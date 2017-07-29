IMI's (IMIAF) CEO Mark Selway on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IMI PLC (OTCPK:IMIAF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Mark Selway

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to be here to present IMI's Results for the First Half of 2017. And to give you an update on the progress that we're making and our strategy to accelerate the group's long-term growth. In terms of today's agenda, I'll present the highlights and Daniel will follow with the details of our financial performance. I will then return to take you through a review of our operational performance and the progress that we're making in our work to harness the group's full potential before presenting the outlook for the balance of this year. And due to the fact that the numbers were a little better than expected, I'll keep the presentation reasonably short and leave plenty of time for your questions. Firstly, despite difficult market conditions in a number of our sectors, we're now expecting to deliver somewhat better results than current expectations for the full year. We continue to work hard to get the business fit for growth, including investing in a number of areas, which will continue have some effect on the second half results.

Secondly, our plans to accelerate our growth over the next few years remains our absolute focus. And while the investments in current market conditions particularly in the critical division will continue to have an impact on margins, we are expecting our restructuring actions and precisions improving markets to have a positive impact in the second half of this year. As you can see from this slide, as expected on a like-for-like basis, the group delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2017. And on a reported basis, revenue of £846 million was 11% higher and included the impact of favorable exchange movements of £85 million. After adjusting for foreign exchange, group revenue on an organic basis was flat when compared to the same period in 2016. On a reported basis, segmental operating profit of GBP106 million was 11% higher, and included the impact of favorable exchange movements of £13.6 million. Now after adjusting for exchange, segmental operating profit on an organic basis was 3% lower than the comparable period in 2016.

Operating cash flow of £86 million was marginally stronger than the same period last year, and included the benefits of improved inventories and consistently good data management. Net debt at £318 million compared to £334 million at the same point last year. And it included a first half £14 million currency hit largely related to the euro. Adjusted earnings per share of 28.4p increased 16%. And on the back of those results and reflecting the confidence that we have in the group's future, the board has declared an interim dividend of 14.2p, a 1.4% increase on the same period in 2016. I'll now hand over to Daniel and he can take you through the details.

Daniel Shook

Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Really pleased to be able to take you through the first half results today. As in the past, we look to give you our divisional and group results both on a reported and organic constant currency basis. On revenue, we had a positive exchange rate impact of £85 million or 11%, driven by the weakening of sterling. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue was virtually flat with the first half of last year. Reported segmental operating profit was £106 million compared to £96 million last year. On an organic constant currency basis, operating profit was down 3% with the benefit of FX resulting in a reported growth of 11%. The profit margin for the first half was 12.5% versus 12.6% last year. And corporate cost were £13 million versus £14 million in the first half of last year.

If we look at the income statement in more detail and starting with our segmental operating profit of £106 million. We incurred £1.3 million of smaller restructuring costs, which are not treated as exceptional. The net interest expense at £6.6 million was lower than last year due largely to the refinancing of a private placement note. After a small pension finance cost, our profit before tax and exceptional items was £98 million, which was 13% above last year. Our IAS39 adjustment was £3.8 million, largely related to the reversal of hedge losses realized in the underlying results. We have recognized £14 million in exceptional restructuring costs related to Critical's ongoing reorganization, Project Janus in Precision, and the overhead reductions in Hydronic. We expect further exceptional restructuring cost to be recognized in the second half. And so would expect the full year charge to be around £30 million to £35 million. We also achieved another exceptional gain on pensions of £10.7 million and I will provide a further update on pensions in a few slides.

Profit before tax was £88.6 million, up 26% from the prior year. Tax of £14.8 million represents at a pre-exceptional level, and effective tax rate of 21%, a rate we would expect to continue for the remainder of the year. So moving to operating cash flow. Our overall working capital increase was £20 million with inventories increasing by £21 million due to the top line growth in Precision and Hydronic and our normal stock build for the second half. Importantly, inventory days improved in both Hydronic and Critical. Debtors increased by £13 million. And with debtor days remaining largely flat, we continue to manage our position well. Capital expenditure was £27 million in the first half versus £31 million in the prior year as we continue to invest in lean, new products and IT infrastructure. CapEx to depreciation and amortization was 1.1x in the first half of the year, and we would expect that ratio to increase to around 1.4x for the full year.

After some smaller provisioning movements, we get to a pre-exceptional operating cash flow of £86 million, which is up 1% against the same period of 2016. So continuing from pre-exceptional operating cash flow, we had £13 million of exceptional cash outflows reflecting our restructuring activities. Interest and derivatives show an outflow of £30 million, which breaks down to a net £7 million in payments on the company's debt plus an additional £23 million of cash settlements on our financial hedges. These largely relate to the balance sheet hedges we maintain to hedge our euro assets.

Tax paid was £20 million, a £7 million increase from the prior year. Now we had our normal dividend payment in May and a £1 million inflow for employee trust share issuance. This all led to a £45 million outflow. And when combined with a £9 million FX benefit on our dollar and euro debt, we ended the period with a net debt balance of £318 million. So looking at the balance sheet. We show here the comparison to both June and December of last year. And with gearing at 55%, we continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet which underpins our plans for growth. Net debt to EBITDA at 1.1x remained largely consistent with the beginning of the year.

So now looking at our pension position. We continue to make good progress in managing down our exposures. Our overall position improved from the year-end with a small deficit of £61 million, that's largely due to a liability reduction as a result of experienced gains. Our U.K. pension remains in surplus. And you can see on the slide the impact of the insurance buy-out transaction completed earlier in the year with both U.K. assets and liabilities dropping by over £400 million. We are working through a further phase of derisking our position through various initiatives, which I expect will be concluded late this year and in the first quarter of 2018. So looking at foreign exchange. As previously mentioned, the weakening of sterling has produced a translation benefit in the first half of 11% for revenue and 12% for operating profit. Should the average rates for the first 2 weeks of July continue, we'd expect the full year effect to be 6% on sales and profits respectively. Like always, a ready reckoner is provided to give you the impact of movements in both the dollar and the euro. So with that, let me hand you back to Mark.

