years to ensure that in all units we have a plot for portfolio for this critical number of startups, during coming 2 years. But as you said, we have taken into use more plots than what we have acquired. So the amount of plots in our portfolio in Russia is declining.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Petri Aho

Petri Aho, Inderes. Apartment sales in Finland and CEE, is their average same square meter per apartment now increasing from the previous period?

Kari Kauniskangas

I think the bottom has been reached, and we are looking in an increasing trend. But the increase is not remarkable. So we are looking on a very small increase still. But it’s true that the demand for bigger apartments has increased. There is still very good demand for those small and especially for affordable apartments, but now when the consumer confidence has improved, also the demand for 3 rooms and a bigger apartments has started to improve.

Petri Aho

How about affordable apartments segments, you had a lot of startups in that segment last year, how is it now and going forward, what’s the sort of share of portfolio that you’re planning to have in this segment?

Kari Kauniskangas

Last year, we had around 420 units, smart units as we say. The target is that this year the amount of smart units is close to 500. So around the same level a year ago.

Petri Aho

Do still have a plot inventory that can satisfy the high demand for this segment?

Kari Kauniskangas

Yes.

Petri Aho

How about the CEE then, the increase in sales was quite small during the Q2, was there anything special in that? Or are you expecting it to pick up?

Kari Kauniskangas

Actually, if you look at the housing sales and the revenue from housing, in CEE countries, it is increasing. But at the same time, we are moving resources from their tender-based business to Housing business. And their Business Premises revenue is at the same time declining. So it may look that in CEE, the revenue is only slightly increasing, but the mix change is quite, quite clear and then the impact of CEE housing to the result of Housing Finland and CEE was already clear in last quarter.

Petri Aho

Can you comment on the profitability of that site. Is it better that we – is it higher than the segments average in CEE?

Kari Kauniskangas

Yes.

Petri Aho

Thank you.

Kari Kauniskangas

If no more questions from Capulet than we are waiting questions from online.

Operator

Okay, thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question today from Ari Järvinen with Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Ari Järvinen

Hi. It’s Ari from Danske. I was also interested a little bit more about what’s the share of the Smartti homes in the Finnish like Q2 housing starts which were pretty high. So would you give us some indication, how much those already done in the Q2?

Kari Kauniskangas

Actually, I gave the same answer then the previous answer. The target is to start around 500 units Smartti units during this year. And then part of that has been already started until we’ll be – – still startups for that category during the year.

Ari Järvinen

Okay. And then on the same issue, basically, how much roughly on the start is Finland were made capital region, Helsinki region versus the rest of the country?

Kari Kauniskangas

As normal, our colleagues from the smaller growth cities of Finland are usually more active at the beginning of the year and starting in Helsinki region are more happening in Q2, Q3 and Q4. And I don’t have exact figures, but a bit more number of those startups has been done outside Helsinki region than in Helsinki region.

Ari Järvinen

Okay. And then is there a difference in profitability for you to operate in the Helsinki region versus the rest of the country? I mean on a broad basis?

Kari Kauniskangas

If you look, gross margin targets for projects, the target level is the same all around the Finland. On average, the sales price apartment in Helsinki region is a bit higher than in other cities in Finland.

Ari Järvinen

Okay. And then finally from me, could you talk little bit about this auction sales growth has seen the land plot in St. Petersburg, and could you remind us again, what’s the size and the scale of this land plot at that you’re selling there?

Kari Kauniskangas

Yes, it’s question on Novo Orlovsky plot, we have there around 350,000 square meter for building rights. If you continue to construct those alone, it will be around 15 years project to complete the area. Secondly, the investments to infra in that area still around EUR 100 million, including construction of 2 schools and 2 kindergartens and some infrastructure investments. And the plan is to sell 2/3 of those building rights to new owners. After the sale, we will still have building rights for 5 years production in that area.

