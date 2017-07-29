CVR Refining's (CVRR) CEO Jack Lipinski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - Vice President of Finance

Jack Lipinski - Chief Executive Officer

Susan Ball - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering and Holt

Paul Cheng - Barclays

Greetings and welcome to CVR Refining LP Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Brenda, and good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for CVR Refining second quarter 2017 earnings call. With me are Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Ball, our Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to discussing our 2017 second quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words, outlook, believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2017 second quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC this morning before the opening of the market.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer. Jack?

Jack Lipinski

Thank you, Jay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. This morning, we reported a net loss of $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and that compares to a net income of $78.1 million for the quarter a year ago. Our second quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million and that compares to $84.7 million in the same period, again a year ago.

Operationally, both plants had another good quarter. Coffeyville processed 133,800 barrels a day of crude and our combined crude throughput for the quarter was 213,800 barrels a day. Work on the Coffeyville isomerization unit was completed during the second quarter as scheduled. Cost associated with the repair and enhancements were approximately $20 million. In mid-April, we began receiving crude on our joint venture pipeline with Velocity. That links the SCOOP oil play to our Wynnewood refinery. We finished the second quarter running approximately 20,000 barrels a day through this line. As producer activity continues to increase in SCOOP, we expect utilization on the line to grow as well. During the second quarter, we gathered approximately 82,800 barrels a day of crude as compared to 73,500 barrels a day of crude in the same period last year. Based on our projections, we are targeting 90,000 barrels a day of gatherings in the second half of the year.

Looking at Group 3 product inventories, the second quarter improved year-over-year but inventories continue to remain high. In the Magellan system, the second quarter’s average gasoline inventories were approximately 450,000 barrels lower as compared to the second quarter a year ago, while distillates were roughly at the same levels. The Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $14.30 per barrel in second quarter and that compares to $12.64 barrel in the same period a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $13.82 a barrel and that compared to a $11.56 a barrel comparing it to last year.

As I’ve said, many, many times before, RINs continue to be an egregious tax on independent merchant refiners and small fuel retailers. RINs prices have been extremely volatile this year, which further proves the fact that the RINs market is manipulated. RINs were intended to be a compliance mechanism, not a contrived trading platform. EPA continues to ignore this. I was also disappointed when EPA failed to address consumer demand in setting the preliminary RVO obligations for 2018. They have ignored the fact that more than 5 billion gallons of E0 are sold, that’s gasoline without ethanol and large part because certain consumers simply do not want to purchase ethanol-blended gasoline. However, EPA allows imported biodiesel to generate RINs in order to meet their unrealistic goals. This undermines our national security and the intent of the RFS, which leads to reduced U.S. dependence on foreign energy sources.

Foreign biodiesel now accounts for 40% of the biodiesel blended in the U.S. Cellulosic RINs are another mandated failure. Only through the magic of EPA engineering can methane captured from landfill be used to generate a cellulosic RIN. The EPA set cellulosic goals even though the supply sources have never been fully developed. In my 45 years in the business, I have yet to figure out how to defy the laws of chemistry and physics to blend methane into gasoline. It’s time for EPA to act.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Susan to discuss our financials.

Susan Ball

Thank you, Jack, and good afternoon, everyone. As Jack previously mentioned, in the 2017 second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million as compared to $84.7 million in the same quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant increase in RINs expense, which was partially offset by an overall improvement period-over-period with the Group 3 2-1-1 crack improvement.

In the second quarter of 2017, the more significant adjustments to the net loss of $19.2 million utilized to drive adjusted EVA or adjustments related to unfavorable impacts under the first-in, first-out or FIFO inventory accounting method of $15.4 million and the Wynnewood major schedule turnaround expenses of $2.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was further adjusted for debt service needs of $10 million, environmental and maintenance capital expenditure reserves of $18.1 million and $15 million for future major scheduled turnarounds. As a result, there was no cash available for distribution for the second quarter.

As discussed on our previous calls, each quarter, we review our remaining and previously established reserves and evaluate future anticipated needs under our capital plans and upcoming turnarounds to determine what additional reserves may be needed to ensure there is adequate levels that are maintained. We may also reserve amounts for other future cash needs as determined by the Board. We are a variable distribution master limited partnership and as a result, our quarterly distributions if any will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to several factors. For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs cost, capital needs and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors.