Mark Selway

Thanks, Daniel. I'll now take you through the operational performance for each of our divisions and outline the progress that's being made to harness the group's potential and deliver sustainable accelerated growth and improve shareholder returns. I'm delighted to report that significant progress is being made on our strategic plan. And we're starting to see the benefits coming through. You'll recall, this slide is from our 2014 presentation, where I provided a simple diagram of the timeline of events from which you can gauge our performance over the 5-years of our plan. In 2014, we completed our initial assessments and benchmarked our performance while putting our organizational plans in place to accelerate growth.

And over the past 2 years, we've increased investments in product and capital for growth and the improvements have been massive from successful IT rollouts across all 3 divisions and world-class new products, which now underpin our performance again in all 3 divisions. The cash results continued to be very strong. And reduced inventory and good data management was evident again in our first half results. In 2017, we said that our ambition is to outgrow all of our peers and I remain absolutely committed to this as an objective. We also said that our benchmark performance will be moving towards world-class. And we are closing in on that ambition. We then said in 2018, the group will be firing on all cylinders with all divisions operating in attractive and high-growth markets. And that by 2019, we'll be able to boast world-class performance in each of our divisions and with that, I'll now take you through the operational performances for the first half.

First to Critical Engineering, this division is involved in the design and manufacture of highly engineered valves, actuators, and controls capable of operating at the extremes of temperature and pressure for the most demanding applications. Order input at £350 million was 11% higher on an organic basis. With new construction, oil and gas, £3 million lower, reflecting a decrease in LNG bookings when compared to last year. Petrochemical orders increased £21 million year-on-year with excellent wins in China for gas processing. Fossil Power was down £2 million and reflected lower levels of new construction in Asia while Nuclear was up £7 million, reflecting a good contract win in China. The higher margin aftermarket bookings were up 9% when compared to 2016, principally due to an increase of £14 million in LNG orders, and £5 million of Nuclear part orders which offset lower bookings in Fossil Power.

Organic revenue of £308 million came in a little better than expected at 3% below the same period in 2016. New construction revenues were 4% lower with LNG accounting for the majority of that decline but offset to a large extent by growth in HIPPS, and our downstream activities. Aftermarket at £147 million was 2% lower with oil and gas upgrades representing the bulk of this decline. Operating profit of £34 million was 4% below the same period in 2016 due to lower volumes in new construction, reduced aftermarket revenues and of course our investments in the business. Now this was partially offset by £11 million of restructuring benefits, which exceeded our expectations in the first half of this year.

Margins were slightly better at 11.2% against 10.8% in the first half of last year. Now we recognize that Critical's order book is an essential ingredient to gaining confidence in our full year outlook. So to assist in your understanding of the division's current position, I thought it would be helpful to provide a bit of a summary. The period-end order book at £452 million was flat when compared to the same point in 2016. And margins in the order book were 1.7% lower, reflecting a change in mix and a move to more aggressive market pricing on large projects won in the period. Now of the £552 million, £122 million is due for shipments in Q3. Leaving a book-to-ship of only £10 million for this quarter. For Q4, we have a shipment expectation from the backlog of about £170 million, and that leaves us with a book-to-ship of about £44 million, which compares to £58 million in the last quarter of last year.

Turning now to the strategic elements of Critical Engineering's performance. You will recall from our market assessment that this division plays in three principal sectors, power generation, oil and gas and petrochemical. And our plan is all about focus and growth both organically and supplemented with value-enhancing acquisitions. You will be aware, we're already investing in our infrastructure. With a view to realigning our footprint to high growth markets. While also reducing our capacity in response to lower market demand. And following on from our closures of our Canadian, our Swiss and our German manufacturing operations in 2016, we also made good progress in the first half of this year with the transfer of our Swedish operations to the Czech Republic. These actions together with a 9% reduction in Critical headcount delivered £10.5 million a benefit in the half-year, and that will grow to approximately £18 million in the full year. We also made further progress in a number of critical systems and processes.

And having now develop the divisional standards ERP solution, I'm pleased to report the Critical delivered on-time and on-budget implementations into Singapore and also in Malaysia. With a further 2 plants, planned to go live in the final quarter of this year. The divisions also continued with their structured progress of Value Engineering, which optimizes product designs to lower our cost and improve our competitiveness. This initiative delivered nearly £70 million of new orders in the first half while substantially reducing selling prices to our customers.

Moving on to our normal manufacturing improvement overview. The latest lean results for Critical Engineering came in at an average score of 68%, a significant improvement since this time last year where the average score was 60%.

Now I remain absolutely confident that our lean program will enhance our competitiveness, underpin our growth and reduce working capital as a percentage of sales, while also providing an excellent platform to maximize recoveries when the markets eventually improve.

Moving now to Critical Engineering's outlook. In the second half of the year, organic revenue is still expected to be weaker than the second half of last year. However, due to the benefits of the division's reorganization and the phasing of the backlog, full year margins are expected to show a modest improvement on 2016, and a significant improvement on the first half of this year.

Turning now to Precision Engineering, which includes the Norgren businesses and a range of specialist valve and flow control technologies for applications where precision, speed and reliability are essential to the processes in which they are involved. On a reported basis, half-year revenue at £388 million was 14% higher than last year, and 2% higher on an organic basis. And on a like-for-like basis, commercial vehicle sales at £93 million were higher by 1%, with growth in North America and Asia partially offset by a 4% decline in Europe which reflected the previously advised conclusions of contracts. The division's largest sector, Industrial Automation achieved first-half sales of £215 million, which was 3% above the same period in 2016.

The general portion of Industrial Automation, which represents almost 50% of that sector was up 5% on the first-half of 2016. Norgren Express was broadly flat with declines in North America being offset by good growth in the other regions. Food and beverage, which represents the balance of Industrial Automation was up 4%, with our market in Europe reflecting a resumption of new equipment builds in Germany. Energy was down 4%, again reflecting ongoing market difficulties in oil and gas, and Life Sciences were lower by 1% which we expect will recover in the second half of the year.

