L'Oreal's (LRLCF) CEO Jean-Paul Agon on First Half 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

L'Oréal Co. (OTCPK:LRLCF) First Half 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Thank you, Matilda. Welcome to L'Oréal's Conference Call for the Release of the First Half 2017 Sales and Results. Hosting this conference today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Paul Agon.

Jean-Paul Agon

Good morning.

Françoise Lauvin

Chief Financial Officer, Christian Mulliez.

Christian Mulliez

Good morning.

Françoise Lauvin

And General Manager, Financial Communication and Strategic Perspective, Sophie Gasperment.

Sophie Gasperment

Hello.

Françoise Lauvin

I hope you received the press release, which was sent out yesterday after the market close. Our presentation this morning will start with the financial highlights given by Christian Mulliez. After his financial introduction, Jean-Paul will review the key features of the past semester and share with you his perspective over the future. This will leave plenty of room for your questions.

During the call, the presentation material can be found on our website where they can be downloaded. It can also be seen on L'Oréal's finance app. A replay of the call will be accessible later today on the same website and app. The French and English versions of the half year financial report will be available in the course of the next few days. For discussion part of the meeting, please be so kind as to identify yourself and raise one question at a time in order to allow as many of you know as possible to participate. I wish you a very good conference. Let me now hand over to Christian for the financial results.

Christian Mulliez

Thank you, Françoise. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The presentation of L'Oréal's financial results for the first half of 2017 will include information about sales, profit, cash flow and balance sheet. Consolidated sales amounted to €13.411 billion, up by 4% reported. Like-for-like sales grew by 4.3%. Changes in the scope of consolidation were negative at minus 2.1%. This corresponds firstly to acquisitions at plus 1%, that is the consolidation of IT Cosmetics over full year and CeraVe in the United States from March 2017. And secondly, The Body Shop is accounted for business and for sale in the first half of 2017, which leads to a minus 3.1% impact. The currency impact was positive at plus 1.8%. Note that extrapolating from the June 30, 2017, exchange rate of Euro at $1.14 up to the end of the year would lead to a currency impact of minus 0.4% on full year sales.

Currencies in this table groups top 10 invoicing currencies. The Euro has weakened against most currencies in the first half of 2017 compared with the first half of 2016. The only exceptions being the Chinese Yuan, the Pound Sterling and the Mexican Peso. You will note amongst the main changes from half year to half year the appreciation of the Brazilian Real plus 20% and the Russian Ruble at plus 24%. Invoicing in US Dollar at 26% of the total is now significantly greater than the sales in Europe, which represent 24% of the total.

Like-for-like sales by division. The sales of the Professional Products division improved slightly in the second quarter and came out at minus 0.7% in the first half. The US and French market remained difficult. Consumer Products posted an increase of plus 1.9% in the first half, with an improvement in the second quarter at plus 2.4%. The US market has turned out to be difficult since January 2017, while Western Europe and the New Markets have accelerated.

L'Oréal Luxe at plus 10.5% is delivering sustained growth in quite a lively market. Here too, performances were good in Western Europe and the new markets, especially in Asia. The United States is deteriorating compared with 2016. Active Cosmetics at plus 4.6%, with as announced at the start of the year, a much stronger second quarter than the first. Active Cosmetics has posted a modest amount in Western Europe and is very robust in all other regions. And to be completely exhaustive I can tell you that The Body Shop recorded like-for-like growth of plus 2.6% in the first half.

Geography. All the geographic zones achieved growth. Western Europe rose plus 3% like-for-like with the second quarter slightly higher than the first. Note the very strong performances of the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain and the persistence of a difficult market in France. North America at plus 3.1% with the second quarter slightly below the first quarter, with the mass market that has been amazingly slow since January after a lively market in 2016. L'Oréal Luxe however remains in mid-single-digit growth despite a deceleration compared with 2016. The New Markets are still delivering sustained 6.2% growth, slightly improving compared with the first quarter. Note a clear improvement of the growth in Asia, the continuing sustained increase in Latin America, the slowdown in Russia and a gradual back to normal as announced, is in Africa, Middle East.

The P&L. Let's begin by analyzing gross profit. Gross profit at €9.631 billion or 71.8% of sales decreased by 60 basis points compared with 72.4% in the first half of 2016. The impact of foreign exchange, both translation and transaction, was negative by 60 basis points. The impact of changes in the scope of consolidation was slightly negative by 10 basis points, and the disposal of The Body Shop had no impact on this ratio. Overall, therefore gross margin, excluding impacts of currency and changes in the scope of consolidation, has improved slightly by about 10 basis points.

R&D expenses have risen by 2.6%. Their relative level remains stable at 3.2% of sales. Advertising and promotion expenses decreased slightly from 29.4% of sales in the first half 2016 to 29.2% of sales. This slight reduction of less than 20 basis points results mainly from acquisitions, the impact of acquisitions, which represented about 30 basis points while the impact of the sale of The Body Shop accounting for only five basis points. On a constant scope of consolidation basis, our advertising and promotion expenses have thus increased in volume in line with strategic choice confirmed for 2017 to threaten the resources allocated to growing and building of branch. Note the continuing expansion of Digital whose expenses accounted for some 35% of our media spending compared with 30% in the first half of 2016.

Selling, general and administrative expenses at 20.6% of sales have been considerably reduced by 80 basis points. This is due not only to the sale of The Body Shop, which represents the same amount 80 basis points, but also to a constantly forced to raise productivity in our organization offset by the acceleration of our digital activities and of the boutiques component of some of our brands. Overall, the operating profit at €2.530 billion has risen by 7.1% to 18.9% of sales that is an increase of 60 basis points.