In the second quarter of 2017, our realized refining margins adjusted for FIFO was $145.6 million or $7.48 per barrel as compared to $176.3 million or $9.56 per barrel in the same quarter of 2016. The decrease to refining margin was primarily driven by the higher RINs cost, which were partially offset by the increase in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread. The NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $16.59 per barrel in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $15.98 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016. The Group 3 2-1-1 product basis averaged a negative $2.29 per barrel in the 2017 second quarter as compared to a negative $3.34 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016.

Our second quarter 2017 RINs expense was $105.6 million as compared to $51 million of expense in the second quarter of 2016. Impacting our RINs cost in the second quarter was an increase in the value of the uncommitted RINs obligation in conjunction with the overall increase of RINs market prices. Based upon recent market prices of RINs and current estimates related to the other variable factors, we estimate that our RINs expense will approximate $200 million to $250 million in 2017. Our consumed crude oil discount to WTI for the 2017 second quarter was $0.05 per barrel as compared to $3.07 per barrel in the prior year period.

The Coffeyville refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $96.4 million in the second quarter 2017 or $7.92 per crude throughput barrel as compared to $117.1 million or $10.09 per crude throughput barrel in the prior year period. In the second quarter of 2017, the Wynnewood refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $47.9 million or $6.59 per crude throughput barrel as compared to $58.1 million or $8.51 per crude throughput barrel in the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $4.29 per barrel of crude oil throughput in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $4.45 in the second quarter of 2016. This decrease was primarily a function of the overall higher crude throughput volume.

At the refinery level, Coffeyville's direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $3.90 per barrel of crude throughput in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $3.98 per barrel in the 2016 second quarter. The decrease was primarily associated with higher crude throughput volume, partially offset by higher natural gas costs and repairs and maintenance expense. Wynnewood's direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $4.95 per barrel of crude oil throughput for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $5.24 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily associated with the higher crude throughput volumes.

We ended the 2017 second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $516 million, availability under the ABL facility of $333.2 million, and we had $250 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy. Our total long-term gross debt outstanding, including the current portion, was approximately $546 million. This was comprised of $500 million of 6.5% unsecured notes and approximately $46 million of capital leases.

Second quarter 2017 capital expenditures totaled approximately $27.8 million. Of the total capital expenditures in the second quarter, approximately $25.4 million was related to environmental and maintenance capital with the remainder associated with growth capital. In 2017, we estimate our total capital spending to be approximately $150 million, of which $130 million is estimated to be environmental and maintenance capital.

With that, Jack, I will turn the call back over to you.

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Thank you, Susan. Let me spend a few minutes talking about the third quarter and some other activities. While U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories have drawn within seasonal expectations, oil product demand continues to grow and exports out of the Gulf Coast continue to meet this demand. In the group, product inventories continue to be high. The year-over-year improvements in gasoline and distillate over the last few weeks have been supporting our basis. Since the end of June, gasoline inventories of the Magellan system are about 1.6 million barrels lower and the distillate is approximately 800,000 barrels lower. While these recent trends look bullish, we remain cautiously optimistic as we close out the summer season, it’s worthy to note that with the report of last week's EIA that it's the first time this year that crude, gasoline and distillate were below last year's levels.

During the last few weeks, we've had a couple of issues with the FCC units at both our refineries. On June 29, an unanticipated trip of the FCC resulted in roughly two weeks of reduced crude runs at Coffeyville while repairs were being made to the unit. In addition, we've had some mechanical issues with our FCC at Wynnewood but these were minimal as regards to its impact to crude rates but we are having some repair to major equipment at this time. But again, it's not grossly affecting crude rate at the moment.

The first phase of Wynnewood's bifurcated turnaround will begin during the latter part of September. We expect turnaround activities to last approximately six weeks. And during this time, both crude units will be down for 30 to 35 days. As a result of the issues associated with Coffeyville's cat cracker and Wynnewood's first phase of its bifurcated turnaround, we estimate our total crude throughput for the third quarter to range between 180,000 barrels a day and 200,000 barrels a day.