Operating profit of £61.2 million was 7% higher, as a result of increased sales and £6 million of currency benefits, which offset £4.2 million of property gains in the previous year. And this resulted in an overall operating margin of 15.8%, again 16.7% in the same period last year. Turning now to Precision strategic activities. You'll recall from the market assessment that this division operates in 4 key sectors. And our plans are targeted at fixing first and then focusing the division. And in these first 3 years, we've been working to simplify the structure, driving our operational efficiencies through the application of lean, while also putting in place a robust IT and costing systems. And since the back end of 2014, we've been executing an improvement plan, which is all about radically simplifying the business and building stronger foundations for our future. And without question, one of the most important projects being undertaken relates to the reorganization of our supply chain to reduce complexity and manufacture products closer to our customers.

This project, code-named Janus, is primarily focused at Europe, where the majority of our intercompany trading occurs and it will ultimately determine the geographic footprint and the manufacturing strategy for the division. The restructure into sector based verticals and consolidation into a single unified structure was successfully implemented in Europe and the anticipated benefits including overhead reductions are already starting to accrue. The supply chain organization is now fully resourced and Massimo's executive leadership team is now on board in North America and also in Europe. We now enter the painstaking task of standardizing our core processes and improving the accuracy of business data and that will progressively yield all the benefits that our new ERP systems promise to deliver.

The insourcing of machining work is now well underway. And when complete, that'll improve in improved loading of our machine shops and it's already increased our utilization to 66% in the first half from just over 50% at the start of this year. As outlined in the February results presentation, the total cost of executing Project Janus will be in the order of £12 million, of which £9 million is expected in 2017. The total savings will be approximately £12 million and about £5 million of that will be delivered this year.

This slide shows the result of the half-year lean assessments for the Precision division. And as with Critical, not all companies achieve their targets. But overall, the average lean score has improved substantially from 61% at the half point last year to 67% at the end of June this year. And I'm pleased to say that some of Massimo's best companies are now turning their inventories more than 10x a year. Turning now to Precision Engineering's outlook for the balance of this year. In the second half on a constant currency basis, organic revenues and margins are expected to improve when compared to the second half of last year. Full year revenue is expected to reflect similar growth to the first half of the year with margins consistent with 2016. And you recall that had a one-off property gain of £4.2 million.

Moving now to Hydronic Engineering, which you'll recall includes 3 industry-recognized names: Heimeier, TA and Pneumatex. And is a leading provider of water-based heating and cooling systems for the residential and commercial building sectors. Revenue at £150 million was 13% higher on a reported basis. And after adjusting for £14 million of favorable currency was 2% higher on an organic basis. Sales in the 3 core businesses, which represent over 90% of the total were also 2% higher including almost £33 million from new product sales in the first half of the year. There were a number of moving parts, which make for a solid first half in our environment. The European construction market was marginally higher, and we continue to see an increasingly competitive environment in some of their markets. Our Asian businesses while modest in absolute terms did deliver a £1.5 million increase in revenues, including 32% growth in China as well as stronger performances in Australia and in Singapore.

Operating profit at £24 million was 12% higher assisted by £2.6 million of currency benefits in the period. When combined with an increased spend on new products and depreciation, this resulted in margins of 15.9% against 16.1% in the first half of 2016. Turning now to Hydronic Engineering strategic activities. You'll recall from the market review that this division plays in 3 key sectors. And our plan is to capitalize on our premier market positions particularly in Europe. And while the geographic footprint in Hydronic is largely in line with our needs, we outlined in February that the division would take a £5 million charge to reduce overheads in the European operations. This program is now largely complete and a £3.3 million exceptional cost was included in the first half results.

The division's product development program continues to deliver with 47 great new products introduced over the last 3.5 years. And in the first half, around 22% of Peter's revenues were generated from these great new products. Calypso is our new range of thermostatic radiator valves, which have opened the door to new markets and now underpin the recent success in our over-the-counter initiative. Sales of Calypso in the first half were in excess of £2 million and we expect further progress in the second half of this year. And as previously outlined, the lack of historic spend in the division's IT systems has contributed to excessive inventories and poor planning of the manufacturing operations. Well Hydronic integrated IT system was launched in 2016 in to Poland and also in to Switzerland. And in the first half of this year, it was successfully installed on-time and on-budget in to Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia and Romania. And the rollout will include an additional 12 sales companies during the balance of this year.

Moving on to lean. Hydronic continues to achieve huge progress with the half year assessment increasing to 77% from 73% at this time last year. You can see from the chart that the majority of Peter's businesses made great progress with our Polish side at 93% and the continued excellent improvement in Slovenia to 87%. These businesses continue to lead the group in the application of lean. In terms of Hydronic's outlook, in the second half on a constant currency basis, we expect our revenue growth to show some improvement when compared to the first half of the year. Despite the increased cost associated with our investments for growth, margins are expected to improve when compared to the second half of last year. So before moving on to the outlook for the group, I'll take a brief moment to summarize the information included in today's presentation. In the first half of 2017, we continue to deliver on our clearly defined road map for the ongoing development of IMI. Each of our business has made great progress in their plans to adopt best practice, in their operational, their project management, and their IT systems. Excellent progress was made in the application of lean across all 3 of our divisions.

With further ambitious improvements expected in the balance of this year, the under-investment in IT continues to be addressed with all 3 divisions now having successful implementations and plan for further rollouts in the second half of this year. Critical's reorganization plans continue to be delivered on-time and on-budget and resulted in £11 million of first half benefit with more to come in the balance of this year. And in Precision, Massimo is making excellent progress with Project Janus, which will progressively improve his supply chain and the competitiveness in the market. Hydronic continue to put their foot-to-the-floor in terms of new products with 22% of first half revenues from products launched in the past 3.5 years. So in terms of our strategic agenda, the hardworking investment is now well underway with benefits apparent across all of our businesses.

So having already described the prospects for each of the division, I'll now turn to the outlook for the group. In the remainder of the year, organic revenue is still expected to be below last year, principally driven by order phasing in Critical. Second half margins will show a modest improvement compared to the same period in 2016, supported by both rationalization savings and improved market conditions in Precision. And based on current market conditions, we are expecting full year results to be modestly above current market expectations, which typically we read at 61.6p for the full year. So with that, let me introduce my executive team. Dan who has already spoken today. Roy, who I'm sure you know and is responsible for the Critical division. Massimo , who runs our Precision division and of course Peter who is responsible for Hydronic. They will be hoping me to answer your questions this morning. And could I ask that if you have a question please put your hand up and remember, give me your name and company when you get the microphone. So thanks. Andy?