By division. Each year, I start this commentary with a reminder that the L'Oréal Group is managed on the basis of annual periods and that half year operating profitability cannot, therefore, be extrapolated for the full year. This is particularly true this time, as the beauty market has turned out to be highly atypical in the first half, with strongly differentiated gross rates across the channel, and thus, at L'Oréal across the division. And furthermore, we have decided to maintain the investments initially planned so as to support the construction of our brands. We will also have to be cautious next year if you wish to use this first half 2017 financial data as a base to work on for your first half 2008 [ph] estimates, but that will be next year. I will, therefore, limit myself to factual comments that in the first half of 2017, profitability of Professional Products had returned from 19.6% to 18.4%; that Consumer Products saw their profitability decrease from 21.2% to 19.8%; that L'Oréal Luxe recorded very strong improvement from 21.3% and 23.4%, that is plus 210 basis points; and that Cosmetic Activity remains at a very high profitability of 26.7%. Non-allocated expenses, consisting mainly of corporate and fundamental research expenses, have remained stable at 2.5% of sales. For the Group as a whole, the first half is at 18.9% already in line with our global road map. This is a strong 60 basis points increase.

From operating profit to net profit, excluding non-recurring items. The net financial expenses were close to €10 million. Over the full year 2017, net finance costs in the order of €30 million can be anticipated, all other things being equal. Sanofi dividends amounted to €350 million. Income tax amounted to €687 million, representing a tax rate of 24%, slightly below 25.4% rate in the first half of 2016. Most of the reduction is due to time lag in the recognition of tax refunds or deferred tax assets. For the full year 2017, the tax rate in the order of 25.5% to 26% can be confirmed, all other things being equal.

Net profit from continuing operations, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to €2.185 billion, up by 7.9% compared with the net profit, excluding non-recurring items, reported in the first half of 2016. And the corresponding EPS amounted to €3.88, up by 8.1%.

Over the full year, I can confirm that we aim to achieve another increase in sales, in profit and in operating profitability from the level of 17.6% achieved in 2016, as indicated in February. The credit impact on profitability of the disposal of The Body Shop means that we will both reinforce our business drivers [ph] and raise our profitability, which could, for the first time ever, reach 18% of sales in 2017. To help you in your analysis, we are providing you as an appendix to this presentation in the online file on our website, with a structure of the operating profit and loss account of L'Oréal, without The Body Shop, for the first half of 2016 and for the full year 2016.

And lastly, to help you in your EPS estimate for the full year, I would recommend you base your calculation on the dilutive number of shares of 564 million.

Let's now complete the review of the consolidated P&L. After the non-recurring items and the impact of IFRS 5 accounting rule with regard to The Body Shop, net income increased strongly by 37.7% to €2.37 billion compared with the first half of 2016. The non-recurring items relate mainly to various reorganization decisions and to the French tax of 3% on dividend payments representing a total of €55 million.

As for the impact of the IFRS accounting rule in the profits relating to The Body Shop in the first half, it's important to note that of this amount of €29 million, The Body Shop posted €16 million loss because of the seasonality of this activity.

Cash flow. Gross cash flow amounted to €2.634 billion, up by 6.8%. Change in working capital has increased significantly, which happens every year in the first half, particularly as a result of the impact of the seasonality of some of our businesses on trade accounts receivable in 2017 full year. The change in working capital should increase a bit - should increase by a little over €100 million. CapEx at €641 million, representing 4.8% of sales over the full year, as we indicated in February, should be at the same level as in 2016 at a little over 5% of sales. Operating cash flow increased by a very strong plus 23% to €1.629 billion. And finally, after payment of the dividend, share buybacks and the acquisition of CeraVe, the residual cash flow amounts to minus €1.954 billion.

Balance sheet. Consolidated balance sheet is particularly solid with shareholder liquidity at around €25 billion.

And the last slide which I made, financial situation, which is healthy, as net debt amounts to €1.492 billion after payment of the annual dividend of €1.900 billion in May. Thank you for your attention.

Jean-Paul Agon

Thank you, Christian. Jean-Paul Agon now on the line. So as you have seen, L'Oréal has delivered a solid first half, growing like-for-like by plus 4.3% in consolidated sales despite a volatile environment and very atypical beauty market. Christian commented on our results very effectively, so I will not repeat them. But I would like to stress that these results are consistently good right across the board. The growth of plus 7.1% in operating profit, the reinforcement of our operating margin at 18.9%, and I would stress again that the results per division are absolutely not indicative of their results for the year less than they've ever been. An increase of around plus 8% in net profit, excluding non-recurring items and in earnings per share, the cash flow up 23% and all these bodes well for yet another increase this year of our dividend. These results are a good illustration of our operational discipline and of the robustness of our balanced value creating business model.

I will now comment on market dynamics and then focus on the performance on our divisions and regions, and finally, give you some insights into our strategic plans and perspectives for the rest of the year.

First, a few words about the market. Our estimates at the end of June show that, once again, the beauty market has held up well, with the pace of growth of around plus 4%, very similar to last year and to the indication that we gave back in February. The difference this year is that growth is very contrasted by sector. Luxury is still championing the growth of the market, especially in Asia Pacific and Travel Retail, while the makeup category is very dynamic. Dermo-cosmetics continue to deliver a healthy growth, but the mass market has slowed down in most regions, notably in the US, as we mentioned earlier this year already. And Professional is still lagging behind.

Finally, across the board, e-commerce continues to do well very significantly. By region, volatility and consumption turbulences now occur within each zone. The French market remains difficult. But in the rest of Western Europe, all sectors are strengthening from mass to Luxury. So overall, the zone continues to improve. North America, which represents almost a quarter of the global beauty market, is less than - last year due to a much software mass market. New Markets continued to drive market growth worldwide, but remains somewhat unpredictable and very contrasted country by country. With ongoing challenges in Brazil, tensions in Gulf countries and a slowdown in Russia, but New Markets are strengthening overall, thanks to Asia Pacific, where the sudden hurdle in South Korea and the initial impact of the upcoming GST tax in India are more than offset by the recovery of Hong Kong and the acceleration of China's luxury sector.

