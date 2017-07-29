Teranga Gold's (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corp CDA (OTCPK:TGCDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Before we get started, as a reminder, I would like to ask everyone to please view Slide 2 of our second quarter slide presentation, which is posted on our website, to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

The agenda for today's call is outlined on Slide 3. Starting things off will be Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer, who will review the second quarter operating and development highlights. Next up, David Mallo, our VP Exploration, who is calling in from Vancouver will discuss Teranga's latest exploration results. Richard Young, Teranga's President and Chief Executive Officer, will wrap things up and open up the call to questions.

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Trish. So let’s turn to Slide 5. The second quarter was solid and at the half way point we are in a good position to achieve our 2017 guidance. As outlined in our press release, Sabodala had a record second quarter producing more than 57,000 ounces of gold. As well, gold production is reconciling positively to the reserves estimates. Gold recovery remains in the 92% range. Material movement is running ahead of where we expected to be and throughput rates continue to benefit from last year’s mill upgrade. And for the third time in four quarters, throughput rates exceeded 1 million tonnes. The result is that Sabodala continue to generate significant cash in Q2 with $22 million in cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

So as shown on Slides 6 and 7, we are on track to meet our production and cost guidance ranges. Year-to-date production of more than 114,000 ounces is more than half way to our guided range of 205,000 to 225,000 ounces. On the cost side, similar to the first quarter, increased fuel prices led to slightly higher unit cost in both the mine and plant during the second quarter compared to last year. Fuel prices are up about 15% year-over-year. Cash based all-in sustaining cost on a per ounce basis were $933, essentially unchanged over the prior year quarter. All-in-all, we are in a great place at mid-year.

Now, turning to Slide 8, in terms of what is in store for the third quarter at Sabodala, operationally we are prepared for the rainy season expected during most of this quarter. The mine has prepared the necessary dewatering systems and the plant has curtailed the oxide blend component of ore feed for the materials handling circuit. Mining activities during the third quarter are focused on completion of the Golouma South pit, continuing to advance Kerekounda, focusing on Gora Phase 3, ongoing stripping of the Golouma West pit with production expected to commence in August. Importantly, we have developed an expertise for operating in a multi-pit central mill type of an operation. We are using the operating flexibility this brings to our advantage.

Now, moving to Slide 9, on Banfora, the feasibility study is coming down to the home stretch. At present, the process flow sheet, resource modeling, operating and capital cost are meeting the expectations envisioned when we initially reviewed the Banfora project prior to our decision to acquire Gryphon Minerals. Teranga’s Board of Directors received an extensive project update at the beginning of July. As a result, the Board has approved the investment of an additional $10 million towards further advancement of construction readiness activities. This capital is being deployed to improve local site infrastructure and commence front-end engineering designs prior to completion of the feasibility study and in-advance of a full construction decision expected next month. With respect to financing, we are in active discussions with lending institutions to secure project financing ranging from $100 million to $150 million. As previously announced, we expect to complete the feasibility study in August.

With that, I will now ask David Mallo to tell you about our positive exploration results, over to you, David.

David Mallo

Thank you, Paul. Let’s begin with a project overview of Slide 11. Similar to Q1, the second quarter was also a very active period for exploration. At Sabodala and Senegal where we have just completed reserves update, saw reserves increase by more than 400,000 ounces and at Golden Hill and Pourey-Peksou in April we announced two new discoveries and earlier this week we followed up with positive Phase 2 drill results for each as well as favorable initial results for two additional targets. Driven by these very positive results, we have increased our global reserve development and exploration budget from the initial $15 million level to $20 million for 2017. The majority of this spend is going towards converting resources to reserves and establishing new resources.