Q - Andrew Douglas

It's Andrew Douglas from Jefferies. I got 3 questions, please. I guess, 1 for each division. Could you tell a quick one through the Hydronic margin, I mean your organic growth in the first half was 2% and margins down about - I appreciate you are investing and stuff but can you just give us a bridge to the second half on why you are so confident in that margin improvement coming through?

Roy Twite

Good morning, Andy. It was 20 basis points down, those number moving parts there. Material impact was about £800,000, which is 60 basis points on its own. We also have the ISH exhibition this year occurs once every 2 years that cost us about £0.5 million, which is another 30 basis points, that won't recur of course. But moving forward, we are going to recover all those material downsides with price increases. We've also got our Value Engineering exercise with the help of Massimo and his team that we expect to also add to that by about £2.2 million and overall we expect £2.5 million material price deficit this year. So we feel in good shape, we got it well covered.

Andrew Douglas

With respect to Value Engineering, clearly £70 million in the first half is a cracking number compared to last year. How much momentum just you think is in that Roy, in terms of how much you can do for the full year and then look into next year. And I am assuming that in the margin profile and all the good cost savings for customers - that's all coming through as you would look expect, is that fair?

Roy Twite

Yes, that's pretty good summary. Actually, I can probably sit back down. Good morning, everybody. Yes, I think, Value Engineering, first half just under £70 million as you said. Value Engineering is working really well in Critical, you can say. I'm delighted with a Tee , and it's really gone across the whole business now, Andy. The issue of course is that actual projects in the market, there are many. So to do these numbers, there has to be a project, we have to win it. And if I look at the second half, there's not that many large projects to go after, Andy. So we have to be realistic about it. I think, last year, we did £80 million, that we won with Value Engineering. This year, our internal target is £100 million. Now as you say, we have done £70 million. Our good news is that we are winning the projects that are available and I am delighted with the team for doing that. The bad news is second half, there's not that many available. Cheers, Andy.

Andrew Douglas

And last for Massimo. Looks like you are doing quite well I think compared to your peers. Can you just give us a kind of view of how you are seeing kind of market share and how you are doing relatively. It looks like, I think it got some pretty punchy numbers in Asia, China. How are you guys doing over there and just general feel for market share kind of movements if you can?

Massimo Grassi

Good morning, everybody. So first of all in terms of market share, overall, we think we are capturing the market growth in Industrial Automation. So we are currently maintaining market share. Same as CV - CV as Mark mentioned, we have about £30 million of contract loss on a full year basis, £7 million of this £30 million has been, I mean happened in first half of this year. So if you consider like-for-like without this, we would have between £8 million , I mean, close to 2-digit growth in CV. So I think we are nicely capturing the market growth, which has improved on both sides of the ocean in the States and in Europe. So we feel quite good in in CV. In Energy, despite the negative numbers versus prior year, we believe we are gaining market share. In Life Science, slightly negative, and this is, let me say we are doing very well in Europe where we believe we are slightly gaining market share.

Unfortunately, the negative performance that are coming from the United States where because of the ObamaCare, we are impacted by the new reimbursement policy. So respirators is an important portion of our business. So the market is going from high price point to medium price point and our customers taken a bit longer than expected to go through the FDA. So we are quite confident for the second half, but in the first half, we are probably losing a little bit of market share. And in rail, we are doing very well, 14% growth. So we are very - very, very happy. So that's the first portion of your question. Second portion is about Asia. Asia is unfortunately only less than 15% of our sales. We had about £50 million in the first half.

But we are very, very pleased about our performances there. We are growing at more than solid 2-digit growth for the region and we are particularly pleased with performances in China, where we are almost 40% growth in Mainland China. So we are very, very happy. We believe we are definitely not losing market share over there. So we are very pleased. And this is the results of the hard work we have been driving last year, I mean, 1, 1.5 year. We changed leadership, we changed go-to-market, we changed the way we - I mean, our commercial organization. So we have a flat organization. We increase our market reach, and the result is that we are growing at 39% but almost 40%. So we are very, very pleased. Thank you.

Alex Virgo

Good Morning, everybody. It's Alex Virgo, Bank of Bank America. Could you just discuss a little bit around the working days impact in the first half in IA because I guess, just optically, it looks like you slowed, but I am guessing that's probably not the case. And perhaps within that discussion if you could discuss the core IA portfolio you mentioned growing at 5 Norgren flat - what's - why is Norgren flat? I guess is the question and prospects for the second half?

Massimo Grassi

So I will take. Hi Alex. So first about working days. We - I mean, second quarter, we had a few days less than the first quarter. So I think if you look at the - let me say the average of the 2, so if you look at about 3% for Industrial Automation growth for example, that's a reasonable run rate, that we expect to have also going forward in the year. So I wouldn't be too worried about Q1, Q2, it's really all about days. With regards to Norgren Express, it's - we are very pleased with the results in Europe. The Norgren Express app that we have anticipated last time we met you is doing very well. The reason why we are slightly negative in North America is because we stop relationship with the major national distributor. We decided to do it because of margin. And we, as you know, North America is mainly a distributors driven market. So we have new partners to cover the country, so we are very, very positive for the remaining part of the year. But this is what explain the negative performances of Norgren Express in the State. So it's under control and we are quite optimistic for the second half of the year.

Mark Selway

And Alex, the working days is really good point also for Hydronic, particularly in Germany, I think there were a number of holidays that moved as well. So I think in both Precision and Hydronic, we have to be careful on quarter-to-quarter comparisons. Because of the working day movements mostly around Easter.

Alex Virgo

Okay, thanks. And then a boring question on pension. The work you mentioned that you were doing for completion end of this year or Q1 next year, what sort of impact do you anticipate that might have on the P&L?