Turning to our H1 performance. We have achieved plus 4.3% in like-for-like sales, slightly ahead of the market. In this very contrasted beauty market, our performances by divisions over the first six months have been logically very differentiated. L'Oréal Luxe continues to forge ahead, with double-digit growth and significant market share gains. Asia, where the division has built very strong brands, is particularly dynamic and over performing, so is Travel Retail. L'Oréal Luxe is also gaining further share in Western Europe, where it is growing at twice the market rate.

L'Oréal Luxe is driven by the stellar performance of YSL, the excellent results of Giorgio Armani and IT Cosmetics and as well as the strength of Lancôme and Kiehl's. L'Oréal Luxe, which is at the sharp end of trends, is growing in makeup almost two times faster than the category. In skincare, the division is growing ahead of the market, thanks to innovations and the vitality of its iconic pillars. And in fragrances, the recent launches of YSL and Armani have also been successful.

As expected and announced, Active Cosmetics has reaccelerated. La Roche-Posay remains very dynamic, thanks to successful innovations, a good suncare season, further consumer reach and deepening of its partnerships with health professionals. SkinCeuticals, promoting integrated skincare, is also expanding fast. And Vichy latest release, Mineral 89, is off to an excellent start. And CeraVe definitely complements the division's brand portfolio and is already contributing with double-digit growth. The Consumer Products division has picked up the pace in the second quarter despite a number of slower markets year-to-date, notably the US market. The over performance of the division in Europe is significant. Conversely, Brazil remains difficult, and China selling continues to be hampered by the de-stocking impact of the ongoing channel shift. All the more, the e-commerce now represents almost 30% of our sales.

The Consumer Products division continues to nurture its unique portfolio of four powerful and complementary global brands. The strategic choice towards makeup is paying off, with landmark launches for all brands and the success of mixed professional makeup. In parallel, the launch of Colorista, a hair color co-created with Millennials, is reinventing the category. And skin care is regaining ground, thanks to breakthrough products at both L'Oréal Paris and Garnier.

Finally, the Professional Products division remains lackluster and disappointing, despite some improvement in the second quarter, but the steps that we have taken in terms of leadership, innovation and investment to reignite the market should yield more compelling growth over time.

Spanning all divisions, our Travel Retail business thrives, recording double-digit growth. And crucially, across the Group, we continue to leverage our Digital edge. Digital now amounts to 35% of our media spend, while e-commerce continues to flourish at plus 30% at the end of June, reaching 7% of our sales.

By geographic zones, Western Europe has achieved another very solid performance. We grew twice as fast as the market, despite the persistent drag of France. We're increasing already high market share, with particularly strong performances in the UK, Spain and Germany. North America is growing in line with the market both in Mass and Luxury. Active Cosmetics in North America, which is leading the development of the category, is growing double digits, driven by the success of La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals and the addition of CeraVe. Our new markets confirmed good pace of growth, driven by marked over performance in Eastern Europe and an acceleration of Asia Pacific. In China, growing at plus 6% in total, Luxe is thriving, with Lancôme, Kiehl's and YSL capturing the premiumization [ph] trend. The Consumer division is gradually improving, thanks to L'Oréal Paris, the number one beauty product in China in both off and online.

In South Asia, India is feeling the impact of the forthcoming GST tax implementation. But Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are hitting double-digit growth. Latin America has slowed down, but this is a tale of two-part: on one side, a difficult Brazil; and the other side, a dynamic Hispanic zone, with Mexico scoring double-digit growth. Africa and Middle East challenges are mainly linked to the Gulf countries' environment, where the market is negative, but the situation is easing progressively.

All in all, after the solid first half, we are looking forward to the rest of the year with confidence for the following reasons. Firstly, the beauty market should grow this year again at around 4%. Secondly, our unique global flotilla of brands enables us to tap into segmenting consumer aspirations to connect with a multifaceted consumer base and to see ascending trends. Thirdly, we will continue to accentuate our Digital edge. We now have more than 1,700 digital experts on board and almost 10 times that number of skilled leaders driving our digital acceleration. L2 has ranked us at least two of our brands in the Digital IQ Top five in a number of countries, such as the US, China and Germany. And with our strategically centralized, yet operationally decentralized agile approach, we are moving forward fast, skinning up what works best to extend our leader.

The fourth factor underpinning our confidence is that we have a very strong innovation plan for the second half, with powerful initiatives across all divisions.

L'Oréal Luxe will fuel its momentum with a flurry of innovation ranging from Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara and Génifique Sensitive to Yves Saint Laurent new men's fragrance and iconic Yves Saint Laurent [indiscernible] extension. In addition, Kiehl's will release its brightening and smoothing treatment and Armani Emporio, a new dual fragrance. IT Cosmetics will continue to increment the growth of L'Oréal Luxe with the launch of new Bye Bye Redness.

The Consumer Products division will build on very powerful launches on all brands. These brands from L'Oréal Paris' highly promising Lash Paradise, [indiscernible] to Maybelline SuperStay matte ink with superior exclusive technology, and Garnier's [indiscernible] skin active natural range as well as Ultra DOUX [indiscernible] coconut and the global rollout of Fructis renovation. In parallel, mixed professional makeup will continue to add pace.