Now just wanted to make a point that we've already seen questions coming out from analysts about why we don't have a distribution. Please don't make the mistake that because the Board and management are being very conservative in managing our capital structure. We have a very strong balance sheet and we find ourselves in a period of uncertainty. RINs particularly affect small refiners and retailers, but the small refiners are particularly impacted by the wild price variations and the exceedingly high price – the unsubstantiated high price of RINs. So if you look back at what this company has done, we have a strong balance sheet. We have an undrawn growth CapEx revolver with our term. So effectively, we have been building our balance sheet to see a better day. So again, don't mistake our conservatism with the strength of this company.

With that, operator, I'll take questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs.

Neil Mehta

Hi, good afternoon, Jack.

Jack Lipinski

Good afternoon, Neil.

Neil Mehta

So just wanted to start off with the FCC added to Coffeyville. Can you talk about where that stands now? Is it fully resolved? And can you give us a little bit more details on what happened and your thought process on how to mitigate it going forward?

Jack Lipinski

Yes. No, no, no. It was relatively simple. We had an unanticipated trip, which then caused some catalyst damage to our main air blower. The unit was actually in startup about 12 days later. We did have a week or so of reduced runs to runoff some of the inventory. But as of this morning, we're at full rate on the cat cracker and near full rates into refinery.

Neil Mehta

Okay, great. And then on RINs prices, this never-ending saga continues. I guess what did you make of the 2018 RVOs that came out, the preliminary ones. Just what's the path to the potential policy paths and outcomes as you see it playing out from here?

Jack Lipinski

Well, it was basically, they kicked the can down the road for all intents and purposes. EPA very mildly addressed the fact that the cellulosic RINs don't exist. They're unicorn fuels. They don't – they're not you can't blend methane into gasoline and all the other issues. But that's the not real thing. They basically pumped it and kept it the same. And they ignored some of the real hard facts. There are about 5 billion gallons a year of E0. There are people who simply don't want to use it. You have marine applications. You have other applications. And they're simply sticking their heads in the sand.

The bigger issue, however, revolves around foreign biodiesel. It is an anathema to the RFS, which is the Energy Securing Act of 2007. We are supposed to be having these biofuel mandates

rather to reduce our dependence on foreign energy. And yet the incessant increases in biodiesel requirements or mandates are being met by foreign sources, not domestic sources. If you want to meet it by domestic source, fine. It shouldn't be a blender's credit. It should be a producer's credit. If you want to build a renewable fuels business, go ahead and do it. But don't rely on Argentina and Indonesia and all these other places to provide it. And anybody who is in the blending business today is going to scream like a stuck pig, because they're getting windfall profits on all of this.

On the ethanol side, I believe, there is much politics involved in that number. We continue to breach the blend wall, which needs to be addressed. And whether it's EPA or whether it's Congress, the simplest way of addressing this is to move – not move, spread the point of obligation. We would still – refiners would still be obligated. Spread the point of obligation. And the price of RINs would plummet. I mean, today, it costs you a couple of pennies to make a RIN – an ethanol RIN. And they're trading for $0.80 to $0.82. And then when there's news in the market, it goes up and it goes down. They traded at $0.40 this year, now they're trading at $0.80. There is nothing fundamental other than market manipulation. And quite honestly, I don't understand why the Federal Trade Commission is not looking into this.

Neil Mehta

I appreciate the countercheck. Sorry, go ahead.

Jack Lipinski

And looking forward, the one thing – there are couple of things that EPA did actually ask for, is they asked for information on market manipulation, which I think is a positive, because if it walks like a duck and it squawks like a duck, it's probably a duck. And maybe they're finally realizing that the market is truly manipulated. And the other question is on foreign biodiesel. It violates the basic premise of the law to import foreign biofuel to improve America's energy security. And things like the cellulosic, I said about generating a cellulosic RIN from methane capture and landfills. That sounds to me more like EPA's version of how to reduce greenhouse gases and put it on the back of refiners. I mean, that's the most insane RIN you can imagine because it can't physically be blended. At least biodiesel, you can buy foreign biodiesel. Ethanol, you can buy ethanol. How do you buy methane and blend it into gasoline? I mean, that's how idiotic EPA has become.