Now, let’s review our exploration activities in more detail starting on Slide 12. On the mine license, we are focused on the Niakafiri deposit that is located within five kilometers of the Sabodala plant. Building at Niakafiri has been ongoing since last December. Our Phase 2 program conducted this quarter continue to follow-up on the many positive results obtained during the initial drill phase at each area comprising the Niakafiri deposit. Year-to-date, Niakafiri has undergone approximately 16,000 meters of core drilling. With nearly 600,000 ounces in reserves, 850,000 ounces in measured and indicated, and 205,000 ounces inferred, Niakafiri remains highly perspective and there is still great opportunity to add future reserves on our mine lease. We expect to continue drilling this area over the next several years.

Elsewhere on Sabodala’s mine lease and on a regional land package, a property wide bulk leach extractable gold sampling program was completed. This survey was designed to identify new exploration target areas that may be covered by thick laterite or deep alluvial cover where standard soil samplings are not been effective. Results from the BLEG sampling program will be available later this summer and will guide us in our next steps.

Moving now to Burkina Faso on Slide 13, the focus of drilling activity is during the second quarter was at Stinger, Samavogo, Fourkoura and Nogbele. The four deposits included in our upcoming Banfora feasibility study. This drilling program is expected to run through the end of the year and is designed to convert resources currently classified as inferred into reserves. There was a reasonable basis for such anticipated conversion given that infill drilling is targeting to convert resources currently classed as inferred into reserves within our existing pit. This resource conversion drilling program will take place at all four deposits and will continue through the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, a number of other Banfora targets were also evaluated including Petit Colline, Raul, Hillside and Konatvogo. Another of our regional prospect Kafina West located within 10 kilometers of the proposed processing facility continues to be one of our highly rated exploration targets. Results from our initial drilling program here were displayed anomalous near surface oxide mineralization were followed up with additional core drilling during the second quarter. The results included 2.2 grams per ton gold over 10 meters and 1.7 grams per ton gold over 7 meters.

Now, let’s look at Golden Hill on Slides 14 through 22 where we are seeing some high grade drill results from early stage drilling at three prospects Ma, Nahiri and Peksou as well as encouraging initial drilling results from the fourth of these proximally located prospects Jackhammer Hill. Earlier this week, we reported positive results from Phase 2 drilling at Ma and Nahiri, two new discoveries announced earlier in the quarter. The latest drill results obtained from both our initial and ongoing Phase 2 drill programs at Ma turned to verify the long trend and initial downgrade continuity of greater width at this quickly advancing prospect. Although still at a very early stage of exploration, we recognized considerable upside exists and we will continue to test the Ma mineralized system further to depth and long trend in upcoming quarters.

Similarly the latest drill results at Nahiri had confirmed and expanded on the initial RC drill results greatly improving our geologic understanding of this new discovery. This week, we also reported initial favorable results from two new prospects, Peksou and Jackhammer Hill. The results from Peksou have returned better than anticipated overall results featuring strong intersections of high grade gold. Peksou has jumped up the priority scale considerably and the drilling evaluation will resume in the fourth quarter to define the long trend extension of this high grade mineralized system and to further test the geologic model at greater depth.

A very early stage prospect, Jackhammer Hill, as it never before drilled robust gold-in-soil and auger geochemical anomaly measuring in excess of 2 kilometers of strike extent coincident with an area of our activity. During the quarter, two core holes were drilled at this prospect primarily to obtain more geological and structural information to guide future, more extensive drill campaigns. Additional drilling is planned at Jackhammer Hill to coincide with the continuation of our current Phase 2 drill program at Ma scheduled to begin in early August. We are excited about the high grade results we are seeing at Golden Hill and the degree of continuity observed thus far. There is a high potential for initial Golden Hill reserves estimation in 2018.

Turning now to our Gourma property in the northeast part of Burkina Faso as shown on Slide 23, drill crews mobilized the Gourma during the first week of April where they undertook a detailed structural mapping program to better define the mineralizing structures of greatest potential and then completed an extensive auger drilling program at various targets. Based on very positive auger results, an initial core drilling evaluation began late in the second quarter resulting in eight holes completed at three prospects. A follow-up evaluation is planned for the fourth quarter once the rainy season has concluded.