For the Professional Products division, we will maximize in the second half our recent innovations, such as Biolage R.A.W. and Kérastase Aura Botanica, both of which have seized the natural trend. Another example is our bonders, which enabled us a new in-salon service or COLORFULHAIR, our new direct dye palette, which offers thousands of bespoke results. In addition, L'Oréal Professionnel SERIE EXPERT is opening a new chapter with the introduction of Powermix, the first in-salon personalized freshly mixed mask.

Active Cosmetics, last but not least, will be bolstered by a strong innovation pipeline. Vichy, as I said, has just launched a new-generation skincare, Mineral 89, which is off to an excellent start and would soon release Neovadiol Rose Platinum as well as [indiscernible] solutions in hair care. La Roche-Posay's core franchises will also introduce advanced products, such as EFFACLAR DUO, Lipikar AP and Toleriane periodic cleanses. As for CeraVe, it is addressing a very complementary consumer target and will enhance the divisions cloud. Ultimately, our confidence for 2017 is also rooted in our capacity to secure a significant level of investment in our brand in each division, so that we continue to strengthen our positions.

We'll review the accretive impact of The Body Shop sale to both take our full year profitability to a record level, our operating margin potentially reaching 18% for the very first time and to increase our brand building investment to fuel our growth. To conclude, adding to this pivotal driver is our balance business model and our operational discipline, we are confident in our ability to reinforce our organic growth in the second half to outperform, once again, the beauty market in 2017 and to deliver yet another year of increasing sales and profit. Thank you very much. And now on to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have questions from Marion Boucheron, Raymond James. Please go ahead madam.

Marion Boucheron

I would like, actually, a bit more color on the Consumer division where you appeared to have underperformed the growth markets during H1. And I was wondering if that was on the length of the US? Or there were other markets where you had some market share loss? And then, if you could give us some more colors on the - from the US markets, which category if we can - why you see weakness in this market, although other peers have mentioned it as well. Thanks.

Jean-Paul Agon

All right. So in fact, on the first half, our Consumer division in terms of sell-out is globally on par with the market. We estimate the market around 2.5% around. And we estimate our sell-out globally around slightly above 3%. And in fact the difference between the sell-out and the sell-in comes mostly from different countries, where sell-in was significantly inferior to sell-out like, of course, India because of GST, the Middle East because of destocking, China because of the channel shift and some of the countries in Europe because of negotiation with retailers where we wanted to reduce our selling until we got the right negotiation. So all in all, our market shares globally in the first half are absolutely on par with the market.

In fact, for CPD, the situation is pretty contrasted also. We have some great results I would say, in many parts of the world, very good results in Western Europe, where we are really growing our market share in a very spectacular way. For example, in Germany, in UK, in Spain, so many countries of Europe, less far in France, but we hope that it's going to improve in the future. Very good performance, as you know, in Eastern Europe. Good performance also in Hispanic, Latin America and very good performance in South Asia, except India. We have a nice improvement that we have to talk about in China, with nice acceleration of distributor of stakes in Q2 compared to the previous quarters, thanks to great improvement in skin care on Men Expert, L'Oréal makeup and also on Magic sell-out, because Magic now is mostly sold on e-commerce and is really accelerating.

We are, in fact, absolutely on par with the market in North America. Our market share are really stable there. And the market itself, as you know has decelerated, especially because of makeup, which has been decelerating compared to last year. And in fact, we have one market mostly where it's difficult for us for Consumer division, which is Brazil. So all in all, we are on par. We are not happy with the fact that we are just on par, because last year, we gained market share, and this is absolutely our intention to gain market share in CPD. And we believe that we should see an acceleration of the CPD sell-out and sell-in before the end of the year. Another question?

Operator

We have a question from Mr. Mark Astrachan, Stifel. Please go ahead sir.

Mark Astrachan

Couple of questions. I guess, first to build on your comments on the US, just curious whether you can give a little bit of commentary about what you think is contributing to the weakness just sort of generally speaking, whether you can give some commentary on mass versus Luxury growth? And then maybe the same commentary for China, obviously strong rich growth in the first half of the year. How much of this is category growth? Is there any sort of contribution from some of your companies, your peers in Asia, Korean brands in particular, that maybe have underperformed, given some geopolitical relative issues and that has contributed to the growth? Maybe sort of incremental color there will be helpful.

Jean-Paul Agon

Yes, sorry, we hear you very badly. So maybe, you're using a cell phone, and it's very difficult to hear you. So I understood first that you had a question about the US, and what was the reason of the softness of the market, of the mass market. So in fact, we were pretty surprised with the softness of the mass market like, I think everybody else. What we understand is that the softness is right across the board in all categories of consumer goods, not only beauty. The only explanation that we can maybe find is that maybe there is a certain transfer into higher price items and maybe a reallocation of spending of consumers between different type of products and maybe that US consumers are reallocating their spending. We have seen that in the past. We know that it doesn't last usually very long, and we are not really worried for the middle term for the US mass market because of the US economy and the tradition of consumption. But it's true that we see the US - it's a strange phenomenon to see that the US is not a very fast moving market. And we hope that it's going to accelerate. To be honest, I didn't get - I didn't understand your question, your second question regarding Asia.

Mark Astrachan

Let me try that again. Hopefully, that's a little bit better.

Jean-Paul Agon

Yes.

Mark Astrachan

I was just asking, basically, if you can talk about what has contributed to growth in China, in particular in the first half of the year, which has accelerated. How much of that is category growth even better? How much would potentially be contribution from some of your Korean competitors where geopolitical issues seem to have impacted their results? And what are your expectations going forward? And if you could talk on maybe mass or Consumer versus [indiscernible] that would be helpful.