Neil Mehta

I appreciate the comments, Jack. One last one for me is, I always appreciate your views on crude differentials. If you can weigh on three, it'd be great. One is Brent-WTI, two is WTI Midland and three is WTI WCS. Rich debate around all three of the groups spreads. It'd be great to get your view.

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Well, Brent-WTI, I think, is becoming more fundamental right now. It's just basically dated Brent trades at a discount to screen Brent. And when you look at the differences, yes, I would think a $2, $2.50, $3 Brent-WTI spread would probably be fundamental as being in the market. As far as Midland, we are seeing increases. Currently, Midland is trading at a wider discount than it did earlier in the year to our benefit. But then again, my next beef is going to be with the pipeline companies. They are all competing for a smaller pie. There are fewer and fewer pipelines that need to be built. And so if everybody thinks there's going to be 100,000 barrels a day of extra production somewhere, you get three pipeline companies coming out and wanting to build three 200,000 barrel a day pipelines out of the marketplace. I mean, I think they are slowly realizing that the merry-go-round is slowing down and they're hoping to be the winner to elbow-out other people.

I think in the short term, we will see wider Midland differentials. And if all of these pipelines get built or the majority of them, I think you're going to go back to this $0.50, $0.60 level, which is tariff level on basin the cushion. And I believe the same thing is going to happen in Canada. Right now, this year, because of the upgrader issues, we've had some tighter margins. But now you have three major pipelines: You have Enbridge, you have Kinder Morgan, and you have TransCanada. All wanting to build massive pipelines to take out the remaining couple 100,000 barrels a day of expected production. So I see the same thing happening. When those pipelines come on, you're going to have a surplus of outbound or capacity out of the field. People who have taker pace will even take $0.50 against their tariff and start taking lower prices for the oil, while tightening the discount is basically what I'm saying. So I don't think it bodes well long term because the pipeline companies are mutually assured destruction on their part. Because ultimately, when you're in an oversupply situation, they will eventually find themselves when their contract's running out with no customers.

Neil Mehta

Thank you, Jack, for the comments as always.

Jack Lipinski

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Phil Gresh with JPMorgan.

Phil Gresh

Hello?

Phil, check if your line is muted?

Phil Gresh

Yes, sorry about that. Hi, Jack, how are you doing?

Jack Lipinski

I’m good.

Phil Gresh

So I guess I just want to follow-up on the math of the RINs expense. I know this came up last quarter but just the right way to think about this. So I think, last quarter, you had $6 million of income from RIN. This quarter, it's $106 million of expense. So it feels like 1Q is overstated for the positive and now 2Q results, you're getting kind of punished here, but may be overstated to the negative. Is that – should we be thinking about that as normalizing that across the two quarters given the way you explained the full year? Or how would you help us define it?

Jack Lipinski

Well, I will go back, and I'll give it to Susan to let her repeat where we are. Obviously, there's some information in our news release. There will be more on our Q. But, Sue?

Susan Ball

So on an annual basis for the first six months, it's just under $100 million of expense and we did give the expectation for the year of $200 million to $250 million. So from a standpoint of how you're looking at it for normalization, I think that probably answers your question. But RINs are valued based upon the market prices at the end of the period end for anything uncommitted. So looking at the valuation at a period end and then looking to that expectation that we gave of full year, I think that probably would answer your question.

Phil Gresh

Yes, okay. Yes, understood. Jack, the second question, how do you think about the effect of Gulf Coast demand for exports and the impact it could have or has been having on your markets?

Jack Lipinski

Actually, we've seen some improvement. Now, of late, I mean, I gave you the Magellan numbers. But inventories still remain relatively high if you look at a five year average. Generally, what happens to us is starting in October or November, when, for whatever reason, maybe foreign export markets, I'm realizing they're much more vigorous today than they have been in the past. But the Mid-Continent becomes the dumping ground for Gulf Coast product. And every year, we work our way down and then all of a sudden you'll see, toward the end of the year, there's tax implications in Texas and other locations, we will see the inventories rise.