Mark Selway

Yes, we're continuing to look at similar moves to fully protect the liability through insurance buy-ins and exact matching and as you do that, the natural move then becomes, well - if the insurance company already fully protects you on a certain set of pensioners, we can look at - we can look at pension buyouts, again. So we're starting to look at the next wave of potential blocks that we can take, probably up to around £200 million and £250 million is where we're looking at, but obviously it depends on what the insurance companies are willing to do and so we are just going to work thought it, but we're in good shape there.

Harry Philips

It's Harry Philips from Peel Hunt. 2 questions, please. First of all, in Critical just noticing the pricing pressure, alluded to Roy, earlier on, are you seeing that in the aftermarket at all or are you worried you might see it in the aftermarket given the current situation. And then on Precision, in terms of utilization, Massimo, where do you think you can get to in the next 18 months? please.

Roy Twite

Good morning, Harry. Harry in terms of pricing, so you will have seen, I'm sure that in the order book, we have now seen a 1.7% reduction in the margin in that £550 million in the order book, which as you so refer to a few times because we were quoting about 2% below our new construction, Harry. There is another couple of things going on. Firstly, is that in the order book, the big projects that the won, the projects that drove the 11% growth in the first half were in Petrochem, there was 3 big ones in Petrochem, 2 in China, 1 in the U.S. and 1 in U.K. And when you look at our margins on those projects versus the LNG projects that were in the order book that we shipped obviously that's causing a mix effect, Harry. So that's what happening in terms of the new construction side of the order book. In terms of aftermarket, yes of course there are some pricing pressure, but we've actually resisted it and we are not seeing reduction in margins in the aftermarket. That's the good news, thanks.

Massimo Grassi

Good morning, Harry, and by utilization, so as Mark mentioned, we are today at 66 coming from around 50. And this has been is the results of our in-sources strategy and better utilization of our asset together of course we have been helped by the market growth. So we announced that our target is to get to 70 plus, beginning of next year and if the market continue with this trend, I really believe we can get to 70 close to the end of this year. So we believe, we can continue to improve in terms of utilization.

Stephen Swanton

Good morning, it's Stephen Swanton at Redburn. Unfortunately, Massimo stand up again for - 2 questions on Precision. First of all, on the slides there were first 2 significant pipeline still in the products for Precision and obviously you had quite a few releases just a couple months ago but can you give us a sense of what types of products you're looking at where there is an extension of the range on and so forth. And the second question is actually, I remember in Brno, whatever that was and chatting some of your colleagues, it seem that 1 of the big drivers of business going forward was betting down the ERP systems and getting things on level loading correct. This was kind of seeing to be external to Project Janus in the wider supply chain. I am just kind of wondering where are we on the ERP side and whether we've got to that kind of almost utopian vision where you have got this kind of quick changeover self and so forth and what we can look for kind of there going forward?.

Massimo Grassi

Sure. Hi Steven, good morning. So first of all about new product. So as you know, we launched 3 major new products family back in April at the Hannover Messe. And out of these 3 major family we started selling 1 of the 3 which is the actuators. The others will likely come towards the end of the year. So we will start capturing benefits of this in Q4 - end of Q4. So we are pleased about it, the first, let me say, feedback after launching the actuator range is very positive, is a better product with a more competitive price. So we are very pleased with that. We should not forget that these are platform products, so standard product, catalog product for Industrial Automation. We have a lot of other opportunities in terms of custom made product for CV business.

For food and beverage, we have excellent relationship with big chains in North America that we are developing now. In CV, with our usual customers, which are MAN, Scania, Daimler, we have an excellent pipeline of new products. But as you know, this cycle in this business is very long, but we have real, real solid pipeline of new products. So we are in a shape. And we keep on investing on new product, because we don't want to - I mean we want to make of it a competitive weapon. We are looking at vitality, we are looking at net contribution coming from new sales . So this is something which is extremely important for us, it is the top in our list of strategic priorities.

Second question about ERP. Mark mentioned that we have now, I mean supply chain is definitely a key priority for us. I think, we have been doing an excellent job in our lean journey, an excellent job in introducing ERP system in North America. So now we are - we have completed the implementation with the version of 9.1 of JD Edwards. In Europe, we still have the 8.11 . So one of the task of the new supply chain leader and our supply chain initiative is really to leverage at best the good structure and the systems we have in Europe with particularly focus on level loading and also the supply chain in terms of demand planning, introducing SNOP which will be an additional contribution for us to reduce inventory and increase our on-time delivery together with the reduction of lead-time, because as Mark mentioned again here, we are trying to manufacture close to customers and reduce our lead time improving our competitive position in the market. Thank you.

Mark Selway

Steven, there is probably a couple more years before we've got to running like a Swiss watch. The IT system works fantastic. We've put in. It's now - as I said this painstaking process of getting bills and materials, [indiscernible] is lead times. All of that other stuff absolutely on the money. When that happens, your system starts to run like a Swiss watch. So there is a couple of years more hard work, but you progressively see that come through, getting the foundation stones ready, massive amount of work from Massimo and his teams, and they hit it on-time and on-budgets. I was pleased with that.

David Larkam

David Larkam from Numis. Firstly on Critical, talk about Nuclear. Can you - it sounds like, we might be getting some traction in China last, so can just sort of flush out how that's going. Secondly on Hydronic, sort of 22% from new products, but the top line is being sort of certainly no better than the end markets. Is there a tipping point when sort of new products are not just replacing old but really brand new and that's going to accelerate the growth. And then 1 question for Mark. Just on acquisitions, obviously, your original plan was looking for something sizable by the end of 2017, you got 5 months and a bit to go home, how's that going?

Mark Selway

Good question, here. Roy, yes.

Roy Twite

Yes, David. After 74 stones on Nuclear. I think after that tragic accident in 2012, in Fukushima, everything has just been glacially slow. And I think, I was reading the press yesterday that the answer to the U.K.'s plan as we're going to move away from diesel cars and petrol cars, a big chunk of it has to be nuclear, which of course it does, otherwise we are going to get covered in CO2 and get all the issues around climate change. So you keep thinking this is going to come. The first half was good news. Our Nuclear orders were £7 million up, that was principally 1 big £5 million order in China that was from China, but there's not a whole stream of orders that are going to follow through from that. So in terms of those days when new construction, you are getting used to be 10% of the business, I still think, we're a couple of years away from that, David.