Finally, let’s look at Slide 24 and talk about what we have been doing in Côte d’Ivoire with Teranga now holds five greenfield exploration tenements totaling more than 1,800 square kilometers. The property which we are most focused on right now is called Guitry where we have partially outlined an extremely large gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly measuring approximately three by six kilometers in dimension with point high values of six and nine grams per ton gold. Teranga 2017 filed exploration program at Guitry began early in the second quarter and included expansion of the soil grade coverage beyond the currently defined gold-in-soil anomaly outlined. In addition, six hand out pits were completed over the highest priority portions of this gold anomaly with results pending.

In summary, exploration activity is going extremely well across our entire portfolio of exploration properties in all three jurisdictions that we are currently working.

And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Thank you, David, and good morning everyone. At the outset of the year, we outline a list of important milestones that we were working towards this year and they are outlined on Slide 26. I’m pleased to report that we are checking off all of the boxes.

First, in terms of operations, we are on track to meet our production and cost guidance for the year and we are generating solid cash flow, EBITDA and earnings along the way. Moreover, we’ve increased reserves at Sabodala, our flagship operation. This is very important for us because it vastly improves our five year production and cash flow profile as we expect to now produce at least 200,000 ounces per year at least through 2022 or in other words in excess of 1 million ounces in total over the five year period. On top of this, as David has laid out, with the current drill program underway, we expect to continue to add to reserves and continue to improve our production and cash flow in 2023 and beyond. Sabodala’s cash flows have and will continue to be instrumental in funding our growth.

The second milestone we are checking off relates to exploration. As David has highlighted, we reported two new gold discoveries and encouraging drill results from two new prospects at Golden Hill and Burkina Faso. The third milestone was new mine development at Banfora. As Paul has highlighted, we are on our way to completing the feasibility study in August as well as a proven construction and a financing plan.

Turning to Slide 27, in summary, we have an operating asset generating free cash flow and we’ve got a fully permitted development property in the pipeline. We also have a large land package in one of the fastest growing mining friendly gold regions in the world, and we’ve planned to spend $20 million this year on these perspective targets. We’ve got a great team, a strong social license, a solid balance sheet and a very supportive cornerstone investor. As Paul said, we are in a great place midway through the year, our quarter and year-to-date performance have been strong in terms of progress made in operations, new project development and exploration. Each of these areas is an integral component of our growth strategy to become the next multi-asset mid-tier gold company in West Africa.

I'm joined also by Navin Dyal, our Chief Financial Officer as well as David Savarie, our General Counsel.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Andrew Breichmanas with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Andrew Breichmanas

Thanks and good morning. Paul, I think in your initial remarks you mentioned that material movements were ahead of where you’d planned for the year so far. But just looking at the last life of the mine plant that was published, I think that suggested total material movements of about 40 million tonnes per annum over the next few years. And it seemed like that’s kind of where operations have been trending over the last couple of quarters but in Q2 it looks like the tonnes mine for about 20% below that. So could you just speak a little bit more about mining in Q2 and whether that 40 million ton target is still the required rate going forward?

Paul Chawrun

That’s right, Andrew. It is 40 million tonnes. We’re on track for that and it’s about capital deferral. So maybe over to you, Navin.

Navin Dyal

Yes, sure. Andrew, it’s Navin. So we capitalized roughly about 1.7 million tonnes at Golouma West this quarter so that’s what you’re probably not seeing in the overall table. But if you add that in, we’re actually ahead of last year and we are on plan to achieve what Paul suggested 40 million ton.

Paul Chawrun

It’s very close to 40 million tonnes on an annual basis.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay, great. And I guess the reserves increased the bringing forward of Niakfiri and deferring the underground all seemed like positive results in the 200,000 ounces for the foreseeable future obviously very positive. Will there be a new life of mine plan published sort of showing how the pits are sequenced and everything going forward or?