And to market, the plot, we started to prepare, the auction process in Russia, which is very transparent way to tell that we are planning to sell part of the plot. And we got 8 companies to give in their interest, but none of them were willing to buy the whole area, which is actually quite understandable because the investment would be quite big. And then we decided not to go to the auction, but to stop the process and continue negotiation with those companies in a different base. And those negotiations are ongoing. When we are selling the smaller business or maybe the whole area, let’s see, what is the final solution, but it’s extremely important that at the same time, we solve the financing of those social infra and other infra investments so the negotiations will take some time. But for sure we will inform the markets when we have something to tell.

Ari Järvinen

Okay. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today comes from Anssi Kiviniemi with SEB. Please go ahead.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Great, thank you. it’s Anssi from SEB. A couple of questions, if we kick off with Housing Finland and CEE and its margin, it was 9.9%, which is a significant step up when you compare that to the previous quarters. Do you see these levels as sustainable or were there are some kind of one-off type of items that supported especially Q2 margin?

Kari Kauniskangas

There are no one timers, but we have to remember that the structure of the revenue was quite favorable, meaning that we didn’t have capital efficiency actions or very minor amount of those in the quarter. And the sales structure in the recognized revenue was favorable from our point of view. In long run, we are targeting to be above the 10% level, but I can’t promise that the Q1 was the biggest quarter. So there may be some volatility still, but the trend is improving if you look at the profitability from last few quarters. Just an example, in Q3, it’s good to remember that in July, the sales is lower than in normal sales months. So we have normal seasonality in Q3 for instance.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Then on Russia and the sold units was – – that you highlighted kind of what are your expectations on sold units going into second half of the year and he also highlighted that you need to sell more in order to release all of the capital, so are you willing to compromise on the pricing of sold units? Or what is your view on that?

Kari Kauniskangas

At the moment, we can’t say that, that the demand is better than it has been at the beginning of the year. Then for sure, we will sell a number of apartments needed by end of next year to release this capital that the other tool that we have to ensure the cash flow is that we of course adjust the number of startups to the sales. So the startups will be lower if the sales is on a lower level than what we have expected. But at the moment, the comment concerning the sales is that, in July, we have seen a bit better sales then in previous months. If you compare the long-term statistics, what should be that the sales in July overall be? But to answer that the better sales is sustainable, we have to wait also some normal months. And I said earlier, in macro environment, some positive things has happened, but we have not seen the improvement in demand yet.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Great. And then following on Russia, Housing Russia margin, you highlighted a project margin improvement, you highlighted FX of course, cost of restructure in the business. But in Q2, you had really high completions. So is it fair to say that Q2 to some extent was extraordinary strong and we should not expect similar marginal, gross margin development in Q3 and Q4, is this a fair assumption?

Kari Kauniskangas

But we have said to Russia is that we are expecting that the result of Russia in adjusted operating profit level will be positive, but on a lower level, and I think that is relevant comment still. At Q1, we had a negative result, now in Q2 it was positive. To reach the target that have publicly set, we should have positive results in second half of the year.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay. That’s pretty clear. Then you highlighted in Business Premises and Infra, I just picked up 2 comments. First of all, there’s an improvement margin trend in your underlying business, excluding Tripla, and then you also highlighted you had potentially lost or you have lost a couple of big bidding processes as the margin for those projects were too low for you. So kind of my question is that, are you seeing a continuous improvement in the underlying margin for the proved bar? Is the market currently somehow changed the kind of the current margin level that you are generating is as a matter of fact, pretty high. And the future business that you are getting will be lower margin. So what is your view on that?

Kari Kauniskangas

The target is that our profitability in that segment continues to improve. So in long run, on average, we should have better business than what we have had during the last few years. 4.7% profitability is satisfactory, it’s not yet a good level. So we should be able to improve the profitability of that segment still.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay, and then follow-up. Given that comment, do you expect the kind of forward outlook to be less or growth opportunities, that there would be smaller amount of growth opportunities in the market, given that you have high margin requirement in the bidding processes?

Kari Kauniskangas

The market’s doing quite well and there are a lot of opportunities still ahead. In market, there are limited amount of good teams for those big projects. So I think our time will come in some day.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions over the telephone.

Kari Kauniskangas

Okay. If no more questions, then I thank you and wish you all a pleasant summer and autumn. Thank you.