Mark Selway

If I can take the Hydronic question because it rolls over a way bit into Precision as well. You got to remember, we hadn't introduced new products into either of these divisions for more than a decade, so a lot of what we do is kind of cannibalize the existing product range and to slow the sales fall that we've seen. And Pete was really pleased for the first time in a number of years, you saw organic revenue growth this year. Massimo will also find. I think, as you and your platform product coming, Massimo. Big part of it will cannibalize. What you've got, it's better cost, the better quality products, they are more competitive. And you will see some progressive growth coming along, but really it was to rein in the deteriorating market conditions that we've seen. But look, I think the over-the-counter strategy in terms of Peter's world in Hydronic is having some traction. I mentioned the Calypso range.

That was £2 million of sales in the first half of the year. That's gaining momentum. We signed up, I think 3 distributors, Pete in the course of the first half of this year. So we aren't hitting traction, but it's still a pretty tough old market out there and people are looking for market share. And we are holding our own. So I think that's a credit to largely the improving factory performance and these new products coming through. And to give you an idea in Massimo's world, I think we got what £270-odd millions of current revenues coming through in terms of new product development at this point.

So there is a lot of new product that will regenerate our competitiveness. In terms of acquisitions, you're right to point on that. Our WAC currently is running at about what 7%, I suppose, Dan. And everybody has been looking at this low cost of cash and wondering when it's going to stop. Well I think, it's with us for the longer term. And that does mean that you can pay a couple of turns more for great acquisitions today than you could say a year ago. Now as you are aware in all 3 of the divisions, we are ambitions for growth. The thing that doesn't come through in these presentations enough is just how proud I am of the way the foundations are built in the business.

Roy's executive team is miles ahead in terms of structure. And that bench strength you have today, we didn't have a few years ago, so we can buy new businesses anywhere in this organization and we feel comfortable. We've got people who can take it forward. Similarly with Massimo's division, he has now built the management team in the U.S. New management structure has been put in place in Europe and the Asian business is now firing on pretty well on all cylinders. So that gives you confidence. So when you buy things, you can integrate them well. And at these sorts of multiples, you've got to buy well and integrate well to make the sums works. So in all 3 divisions and also in Peter's world, we've got good target in Europe.

We've been building relationships with predominantly family-owned businesses that are bolt-on to us, £100, £200 million in scale. All 3 of the divisions are spending more time building those relationships. I'm spending a lot more time on the road. And I think last time we were together, the Chairman mentioned that he's been spending time on the road helping with those relationship build. So we've got an appetite, we've got a good balance sheet, net debt to EBITDA is running about 1.1x. Net debt £318 million in total. So we have the ability to buy. Would be prepared to pay the right sort of multiples to get the right quality of businesses across the line. And we're out there searching and I'd be disappointed if we didn't see something this year, but it is a bit of a roll of the dice, as you know, as to when they come particularly with family-owned businesses. It's more about succession planning or whether they just fed up with the oil and gas market or whatever happens to be, that brings them to the table and opens up the opportunity. So a long-winded way of saying, yes, we would be - we are on the trial of them.

Daniel Shook

At it's a perfect time to thank the banks and the private placement guys who are here today as well. And I hope you heard all of that. We're working on it.

Glen Liddy

It's Glen Liddy from JPMorgan. 2 things. In the aftermarket in Critical, you've talked a bit about Nuclear. LNG seems to have had a good quarter. Fossil is quite tough. Are the trends changing in either of those markets? So Fossil looks like it might be tough for a bit longer, but is the aftermarket in LNG just beginning to come to life as plants come onstream?

Roy Twite

Yes, morning, Glen. I mean, that was one of the real nice surprises really in the first half. LNG aftermarket was up £14 million. And that's some lovely orders from the installed base that we generated really over the last decade, Glen. So that was really good. We're not going to see that in the second half, let's not get carried away. And still those budgets are under pressure from our customers. So some of those orders have come in and they were supposed to come in 6 months ago. And one of them finally arrived in June, a sizable one. And is that sort of market at the moment. But the good news is that installed base over a period of time is going to generate some lovely business for us. Fossil, you're absolutely right. Fossil aftermarket was down again, just small amount, small percentages, but yes, it still under a lot of pressure and budgets are still under pressure. And in some areas, they are still extending maintenance intervals and they are still reducing the amount they do in those outages as well, Glen, so it's still a tough old market in Fossil, absolutely.

Glen Liddy

And in Precision, you talked a lot at the beginning of lean about the huge number of SKUs but you needed some IT systems to get well along the road to being efficient. Where are we now in terms of the reduction and is there much more to go for to help your working capital?

Massimo Grassi

Good morning, Glen. First of all, this was one of the fixating initially that Mark launched it even before my arrival. So we rationalize our SKU count looking at. I mean, we made - queue some analysis, we were looking at the, let me say, the most important SKUs. This process is in a way - first phase is completed. We put in place a rigorous process in order to avoid that there is again a proliferation of SKUs, so today only few people can introduce new references. And in everything we do in terms of new products, we are very careful looking on rationalizing the accounts of our different component. So we are in a decent shape, always margin for improvement that we are chasing every day, but we feel quite good in terms of where we are today.

Glen Liddy

Is it actually improving your working capital further going forward?

Massimo Grassi

Yes, definitely because you know sometimes you had some items that were, I mean, we have to keep an inventory for long time, you know the sort of customers. So now we tried to go for kits. We have an initially cold kits instead of bits , so we try to definitely offer a solution to our customer, but in a form of a kit rather than in terms of single component. So this is one of our, as I mentioned fixate initially, which is targeted to improve our working capital there is for sure.

Mark Selway

And Glen, I think the other thing that goes with that is the rationalization of the supply base for that continues. We have the number of supplies last year. We won't get half again this year, but you're putting more of your wallet to with fewer suppliers bringing down their lead times, getting them to provide inventory on a more regular basis, and that's helping us also to move the working capital. So again, I think if you look at the cash results first half, the comparative was tough because we did a huge amount last year, and the results were great. We still improved on that in the first half of this year. So I was pleased with the way that continues to develop.