Paul Chawrun

Yes, it will. We are preparing a document for CEDAR and we’ll have that by the end of August.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Richard Young

Thanks, Andrew.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Walker with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Stephen Walker

Thank you. Good morning. Paul, just a couple of questions on Banfora if you would, could you give us a sense of what you expect percentage of detailed technical engineering will be completed in August when you deliver the feasibility? And then what would the percentage be in 2018 when you actually put the shovel in the ground?

Paul Chawrun

So, you’re talking about the front end engineering design feed percent of engineering before we go ahead. Our general plan is to - yes, so our plan is generally to start major construction early in 2018 and that’s pending financing of course and a construction decision pending financing. And so the $10 million is really to get the procurement packages together, the vendor drawing some of the specs for that and just some of the very early front-end engineering. So by the time we get to the end of August, I would say maybe 5%, not a whole lot and then will hit that harder. We are still going through EPCM contract as well, we have that over tender right now. And then when we will have it, when the shovel hits the ground, we’re going to be looking at mining late 2018, the engineering will be all done by then, we will be into full construction.

Stephen Walker

And just looking at challenges, what would be - do you expect to be the major challenges through the construction and start-up logistics, our water. When you kind of look at it from the beginning towards the end before you hand it off to the operating team? How would you rank the challenges or the key benchmarks hurdles before delivering that to the operating team?

Paul Chawrun

Yes, I think I will start with. We're going through this tender process but the organization that's selected will have experience in West Africa and Burkina Faso preferably. And so they will have a solid understanding of the three main contractors that will actually put this to construction. So that would be your civil, your S&P structural mechanical piping and then lastly the electrical. And then the different components of that, putting that altogether, understanding the logistics and what the key ports are. And the key ports will either be Accra or Abidjan. And so there – I mean we still are up for tender, but there are specifically one and perhaps two outfits that have experience doing exactly this on projects in Burkina Faso. So in terms of risks to the project, its relatively de-risk because we are following up on some of these pathways that have already been put together for us.

In terms of key risks overall, we do need to plan for the rainy season, that's always a challenge. And so you need to make sure, just as in other parts of the world, you have key areas different parts of the season. As in Canada, you have the winter. So you need to make sure you get everything done ahead of time. And then as well, water. You need to make sure you have the water contained. And so one of the key items for us in the construction plan is to make sure that we have the water contained prior to construction. But this is a nice sized project in between $200 million and $250 million. This isn't a large megaproject as elsewhere where you have significant risks.

Richard Young

And Stephen, I would add that this is a carbon copy of our Sabodala mill. So while we’ve got now eight years of operating experience with that operation, we’ve got our operating team involved in this. And it’s going to be a carbon copy. So it should be something easy to build and moving to commissioning and operation for us.

Stephen Walker

Thank you, Richard and thank you for that, Paul.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, everyone. And there is a lot of detail and we’ve put out a number of press releases over the last few weeks and it may take you some time to absorb those. But operations are running very well, as Paul mentioned, we will have been an updated 43-101 out for Sabodala which will show materially higher production profile over the next five years and beyond with strong cash flows, and that's going to help fund our growth. We expect to have the fees done for Banfora. Everything's done for Banfora, capital cost, operating cost. On the flow sheet, we are just doing the final pit designs, the mine sequencing and we should have that out here in the month of August. With that, the 43-101 will be filed. So you have two updated 43-101s on the company. And last, but not least, is the exploration programs. And we've really got some excellent exploration programs under David Mallo's leadership and we're very excited about Golden Hill and we hope that, that will become our third mine. So we'll have another exploration release on Golden Hill probably in September once we complete the current drilling with this field season and get the assay results in and assuming that they are as good as they have been. We will be increasing the exploration spend at Golden Hill with a view of putting initial resources on the books next year.

So with that, if there is any further questions, please feel free to give any of us a call here at Teranga. So thank you, and have a great weekend. Thank you.