What gives me a little hope is that the exports have remained at high levels. They continue to grow. And we're seeing – while we have good support in our market, we're not seeing it being flooded on different pipeline cycles as we've seen in the past. So the light at the end of the tunnel does not appear to be a freight train, but again, we're trying to be very conservative, because I believe history repeats itself. And if margins remain stout for a Gulf Coast refiner and they run very, very hard into the end of the third quarter, and imports, for whatever reason, fall off even the slightest bit, it's coming into the Mid-Continent.

Phil Gresh

Right. So I guess, the follow-up to that would be the refineries have been running flat out 17 million barrels a day kind of week after week. How do you see this playing out in the fall? And do you have any views or sense around what the maintenance season might look like this fall?

Jack Lipinski

Well, again, we're going down for turnaround – it's a bifurcated turnaround. But we're going to be doing an awful lot of work in Wynnewood. So Wynnewood, again, is going to be off-line for 30 to 35 days as far as crude goes. We'll be running a few units. We will, obviously – inventory products we need to sell during the period for as much as we can. So we heard that this year's maintenance season is not going to be as big as last year's. But you take 700,000 or 800,000 barrels a day out during the maintenance period. And if margins soften and if you look the forward curve there, it looks like they will soften. Perhaps, the Gulf Coast guys won't run at these levels. But you have to think about every company making their own decision. If you're making a full cost margin on the incremental barrel and are you going to run it now with the idea that maybe if you don't run it, it will be better, you'll get something back four, three months from now. Nobody thinks like that because there is – they're unlike the RINs market, there's no collusion.

Phil Gresh

All right. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Chi Chow with Tudor, Pickering and Holt.

Chi Chow

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Jack Lipinski

Hey, Chi, how do you do?

Chi Chow

Good. Thanks. Susan, could you provide us the amount of the biofuel blending obligation liability on the balance sheet as of June?

Jack Lipinski

Chi, I will answer that for you. When Chevron, when BP, when Shell and when the traders who are manipulating the RINs market, open up their books and what they're doing, I'll do so too. I don't intend to go into any detail on how we manage our RINs and how – what we're doing with them, just like the traders who are manipulating the market.

Chi Chow

I appreciate that Jack. But I'm just looking for the number that you will report, right, on the Q.

Jack Lipinski

What I would direct you to, you'll get more information in our Q. I'm just not going down that rabbit hole on this earnings call.

Chi Chow

Okay. I guess, just furthering on the RFS. Do you see the administration actually enacting a producer's credit? You mentioned that earlier, I think, the credit had the – the blender's credit has expired. But how you do you see that playing out here as you...

Jack Lipinski

Yes, and point of fact, we want to have "made in America" our new mantra. I support a producer credit. We support a producer credit because it's made here. If we're going to have a renewable fuel standard based on American fuels, so be it. What galls me is I have to buy RINs associated with our view that is astoundingly stupid, that forces us to buy foreign fuels to meet them. I mean, that's – it's – I say it over and over and over, if you are a small refiner – well, we have one medium-sized refinery and one small refinery. If you sit there and you look at what this does to your small refineries. And you look across and you look at the super majors who're playing both ends of the game and then you're looking at foreign importers, I mean, it just galls you that it's not a level playing field. So – I'm sorry if I'm a little testy when it comes to RINs. But this company has spent several hundred million dollars on them. And yet, we continue to operate with a very strong balance sheet. And yes, we reserve our cash because we don't know where the stupid program will take us. So I'll get off my soapbox, but it really galls me what we are having to stay because it makes no sense.

Chi Chow

Yes. Understood. Couple of other items here then. Susan, can you provide some guidance on the cash reserve adjustments going forward, in particular, the capital expenditure reserve? It seems to be moving around quite a bit last couple of quarters.

Susan Ball

So we are – as we've discussed before, we'll reserve around $200 million to $220 million annually is the expectation. The environmental maintenance CapEx reserve this quarter is less than what you would anticipate and that's given we reserved as much as we could up to the available cash. But turnaround and approximate should be about $15 million a quarter, $60 million a year annually.

Chi Chow

Okay, great.