Jonathan Hurn

Jonathan Hurn with Deutsche Bank. Just 2 questions please. First one for Roy on Critical. And just thinking out to 2018. If we look at that order book and the numbers that you've given, it's kind of implying that there is £260 million of revenue that's not deliverable this year, does all that £260 million fall in 2018 or does some of that get pushed into 2019? That was the first question. And the second one was just on Precision. Just in terms of Phase 2 of project Janus, that strength in commercial vehicles, does that now mean that Phase 2 doesn't happen?

Mark Selway

If I can take on behalf of Massimo, the second question, first. We'd always said, we've got a plan for Phase 2, and you know, but we are seeing improved Industrial Automation market. We are having success in terms of commercial vehicle growth. I mentioned the Kongsberg and the Phoenix contracts, that will start to launch in 2019. There are massive number of new quite opportunities in CV. We are now back on the preferred list with all of the major CV customers because improving on-time delivery, improved quality, that gets you to that game. And because the factories are now more responsive, we can deliver the 3% productivity obligations that the market demand without eating into our profits because we're actually delivering with a better supply base more rationalized. So there is massive opportunity in there and we feel comfortable at this stage there is no point in us pushing the button on a Phase 2, actually that's going to give us a very long payback and cost a huge amount of shareholder funds. When we're making so much progress on Phase 1, and you're starting to see the opportunities come through. Have I factored that right? Massimo, you are happy with that? Yes. And on Roy's issue, by all means, what's 2018 look like in your order book? Tell us that Roy.

Roy Twite

Now I think in terms of the projects they are in the order book, the vast majority will ship in 2018, that don't ship this year, Jonathan. Obviously, there will be the odd nuclear order that won't ship next year. And then you always going to get an order where there's a massive delay on a customer side. So contractually, they are supposed to take it, but that will be 1 or 2, I'm sure. If this current market maintains that will actually go into 2019. But the vast majority we ship in 2018, yes.

Alasdair Leslie

Alasdair Leslie, Societe Generale. Just a couple of follow-up questions on Critical ahead of next year. So I mean if just obviously looking at the - maybe the outlook for further savings because if volumes are going be pretty flattish next year, we've got that, we've got to fight against that margin decline in the backlog, and maybe the puts and takes I suppose savings is going to be a key driver again next year as well. So what are the opportunities there next year and then maybe the margin decline that you referred to in the backlog, I guess a big driver as you said, that was the mix, does that now stabilize out, as obviously you've delivered on some of the LNG contracts. So just any comment there on the margin decline? Thanks.

Roy Twite

Thanks, Alasdair. So in terms of cost saving opportunities, somebody asked me this morning, what's the thing I am most proud of, it's just the sheer rate of continuous improvement now in Critical. I mean, it's just astonishing. The team generated about 12,000 continues improvement actions last year. Obviously, a lot of that's aligned to Value Engineering. As you say, that's still not enough to compensate, what's happening in the market in orders to win, but it's a lot better shape than if - if orders were going backwards, which as you can see and our many of our peers are suffering that. So I feel good about that. In terms of real large cost saving opportunities, I think, we dealt with 11 sites now, so we sold 4 and we buy the consolidated another 7. And the footprint that we consolidated them into, as you can see from the lean chart is now a lot healthier. So plants like our South Korean plant, our Indian plant, our China plant, which used to be in 3 places, is now in 1. These are quickly going up the competitiveness scale - call it that.

So I am really pleased with that. Of course, we will still carry on looking for large opportunities to make sure that next year's margins at worse stay flat, but I would think that we will be able to make a move forward slightly, that's where my head is at the moment. In terms of managing that 1.7%, as you basically picked up, you can imagine, our guidance is saying that margins in the second half of this year are going to be slightly better than last year and is saying that the full year is going to be slightly better. We are able to do that. That's obviously a lot of cost saving. But it also means that some of those projects, what I think Jonathan were picking out - are going into next year are going to be the lower margin projects, and we're going to have to offset that as part of what we're doing with these cost savings, absolutely.

But still overall, I think we will - at this point, very, very early. But at this point, based on the order book, I would think orders of this year are going to be roughly flat, which will mean that next year sales will be roughly flat as you picked up. And then the opportunity will be to incrementally improve margins.

Alasdair Leslie

Sorry a quick follow-up - sorry, actually for Peter. So for Peter on Hydronic, just if you could elaborate, maybe a little bit about those - the competitive pricing environment, which was, I guess, and then maybe also - you obviously talk about sort of tough market conditions in construction, just maybe a bit more granularity on which particular markets, because I think some of the headline data that we see on construction particularly in Europe, which is a focus for you is actually pretty okay.

Peter Spencer

Okay, Alasdair, thank you. Well the business is really a story of 2 halves. In half 1, Mark mentioned the strength of Singapore, Middle East, China, that's project business for the Torrin Henderson [ph] brand and we do see some price pressures there in countries such as Turkey, Brazil where the markets are shrinking and everybody is going after the remaining business. But otherwise, we're holding up very nicely on the margins with the introduction of new products. In the second half, we move into over-the-counter European. Now remember, Europe is 80% of our business and again with the new products, the new relationships with the wholesalers, we do get very good data there. So for example, we increased our market share in Germany from 40% to 44.5% in the first quarter of this year. So we're seeing less price pressure in those areas as people in Europe recognize the value of the brands, the time it saves on non-installation, the energy it saves when they have installed it. But obviously, we are very hopeful that the second half of this year in the European over-the-counter market will come good for us this year, if the weather remains horrible.

Jonathan Mounsey

It's Jonathan Mounsey from Exane BNP Paribas. I guess in contrast to many of your peers there is no mention of digital or Industry 4.0 this half and I guess that's surprising because you do actually have a factory automation business, unlike most of them. I just sort of asked because there is 2 sides to this, the first is, what are you doing internally to make your factories Industry 4.0 already I think about maybe festo your German competitors, I'm sure they are doing quite a bit, it being a German idea. And then secondly, you've launched a lot of products this year [indiscernible]. Are they Industry 4.0 already, are we going to see another wave of investment to produce a range of products, which maybe set on wider industrial platforms into ecosystems et cetera, I suppose the ultimate question is, is there going to have to be more investment in this business for IoT Industry 4.0.