Jean-Paul Agon

Okay. The market in China, in fact has reaccelerated in this first half. But in three [ph], depending on the channel or at least in the division, the Luxury market is really growing extremely fast in China around between 20% and 30%. And we are also growing very fast - our Luxury division is also growing very fast in China almost on par with the market despite the fact that we are by far the leader of the market. And of course for us, it's extremely positive as China is the country where we have the highest market share for our Luxury division.

And by the way, the total in fact, for the Q2, our growth total as L'Oréal in China was double-digit, which was the first time in many quarters. And so it bodes well for the rest of the year. And also for mass, mass is reaccelerating also, as I explained. The market is positive. It's not as positive as Luxury, of course, but I would say, it's higher than the mid-single-digit. And we are - our stakes are also at the same type of level, which is also pretty positive. I don't think, honestly, that it has to do anything for the moment with the difficulties of our current competitors that, as you know have faced some problems with Chinese consumers. It's just the fact that market is good and our brands are gaining share overall on the market. So we are pretty optimistic for China for the second half of the year and for the years to come.

Mark Astrachan

Thank you.

Operator

We have the next question from Mr. Fulvio Cazzol, Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead sir.

Fulvio Cazzol

The first one I had was whether you can comment on the competitive environment in hair care. I noticed some of your competitors have launched mainly [ph] two products to compete with your Garnier Ultra Doux offering. So just wondering what you can do or plan to do defend growth for this brand? And then my second question was whether you can give us some hint on what you plan to do with the proceeds from sale of Body Shop, please?

Jean-Paul Agon

Okay. Ultra Doux, we are pretty happy to see that some competitors want to copy, as you say, our initiative which proves that it's the right initiative at the right time, tackling into this new ascending trend, and we are not really concerned. Ultra Doux, in fact, is evolving pretty well, gaining a lot of strength in Western Europe. Ultra Doux is a slow growing and environment, it's not like makeup. It's a brand that takes its time to grow, but it's a very solid growth and the satisfaction of consumers is extremely high, the repurchase is extremely high, and it's something that grows slowly but surely. And in Europe, we have seen that for many years. The new countries where we have launched it have been extremely successful like Germany or Spain. And we're pretty happy also with the development of the brand on the US market, so that's a good point.

Regarding The Body Shop, as you have seen, we are pretty happy also with the process of the sale, both in terms of price and in terms of who bought the business. And we will use to proceeds, as you said, of the sale of The Body Shop. First, of course, to increase and strengthen our profitability because as you know, The Body Shop has been a drag into the profitability of the company, the whole company for the past 10 years. And the sale of The Body Shop is, of course, a great opportunity to improve and increase the profitability of the company. And we will also use a part of these proceeds to strengthen our business drivers for some brands where we believe we have great opportunities. As we think that right now on the market, because of the competitive situation, we have a great opportunity to accelerate our market share gains that will consequently drive to an acceleration of our top line. So we think it's the right momentum for us to invest, accelerate the share gains and accelerate the top line. Christian, do you want to may be to complement?

Christian Mulliez

Yes, of course. If you mean the cash injection by proceeds, we will first technically for short-term, we will use it to reimburse our debt because you know that our debt right now is around €1.5 billion. Then like the rest of all financial firepower, it will be used to finance our organic growth to provide flexibility to finance targeted acquisitions, we will keep on making acquisitions. And as Jean-Paul said to implement different I think, balance and dynamic dividend policy to share more dynamic than balanced.

Fulvio Cazzol

All right. Thank you very much.

Jean-Paul Agon

So we think, just to bounce back on your question, we think that this sale of The Body Shop which is definitely a management decision that was taken, of course, with the board is a very important milestone in terms of evolution for the company. Because as I've said, it will allow us to do a different thing that will be a major, both in terms of cash, in terms of increase, a significant increase of profitability and also in terms of significant strengthening of our market share gains and the top line.

Operator

We have a question from Pinar Ergun, UBS. Please go ahead madam.

Pinar Ergun

I have a quick follow-up on the US mass market slowdown. Do you see a channel shift there, a bit like maybe what we've been seeing in China in recent years? Could that be a contributing factor? My second question is on your margins, actually. Looking at the H1 margins and your full year margin guidance, if I'm not mistaken, might imply year-on-year decline in cosmetics, actually. Is the cost of outperforming the markets going up for L'Oreal? And if I can squeeze in a quick third one, could you comment on the growth of your large brands, are they all going? Thank you.

Jean-Paul Agon

All right. So maybe I will share with Christian. I will take the channel shift, Christian will start on the margin, and we'll come back on the brands. And so I think you're right on the channel shift in the US, it is not as brutal as what we have seen in China, because China has been something extraordinarily quick and brutal. As you know we, for example, for our Consumer division sales in a few years, more than 30% have moved, have shifted from offline to online. But there is a certain kind of channel shift, of course, number with Ulta. Ulta Is a very fast-developing retailer and we are very happy about that also because it's a very good partner with us. We are the number one partner of Ulta and since the beginning of the story, we have been partnering with them very closely, so that development is in fact, very good for us, too. So there is also, of course, a certain progression of e-commerce, but which is absolutely not at a scale of formats of what we have seen in China. So there is a channel shift and that's why the number that you see in the panel for just for mass retailers have to be corrected because in fact, the real numbers are a bit higher, but not at the scale of China. Margin, Christian, do you want to start the answer? And [indiscernible].

Christian Mulliez

It's very simple, yes. 18% of operating margin are all very close to 18% would mean that we're sure that the margin would increase by about 40 basis points. Pinar, the group sets global objectives and is managed as a whole. And over the past 10 years, since the acquisition of Body Shop, L'Oreal Group profitability has been increasing. And we never mentioned that The Body Shop was a constant drag on the overall profitability of the Group. And this year, with the disposal of Body Shop, the situation has reversed, so we remained consistent. There is no reason why we should not continue to manage L'Oreal as a whole and we will - that's why we consider that's the basis. As I indicated in February, the basis of comparison should be 17.6% last year.

