Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.28.17 | About: Compagnie de (CODGF) The following slide deck was published by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 137 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Industrial Goods, General Building Materials, Earnings Slides, FranceWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here