Mark Selway

Look the product development journey will never stop. What I'm most pleased about Jonathan is we've now built what I think is a silver bullet machine. Our NPI - now processes can deliver grand new products over and over and over again. I think any company can come out with the occasional silver bullet, but it's building a machine that allows you to put ideas into the system and out pops great products on an ongoing basis. To give you an idea, Massimo is now producing products and Peters world as well from concept to launch in 12 months. They used to take us 4 years. So rapid prototyping, stereolithography and standardized process to bringing those products to market is really having a major impact on the way we go about doing it.

We don't make a big summer dance about our electronics capability, but I can tell you, nearly all of the new products that are being introduced have electronic access to them. It's quite interesting when you take a look at the industrials and who is actually monetizing a lot of this Internet of Things and Industry 4.0. There is a lot of talk about it and I think it's moving people's multiples up couple of turns. But at the end of the day, it's about how much revenue are you really generating from it. What I can tell you is in terms of the new graduates, we continue as a group to put on large numbers of graduates and have done - we've doubled in the last 3 years and each year, we're putting on about 34 new graduates into the business. This year more of them will be electronic engineers and software engineers than they've ever been before.

So rather than buying mechanical engineers, we are finding new opportunities for software engineering capabilities and also center management. But look, it's fair to say, our business is about sensors and a lot of our products are sensor- based as it currently stand. We have to provide products with the widest capability that we can, so its accessible to whoever wins at the end of the day. But it's an interesting one. If you look at Roy's world for example in terms of large-scale petrochemical plants, and power generation plants, £2 billion of capital investments there. They're not going to replace them, like it. So they can save couple of hundred grand on maintenance a year. It just isn't going to happen. New plants, yes, there is more compatibility required. In Massimo's world, we already provide a good portion of that products that are compatible with the Internet of Things and fully tied in.

And in Peter's world, the whole of home heating and the electronic space is something that features in a number of our new products, the new actuator range it does already. The new e-TRVs that are coming through the system, all of those things are fully connected but at the end of day, I think you got to be a bit careful. Some industrials blow away bit more smoke than they probably should in terms of the revenue compatibility and how much it's going to generate in terms of new margin.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Robert [ph] from Morgan Stanley. Just had a quick question across oil and gas looking between your Critical Engineering division and your Precision business. You mentioned in the release that up, mid and downstream had actually improved in the Critical business. Yet you called out the energy business being down form Precision, got a headwind in oil and gas. Just wondering, if you kind of square the different dynamics in oil and gas between those 2 buckets, if you could?

Mark Selway

For sure, Roy, do you just to give. I know you just go back from Houston maybe you can give people a bit of a flavor on what you saw there?

Roy Twite

Yes, well two thing. I think, Critical, it's not a market thing downstream. This is a handful of project. So we are talking about 2 big Catofin projects in China and a big project, Petrochem project in Houston. That's what we're really talking about which has swung Petrochem orders so favorably in Critical. That's why I'm trying to - and we are too excited because when I was in Houston, as Mark said literally, a couple of weeks ago met 5 major customers and the market is very, very subdued. And they are struggling with the ability for these projects to actually come through get funding to move on. There is constant delays in the projects. So really what you're seeing is that the market is still very tough downstream, midstream, it's still very tough, but we just want a few big projects but actually 2 of those at least were delayed from last year, we should have won them last year, if the normal project timing had happened.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one other one was just when you kind of step back and look at where you are in your 5-year plan. Obviously, growth in end market has been more difficult than you expected when you started, when do you really looking at the timeline expect for that kind of marginal cost drag or the incrementals, however you want to sort of describe it to kind of come through and show that improvement relative to your original expectations because I think in your 5-year charge, you had to slow things to sort of firing on all cylinders by 2017, what are you thinking in terms of timeline of really when these kind of costs start to filter out and the benefits starting to come through, at a group level?

Mark Selway

Look, I think you are seeing some of them already, working capital significantly improved year on year on year. So I'm pleased with why that started to show through. I can tell you the factory performance is every 2 weeks our executive have a couple of our lean sites come on and give us a presentation on how they are getting on. These factories are light years improved from where they were 3, or 4 years ago. The control environment in terms of the financial controls and our costing systems and all the other things that go with making great businesses dug me forward dramatically and I'm really pleased with the work ethics that's behind that from the employees. As I said, organizationally, we're ready to fire. And so at the end of the day, if you take a look at it, 2018, we said the business would be in great shape and I feel very, very confident we're at that point. But clearly, we run large factories, volume throughput through those factories get you an overhead recovery.

And we are seeing some positive in Massimo's markets at the moment, Industry Automations nearly 50% of his revenues. CV has been better this year than we thought it was - would be coming into it. If that continues, Precision will see the ongoing drop through in terms of its numbers. But Peter's world in Hydronics, we've got some great new products coming through. I think geographically, we need to take some acquisitions because whereas Peter said, we're a very large player in these core markets to growing much more than that. Yes. We'll see some bits on the margin, but at the end of the day, I think, it's really about some acquisitions and grow geographically within that space. And in Roy's world, it's tough, it's still tough in oil and gas. Power generation, we're moving through a process of Value Engineering and that's only up some new markets.

We talk when we bought Bopp & Reuther, one of the logical things we were was starting to get into the semi-severe product. We are having good traction on that, but you need to get the installed base before you start to see the real traction take place. So even though we can supply customers with some very, very substantial cost reductions through our Value Engineering. Until you've got that installed base and you've got a reference site, it's very difficult to get all the traction that you need. But look, I couldn't be more proud of the business, the culture in the organization is night and day Organization structure, I said is really come together, well factories are doing great. So some great market positions, and I think, we'll be ready to gallop but you might be able to tell me when that's going to happen. Look, if there is no other questions. Thank you very, very much for coming in today and spending time with us. We're pleased with the first half results and look forward to a better second half of the year. Thank you very much.