Jean-Paul Agon

If I may, I would like to use this opportunity to say a word also about the profitability of the division in the first half. We have always said that the first half was not indicative of the total year. And I would really stress that this year, again as I said before, they are less indicative than ever. And why? Because in fact the sales by division were totally atypical, non-typical for this first half. But we - as we don't manage on the quarter but we manage for the year, we have decided, as explained, to have a regular rhythm of investment along the year for each division which perfectly explains the fact that, the profitability of the divisions are significantly lower for the divisions that had atypical low sales for the first half. And they are atypically very high as for the luxury for the division that had very high sales on the first half. So that's a very simple explanation, but again it doesn't - it's not indicative at all of the profitability of the end of the year, and it should not serve, as Christian said as a basis for next year because next year could be completely different again. And for the total year, Christian explained very well. The Body Shop has been part of the business of L'Oreal for 10 years. For 10 years, it has been a drag. It is a management decision that we took with the board to sell The Body Shop and very obviously, one of the reasons why we sold Body Shop was because it was a drag. So the fact that the profitability of the group increases and improved, thanks to the sale of The Body Shop is obviously a management decision that should be taken into consideration and is part of the global management of the company.

Third, the brand. So the brands are very - our brands are evolution, they are very contrasted like exactly like the divisions were contrasted. Brands, of course, if you take brands of the Luxury, they are - most of them are growing very fast. If you take brands of Consumer division, most of them are growing more slowly in this first half of the year which again, is not also indicative of their total sales for the year. So I think it's a bit too early to comment on the brands. We do that at the end of the year but we really believe that for all our brands, they are pretty well oriented. I would say that for Luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's each cosmetics have extraordinary growth. Lancôme is very well-oriented. For mass market, in terms of sell outs, L'Oreal Paris is accelerating. And Garnier, of course, as a comparison, we've launched four blends last year. So in terms of net sales, it is not positive but will be because the sell-out are very good in the second half. Mix is still very strong. And if you take Active Cosmetics for example, La Roche-Posay and SkinCeuticals are still very positive. And as I said, we see some light with Vichy with the recent success of Mineral 89. So I think that there again, the comment on the brand will be more relevant at the end of the year.

Operator

We have a question from madam Eva Quiroga, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead madam.

Eva Quiroga

I have a couple of questions. Can I come back to the margin for a start? And I see why you're coming from using last year's number as a base. But if we just look at the cosmetics margin, can be maybe help us understand the building blocks a little bit better for the second half, especially the gross margin. What impact will the exchange rates have if you use the June base? And how do we have to think about A&P? And then my second question is on the professional division where you've underperformed the market. What do you think the key culprits for that are and who is gaining market share? And then lastly, you've made reference to better growth for a number of the skin care products. Is that a trend you're seeing in the market? Or is it mostly on innovation that's driving that?

Jean-Paul Agon

Okay. So I will take skin care and professional, and Christian will speak about the margins. So first, I'll start with skin care. We see a recovery of skin care. And by the way, it's a good phenomenon because I remember even the quarter ago, many were asking if skin care was doomed forever. So in our industry, nothing is doomed forever. That's a good thing with our industry that things have ups and downs but they always come back. And we see a comeback of skin care. Obviously because of China, because of the strength of the China growth. But not only, we see skin care coming back in many countries. And we see also by the way for us, an acceleration of growth of skin care which again, would be more interesting to comment at the end of the year. But I think at the end of the year, the skin care numbers will be interesting.

On professional, to be honest, we don't know what the professional market is because it's the only division for which we have absolutely no panel at all. There are panels for luxury, for mass, for Active Cosmetics but for professional, especially for hairdresser, there is absolutely no panel. So we estimate that the market is probably around plus 1.5% but honestly, we don't know. It's a total limbo. We don't see our big competitors going faster than us, but we don't have the numbers. And maybe, there is a little bit of small brands doing some inroads. As far as we are concerned, I think we have analyzed pretty well, the reasons of our weaknesses and we are addressing them one by one. One was, as I said before, we needed a stronger management and we changed the management of our division and of our key regions in the world. Number two we needed more innovation and we have accelerated the pace of innovation and we are now having a good pipeline of strong innovation for the rest of the year. So we are seeing some improvement also in the US with our salon-centric organization. We have also fixed some difficulty that we had in some difficult markets like China, where we are seeing some improvements. So it's as usual, it's not the one cause, but we are fixing them one by one. And I am pretty confident that the professional division will accelerate quarter-after-quarter and will probably finish the year at a level which would be much better than it started with. Christian, margins?

Christian Mulliez

Yes, Eva. About margins, firstly, we give you indication like never we share in order to avoid any misunderstanding because of the reconsolidation of Body Shop. And we indicate the market that the operating margin should be at or very close to 18% which is very helpful for you and your estimations and simulation. Then a few comments, R&I should already stay [ph] at about the same level as last year. SG&A because of the reconsolidation of Body Shop will be anywhere this year much below what it was last year. Then it's more difficult to qualify gross margin expectations especially because of the volatility coming from currency. What I can tell you is that, when the Euro strengthened against the rest of the currencies, it's not good for L'Oréal in terms of gross profit but it's good for L'Oreal in terms of gross margin because of geographic mix of our gross margin. So that's what we can deliver. If you keep in mind something close to 18% for the operating margin, you will not be brought on the wrong way.

Eva Quiroga

Thank you very much.

Operator

We have, sorry, a follow-up question from Marion Boucheron, Raymond James. Please go ahead madam.