Jack Lipinski

And again, Chi, one thing to remember is that we have substantial reserves. We're very conservative. And in effect, we have done all our growth capital work over the last couple of years without having to draw on a parent revolver. So at some point in time, the strength of this company will come to show. But it's just right now with RINs where they sit. The RFS where it sits. It's just too volatile. RINs double from $0.40 to $0.80, maybe they'll go back down to $0.40, maybe they'll go higher. I just don't know and I'm just not prepared to put the basic capital structure of the company at risk.

Chi Chow

All right. Okay. Susan, one more number if you might have this. Do you have the late in crude discount for the quarter in 2Q?

Susan Ball

The crude discount combined consumed was a $0.05 discount for the quarter.

Chi Chow

$0.05?

Susan Ball

$0.05.

Chi Chow

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Cheng with Barclays.

Paul Cheng

Hi guys. Jack, in the past, I think that you were a little bit hopeful, you went to D.C. and seems like the environment is a little bit more receptive to the change. When is the last time that you talked to the people in D.C.? Has that pretty much changed the tone and you give up the hope or...?

Jack Lipinski

The last time I attended was as part of the AFPM Executive Committee visit and that was prior to the RVO coming out. And I believe that the meeting was effective, and again, it just wasn't us, it was our trade organization. And getting EPA to focus on the fact that these ever-increasing levels of cellulosic RINs or fuels don't exist. They're unicorn fuels. And I believe as a result of that meeting, EPA is asking the questions during their public comment period of, explain to us how the market is contrived? How it is manipulated? What should be done with foreign biodiesel? And asking further questions that EPA never dared to ask before. So I'm not saying that anything is – it was agreed to but it certainly this administration is listening.

Paul Cheng

So do you get a sense? Is that going to transmit into any action at all within any reasonable timeline or you have any hope at this point?

Jack Lipinski

If you've ever been in a meeting in Foggy Bottom, nobody will ever commit to you anything that they will do other than to take their next breath. I wish I would say, I left the meeting more optimistic than I did on any meeting that I've had over the last several years with EPA. But that optimism is comparative. I think EPA has come out and said that the real fix needs to be congressional. They've already said that. But that's nothing new. That's what they've been saying. But the fact that they did go back and they did trim some of the cellulosic, and they are asking these questions, leads me to believe that they're at least willing to listen, which is something they failed to do in the past.

Paul Cheng

Okay. Susan, can you remind me about the rule of the RFS obligation? How are you going to comply? In the first quarter, I think, in your 10-K, you say it's about $180 million RIN obligation on the balance sheet based on what you expense. If you did not acquire any physical RIN at all then your obligation is like in the $285 million. Whatever is that number, it doesn't matter, but trying to understand, what kind of timeline you have before you need to comply on that?

Jack Lipinski

The compliance date is March 31, 2018.

Paul Cheng

Okay. So by then that you need to – is there an extension or that, that would be the job then for 2017?

Jack Lipinski

That is the statutory compliance date.

Paul Cheng

Okay. And then a final one. Jack, based on what you talked about on the pipeline, that it could potentially put you in the events over the longer time that may narrow. Should we assume that you are not inclined to take long-term take-or-pay contracts?

Jack Lipinski

No, we are not and we have not signed up for any – well, we do look for smaller connections here and there. We are looking at building out our own pipelines. We may even look at acquiring some pipelines. But we are not looking to take any large positions in cross-country lines. I mean, right now, we have up to 40,000 barrels a day of space on base. And then we have another 35,000 barrels a day of space on Spearhead in Keystone coming down from Canada. And then we have 5,000 on Pony Express where again – and again we will be looking at small deals to improve our position. We've a little bit on White Cliffs. But we are not going into any of these open seasons coming out of Canada or coming out of the Permian. We have what we need. And with the velocity pipeline or JV line with velocity is the way I should say it, we feel very comfortable that we will be able to supply our refineries through our existing pipelines and also with growth of our gathering business.

Paul Cheng

Right. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Brenda. I'd like to thank everyone again today for joining our conference call. As a reminder, our conference call will be available for replay over the next 14 days. You can visit our website, cvrrefining.com or contact Investor Relations for additional information. Thank you.

This concludes today's teleconference.