Marion Boucheron

I was wondering if you could provide us a bit of color on the volume and price components in H1 on organic sales growth. And then, you were mentioning earlier also, a slight slowdown in makeup in the US, so could you give us more color on what you've seen for the category globally during H1?

Françoise Lauvin

Yes, Marion. On the volume and value component, actually in this first half, most of the growth is derived from volume with value component that is pretty small. We're talking of something like 90% growth which is volume.

Jean-Paul Agon

Which is, by the way if I may, which is by the way, pretty impressive. The growth that we have in volume, I think is pretty unusual compared to our competitors and means really that we are gaining markets. Of course, because volume means a number of products, a number of products means a number of consumers, and all this means gaining market share and new consumers. So I think it's pretty indicative of a strong dynamic. Your other question was relative to the category of makeup. Makeup, it's a bit too early to comment on the makeup in general. What we see - you want to say something, Françoise, about the makeup?

Françoise Lauvin

Maybe, I can comment the trends for our sales in makeup actually still been very active. We are basically in the low-teens for the first half for these categories.

Jean-Paul Agon

And in the US, this has been commented already by many. It's true that we have seen a slowdown on the US mass market makeup brands compared to last year. So it's a bit early to draw a conclusion, but the market is slower which means by the way, that we are gaining market share in makeup. I think this is the most important information and this is true both for mass market and for luxury. Definitely, all our brands are already well positioned on the makeup category and are gaining market share.

Marion Boucheron

Okay. And would you give us the category growth for the other categories, your current skincare?

Jean-Paul Agon

Yes, Françoise will give you that.

Françoise Lauvin

Yes. In skincare, we are up mid-single digits; in hair color, we are low to mid-single-digit; fragrances are flattish and there's a very small decline in hair care.

Jean-Paul Agon

And hair care is - the decline in hair care is mostly due to the comparison with big launches of hair care last year.

Marion Boucheron

And in fragrance, was there many launched in just in July or was it before?

Jean-Paul Agon

Sorry?

Marion Boucheron

In fragrances, there are many launches, was it - it was very end of the period, right?

Jean-Paul Agon

You mean for us?

Marion Boucheron

Yes.

Jean-Paul Agon

No, we have some launches that are upcoming right now. We have the new Emporio Armani, we have the new YSL men's fragrance. But it's usually the moment of the year when you launch your new fragrances in order to hit the second half and be ready for Christmas.

Marion Boucheron

Okay, thanks.

Operator

We have a question from Alex Smith, Barclays. Please go ahead sir.

Alex Smith

Actually, my question was on the slowdown on makeup in the US which I guess, you've answered. But you said it's too early to read into that but I'm just wondering, do you feel you are seeing some signs of fatigue in that category? Should we see that as perhaps a lead indicator of trends into other geographies? And I guess, I was just wondering how does that tie-in with your comments around your skin care beginning to show some signs of a pick up? Thanks.

Jean-Paul Agon

It's always difficult to extrapolate. As I said before, three months ago or six months ago, many people were really anxious about the fact that skin care will never recover. And in fact, it's recovering. So what we see, it's very difficult to anticipate and extrapolate. And that's why by the way, at L'Oreal, we have found the best solution to that which is to be good everywhere, to be strong in skin care, to be strong in makeup, to be strong on hair care, to be strong on hair color because whatever the trend will be, we'll always be ready to take advantage of it. So the only thing we can say is that - and again, we are talking in terms of comparisons. Let's not forget that growth means comparison. And maybe, the simple explanation is that makeup growth was - the makeup sales was so high last year that just the basis for comparison was very high. And it means that even if the sales of makeup are at the same level, of course, they seem flat but there still at a very high level. So we don't know more than that. What we see is that our brands, it's true in mass market. For example, mix professional makeup but also, L'Oréal Paris are gaining share. It's true in luxury where Yves Saint Laurent is gaining share like crazy on makeup. But also, Giorgio Armani or IT Cosmetics or Urban Decay are gaining market share. And for us, in a way, that's the priority number one because as we manage for the long-term, the most important for us is to make sure that our size of the pie increase year-after-year.

Alex Smith

Thank you.

Operator

We have a question from Charles Manso, Societe Generale. Please go ahead sir.

Charles Manso

I think this question is kind of a slightly different version of what's already been asked. But you're saying it's difficult to tell how the US is trending. I mean, in the previous quarter, you hope for that, it would normalize and it hasn't yet and you're thinking that the luxury in Asia might normalize, but actually remained very strong. Essentially, what are your thoughts now on whether the current trends in those two important regions are there for the year or whether you still expect some normalization? And the other question will be, could you just give us an update on sort of your rollouts geographically of your newer brands like NYX and IT Cosmetics and CeraVe, maybe even Urban Decay?

Jean-Paul Agon

Okay. The extrapolation for the rest of the year, I think it's pretty easy. What is more difficult is to extrapolate for the following years because the simple example of the US last year, we had a very buoyant US market and it happened that this year, it's less and.

Christian Mulliez

Very brutally in January.

Jean-Paul Agon

Yes, yes, very. And it shouldn't compare to several years ago. There is a kind of brutality in the changes that we didn't use to do, to see in the past. But for the rest of the year, if I had a guess to make, I would say that probably, the trends will remain more or less the same for the markets. For us, it's a bit different because we know the initiative that we're going to take and we know for what reason. We expect to have market share gains that would accelerate our growth. But for the market, I would expect and the latest information I have is that the market in China should continue to grow strongly. Of course, the base will be different, we should not forget that. Because the acceleration of the Chinese market started in October, November 2016. So the base will be higher. But the health of the consumption in China is very high and should stay high, I think, until the end of the year. And in the US, we don't see any major reason for which it should change in the remaining month. For us, we think that the market share gains will improve in the second half of the year but it doesn't answer the question on the market.

Regarding the globalization of our brands, so NYX professional makeup is really now deployed almost everywhere in the world. It went very fast and by the way, it is successful absolutely everywhere. It's really a brand that is successful everywhere without exception. Urban Decay makeup was already deployed but it's in selective distributions. So in some countries, you would find it only at Sephora or some other retailers, but it is already pretty international. IT Cosmetics is not yet deployed. It's going to start. In fact, if I'm not mistaken, the first country has been UK, and it was launched a few weeks ago and very successfully at [indiscernible] if I remember well. So we are pretty encouraged by the first results outside of the US, but so far, it's almost 100% a US business. And CeraVe is also almost 100% so far a US business, and the deployment will start more in mid-2018, because we need some time also to adapt the formulations for Europe, but it would be deployed next year. So in fact, we have also in terms of deployment of our international brands, some residual growth that are pretty significant.

Charles Manso

Can I just slip another one in? There's been an update on US mass market makeup you're saying its slowing. Could you give us an update on US prestige makeup? How is that going and how you're faring there?

Jean-Paul Agon

Yes, in fact, the - yes, we have seen. In fact, the first half was not bad. The first half, let me find the number. The first half for US was the market at plus four, something like that. And we were pretty more within par with the market, but we have seen a slight deceleration in the recent weeks in the US luxury market. But again, it's very difficult. It's not indicative of what it will be because there again, the holiday season could be different. What we see now honestly is that in this LookCare world is that changes happen very quickly, for the better or for the worst, in one country or the other. And again, the best way to address this is to be strong in every country, every division, every channel, every category and that's the model of L'Oreal.

Charles Manso

Sorry, just to clarify. That 4%, was that the US prestige market or the US prestige makeup market?

Jean-Paul Agon

It's prestige market.

Charles Manso

All right. Okay. Makeup is seeing better, I guess, yes?

Jean-Paul Agon

Makeup, I don't have the recent numbers, sorry.

Charles Manso

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have a next question from Guillaume Delmas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead sir.

Guillaume Delmas

Just a housekeeping question for Françoise. If we could get the like-for-like sales growth for the BRIC country, that would be helpful. And then, my two questions, the first one, one of your large competitor, American, said yesterday that the July shipments were quite weak and as a result they were expecting a relatively slow July, September quarter. Just wondering if you're seeing the same trend. And my second question is on France. So it's been a drag to you organic sales growth for almost 18 months now. Are you seeing any light at the end of the tunnel, any early positive signs?

Jean-Paul Agon

For what?

Guillaume Delmas

For France.

Jean-Paul Agon

France. Okay, so Françoise, please start.

Françoise Lauvin

So for the BRIC, I don't give you as a whole because they are very differentiated markets as well. So China, we said was up 6% in this first half.

Jean-Paul Agon

First and then in the second quarter.

Françoise Lauvin

And in the second quarter, double digits. Russia is high single-digits. India was affected by the GST implementation and therefore, the second quarter was affected, so it's slightly up overall in the first half. And Brazil remains difficult and is flattish, slightly negative.

Jean-Paul Agon

Regarding your other question. For France, we estimate that the market in this first half has been probably flattish globally in France which is not great but which is better than what we used to see before. And with the new ambiance in France, we are hopeful that this will translate in better consumption in the second half, so we are optimistic. And the other question was I don't know, what did you say about the competitor that said what?

Guillaume Delmas

That July shipments were very soft and as a result, they were quite cautious about the July, September quarter, just if you think, you have similar trends.

Jean-Paul Agon

So I don't know who said that - its shipments were soft. I'm sorry for them. For us, first, we don't comment on the quarter.

Christian Mulliez

Not even on shipments.

Jean-Paul Agon

Not even on shipments. No, we don't try to put forward this kind of excuse. So nothing to comment about.

Guillaume Delmas

I guess you're not seeing any change in trend in terms of market growth in July compared to your first six months?

Jean-Paul Agon

You can guess but we will not tell you anything about July.

Guillaume Delmas

Fair enough.

Jean-Paul Agon

Well tried.

Guillaume Delmas

Thank you.

Operator

We have the next question from Rosie Edwards, Berenberg. Please go ahead madam.

Rosie Edwards

My first question is just on your quarterly growth. In the first quarter, you did say you saw that, that was going to be your weakest quarter in 2017. I wonder whether that was still a comment you were making.

Jean-Paul Agon

Good question, well tried also. So what I would say, very seriously is that number one, we are saying that H2, we still believe - and again, all things being equal because again, in this LookCare world, anything can happen overnight and so we have to be cautious. But all things being equal, we really believe that H2 should be stronger than H1. And quarter two was slightly, slightly above quarter one. So with some luck, I will be proven right at the end of the year and quarter one was the weakest of the year.

Rosie Edwards

Okay. And then my other question is sort of slightly bigger picture and that this week, there was some reports that Amazon is thinking about moving into Prestige cosmetics, sort of using prestige e-tailer. Now clearly, this is an area where you've been slightly more reticent to sort of deal with, given obviously, the concerns over the shopping experience and pricing control and things like that. So I just wondered what your take would be if Amazon did start to move more aggressively into Prestige but not just alone, clearly with some help from an e-tailer with expertise in the area.

Jean-Paul Agon

My only answer will be, we will see. We will see. It's too early to tell. I read that also in the press yesterday. I don't have more information so far. So we will see, we will see.

Rosie Edwards

Okay, all right. Thanks.

Operator

We currently have no more questions.

Jean-Paul Agon

Okay. So if there is no more question, thank you very much to all for being with us this morning. And we wish you a great summer. And we'll be happy to talk again after summer. So thank you very much and bye, bye.

